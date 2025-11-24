DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
DOCA DPA PS Tool

Introduction

DOCA dpa-ps is a CLI tool which allows users to monitor running DPA processes and threads. The tool presents sorted lists of the currently running DPA processes and threads.

Info

The process ID output of the dpa-ps tool may be used as the input parameter for the dpa-statistics tool.

Info

This tool is supported for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 only.

Command Flags and Arguments

The following table lists the flags for the dpa-ps tool .

Short Option

Long Option

Description

-h

--help

Help information

-d

--device

Device interface name (MST/RDMA)

-p

--process-id

Hexadecimal process ID for filtering

-t

--threads

Show threads info for each process

-i

--suppress-header-info

Suppress print header info

Info

Arguments for the flags must be used within quotes (if more than one) and without extra spaces.

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ sudo ./dpa-ps -d mlx5_0 -t
ProcessID    Process Name
    ThreadID     Thread Name
0            PROCESS_0
    5            EH_0_5_5
    6            EH_0_5_5 
1            PROCESS_1
    3            EH_1_3_3
    4            EH_1_4_4  
2            PROCESS_2
3            PROCESS_3
    0            EH_3_0_0  
    1            EH_3_1_1 
    2            EH_3_2_2 
4            PROCESS_4

Known Limitations

  • The dpa-ps and dpa-statistics tools cannot be run at the same time on the same device
