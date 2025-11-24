DOCA East-West Overlay Encryption Application

The following section provides information on manually configuring IPsec packet offload in general and on using OVS IPsec with strongSwan specifically.

Note There is a script, east_west_overlay_encryption.sh which performs the steps in this section automatically.

If you are working directly with the ip xfrm tool, use /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ip to benefit from IPsec packet offload support.

There are two parts in the configuration flow

Enabling IPsec packet offload mode. Configuring the IPsec OVS bridge using one of three modes of authentication.

Note An alternative for step two is configuring swanctl.conf files (configuration files for strongSwan) manually and using strongSwan directly instead of using IPsec OVS (which automatically generates swanctl.conf files) as explained in section "Configuring OVS IPsec Using strongSwan Manually".

This section explicitly enables IPsec packet offload on the Arm cores before setting up offload-aware IPsec tunnels.

Note If an OVS VXLAN tunnel configuration already exists, stop openvswitch service prior to performing the steps below and restart the service afterwards.

Explicitly enable IPsec full offload on the Arm cores.

Set IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="yes" in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf . Note If IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD does not appear in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf then you are probably using an old version of the BlueField image. Check the way of enabling IPsec full offload in a previous DOCA versions in the DOCA Archives. Restart IB driver (rebooting also works). Run: Copy Copied! /etc/init.d/openibd restart

Note To revert IPsec full offload mode, redo the procedure from step 1, only difference is to set IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no" in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf .





Note Before proceeding with this section, make sure to follow the procedure in section "Enabling IPsec Packet Offload" for both DPUs.

This section configures OVS IPsec VXLAN tunnel which automatically generates the swanctl.conf files and runs strongSwan (the IPsec daemon). The following figure illustrates an example with two BlueField DPUs, Left and Right, operating with a secured VXLAN channel.

Two BlueField DPUs are required to build an OVS IPsec tunnel between the two hosts, Right and Left.

The OVS IPsec tunnel configures an unaware IPsec connection between the two hosts' InfiniBand devices. For the sake of this example, the host's InfiniBand network device is HOST_PF , and the DPU's host representor is PF_REP and the DPU's physical function PF .

This example sets up the following variables on both Arms:

Copy Copied! # host_ip1=1.1.1.1 # host_ip2=1.1.1.2 # HOST_PF=ens7np0 # ip1=192.168.50.1 # ip2=192.168.50.2 # PF=p0 # PF_REP=pf0hpf

Note The name of the HOST_PF could be different in your machine. You may verify this by running: Copy Copied! host# ibdev2netdev mlx5_0 port 1 ==> ens7np0 (Down) mlx5_1 port 1 ==> ens8np1 (Down) This example uses the first InfiniBand's ( mlx5_0 ) network device which is ens7np0 .

Configure IP addresses for the HOST_PF s of both hosts (x86): On host_1 : Copy Copied! # ifconfig $HOST_PF $host_ip1/24 up On host_2 : Copy Copied! # ifconfig $HOST_PF $host_ip2/24 up Note Step 1 is the only command that is performed on the host, the rest of the commands are performed on the Arm (DPU) side. Configure IP addresses for the PFs of both Arms: On Arm_1 : Copy Copied! # ifconfig $PF $ip1/24 up On Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ifconfig $PF $ip2/24 up Start Open vSwitch. If your operating system is Ubuntu, run the following on both Arm_1 and Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # service openvswitch- switch start If your operating system is CentOS, run the following on both Arm_1 and Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # service openvswitch restart Start OVS IPsec service. Run on both Arm_1 and Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # systemctl start openvswitch-ipsec.service Set up OVS bridges in both DPUs. Run on both Arm_1 and Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-br vxlan-br # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br $PF_REP # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true Note Configuring other_config:hw-offload=true sets IPsec Packet offload. Setting it to false sets software IPsec. Note The MTU of the MTU of the tunnel interface (PF) should be at least 50 bytes larger than the MTU of the endpoints of the tunnels above (PF_REP) to account for the size of the VXLAN tunnel header. For example, if the MTU of PF_REP is 1500 then the MTU of PF should be at least 1550. To configure the MTU of the PF: Copy Copied! # ifconfig $PF mtu $PF_MTU up Set up IPsec tunnel on the OVS bridge. Three authentication methods are possible, choose your preferred authentication method and follow the steps relevant to it. Note that the last two authentication methods requires you to create certificates (self-signed certificates or certificate authority certificates).

Note After the IPsec tunnel is set up using one of the three methods of authentication, strongSwan configuration is done automatically and the swanctl.conf files will be generated and strongSwan will run automatically.

The following subsections detail the possible authentication methods for setting up the IPsec tunnel on the OVS bridge.

This method configures OVS IPsec using a pre-shared key. You must select a pre-shared key, for example:

Copy Copied! psk=swordfish

Set up the VXLAN tunnel: On Arm_1 , run: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br tun -- \ set interface tun type=vxlan \ options:local_ip=$ip1 \ options:remote_ip=$ip2 \ options:key=100 \ options:dst_port=4789 \ options:psk=$psk On Arm_2 , run: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br tun -- \ set interface tun type=vxlan \ options:local_ip=$ip2 \ options:remote_ip=$ip1 \ options:key=100 \ options:dst_port=4789\ options:psk=$psk

This method configures OVS IPsec using self-signed certificates. You must generate self-signed certificates and keys. This example demonstrates how to generate self-signed certificates using ovs-pki but you may generate them in any other way while skipping step 1.

Generate self-signed certificates using ovs-pki : On Arm_1 , run: Copy Copied! # ovs-pki req -u host_1 # ovs-pki self-sign host_1 After running this code you should have host_1-cert.pem and host_1-privkey.pem . On Arm_2 , run: Copy Copied! # ovs-pki req -u host_2 # ovs-pki self-sign host_2 After running this code you should have host_2-cert.pem and host_2-privkey.pem . Configure the certificates and private keys: Copy the certificate of Arm_1 to Arm_2 , and the certificate of Arm_2 to Arm_1 . On each machine, move both host_1-privkey.pem and host_2-cert.pem to /etc/swanctl/x509/ if on Ubuntu, or /etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/ if on CentOS. On each machine, move the local private key ( host_1-privkey.pem on Arm_1 and host_2-privkey.pem on Arm_2 ) to /etc/swanctl/private if on Ubuntu, or /etc/strongswan/swanctl/private if on CentOS. Set up OVS other_config on both sides. On A rm_1 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:certificate=/etc/swanctl/x509/host_1-cert.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/swanctl/private/host_1-privkey.pem On Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:certificate=/etc/swanctl/x509/host_2-cert.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/swanctl/private/host_2-privkey.pem Set up the VXLAN tunnel: On Arm_1 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip1 \ options:remote_ip=$ip2 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_cert=/etc/swanctl/x509/host_2-cert.pem # service openvswitch-switch restart On Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip2 \ options:remote_ip=$ip1 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_cert=/etc/swanctl/x509/host_1-cert.pem # service openvswitch-switch restart

Note In steps 3 and 4, if you are in CentOS you must change the path of the certificates to /etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/ and the path of the private keys to /etc/strongswan/swanctl/private .





This method configures OVS IPsec using certificate authority (CA)-signed certificates. You must generate CA-signed certificates and keys. The example demonstrates how to generate CA-signed certificates using ovs-pki but you may generate them in any other way while skipping step 1.

Generate CA-signed certificates using ovs-pki . For this method, all the certificates and the requests must be in the same directory during the certificate generating and signing. This example refers to this directory as certsworkspace . On Arm_1 , run: Copy Copied! # ovs-pki init --force # cp /var/lib/openvswitch/pki/controllerca/cacert.pem <path_to>/certsworkspace # cd <path_to>/certsworkspace # ovs-pki req -u host_1 # ovs-pki sign host1 switch After running this code, you should have host_1-cert.pem , host_1-privkey.pem , and cacert.pm in the certsworkspace folder. On Arm_2 , run: Copy Copied! # ovs-pki init --force # cp /var/lib/openvswitch/pki/controllerca/cacert.pem <path_to>/certsworkspace # cd <path_to>/certsworkspace # ovs-pki req -u host_2 # ovs-pki sign host_2 switch After running this code, you should have host_2-cert.pem , host_2-privkey.pem , and cacert.pm in the certsworkspace folder. Configure the certificates and private keys: Copy the certificate of Arm_1 to Arm_2 and the certificate of Arm_2 to Arm_1 . On each machine, move both host_1-privkey.pem and host_2-cert.pem to /etc/swanctl/x509/ if on Ubuntu, or /etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/ if on CentOS. On each machine, move the local private key ( host_1-privkey.pem if on Arm_1 and host_2-privkey.pem if on Arm_2 ) to /etc/swanctl/private if on Ubuntu, or /etc/strongswan/swanctl/private if on CentOS. On each machine, copy cacert.pem to the x509ca directory under /etc/swanctl/x509ca/ if on Ubuntu, or /etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509ca/ if on CentOS. Set up OVS other_config on both sides. On Arm_1 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . \ other_config:certificate=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/host_1.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/private/host_1-privkey.pem \ other_config:ca_cert=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509ca/cacert.pem On Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . \ other_config:certificate=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/host_2.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/private/host_2-privkey.pem \ other_config:ca_cert=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509ca/cacert.pem Set up the tunnel: On Arm_1 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip1 \ options:remote_ip=$ip2 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_name=host_2 # service openvswitch-switch restart On Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip2 \ options:remote_ip=$ip1 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_name=host_1 # service openvswitch-switch restart

Note In steps 3 and 4, if you are in CenOS you must change the path of the certificates to /etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/ , the path of the CA certificate to /etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509ca/ , and the path of the private keys to /etc/strongswan/swanctl/private/ .

Using /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ip xfrm state show , you should be able to see 4 IPsec states for the IPsec connection you configured with the keyword in mode packet meaning which means that you are in IPsec packet HW offload mode.

For example, after configuring IPsec using pre-shared key method, you would get something similar to the following on Arm_1 :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ip xfrm state show src 192.168 . 50.1 dst 192.168 . 50.2 proto esp spi 0xcc8bf8ad reqid 1 mode transport replay-window 0 flag esn aead rfc4106(gcm(aes)) 0x9f45cc4577e70c4e077bcc0c1473a782143e7ad199f58566519639d03b593b8996383f11 128 anti-replay esn context: seq-hi 0x0 , seq 0x0 , oseq-hi 0x0 , oseq 0x0 replay_window 1 , bitmap-length 1 00000000 crypto offload parameters: dev p0 dir out mode packet sel src 192.168 . 50.1 / 32 dst 192.168 . 50.2 / 32 proto udp sport 4789 src 192.168 . 50.2 dst 192.168 . 50.1 proto esp spi 0xce8bf4b6 reqid 1 mode transport replay-window 0 flag esn aead rfc4106(gcm(aes)) 0xf2d0e335d9a64ef6e385a630a32b0e43bb52f581290cd34bbb8f7592d54f11657ed0258e 128 anti-replay esn context: seq-hi 0x0 , seq 0x0 , oseq-hi 0x0 , oseq 0x0 replay_window 32 , bitmap-length 1 00000000 crypto offload parameters: dev p0 dir in mode packet sel src 192.168 . 50.2 / 32 dst 192.168 . 50.1 / 32 proto udp dport 4789 src 192.168 . 50.1 dst 192.168 . 50.2 proto esp spi 0xcb600a84 reqid 2 mode transport replay-window 0 flag esn aead rfc4106(gcm(aes)) 0x7fb26035299bcc9b973abea5d581acfbcf87cbf0bd053b745c4d95c62311f934010973f6 128 anti-replay esn context: seq-hi 0x0 , seq 0x0 , oseq-hi 0x0 , oseq 0x0 replay_window 1 , bitmap-length 1 00000000 crypto offload parameters: dev p0 dir out mode packet sel src 192.168 . 50.1 / 32 dst 192.168 . 50.2 / 32 proto udp dport 4789 src 192.168 . 50.2 dst 192.168 . 50.1 proto esp spi 0xc137d5a0 reqid 2 mode transport replay-window 0 flag esn aead rfc4106(gcm(aes)) 0x28e3d12ad4e24aa9d9de9459de8ef8bb4379e8e12faac0054c5b629b6aa50fdeda8e4574 128 anti-replay esn context: seq-hi 0x0 , seq 0x0 , oseq-hi 0x0 , oseq 0x0 replay_window 32 , bitmap-length 1 00000000 crypto offload parameters: dev p0 dir in mode packet sel src 192.168 . 50.2 / 32 dst 192.168 . 50.1 / 32 proto udp sport 4789

After insuring that the IPsec connection is configured, you can send encrypted traffic between host_1 and host_2 using the HOST_PF s IP addresses.

This section configures an OVS VXLAN tunnel which then uses swanctl.conf files and runs strongSwan (the IPsec daemon) manually.

Note Before proceeding with this section, make sure to follow the procedure in section "Enabling IPsec Packet Offload" for both DPUs.

Build a VXLAN tunnel over OVS and connect the PF representor to the same OVS bridge. On Arm_1 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-br vxlan-br # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br PF_REP # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br vxlan11 -- set interface vxlan11 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip1 \ options:remote_ip=$ip2 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true On Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-br vxlan-br # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br PF_REP # ovs-vsctl add-port vxlan-br vxlan11 -- set interface vxlan11 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip2 \ options:remote_ip=$ip1 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true If your operating system is Ubuntu, run on both Arm_1 and Arm_2 : Copy Copied! service openvswitch- switch start If your operating system is CentOS, run: Copy Copied! service openvswitch restart Enable TC offloading for the PF. Run on both Arm_1 and Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # ethtool -K $PF hw-tc-offload on Disable host PF as the port owner from Arm. Run on both Arm_1 and Arm_2 : Copy Copied! # mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt${pciconf} --disable_port_owner r Note To get ${pciconf} , run the following on the DPU: Copy Copied! # ls --color=never /dev/mst/ | grep --color=never '^m.*f0$' | cut -c 3 - For example: Copy Copied! # mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 --disable_port_owner r Configure the swanctl.conf files for each machine. See section swanctl.conf Files. Note Each machine should have exactly one . swanctl.conf file in /etc/swanctl/conf.d/ . Load the swanctl.conf files and initialize strongSwan. Run: On the Arm_2 , run: Copy Copied! systemctl restart strongswan.service swanctl --load-all On the Arm_1 , run: Copy Copied! systemctl restart strongswan.service swanctl --load-all swanctl -i --child bf

Now the IPsec connection should be established.

strongSwan configures IPSec packet HW offload using a new value added to its configuration file swanctl.conf . The file should be placed under sysconfdir which by default can be found at /etc/swanctl/swanctl.conf .

The terms Left (BFL) and Right (BFR), in reference to the illustration under "Application Architecture", are used to identify the two nodes (or machines) that communicate.

Note Either side (BFL or BFR) can fulfill either role (initiator or receiver).

In this example, 192.168.50.1 is used for the left PF uplink and 192.168.50.2 for the right PF uplink.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! connections { BFL-BFR { local_addrs = 192.168 . 50.1 remote_addrs = 192.168 . 50.2 local { auth = psk id = host1 } remote { auth = psk id = host2 } children { bf-out { local_ts = 192.168 . 50.1 / 24 [udp] remote_ts = 192.168 . 50.2 / 24 [udp/ 4789 ] esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn mode = transport policies_fwd_out = yes hw_offload = packet } bf-in { local_ts = 192.168 . 50.1 / 24 [udp/ 4789 ] remote_ts = 192.168 . 50.2 / 24 [udp] esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn mode = transport policies_fwd_out = yes hw_offload = packet } } version = 2 mobike = no reauth_time = 0 proposals = aes128-sha256-x25519 } } secrets { ike-BF { id-host1 = host1 id-host2 = host2 secret = 0sv+NkxY9LLZvwj4qCC2o/gGrWDF2d21jL } }

The BFB installation will place two example swanctl.conf files for BFL and BFR ( BFL.swanctl.conf and BFR.swanctl.conf respectively) in the strongSwan conf.d directory. Each node should have only one swanctl.conf file in its strongSwan conf.d directory.

Note that:

" hw_offload = packet" is responsible for configuring IPsec packet offload

Packet offload support has been added to the existing hw_offload field and preserves backward compatibility. For your reference: Value Description no Do not configure HW offload. crypto Configure crypto HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, fail if not supported. yes Same as crypto (considered legacy). packet Configure packet HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, fail if not supported. auto Configure packet HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, do not fail (perform fallback to crypto or no as necessary).

Whenever the value of hw_offload is changed, strongSwan configuration must be reloaded.

Switching to crypto HW offload requires setting up devlink/ipsec_mode to none beforehand.

Switching to packet HW offload requires setting up

[udp/4789] is crucial for instructing strongSwan to IPSec only VXLAN communication.

Packet HW offload can only be done on what is streamed over VXLAN.

Mind the following limitations: