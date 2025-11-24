DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
DOCA Secure Channel Application Guide

This guide provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

The DOCA Secure Channel reference application leverages the DOCA Comch API which creates a secure, network independent communication channel between the host and the NVIDIA BlueField DPU.

Comch allows the host to control services on the DPU, activate certain offloads, or exchange messages using client-server/producer-consumer framework.

The client (host) side can communicate only with one server at a time while the server side is able to communicate with multiple clients.

The API allows communication between any PF/VF/SF on the host to the server located on the DPU.

Once a client-server connection is established, multiple producer-consumer instances can be spawned to transfer large amount of data in a first-in-first-out (FIFO) style queue.

Secure channel allows the user to select the message size and amount to be exchanged between the client and the server to simulate heavy load on the channel.

System Design

A secure channel application runs on client mode (host) and server mode (DPU). Once a channel is open, messages can flow from both sides.

sys-design-version-1-modificationdate-1734469884827-api-v2.png

Application Architecture

The secure channel application runs on top of the DOCA Comch API.

The application begins by establishing a client-server connection between host (client) and DPU (server). Once this connection is established, the application on both sides spawns two new threads:

  • Consumer – The consumer thread registers a number of post_recv buffers with the opposite end of the connection

  • Producer – The producer thread, after it detects the consumer, populates these post_recv buffers with data that can then be read by the consumer

Once the consumer has processed a received buffer, the buffer is reposted (via task submit) to again be populated by the opposite producer.

When the producer has sent the requested number of messages, and the consumer has received the same amount, both threads exit and the main client-server connection is destroyed.

The flow is described in the following diagram:

image-2024-7-23_11-29-35-1-version-1-modificationdate-1734469884200-api-v2.png

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA library:

Refer to its respective programming guide for more information.

Compiling the Application

Info

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/.

Compiling All Applications

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_secure_channel is created under /tmp/build/secure_channel/.


Compiling Only the Current Application

To directly build only the secure channel application:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_secure_channel=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

Alternatively, users can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_secure_channel to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application .

Running the Application

Application Execution

The secure channel application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  1. Application usage instructions:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_secure_channel [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -s, --msg-size                    Message size to be sent
  -n, --num-msgs                    Number of messages to be sent
  -p, --pci-addr                    DOCA Comm Channel device PCI address
  -r, --rep-pci                     DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCI address (needed only on DPU)

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_secure_channel -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_secure_channel -s 256 -n 10 -p 03:00.0 -r 3b:00.0

    Note

    Both the DOCA Comch device PCIe address (03:00.0) and the DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address (3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices. Users may use the DOCA Capabilities Print Tool to find out their device and device representor PCIe addresses.

  3. CLI example for running the application on the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_secure_channel -s 256 -n 10 -p 3b:00.0

    Note

    The DOCA Comch device PCIe address (3b:00.0) should match the address of the desired PCIe device.

  4. The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_secure_channel --json [json_file]

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_secure_channel --json ./sc_params.json

    Note

    Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the PCIe addresses necessary for the deployment.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Description

JSON Content

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Prints program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 ( requires compilation with TRACE log level support )
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"log-level": 60

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"sdk-log-level": 40

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

N/A

Program flags

s

msg-size

Message size in bytes

Note

This is a mandatory flag.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"msg-size": 128

n

num-msgs

Number of messages to send on both sides

Note

This is a mandatory flag.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"num-msgs": 256

p

pci-addr

DOCA Comch device PCIe address

Note

This is a mandatory flag.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"pci-addr": 03:00.1

r

rep-pci

DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address

Note

This is a mandatory flag only on the DPU.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"rep-pci": b1:00.1
Info

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.


Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications .

Application Code Flow

  1. Parse application argument.

    1. Initialize the arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_init();

    2. Register secure channel application parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      register_secure_channel_params();

    3. Parse application parameters:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_start();

    4. Establish the client-server control path connection:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      comch_utils_fast_path_init();

      1. Create a doca_comch_client or doca_comch_server depending on where the application is run (x86 host or DPU Arm cores).

      2. Register a callback which is triggered when new consumers are created on the opposite end.

      3. Progress the connection until it becomes established.

  2. Run main logic.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sc_start();

    1. Send a message on the control channel telling the opposite end how many fastpath messages it intends to send and their length.

    2. Wait to receive a similar message from the opposite side.

    3. Start a producer thread:

      1. Create and starts a doca_comch_producer.

      2. Wait until a consumer has been registered from the opposite end of the control channel.

      3. Create a doca_buf of input message length to send repeatedly.

      4. Submit the max number of doca_comch_producer_task_send tasks each containing the doca_buf.

      5. Resubmit each task from its completion callback until the requested number of tasks are sent.

      6. Destroy producer and ends thread.

    4. Start a consumer thread

      1. Create and starts a doca_comch_consumer.

      2. Progress until consumer has been fully registered with the control channel connection.

      3. Create doca_bufs of negotiated size to receive data on.

      4. Submit the max number of doca_comch_consumer_task_post_recv tasks with each of the allocated doca_bufs.

      5. Resubmit each post_recv buffer from its callback when it has been populated by a producer.

      6. Destroy consumer and thread when it has received the communicated number of fastpath messages.

    5. Sends (DPU) or waits (host) on a message to indicate that all fastpath messages have completed and the Comch control connection can be destroyed.

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/sc_params.json
