On This Page
- Introduction
- System Design
- Application Architecture
- DOCA Libraries
- Compiling the Application
- Running the Application
- Application Code Flow
- References
DOCA Simple Forward VNF Application Guide
This guide provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Simple forward is a forwarding application that leverages the DOCA Flow API to take either VXLAN, GRE, or GTP traffic from a single RX port and transmits it on a single TX port.
For every packet received on an RX queue on a given port, DOCA Simple Forward checks the packet's key, which consists of a 5-tuple. If it finds that the packet matches an existing flow, then it does not create a new one. Otherwise, a new flow is created with a FORWARDING component. Finally, the packet is forwarded to the TX queue of the egress port if the "rx-only" mode is not set.
The FORWARDING component type depends on the flags delivered when running the application. For example, if the
hairpinq flag is provided, then the FORWARDING component would be hairpin. Otherwise, it would be RSS'd to software, and hence every VXLAN, GTP, or GRE packet would be received on RX queues.
Simple forward should be run with dual ports. By using a traffic generator, the RX port receives the VXLAN, GRE, or GTP packets and forwarding forwards them back to the traffic generator.
The following diagram illustrates simple forward's packet flows. It receives traffic coming from the wire and passes it to the other port.
Simple forward first initializes DPDK, after which the application handles the incoming packets.
The following diagram illustrates the initialization process.
Init_DPDK– EAL init, parse argument from command line and register signal.
Start port –
mbuf_create,
dev_configure, rx/tx/hairpin queue setup and start the port.
Simple_fwd INIT– create flow tables, build default forward pipes.
The following diagram illustrates how to process the packet.
Based on the packet's info, find the key values (e.g. src/dst IP, src/dst port, etc).
Traverse the inner flow tables, check if the keys exist or not.
If yes, update inner counter
If no, a new flow table is added to the DPU
Forward the packet to the other port.
This application leverages the following DOCA library:
Refer to its respective programming guide for more information.
Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/.
Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.
To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_simple_fwd_vnf is created under
/tmp/build/simple_fwd_vnf/.
Compiling Simple Forward Application Only
To directly build only the simple forward application:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_simple_fwd_vnf=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_simple_fwd_vnf is created under
/tmp/build/simple_fwd_vnf/.
Alternatively, users can set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_simple_fwd_vnfto
true
Run the following compilation commands :
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
doca_simple_fwd_vnfis created under
/tmp/build/simple_fwd_vnf/.
Troubleshooting
Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application .
Prerequisites
A FLEX profile number should be manually set to 3 on the system for the application to build the GRE, standard VXLAN and GRE pipes.
Set FLEX profile number to 3 from the DPU.
sudo mlxconfig -d <pcie_address> s FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=
3
Perform a BlueField system reboot for the
mlxconfigsettings to take effect.Info
Resetting the firmware can be done from the BlueField as well. For more information, refer to step 3.b of the "Upgrading Firmware" section of the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
The Simple Forward application is based on DOCA Flow. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages.
$ echo
'2048'| sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages $ sudo mkdir /mnt/huge $ sudo mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=2M nodev /mnt/huge
Application Execution
The simple forward application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_simple_forward_vnf [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -t, --stats-timer <time> Set interval to dump stats information -q, --nr-queues <num> Set queues number -r, --rx-only Set rx only -o, --hw-offload Set PCI address of the RXP engine to use -hq, --hairpinq Set forwarding to hairpin queue -a, --age-thread Start thread
doagingInfo
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_simple_fwd_vnf -- -hInfo
For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".
CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:
./doca_simple_fwd_vnf -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.
4-a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.
5-- -l
60Note
SFs must be enabled according to the BlueField Scalable Function User Guide.
Before creating SFs on a specific physical port, it is important to verify the encap mode on the respective PF FDB. The default mode is
basic. To check the encap mode, run:
cat/sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
In this case, disable encap on the PF FDB before creating the SFs by running:
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch
setpci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch
setpci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy
echonone > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
echonone > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch
setpci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch
setpci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev
If the encap mode is set to
basicthen the application fails upon initialization.Note
The flag
-a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.4 -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.5is mandatory for proper usage of the application.
Note
Modifying this flag results unexpected behavior as only 2 ports are supported.
The SF number is arbitrary and configurable.
The SF numbers must match the desired SF devices.
CLI example for running the application on the host:
./doca_simple_fwd_vnf -a
04:
00.3-a
04:
00.4-- -l
60Note
The device identifiers must match the desired network devices.Info
For more information, refer to section "Running DOCA Application on Host" in DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide.
The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:
./doca_simple_fwd_vnf --json [json_file]
For example:
./doca_simple_fwd_vnf --json ./simple_fwd_params.jsonNote
Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the PCIe addresses necessary for the deployment.
Command Line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag/JSON Key
Description
JSON Content
DPDK Flags
Add a PCIe device into the list of devices to probe.
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
N/A
Prints program version information
N/A
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Parse all command flags from an input JSON file
N/A
Program flags
Set interval to dump stats information.
Set queues number.
Set RX only. When set, the packets will not be sent to the TX queues.
Set HW offload of the RXP engine to use.
Set forwarding to hairpin queue.
Start a dedicated thread that handles the aged flows.
Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.
Troubleshooting
Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications .
Parse application argument.
Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
doca_argp_init();
Register application parameters.
register_simple_fwd_params();
Parse the arguments.
doca_argp_start();
Parse DPDK flags and invoke handler for calling the
rte_eal_init()function.
Parse app parameters.
DPDK initialization.
dpdk_init();
Calls
rte_eal_init()to initialize EAL resources with the provided EAL flags.
DPDK port initialization and start.
dpdk_queues_and_ports_init();
Initialize DPDK ports.
Create mbuf pool using
rte_pktmbuf_pool_create.
Driver initialization – use
rte_eth_dev_configureto configure the number of queues.
Rx/Tx queue initialization – use
rte_eth_rx_queue_setupand
rte_eth_tx_queue_setupto initialize the queues.
Rx hairpin queue initialization – use
rte_eth_rx_hairpin_queue_setupto initialize the queues.
Start the port using
rte_eth_dev_start.
Simple forward initialization.
simple_fwd_init();
simple_fwd_create_ins– create flow tables using
simple_fwd_ft_create.
simple_fwd_init_ports_and_pipes– initialize DOCA port using
simple_fwd_init_doca_portand build default pipes for each port.
Main loop.
simple_fwd_process_pkts();
Receive packets using
rte_eth_rx_burstin a loop.
Process packets using
simple_fwd_process_offload.
Transmit the packets on the other port by calling
rte_eth_tx_burst. Or free the packet mbuf if
rx_onlyis set to
true.
Process packets.
simple_fwd_process_offload();
Parse the packet's
rte_mbufusing
simple_fwd_pkt_info.
Handle the packet using
simple_fwd_handle_packet. If the packet's key does not match the existed the flow entry, create a new flow entry and PIPE using
simple_fwd_handle_new_flow. Otherwise, increase the total packet's counter.
Simple forward destroy.
simple_fwd_destroy();
Simple forward close port and clean the flow resources.
DPDK ports and queues destruction.
dpdk_queues_and_ports_fini();
DPDK finish.
dpdk_fini();
Calls
rte_eal_destroy()to destroy initialized EAL resources.
Arg parser destroy.
doca_argp_destroy();
Free DPDK resources by call
rte_eal_cleanup()function.
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/simple_fwd_params.json