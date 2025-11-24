On This Page
DOCA SNAP-4 Service Guide
This guide provides instructions on using the DOCA SNAP-4 service on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.
NVIDIA® BlueField® SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP (storage-defined network accelerated processing) technology enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP presents networked storage as a local block-storage device (e.g., SSD) emulating a local drive on the PCIe bus. The host OS or hypervisor uses its standard storage driver, unaware that communication is done, not with a physical drive, but with NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP framework. Any logic may be applied to the I/O requests or to the data via the NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP framework prior to redirecting the request and/or data over a fabric-based network to remote or local storage targets.
NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP is based on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU family technology and combines unique software-defined hardware-accelerated storage virtualization with the advanced networking and programmability capabilities of the DPU. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP together with the BlueField DPU enable a world of applications addressing storage and networking efficiency and performance.
The traffic arriving from the host towards the emulated PCIe device is redirected to its matching storage controller opened on the
mlnx_snap service.
The controller implements the device specification and may expose backend device accordingly (in this use case SPDK is used as the storage stack that exposes backend devices). When a command is received, the controller executes it.
Admin commands are mostly answered immediately, while I/O commands are redirected to the backend device for processing.
The request-handling pipeline is completely asynchronous, and the workload is distributed across all Arm cores (allocated to SPDK application) to achieve the best performance.
The following are key concepts for SNAP:
Full flexibility in fabric/transport/protocol (e.g. NVMe-oF/iSCSI/other, RDMA/TCP, ETH/IB)
NVMe and virtio-blk emulation support
Programmability
Easy data manipulation
Allowing zero-copy DMA from the remote storage to the host
Using Arm cores for data path
BlueField SNAP for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU is licensed software. Users must purchase a license per BlueField-2 DPU to use them.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU does not have license requirements to run BlueField SNAP.
SNAP as Container
In this approach, the container could be downloaded from NVIDIA NGC and could be easily deployed on the DPU.
The yaml file includes SNAP binaries aligned with the latest
spdk.nvda version. In this case, the SNAP sources are not available, and it is not possible to modify SNAP to support different SPDK versions (SNAP as an SDK package should be used for that).
SNAP 4.x is not pre- installed on the BFB but can be downloaded manually on demand .
For instructions on how to install the SNAP container, please see "SNAP Container Deployment".
SNAP as a Package
The SNAP development package (custom) is intended for those wishing to customize the SNAP service to their environment, usually to work with a proprietary bdev and not with the
spdk.nvda version. This allows users to gain full access to the service code and the lib headers which enables them to compile their changes.
SNAP Emulation Lib
This includes the protocols libraries and the interaction with the firmware/hardware (PRM) as well as:
Plain shared objects (
*.so)
Static archives (
*.a)
pkgconfig definitions (
*.pc)
Include files (
*.h)
SNAP Service Sources
This includes the following managers:
Emulation device managers:
Emulation manager – manages the device emulations, function discovery, and function events
Hotplug manager – manages the device emulations hotplug and hot-unplug
Config manager – handles common configurations and RCPs (which are not protocol-specific)
Service infrastructure managers:
Memory manager – handles the SNAP mempool which is used to copy into the Arm memory when zero-copy between the host and the remote target is not used
Thread manager – handles the SPDK threads
Protocol specific control path managers:
NVMe manager – handles the NVMe subsystem, NVMe controller and Namespace functionalities
VBLK manager – handles the virtio-blk controller functionalities
IO manager:
Implements the IO path for regular and optimized flows (RDMA ZC and TCP XLIO ZC)
Handles the bdev creation and functionalities
SNAP Service Dependencies
SNAP service depends on the following libraries:
SPDK – depends on the bdev and the SPDK resources, such as SPDK threads, SPDK memory, and SPDK RPC service
XLIO (for NVMeTCP acceleration)
SNAP Service Flows
IO Flows
Example of RDMA zero-copy read/write IO flow:
Example of RDMA non-zero-copy read IO flow:
Data Path Providers
SNAP facilitates user-configurable providers to assist in offloading data-path applications from the host. These include: Device emulation, IO-intensive operations, and DMA operations.
Data Path Providers
Description
Support
DPA provider
DPA (data path accelerator) is a cluster of multi-core and multi-execution-unit RISC-V processors embedded within the BlueField.
NVMe, Virtio-blk
DPU provider
Hybrid mode that handles the data-path applications from the host using the BlueField CPU and the DPA hardware. This mode improves IO latency and reduces SNAP downtime during crash recovery .
NVMe, Virtio-blk
DPU is the default provider in SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk.
To switch provider, use the environment variable
VIRTIO_EMU_PROVIDER=dpu to modify the the variable on the YAML. Refer to the "SNAP Environment Variables" page for more information.
This section describes how to deploy SNAP as a container.
SNAP does not come pre-installed with the BFB.
Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU
To install NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 BFB:
[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>
For more information, please refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
Firmware Installation
[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
For more information, please refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
Firmware Configuration
FW configuration may expose new emulated PCI functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, user must make sure all exposed PCI functions (static/hotplug PFs, VFs) are backed by a supporting SNAP SW configuration, otherwise these functions will continue malfunctioning and host behavior will be undefined.
Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration:
[dpu] mst start [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset
Review the firmware configuration:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query
Output example:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep NVME Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE False(0) True(1) True(1) * NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF 0 125 125 * NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF 1 2 2 NVME_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID 5555 5555 5555 NVME_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID 24577 24577 24577 NVME_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE 67586 67586 67586 NVME_EMULATION_REVISION_ID 0 0 0 NVME_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID 0 0 0
Where the output provides 5 columns:
Non-default configuration marker (*)
Firmware configuration name
Default firmware value
Current firmware value
Firmware value after reboot – shows a configuration update which is pending system reboot
To enable storage emulation options, the first DPU must be set to work in internal CPU model:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
To enable the firmware config with virtio-blk emulation PF:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1
To enable the firmware config with NVMe emulation PF:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1
For a complete list of the SNAP firmware configuration options, refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration".
Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.
RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration
RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField OS's default interfaces (named ECPFs, typically
mlx5_0 and
mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions must be added, scalable functions (or SFs), which do support RoCE transport.
To enable RDMA/RoCE:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.
SR-IOV Firmware Configuration
SNAP supports up to 512 total VFs on NVMe and up to 2000 total VFs on virtio-blk. The VFs may be spread between up to 4 virtio-blk PFs or 2 NVMe PFs.
The following examples are for reference. For complete details on parameter ranges, refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration".
Common example:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 PF_TOTAL_SF=1 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 TX_SCHEDULER_BURST=15Note
When using 64KB pagesize OS,
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10(instead of 8) should be configured.
Virtio-blk 250 VFs example (2 queue per VF):
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2
Virtio-blk 1000 VFs example (2 queue per VF):
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=250 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 NUM_OF_VFS=0 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2
NVMe 250 VFs example (2 IO-queue per VF):
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2
Hot-plug Firmware Configuration
Once enabling PCIe switch emulation, BlueField can support up to 31 hotplug NVMe/Virtio-blk functions. "
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1" hot-plugged PCIe functions. These slots are shared among all DPU users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs, or others (e.g., virtio-net).
To enable PCIe switch emulation and determine the number of hot-plugged ports to be used:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 1 + the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.
For additional information regarding hot plugging a device, refer to section "Hotplugged PCIe Functions Management".
Hotplug is not guaranteed to work on AMD machines.
Enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE could potentially impact SR-IOV capabilities on Intel and AMD machines.
Currently, hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.
UEFI Firmware Configuration
To use the storage emulation as a boot device, it is recommended to use the DPU's embedded UEFI expansion ROM drivers to be used by the UEFI instead of the original vendor's BIOS ones.
To enable UEFI drivers:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_BLK_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1 EXP_ROM_NVME_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1
DPU Configurations
DPA Core Mask
The d ata path accelerator (DPA) is a cluster of 16 cores with 16 execution units (EUs) per core.
Only EUs 0-170 are available for SNAP.
SNAP supports reservation of DPA EUs for NVMe or virtio-blk controllers. By default, all available EUs, 0-170, are shared between NVMe, virtio-blk, and other DPA applications on the system (e.g., virtio-net).
To assign specific set of EUs, set the following environment variable:
For NVMe:
dpa_nvme_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>
For virtio-blk DPU mode:
dpa_helper_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>
For virtio-blk DPA mode:
dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>
The core mask must contain valid hexadecimal digits (it is parsed right to left). For example,
dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0xff00 sets 8 EUs (i.e., EUs 8-16).
There is a hardware limit of 128 queues (threads) per DPA EU.
SNAP Container Deployment
SNAP container is available on the DOCA SNAP NVIDIA NGC catalog page.
SNAP container deployment on top of the BlueField DPU requires the following sequence:
Setup preparation and SNAP resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.
Adjust the
doca_snap.yamlfor advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning SNAP Container" for details.
The following is an example of the SNAP container setup.
Preparation Steps
Step 1: Allocate Hugepages
Generic
Allocate
4GiB hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's
Hugepagesize value:
Query the
Hugepagesizevalue:
[dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo
In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288 KB.
Use the
doca-hugepagesto configure the requested hugepages:
For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e.,
Hugepagesize= 2048 KB):
doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 2048
For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e.,
Hugepagesize= 524288 KB):
doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 524288--num 8
Reload the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:
[dpu] doca-hugepages reload
If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.
If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate additional hugepages beyond the amount described in this section for those applications.
When deploying SNAP with a high scale of connections (i.e., disks 500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GiB) becomes insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages in the SNAP and SPDK layers. These error messages typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects.
Step 2: Create nvda_snap Folder
The folder
/etc/nvda_snap is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.
Downloading YAML Configuration
The
.yaml file configuration for the SNAP container is
doca_snap.yaml. The download command of the
.yaml file can be found on the DOCA SNAP NGC page.
Internet connectivity is necessary for downloading SNAP resources. To deploy the container on DPUs without Internet connectivity, refer to appendix "Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".
Adjusting YAML Configuration
The
.yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.
The SNAP
.yamlfile is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e.,
Hugepagesize= 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.
To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the DPU OS's relevant
Hugepagesizevalue. For example, to support CentOS 8.x configure
Hugepagesizeto 512MB:
limits: hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"Note
When deploying SNAP with a large number of controllers (500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GB) may become insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages, typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects. In these cases, more hugepages needed.
The following example edits the
.yamlfile to request 16 CPU cores for the SNAP container and 4Gi memory and 4Gi hugepages:
resources: requests: memory: "2Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "8" limits: memory: "4Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "16" env: - name: APP_ARGS value: "-m 0xffff"Note
If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over the CPU resources.Note
When running the Virtio-fs service with a large number of cores, it is necessary to increase the number of IO buffers in SPDK. For example, to run with 16 cores, the size of the large IO buffer pool must be set to at least 4095. This can be configured by adding the RPC command
iobuf_set_options --large-pool-count 4095to
spdk_rpc_init.confunder
/etc/nvda_snap. Depending on the scale and SPDK subsystems in use other SPDK configuration parameters may need to be adjusted. Refer to SPDK documentation for more details.
To automatically configure SNAP container upon deployment, edit the files below according to the use case. During bring-up, SNAP will forward the content of these files into the appropriate RPC script, whether SPDK RPCs or SNAP RPCs. Ensure that the required RPCs for your use case are included.
Add
spdk_rpc_init.conffile under
/etc/nvda_snap/. The file includes the required SPDK RPCs. File example:
bdev_malloc_create 64 512
Add
snap_rpc_init.conffile under
/etc/nvda_snap
/. The file includes the required SPDK RPCs.
Virtio-blk file example:
virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --bdev Malloc0
NVMe file example:
nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 nvme_namespace_create -b Malloc0 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 16dab065-ddc9-8a7a-108e-9a489254a839 nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --suspended nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1
Edit the
.yamlfile accordingly (uncomment):
env: - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF value: "/etc/nvda_snap/spdk_rpc_init.conf" - name: SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF value: "/etc/nvda_snap/snap_rpc_init.conf"Note
It is user responsibility to make sure SNAP configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.
Spawning SNAP Container
Run the Kubernetes tool:
[dpu] systemctl restart containerd
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd
Copy the updated
doca_snap.yaml file to the
/etc/kubelet.d directory.
Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.
cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/
The SNAP service starts initialization immediately, which may take a few seconds. To verify SNAP is running:
Look for the message "SNAP Service running successfully" in the log
Send
spdk_rpc.py spdk_get_versionto confirm whether SNAP is operational or still initializing
Debug and Log
View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):
crictl pods
Example output:
POD ID CREATED STATE NAME
0379ac2c4f34c About a minute ago Ready snap
View currently active containers, and their IDs:
crictl ps
View existing containers and their ID:
crictl ps -a
Examine the logs of a given container (SNAP logs):
crictl logs <container_id>
Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:
journalctl -u kubelet
The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under
/var/log/containers.
Refer to section "RPC Log History" for more logging information.
Stop, Start, Restart SNAP Container
SNAP binaries are deployed within a Docker container as SNAP service, which is managed as a supervisorctl service. Supervisorctl provides a layer of control and configuration for various deployment options.
In the event of a SNAP crash or restart, supervisorctl detects the action and waits for the exited process to release its resources. It then deploys a new SNAP process within the same container, which initiates a recovery flow to replace the terminated process.
In the event of a container crash or restart, kubeletclt detects the action and waits for the exited container to release its resources. It then deploys a new container with a new SNAP process, which initiates a recovery flow to replace the terminated process.
After containers crash or exit, the kubelet restarts them with an exponential back-off delay (10s, 20s, 40s, etc.) which is capped at five minutes. Once a container has run for 10 minutes without an issue, the kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container. Restarting the SNAP service without restarting the container helps avoid the occurrence of back-off delays.
Different SNAP Termination Options
Container Termination
To kill the container, remove the
.yamlfile form
/etc/kubelet.d/. To start the container,
cpthe
.yamlfile back to the same path:
cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/
To restart the container (with sig-term) using
crictl, use the
-t(timeout) option:
crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>
SNAP Process Termination
To restart the SNAP service without restarting the entire container, user can either use the
supervictl tool to restart the SNAP service or terminate the SNAP service process on the DPU. Different signals correspond to different termination behaviors. For example:
Restart sends SIGTERM
crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name snap) supervisorctl restart snap
Pkill sends SIGKILL
pkill -9 -f snap
SNAP service termination may take time as it releases all allocated resources. The duration depends on the scale of the use case and any other applications sharing resources with SNAP.
SNAP Process Fast Restart
The duration can be improved by configuring
supervisorctl to give the exited SNAP process a shorter or zero termination time when using
supervisorctl restart snap.
This causes the new process to start up while the old process' resources are still being freed by the kernel.
The user must ensure that the hugepage allocation is sufficient to accommodate both processes running in parallel. To modify the time SNAP takes to exit, the user should use the relevant environment variable
SUPERVISOR_STOPWAITSECS.
To restart the SNAP service without restarting the container, kill the SNAP service process on the DPU. Different signals can be used for different termination options. For example:
pkill -9 -f snap
SNAP Source Package Deployment
System Preparation
Allocate
4GiB hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's
Hugepagesize value:
Query the
Hugepagesizevalue:
[dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo
In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288 KB.
Use the
doca-hugepagesto configure the requested hugepages:
For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e.,
Hugepagesize= 2048 KB):
doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 2048
For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e.,
Hugepagesize= 524288 KB):
doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 524288--num 8
Reload the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:
[dpu] doca-hugepages reload
If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.
If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate additional hugepages beyond the amount described in this section for those applications.
When deploying SNAP with a high scale of connections (i.e., disks 500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GiB) becomes insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages in the SNAP and SPDK layers. These error messages typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects.
Installing SNAP Source Package
Download the SNAP source package provided by NVIDIA on BlueField (BF).
Install the package:
For Ubuntu, run:
dpkg -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*
For CentOS, run:
rpm -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*
Build, Compile, and Install Sources
To build SNAP with a custom SPDK, see section "Replace the BFB SPDK".
Move to the sources folder. Run:
cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/
Build the sources. Run:
meson /tmp/build
Compile the sources. Run:
meson compile -C /tmp/build
Install the sources. Run:
meson install -C /tmp/build
Configure SNAP Environment Variables
To config the environment variables of SNAP, run:
source /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/scripts/set_environment_variables.sh
Run SNAP Service
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_service
Replace the BFB SPDK (Optional)
Start with installing SPDK.
For legacy SPDK versions (e.g., SPDK 19.04) see appendix "Install Legacy SPDK".
To build SNAP with a custom SPDK, instead of following the basic build steps, perform the following:
Move to the sources folder. Run:
cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/
Build the sources with spdk-compat enabled and provide the path to the custom SPDK. Run:
meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-spdk-compat=true -Dsnap_spdk_prefix=</path/to/custom/spdk>
Compile the sources. Run:
meson compile -C /tmp/build
Install the sources. Run:
meson install -C /tmp/build
Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".
Build with Debug Prints Enabled (Optional)
Instead of the basic build steps, perform the following:
Move to the sources folder. Run:
cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/
Build the sources with
buildtype=debug. Run:
meson --buildtype=debug /tmp/build
Compile the sources. Run:
meson compile -C /tmp/build
Install the sources. Run:
meson install -C /tmp/build
Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".
Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)
The script
run_snap.sh automates SNAP deployment. Users must modify the following files to align with their setup. The configuration files are in the same format explained in the "adjust the YAML section". If different directories are utilized by the user, edits must be made to
run_snap.sh accordingly:
Edit SNAP env variables in:
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/set_environment_variables.sh
Edit SPDK initialization RPCs calls:
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/spdk_rpc_init.conf
Edit SNAP initialization RPCs calls:
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_rpc_init.conf
Run the script:
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/run_snap.sh
Supported Environment Variables
Name
Description
Default
Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.
For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".
1 (enabled)
It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable
Warning
By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.
1 (enabled)
Enable/disable virtio-blk recovery using shared memory files. This allows recovering without using
1 (enabled)
The name of the RDMA device configured to have emulation management capabilities.
If the variable is not defined (default), SNAP searches through all available devices to find the emulation manager (which may slow down initialization process). Unless configured otherwise, SNAP selects the first ECPF (i.e., "mlx5_0") as the emulation manager.
NULL (not configured)
Configure the Virtio-blk data path Provider - options: "dpu" and "dpa".
"dpu"
Support for IO/core Multiplexer (MP) capabilities in DPA provider for NVMe. For more info refer to section "NVMe DPA multiplexer (MP) data path Provider" - options "weighted_rr", "none"
"none" (disabled)
SNAP process termination time when using
10 (sec)
YAML Configuration
To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the
doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
env:
- name: VARIABLE_NAME
value: "VALUE"
For example:
env:
- name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
value: "1"
Source Package Configuration
To change the SNAP environment variables:
Add/modify the configuration under
scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.
Rerun:
source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh
Rerun SNAP.
Remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the SNAP service. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP, like other standard SPDK applications, supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from CLI.
SNAP supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended SNAP-specific command set. SPDK standard commands are executed by the
spdk_rpc.py tool while the SNAP-specific command set extension is executed by the
snap_rpc.py tool.
Full
spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.
Full
snap_rpc.py extended commands are detailed further down in this chapter.
Using JSON-based RPC Protocol
The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used via the
snap_rpc.py script that is installed inside the SNAP container and can be accessed using
crictl tool.
The SNAP container is CRI-compatible.
To query the active container ID:
crictl ps -s running -q --name snap
To post RPCs to the container using
crictl:
crictl exec <container-id> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method>
For example:
crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c snap_rpc.py emulation_function_list
In addition, an alias can be used:
alias snap_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} snap_rpc.py " alias spdk_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} spdk_rpc.py "
To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs:
crictl exec -it <container-id> bash
Log Management
snap_log_level_set
SNAP allows dynamically changing the log level of the logger backend using the
snap_log_level_set. Any log under the requested level is shown.
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
Number
Log level
PCIe Function Management
Emulated PCIe functions are managed through IB devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers are ordinary IB devices with special privileges to control PCIe communication and device emulations towards the host OS.
SNAP queries an emulation manager that supports the requested set of capabilities.
The emulation manager holds a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. PCIe functions may be approached later in 3 ways:
vuid– recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant (see appendix "PCIe BDF to VUID Translation" for details)
vhca_id
Function index (i.e.,
pf_idor
vf_id)
emulation_function_list
emulation_function_list lists all existing functions.
The following is an example response for the
emulation_function_list command:
[
{
"hotplugged": true,
"hotplug state": "POWER_ON",
"emulation_type": "VBLK",
"pf_index": 0,
"pci_bdf": "87:00.0",
"vhca_id": 5,
"vuid": "MT2306XZ009TVBLKS1D0F0",
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1",
"num_vfs": 0,
"vfs": []
}
]
Use
-a or
--all, to show all inactive VF functions.
SNAP supports 2 types of PCIe functions:
Static functions – PCIe functions configured at the firmware configuration stage (physical and virtual). Refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration" for additional information.
Hot-pluggable functions – PCIe functions configured dynamically at runtime. Users can add detachable functions. Refer to section "Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management" for additional information.
Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management
Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs. Once a new PCIe function is hot plugged, it appears in the host’s PCIe device list and remains persistent until explicitly unplugged or the system undergoes a cold reboot. Importantly, this persistence continues even if the SNAP process terminates. Therefore, it is advised not to include hotplug/hotunplug actions in automatic initialization scripts (e.g.,
snap_rpc_init.conf).
Hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.
Two-step PCIe Hotplug
The following RPC commands are used to dynamically add or remove PCIe PFs (i.e., hot-plugged functions) in the DPU application.
Once a PCIe function is created (via
virtio_blk_function_create), it is accessible and manageable within the DPU application but is not immediately visible to the host OS/kernel. This differs from the legacy API, where creation and host exposure occurs simultaneously. Instead, exposing or hiding PCIe functions to the host OS is managed by separate RPC commands (
virtio_blk_controller_hotplug and
virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug). After hot unplugging, the function can be safely removed from the DPU (using
virtio_blk_function_destroy).
A key advantage of this approach is the ability to pre-configure a controller on the function, enabling it to serve the host driver as soon as it is exposed. In fact, users must create a controller to use the
virtio_blk_controller_hotplug API, which is required to make the function visible to the host OS.
controller_hotplug and
controller_hotunplug also have an argument named
wait_for done. When this argument is set, RPC response will block until either host acknowledges the action and adds/removes the PCI function from its list (or host turns out to be temporarily unavailable). If not set, it is the user's responsibility to validate the function's hotplug state (can be queried using
emulation_functions_list RPC).
It is generally advised to use
wait_for_done flag whenever a single hotplug/unplug operation is performed. However, when performing multiple hotplug/unplug operations at once, a more time-efficient approach would be to perform all actions at once (without
wait_for_done ), then validating their hotplug status altogether using a single RPC call at the end.
In some cases, host might become (temporarily) unavailable to accept new PCI hotplug/unplug functions (typically, during host OS reboot, and until PCIe device enumeration has taken place by host kernel OS). Throughout this timeframe, any attempt to change PCI device list (by hotplug/unplug PCI functions) will be blocked by FW. For clarity, using
wait_for_done flag when hotplugging/unplugging a PCI function does not imply that SW will retry to execute the operation until successful in case host is unavailable - it is the RPC user responsibility to actively retry (if desired) in case of such a failure.
Host is considered (temporarily) unavailable until PCIe device enumeration has been taken place by host OS.
virtio_blk_function_create
Create a new virtio-blk emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Emulation manager to manage hotplug function (unused)
virtio_blk_function_destroy
Delete an existing virtio-blk emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Identifier of the hotplugged function to delete
virtio_blk_controller_hotplug
Exposes (hot plugs) the emulation function to the host OS.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller to expose to the host OS
No
Bool
Block until host discovers and acknowledges the new command
virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug
Removes (hot unplugs) the emulation function from the host OS.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller to expose to the host OS
No
Bool
Block until host identifies and removes the function
The non-legacy API is not supported yet for NVMe protocol.
When not using
wait_for_done approach, it is the user's responsibility to verify host identifies the new hotplugged function. This can be done by querying the
pci_hotplug_state parameter in
emulation_function_list RPC output.
Two-step PCIe Hotplug/Unplug Example
# Bringup
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_create
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done
# Cleanup
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_destroy --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
(Deprecated) Legacy API
End of support for the legacy API is January of 2026.
Hotplug Legacy Commands
The following commands hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.
After a new PCIe function is plugged, it is immediately shown on the host's PCIe devices list until it is either explicitly unplugged or the system goes through a cold reboot. Therefore, it is user responsibility to open a controller instance to manage the new function immediately after a function's creation. Keeping a hotplugged function without a matching controller to manage may cause anomalous behavior on the host OS driver.
virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
Attach virtio-blk emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
Device ID
No
Number
Vendor ID
No
Number
Subsystem device ID
No
Number
Subsystem vendor ID
No
Number
Revision ID
No
Number
Class code
No
Number
MSI-X table size
No
Number
Maximal number of VFs allowed
No
String
Block device to use as backend
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-62).
Note
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.
Tip
It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).
No
Number
Queue depth (default 256, range 1-256)
Note
It is only possible to modify the queue depth if the driver is not loaded.
No
Boolean
Transitional device support. See section "Virtio-blk Transitional Device Support" for more details.
No
Boolean
N/A – not supported
nvme_emulation_device_attach
Attach NVMe emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
Device ID
No
Number
Vendor ID
No
Number
Subsystem device ID
No
Number
Subsystem vendor ID
No
Number
Revision ID
No
Number
Class code
No
Number
MSI-X table size
No
Number
Maximal number of VFs allowed
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default 31, range 1-31).
Note
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.
Tip
It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).
No
String
Specification version (currently only
Hot Unplug Legacy Commands
The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:
Command
Description
1
Prepare emulation function to be detached
2
Detach emulation function
emulation_device_detach_prepare
This is the first step for detaching an emulation device. It prepares the system to detach a hot plugged emulation function. In case of success, the host's hotplug device state changes and you may safely proceed to the
emulation_device_detach command.
The controller attached to the emulation function must be created and active when executing this command.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
No
String
PCIe device VUID
No
String
Controller ID
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
emulation_device_detach
This is the second step which completes detaching of the hotplugged emulation function. If the detach preparation times out, you may perform a surprise unplug using
--force with the command.
The driver must be unprobed, otherwise errors may occur.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
no
String
PCIe device VUID
No
Boolean
Detach with failed preparation
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
Virtio-blk Hot Plug/Unplug Example
// Bringup
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
// Cleanup
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
(Deprecated) SPDK Bdev Management
End of support for SPDK bdev management is January of 2026.
The following RPCs are deprecated and are no longer supported:
spdk_bdev_create
spdk_bdev_destroy
bdev_list
These RPCs were optional. If not performed, SNAP would automatically generate SNAP block devices (bdevs).
Virtio-blk Emulation Management
Virtio-blk emulation is a storage protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These devices are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical devices to the user within the virtual machine.
Each virtio-blk device (e.g., virtio-blk PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-blk controller.
Virtio-blk limitations:
Probing a virtio-blk driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-blk controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).
Upon creation of a virtio-blk controller, a backend device must already exist.
Virtio-blk Emulation Management Commands
virtio_blk_controller_create
Create a new SNAP-based virtio-blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host. To specify the PCIe function to open a controller upon must be provided as described in section "PCIe Function Management":
vuid(recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant).
vhca_id.
Function index –
pf_id,
vf_id.
The mapping for
pci_index can be queried by running
emulation_function_list.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
PCIe device VUID
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
No
Number
PCIe PF index to start emulation on
No
Number
PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is meant to be opened on a VF)
No
String
PCIe device BDF
No
String
Controller ID
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-64).
No
Number
Queue size (default 256, range 1-256)
No
Number
Maximal SGE data transfer size (default 65536 bytes, range 4K - 2M)
Note
SNAP's internal memory buffer pool supports a maximum allocation size of 2 MB. This should guide the user when setting the combined value of
No
Number
Maximal SGE list length (default 32, range 1-
Note
No
String
SNAP SPDK block device to use as backend
No
String
Serial number for the controller
No
0/1
Enables live migration and NVIDIA vDPA
No
0/1
Dynamic MSIX for SR-IOV VFs on this PF. Only valid for PFs.
No
Number
Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the
Note
This field is mandatory when the VF's MSIX is reclaimed using
No
0/1
Support virtio-blk crash recovery. Enabling this parameter to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance (default is 0). For more information, refer to section "Virtio-blk Crash Recovery".
No
0/1
Enables indirect descriptors support for the controller's virt-queues.
Note
When using the virtio-blk kernel driver, if indirect descriptors are enabled, it is always used by the driver. Using indirect descriptors for all IO traffic patterns may hurt performance in most cases.
No
0/1
Creates read only virtio-blk controller.
No
0/1
Creates controller in suspended state.
No
0/1
Creates controller with the ability to listen for live update notifications via IPC.
No
0/1
N/A – not supported
No
0/1
N/A – not supported
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"result": "VblkCtrl1"
}
virtio_blk_controller_destroy
Destroy a previously created virtio-blk controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by the controller's name as acquired from
virtio_blk_controller_create().
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
force
No
Boolean
Force destroying VF controller for SR-IOV
virtio_blk_controller_suspend
While suspended, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver and only finishes handling of requests already in flight. All suspended requests (if any) are processed after resume.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_resume
After the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and only finishes handling of requests already in flight, the resume command will resume the handling of IOs by the controller.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach
Attach the specified bdev into virtIO-blk SNAP controller. It is possible to change the serial ID (using the
vblk_id parameter) if a new bdev is attached.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
String
Block device name
No
String
Serial number for controller
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach
You may replace the bdev for virtio-blk controller. First, you should detach bdev from the controller. When bdev is detached, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and finishes handling requests already in flight only.
At this point, you may attach a new bdev or destroy the controller.
When a new bdev is attached, the controller resumes handling all outstanding I/Os.
The block size cannot be changed if the driver is loaded.
bdev may be replaced with a different block size if the driver is not loaded.
A controller with no bdev attached to it is considered a temporary state, in which the controller is not fully operational, and may not respond to some actions requested by the driver.
If there is no imminent intention to call
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach, it is advised to attach a
none bdev instead. For example:
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VblkCtrl1 --bdev none --dbg_bdev_type null
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_list
List virtio-blk SNAP controller.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Controller name
Example response:
{
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2",
"vhca_id": 38,
"num_queues": 4,
"queue_size": 256,
"seg_max": 32,
"size_max": 65536,
"bdev": "Nvme1",
"plugged": true,
"indirect_desc": true,
"num_msix": 2,
"min configurable num_msix": 2,
"max configurable num_msix": 32
}
virtio_blk_controller_modify
This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.
Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Controller Name
num_queues
No
int
Number of queues for the controller
num_msix
No
int
Number of MSIX to be used for a controller.
Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).
Standard virtio-blk kernel driver currently does not support PCI FLR. As such,
virtio_blk_controller_dbg_io_stats_get
Debug counters are per-controller I/O stats that can help knowing the I/O distribution between different queues of the controller and the total I/O received on the controller.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Example response:
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2",
"queues": [
{
"queue_id": 0,
"core_id": 0,
"read_io_count": 19987068,
"write_io_count": 6319931,
"flush_io_count": 0
},
{
"queue_id": 1,
"core_id": 1,
"read_io_count": 9769556,
"write_io_count": 3180098,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
virtio_blk_controller_dbg_debug_stats_get
Debug counters are per-controller debug statistics that can help knowing the controller and queues health and status.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Example response:
{
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1",
"queues": [
{
"qid": 0,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 6,
"sw_available_index": 6,
"hw_used_index": 6,
"sw_used_index": 6,
"hw_received_descs": 13,
"hw_completed_descs": 13
},
{
"qid": 1,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 2,
"sw_available_index": 2,
"hw_used_index": 2,
"sw_used_index": 2,
"hw_received_descs": 6,
"hw_completed_descs": 6
},
{
"qid": 2,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 0,
"sw_available_index": 0,
"hw_used_index": 0,
"sw_used_index": 0,
"hw_received_descs": 4,
"hw_completed_descs": 4
},
{
"qid": 3,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 0,
"sw_available_index": 0,
"hw_used_index": 0,
"sw_used_index": 0,
"hw_received_descs": 3,
"hw_completed_descs": 3
}
]
}
virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
Reclaim virtio-blk SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to the free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Virtio-blk Configuration Examples
Virtio-blk Configuration for Single Controller
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
Virtio-blk Cleanup for Single Controller
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
Virtio-blk Dynamic Configuration For 125 VFs
Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".
Reboot the host.
Run:
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 [host] modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-blk [host] echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --bdev nvme0n1; done;Note
When SR-IOV is enabled, it is recommended to destroy virtio-blk controllers on VFs using the following and not the
virito_blk_controller_destroyRPC command:
[host] echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs
To destroy a single virtio-blk controller, run:
[dpu] ./snap_rpc.py -t 1000 virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl5 –f
Virtio-blk Suspend, Resume Example
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_resume -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // fio will resume sending IOs
Virtio-blk Bdev Attach, Detach Example
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // Bdev will be detached and IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VBLKCtrl1 --bdev null2
[host] // The null2 bdev will be attached into controller and fio will resume sending IOs
Notes
Virtio-blk protocol controller supports one backend device only
Virtio-blk protocol does not support administration commands to add backends. Thus, all backend attributes are communicated to the host virtio-blk driver over PCIe BAR and must be accessible during driver probing. Therefore, backends can only be changed once the PCIe function is not in use by any host storage driver.
NVMe Emulation Management
NVMe Subsystem
The NVMe subsystem as described in the NVMe specification is a logical entity which encapsulates sets of NVMe backends (or namespaces) and connections (or controllers). NVMe subsystems are extremely useful when working with multiple NVMe controllers especially when using NVMe VFs. Each NVMe subsystem is defined by its serial number (SN), model number (MN), and qualified name (NQN) after creation.
The RPCs listed in this section control the creation and destruction of NVMe subsystems.
NVMe Namespace
NVMe namespaces are the representors of a continuous range of LBAs in the local/remote storage. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem (e.g., 2 namespaces cannot share the same NSID even if they are linked to different controllers).
After creation, NVMe namespaces can be attached to a controller.
SNAP does not currently support shared namespaces between different controllers. So, each namespace should be attached to a single controller.
The SNAP application uses an SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces. Therefore, they should be configured in advance. For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.
NVMe Controller
Each NVMe device (e.g., NVMe PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is a PF or VF, must be backed by NVMe controller, which is responsible for all protocol communication with the host's driver.
Every new NVMe controller must also be linked to an NVMe subsystem. After creation, NVMe controllers can be addressed using either their name (e.g., "Nvmectrl1") or both their subsystem NQN and controller ID.
Attaching NVMe Namespace to NVMe Controller
After creating an NVMe controller and an NVMe namespace under the same subsystem, the following method is used to attach the namespace to the controller.
NVMe Emulation Management Commands
nvme_subsystem_create
Create a new NVMe subsystem to be controlled by one or more NVMe SNAP controllers. An NVMe subsystem includes one or more controllers, zero or more namespaces, and one or more ports. An NVMe subsystem may include a non-volatile memory storage medium and an interface between the controller(s) in the NVMe subsystem and non-volatile memory storage medium.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
No
String
Subsystem serial number
No
String
Subsystem model number
No
Number
Maximal namespace ID allowed in the subsystem (default 0xFFFFFFFE; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)
No
Number
Maximal number of namespaces allowed in the subsystem (default 1024; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)
No
Boolean
Subsystem is restricted to a single ctrl
Example request:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"method": "nvme_subsystem_create",
"params": {
"nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0"
}
}
nvme_subsystem_destroy
Destroy (previously created) NVMe SNAP subsystem.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
No
Bool
Force the deletion of all the controllers and namespaces under the subsystem
nvme_subsystem_list
List NVMe subsystems.
nvme_namespace_create
Create new NVMe namespaces that represent a continuous range of LBAs in the previously configured bdev. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
Yes
String
Block device to use as backend
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
No
Number
Namespace UUID
Note
To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID should be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.
No
string
Bdev plugin to be attached with the controller. Refer to section "Bdev" for more information.
nvme_namespace_destroy
Destroy a previously created NVMe namespaces.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
nvme_namespace_list
List NVMe SNAP namespaces.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Subsystem qualified name
nvme_controller_create
Create a new SNAP-based NVMe blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host.
To specify the PCIe function to open the controller upon,
pci_index must be provided.
The mapping for
pci_index can be queried by running
emulation_function_list.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
No
Number
VUID of PCIe function
No
Number
PCIe PF index to start emulation on
No
Number
PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is destined to be opened on a VF)
No
String
PCIe BDF to start emulation on
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
No
Number
Controller ID
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-31).
Note
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.
Tip
It is recommended for the number of MSIX to match be greater than the number of IO queues.
No
Number
MDTS (default 7, range 1-7)
No
Number
Maximum number firmware slots (default 4)
No
0/1
Enable the
No
0/1
Set the value of the
No
0/1
Set the value of the
Note
During crash recovery, all compare and write commands are expected to fail.
No
0/1
Set the value of the
No
0/1
Open the controller in suspended state (requires an additional call to
Note
This is required if NVMe recovery is expected or when creating the controller when the driver is already loaded. Therefore, it is advisable to use it in all scenarios.
To resume the controller after attaching namespaces, use
No
String
Create a controller out of a snapshot file path. Snapshot is previously taken using
No
0/1
Enable dynamic MSIX management for the controller (default 0). Applies only for PFs.
No
Number
Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the
Note
This field is mandatory when the VF's MSIX is reclaimed using
No
0/1
Creates NVMe controller with admin queues only (i.e., without IO queues)
No
Number
Bitmask to support buggy drivers which are non-compliant per NVMe specification.
For more details, see section "OS Issues".
No
String
Specifies how cores are allocated to queues. Options are:
(If not specified, default queue_core_alloc_policy is "on-demand")
Note
No
String
Flag to enable Identify admin command with selected CNS do forwarding on this controller.
Forwarding means will pass a admin command from snap library to upper application to handle.Selected CNS is comma separate hexadecimal with \'0x\' prefix. A example to use this parameter as: --admin_identify_cmd_fwd 0x0,0x1,0x13
If not set, the SNAP NVMe controller supports an optional NVMe command only if all the namespaces attached to it when loading the driver support it. To bypass this feature, you may explicitly set the NVMe optional command support bit by using its corresponding flag.
For example, a controller created with
–-compare 0 would not support the optional
compare NVMe command regardless of its attached namespaces.
Example request:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"method": "nvme_controller_create",
"params": {
"nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0",
"pf_id": 0,
"num_queues": 8,
}
}
nvme_controller_destroy
Destroy a previously created NVMe controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by a controller name as acquired from
nvme_controller_create.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
No
1/0
Release MSIX back to free pool. Applies only for VFs.
No
1/0
Force destroy the controller. It may not be recovered after this.
nvme_controller_suspend
While suspended, the controller stops handling new requests from the host driver. All pending requests (if any) will be processed after resume.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
No
Number
Suspend timeout
Note
The maximum time in milliseconds to let the controller finish all the inflight I/Os before discarding them.
If
No
0/1
Suspend only the admin queue
No
0/1
Send a live update notification via IPC
nvme_controller_resume
The resume command continues the (previously-suspended) controller's handling of new requests sent by the driver. If the controller is created in suspended mode, resume is also used to start initial communication with host driver.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
No
0/1
Live update resume
nvme_controller_snapshot_get
Take a snapshot of the current state of the controller and dump it into a file. This file may be used to create a controller based on this snapshot. For the snapshot to be consistent, users should call this function only when the controller is suspended (see
nvme_controller_suspend RPC).
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
String
File path
nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
Reclaims all VFs MSIX back to the PF's free MSIX pool.
This function can only be applied on PFs and can only be run when SR-IOV is not set on host side (i.e.,
sriov_numvfs = 0).
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
nvme_controller_list
Provide a list of all active (created) NVMe controllers with their characteristics.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Subsystem qualified name
No
String
Only search for a specific controller
nvme_controller_modify
This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.
Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Controller Name
num_queues
No
int
Number of queues for the controller
num_msix
No
int
Number of MSIX to be used for a controller.
Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).
nvme_controller_attach_ns
Attach a previously created NVMe namespace to given NVMe controller under the same subsystem.
The result in the response object returns
true for success and
false for failure.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
nvme_controller_detach_ns
Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.
The result in the response object returns
true for success and
false for failure.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
nvme_controller_dbg_io_stats_get
The result in the response object returns
true for success and
false for failure.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
"ctrl_id": "NVMeCtrl2",
"queues": [
{
"queue_id": 0,
"core_id": 0,
"read_io_count": 19987068,
"write_io_count": 6319931,
"flush_io_count": 0
},
{
"queue_id": 1,
"core_id": 1,
"read_io_count": 9769556,
"write_io_count": 3180098,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
NVMe Configuration Examples
NVMe Configuration for Single Controller
On the DPU:
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --suspended
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1
It is necessary to create a controller in a suspended state. Afterward, the namespaces can be attached, and only then should the controller be resumed using the
nvme_controller_resume RPC.
To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID must be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.
NVMe Cleanup for Single Controller
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl2 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl2
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
NVMe and Hotplug Cleanup for Single Controller
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
NVMe Configuration for 125 VFs SR-IOV
Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".
Reboot the host.
Create a dummy controller on the parent PF:
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --admin_only
Create 125 Bdevs (Remote or Local), 125 NSs and 125 controllers:
[dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do \ # spdk_rpc.py bdev_null_create null$((i+1)) 64 512; # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b null$((i+1)) -n $((i+1)) --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 3d9c3b54-5c31-410a-b4f0-7cf2afd9e$((i+100)); # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --suspended; # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) -n $((i+1)); # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl$(i+2); done
Load the driver and configure VFs:
[host] # modprobe -v nvme [host] # echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:25\:00.2/sriov_numvfs
Environment Variable Management
snap_global_param_list
snap_global_param_list lists all existing environment variables.
The following is an example response for the
snap_global_param_list command:
[
"SNAP_ENABLE_POLL_SKIP : set : 0 ",
"SNAP_POLL_CYCLE_SIZE : not set : 16 ",
"SNAP_RPC_LOG_ENABLE : set : 1 ",
"SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB : set : 1024",
"SNAP_MEMPOOL_4K_BUFFS_PER_CORE : not set : 1024",
"SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE : set : 1 ",
"SNAP_TCP_XLIO_ENABLE : not set : 1 ",
"SNAP_TCP_XLIO_TX_ZCOPY : not set : 1 ",
"MLX5_SHUT_UP_BF : not set : 0 ",
"SNAP_SHARED_RX_CQ : not set : 1 ",
"SNAP_SHARED_TX_CQ : not set : 1 ",
...
RPC Log History
RPC log history (enabled by default) records all the RPC requests (from
snap_rpc.py and
spdk_rpc.py) sent to the SNAP application and the RPC response for each RPC requests in a dedicated log file,
/var/log/snap-log/rpc-log. This file is visible outside the container (i.e., the log file's path on the DPU is
/var/log/snap-log/rpc-log as well).
The
SNAP_RPC_LOG_ENABLE env can be used to enable (
1) or disable (
0) this feature.
RPC log history is supported with SPDK version spdk23.01.2-12 and above.
When RPC log history is enabled, the SNAP application writes (in append mode) RPC request and response message to
/var/log/snap-log/rpc-log constantly. Pay attention to the size of this file. If it gets too large, delete the file on the DPU before launching the SNAP pod.
SR-IOV
The configuration of SR-IOV depends on the kernel version and requires careful consideration to ensure optimal device visibility and system stability.
For deployments with multiple virtual devices, autoprobe must be disabled to ensure reliable device discovery by setting
sriov_drivers_autoprobe=0 in
/sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/. Failing to do this may cause the following issues:
Incomplete device visibility
Missing virtual disks
Potential system hangs during device initialization
Unreliable behavior with large numbers of VFs (>100)
Configurations required for large-scale deployments:
Disable autoprobe:
echo0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe
Manually bind the VFs as required using your specific driver binding tools (e.g.,
driverctlor
bind/unbindin sysfs).
For small-scale deployments (with fewer than 100 VFs), you can use the
sriov_totalvfs sysfs entry to set the number of VFs:
echo <number_of_vfs> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_totalvfs
Applying this configuration for larger deployments.
After completing the SR-IOV configuration, no disk will be exposed in the hypervisor by default. The disk will only appear within the VM after the associated PCIe VF is assigned to the VM using the virtualization manager (e.g., libvirt, VMware, etc.). If you need to use the device directly from the hypervisor, manually bind the PCIe VF to the desired driver.
Hot-plug PFs do not support SR-IOV.
It is recommended to add
pci=assign-busses to the boot command line when creating more than 127 VFs.
Without this option, the following errors may appear from host and the virtio driver will not probe these devices:
pci
0000:
84:
00.0: [1af4:
1041] type 7f
class
0xffffff
pci
0000:
84:
00.0: unknown header type 7f, ignoring device
Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)
Zero-copy is supported on SPDK 21.07 and higher.
SNAP-direct allows SNAP applications to transfer data directly from the host memory to remote storage without using any staging buffer inside the DPU.
SNAP enables the feature according to the SPDK BDEV configuration only when working against an SPDK NVMe-oF RDMA block device.
To enable zero copy, set the environment variable (as it is enabled by default):
SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE=1
For more info refer to the section SNAP Environment Variables.
NVMe/TCP XLIO Zero Copy
NVMe/TCP Zero Copy is implemented as a custom
NVDA_TCP transport in SPDK NVMe initiator, and it is based on a new XLIO socket layer implementation.
The implementation is different for Tx and Rx:
The NVMe/TCP Tx Zero Copy is similar between RDMA and TCP in that the data is sent from the host memory directly to the wire without an intermediate copy to Arm memory
The NVMe/TCP Rx Zero Copy allows achieving partial zero copy on the Rx flow by eliminating copy from socket buffers (XLIO) to application buffers (SNAP). But data still must be DMA'ed from Arm to host memory.
To enable NVMe/TCP Zero Copy, use
SPDK v22.05.nvda --with-xlio (
v22.05.nvda or higher).
For more information about XLIO including limitations and bug fixes, refer to the NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation.
To enable SNAP TCP XLIO Zero Copy:
SNAP container: Set the environment variables and resources in the YAML file:
resources: requests: memory: "4Gi" cpu: "8" limits: hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" memory: "6Gi" cpu: "16" ## Set according to the local setup env: - name: APP_ARGS value: "--wait-for-rpc" - name: SPDK_XLIO_PATH value: "/usr/lib/libxlio.so"
SNAP sources: Set the environment variables and resources in the relevant scripts
In
run_snap.sh, edit the
APP_ARGSvariable to use the SPDK command line argument
--wait-for-rpc:
run_snap.sh
APP_ARGS="--wait-for-rpc"
In
set_environment_variables.sh, uncomment the
SPDK_XLIO_PATHenvironment variable:
set_environment_variables.sh
export SPDK_XLIO_PATH="/usr/lib/libxlio.so"
NVMe/TCP XLIO requires a BlueField Arm OS hugepage size of 4Gi. For information on configuring the hugepages, refer to sections "Step 1: Allocate Hugepages" and "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
At high scale, it is required to use the global variable
XLIO_RX_BUFS=4096 even though it leads to high memory consumption. Using
XLIO_RX_BUFS=1024 requires lower memory consumption but limits the ability to scale the workload.
For more info refer to the section "SNAP Environment Variables".
It is recommended to configure NVMe/TCP XLIO with the transport ack timeout option increased to 12.
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_set_options --transport-ack-timeout 12
Other
bdev_nvme options may be adjusted according to requirements.
Expose an NVMe-oF subsystem with one namespace by using a TCP transport type on the remote SPDK target.
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py sock_set_default_impl -i xlio
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_set_options --transport-ack-timeout 12
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t nvda_tcp -a 3.3.3.3 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2023-01.io.nvmet
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn. 2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0 --uuid 16dab065-ddc9-8a7a-108e-9a489254a839
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --suspended --num_queues 16
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
[host] modprobe -v nvme
[host] fio --filename /dev/nvme0n1 --rw randrw --name=test-randrw --ioengine=libaio --iodepth=64 --bs=4k --direct=1 --numjobs=1 --runtime=63 --time_based --group_reporting --verify=md5
For more information on XLIO, please refer to XLIO documentation.
Encryption
The SPDK version that comes with SNAP supports hardware encryption/decryption offload. To enable AES/XTS, follow the instructions under section "Modifying SF Trust Level to Enable Encryption".
Zero Copy (SNAP-direct) with Encryption
SNAP offers support for zero copy with encryption for
bdev_nvme with an RDMA transport.
If another
bdev_nvme transport or base bdev other than NVMe is used, then zero copy flow is not supported, and additional DMA operations from the host to the BlueField Arm are performed.
Refer to section "SPDK Crypto Example" to see how to configure zero copy flow with AES_XTS offload.
Command
Description
Accepts a list of devices to be used for the crypto operation
Creates a crypto key
Constructs NVMe block device
Creates a virtual block device which encrypts write IO commands and decrypts read IO commands
mlx5_scan_accel_module
Accepts a list of devices to use for the crypto operation provided in the
--allowed-devs parameter. If no devices are specified, then the first device which supports encryption is used.
For best performance, it is recommended to use the devices with the largest InfiniBand MTU (4096). The MTU size can be verified using the
ibv_devinfo command (look for the max and active MTU fields). Normally, the
mlx5_2 device is expected to have an MTU of 4096 and should be used as an allowed crypto device.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
QP size
No
Number
Size of the shared requests pool
No
String
Comma-separated list of allowed device names (e.g., "mlx5_2")
Note
Make sure that the device used for RDMA traffic is selected to support zero copy.
No
Boolean
Enables accel_mlx5 platform driver. Allows AES_XTS RDMA zero copy.
accel_crypto_key_create
Creates crypto key. One key can be shared by multiple bdevs.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
Number
Crypto protocol (AES_XTS)
Yes
Number
Key
Yes
Number
Key2
Yes
String
Key name
bdev_nvme_attach_controller
Creates NVMe block device.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Name of the NVMe controller, prefix for each bdev name
Yes
String
NVMe-oF target trtype (e.g., rdma, pcie)
Yes
String
NVMe-oF target address (e.g., an IP address or BDF)
No
String
NVMe-oF target trsvcid (e.g., a port number)
No
String
NVMe-oF target adrfam (e.g., ipv4, ipv6)
No
String
NVMe-oF target subnqn
bdev_crypto_create
This RPC creates a virtual crypto block device which adds encryption to the base block device.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Name of the base bdev
Yes
String
Crypto bdev name
Yes
String
Name of the crypto key created with
SPDK Crypto Example
The following is an example of a configuration with a crypto virtual block device created on top of
bdev_nvme with RDMA transport and zero copy support:
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py mlx5_scan_accel_module --allowed-devs "mlx5_2" --enable-driver
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py accel_crypto_key_create -c AES_XTS -k 00112233445566778899001122334455 -e 11223344556677889900112233445500 -n test_dek
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2016-06.io.spdk:cnode0
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py bdev_crypto_create nvme0n1 crypto_0 -n test_dek
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create crypto_0
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl0 --suspended
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create –nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0 --bdev_name crypto_0 –-nsid 1 -–uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns –-ctrl NVMeCtrl0 --nsid 1
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume –-ctrl NVMeCtrl0
Virtio-blk Live Migration
Live migration is a standard process supported by QEMU which allows system administrators to pass devices between virtual machines in a live running system. For more information, refer to QEMU VFIO Device Migration documentation.
Live migration is supported for SNAP virtio-blk devices in legacy and standard VFIO modes. Legacy mode uses drivers like NVIDIA's proprietary vDPA-based Live Migration Solution, while standard mode leverages the latest kernel capabilities using the
virtio-vfio-pci kernel driver. Legacy mode can be enabled/disabled using the environment variable `VIRTIO_CTRL_VDPA_ADMIN_Q` (enabled by default).
Software Requirements for Standard VFIO
Kernel – 6.15.0+ (using
virtio-vfio-pcidriver)
QEMU – 9.2+
libvirt – 10.6+
SNAP Configuration
Set the environment variable
VIRTIO_CTRL_VDPA_ADMIN_Qto 1 (default) for legacy or 0 for standard VFIO mode.
Create a PF Controller with Admin Queue (common to both modes):
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --admin_q …
Limitations
In standard virtio live migration process, it is expected from the device to complete all the inflight IOs (with no configurable timeout). In case remote storage is not available (disconnected / non-responsive), device migration will wait indefinitely. In other words - migration time cannot be guaranteed (degradation comparing to legacy mode functionality).
SNAP Container Live Upgrade
Live upgrade enables updating the SNAP image used by a container without causing SNAP container downtime.
While newer SNAP releases may introduce additional content, potentially causing behavioral differences during the upgrade, the process is designed to ensure backward compatibility. Updates between releases within the same sub-version (e.g., 4.0.0-x to 4.0.0-y) should proceed without issues.
However, updates across different major or minor versions may require changes to system components (e.g., firmware, BFB), which may impact backward compatibility and necessitate a full reboot post update. In those cases, live updates are unnecessary.
Live Upgrade Prerequisites
To enable live upgrade, perform the following modifications:
Allocate double hugepages for the destination and source containers.
Make sure the requested amount of CPU cores is available.
The default YAML configuration sets the container to request a CPU core range of 8-16. This means that the container is not deployed if there are fewer than 8 available cores, and if there are 16 free cores, the container utilizes all 16.
For instance, if a container is currently using all 16 cores and, during a live upgrade, an additional SNAP container is deployed. In this case, each container uses 8 cores during the upgrade process. Once the source container is terminated, the destination container starts utilizing all 16 cores.Note
For 8-core DPUs, the
.yamlmust be edited to the range of 4-8 CPU cores.
Change the name of the
doca_snap.yamlfile that describes the destination container (e.g.,
doca_snap_new.yaml) so as to not overwrite the running container
.yaml.
Change the name of the new
.yamlpod and container on lines 16 and 20, respectively (e.g.,
snap-new).
Deploy the the destination container by copying the new yaml (e.g.,
doca_snap_new.yaml) to kubelet.
After deploying the destination container, until the live update process is complete, avoid making any configuration changes via RPC. Specifically, do not create or destroy hotplug functions.
When restoring a controller in the destination container during a live update, it is recommended to use the same arguments originally used for controller creation in the source container.
User may need to update the RPC alias since the new container name has been edited.
Live Upgrade Flow
The way to live upgrade the SNAP image is to move the SNAP controllers and SPDK block devices between different containers while minimizing the duration of the host VMs impact.
Source container – the running container before live upgrade
Destination container – the running container after live upgrade
SNAP Container Live Upgrade Procedure
Follow the steps in section "Live Upgrade Prerequisites" and deploy the destination SNAP container using the modified
yamlfile.
Query the source and destination containers:
crictl ps -r
Check for
SNAP started successfullyin the logs of the destination container, then copy the live update from the container to your environment.
[dpu] crictl logs -f <dest-container-id> [dpu] crictl exec <dest-container-id> cp /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/live_update.py /etc/nvda_snap/
Run the
live_update.pyscript to move all active objects from the source container to the destination container:
[dpu] cd /etc/nvda_snap [dpu] ./live_update.py -s <source-container-id> -d <dest-container-id>
Delete the source container.Note
To post RPCs, use the crictl tool:
crictl exec -it <container-id X> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method> crictl exec -it <container-id Y> spdk_rpc.py <RPC-method>Note
To automate the SNAP configuration (e.g., following failure or reboot) as explained in section "Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)",
spdk_rpc_init.confand
snap_rpc_init.confmust not include any configs as part of the live upgrade. Then, once the transition to the new container is done,
spdk_rpc_init.confand
snap_rpc_init.confcan be modified with the desired configuration.
SNAP Container Live Upgrade Commands
The live update tool is designed to support fast live updates. It iterates over the available emulation functions and performs the following actions for each one.
Note that the physical function controller must remain available in the source container while its virtual functions are being live-updated. Only after the virtual function controllers in the source container is destroyed, the physical function controller can be removed from that container.
On the source container:
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend --ctrl [ctrl_name] --events_only
On the destination container:
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller ... snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create ... --suspended --live_update_listener
On the source container:
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy --ctrl [ctrl_name] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller [bdev_name]
SR-IOV Dynamic MSIX Management
Message Signaled Interrupts eXtended (MSIX) is an interrupt mechanism that allows devices to use multiple interrupt vectors, providing more efficient interrupt handling than traditional interrupt mechanisms such as shared interrupts. In Linux, MSIX is supported in the kernel and is commonly used for high-performance devices such as network adapters, storage controllers, and graphics cards. MSIX provides benefits such as reduced CPU utilization, improved device performance, and better scalability, making it a popular choice for modern hardware.
However, proper configuration and management of MSIX interrupts can be challenging and requires careful tuning to achieve optimal performance, especially in a multi-function environment as SR-IOV.
By default, BlueField distributes MSIX vectors evenly between all virtual PCIe functions (VFs). This approach is not optimal as users may choose to attach VFs to different VMs, each with a different number of resources. Dynamic MSIX management allows the user to manually control of the number of MSIX vectors provided per each VF independently.
Configuration and behavior are similar for all emulation types, and specifically NVMe and virtio-blk.
Dynamic MSIX management is built from several configuration steps:
At this point, and in any other time in the future when no VF controllers are opened (
sriov_numvfs=0), all PF-related MSIX vectors can be reclaimed from the VFs to the PF's free MSIX pool.
User must take some of the MSIX from the free pool and give them to a certain VF during VF controller creation.
When destroying a VF controller, the user may choose to release its MSIX back to the pool.
Once configured, the MSIX link to the VFs remains persistent and may change only in the following scenarios:
User explicitly requests to return VF MSIXs back to the pool during controller destruction.
PF explicitly reclaims all VF MSIXs back to the pool.
Arm reboot (FE reset/cold boot) has occurred.
To emphasize, the following scenarios do not change MSIX configuration:
Application restart/crash.
Closing and reopening PF/VFs without dynamic MSIX support.
The following is an NVMe example of dynamic MSIX configuration steps (similar configuration also applies for virtio-blk):
Reclaim all MSIX from VFs to PF's free MSIX pool:
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim <CtrlName>
Query the controller list to get information about the resources constraints for the PF:
# snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_list -c <CtrlName> … 'free_msix': 100, … 'free_queues': 200, … 'vf_min_msix': 2, … 'vf_max_msix': 64, … 'vf_min_queues': 0, … 'vf_max_queues': 31, …
Where:
free_msixstands for the number of total MSIX available in the PF's free pool, to be assigned for VFs, through the parameter
vf_num_msix(of the
<protocol>_controller_createRPC).
free_queuesstands for the number of total queues (or "doorbells") available in the PF's free pool, to be assigned for VFs, through the parameter
num_queues(of the
<protocol>_controller_createRPC).
vf_min_msixand
vf_max_msixtogether define the available configurable range of
vf_num_msixparameter value which can be passed in
<protocol>_controller_createRPC for each VF.
vf_min_queuesand
vf_max_queuestogether define the available configurable range of
num_queuesparameter value which can be passed in
<protocol>_controller_createRPC for each VF.
Distribute MSIX between VFs during their creation process, considering the PF's limitations:
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create_ --vf_num_msix <n> --num_queues <m> …Note
It is strongly advised to provide both
vf_num_msixand
num_queuesparameters upon VF controller creation. Providing only one of the values may result in a conflict between MSIX and queue configuration, which may in turn cause the controller/driver to malfunction.Tip
In NVMe protocol, MSIX is used by NVMe CQ. Therefore, it is advised to assign 1 MSIX out of the PF's global pool (
free_msix) for each assigned queue.
In virtio protocol, MSIX is used by virtqueue and one extra MSIX is required for BAR configuration changes notification. Therefore, it is advised to assign 1 MSIX out of the PF's global pool (
free_msix) for every assigned queue, and one more as configuration MSIX.
In summary, the best practice for queues/MSIX ratio configuration is:
For NVMe –
num_queues=
vf_num_msix
For virtio –
num_queues=
vf_num_msix-1
Upon VF teardown, release MSIX back to the free pool:
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy_ --release_msix …
Set SR-IOV on the host driver:
echo <N> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_numvfsNote
It is highly advised to open all VF controllers in SNAP in advance before binding VFs to the host/guest driver. That way, for example in case of a configuration mistake which does not leave enough MSIX for all VFs, the configuration remains reversible as MSIX is still modifiable. Otherwise, the driver may try to use the already-configured VFs before all VF configuration has finished but will not be able to use all of them (due to lack of MSIX). The latter scenario may result in host deadlock which, at worst, can be recovered only with cold boot.Note
There are several ways to configure dynamic MSIX safely (without VF binding):
Disable kernel driver automatic VF binding to kernel driver:
# echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/sriov_driver_autoprobe
After finishing MSIX configuration for all VFs, they can then be bound to VMs, or even back to the hypervisor:
echo "0000:01:00.0" > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvme/bind
Use VFIO driver (instead of kernel driver) for SR-IOV configuration.
For example:
# echo 0000:af:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/bind # Bind PF to VFIO driver # echo 1 > /sys/module/vfio_pci/parameters/enable_sriov # echo <N> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/0000:af:00.2/sriov_numvfs # Create VFs device for it
Recovery
The recovery feature enables the restoration of controller state after the SNAP application terminates—either gracefully or unexpectedly (e.g., due to
kill -9).
Recovery is only possible if the SNAP application is restarted with the exact same configuration that was active prior to the shutdown or crash.
NVMe Recovery
NVMe recovery allows the NVMe controller to be recovered after a SNAP application is closed whether gracefully or after a crash (e.g.,
kill -9).
To use NVMe recovery, the controller must be re-created in a suspended state with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e., the same bdevs, num queues, and namespaces with the same uuid, etc).
The controller must be resumed only after all NSs are attached.
NVMe recovery uses files on the BlueField under
/dev/shm to recover the internal state of the controller. Shared memory files are deleted when the BlueField is reset. For this reason, recovery is not supported after BF reset.
Virtio-blk Crash Recovery
To use virtio-blk recovery, the controller must be re-created with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e. the same bdevs, num queues, etc).
The following options are available to enable virtio-blk crash recovery.
Virtio-blk Crash Recovery with --force_in_order
For virtio-blk crash recovery with
--force_in_order, disable the
VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM environment variable and create a controller with the
--force_in_order argument.
In virtio-blk SNAP, the application is not guaranteed to recover correctly after a sudden crash (e.g.,
kill -9).
To enable the virtio-blk crash recovery, set the following:
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --force_in_order …
Setting
force_in_order to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance as it will serve the command in-order.
If
--force_in_order is not used, any failure or unexpected teardown in SNAP or the driver may result in anomalous behavior because of limited support in the Linux kernel virtio-blk driver.
Virtio-blk Crash Recovery without --force_in_order
For virtio-blk crash recovery without
--force_in_order, enable the
VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM environment variable and create a controller without the
--force_in_order argument.
Virtio-blk recovery allows the virtio-blk controller to be recovered after a SNAP application is closed whether gracefully or after a crash (e.g.,
kill -9).
To use virtio-blk recovery without
--force_in_order flag.
VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM must be enabled, the controller must be recreated with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e., same bdevs, num queues, etc).
When
VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM is enabled, virtio-blk recovery uses files on the BlueField under
/dev/shm to recover the internal state of the controller. Shared memory files are deleted when the BlueField is reset. For this reason, recovery is not supported after BlueField reset.
SNAP Configuration Recovery
SNAP can save its configuration as defined by user RPCs, and upon SNAP restart it can use the config json file to recover the configuration that was set before SNAP was closed.
This is used to recover SNAP state and cannot be used to initially configure SNAP.
To use SNAP configuration recovery, set a dir path for env var
SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON. snap_config.json file in this path should be deleted if a new configuration (different than the one before SNAP closing) is set after SNAP is restarted.
Running this way ensures that your configuration is saved only after all changes in the script have been successfully performed.
When SNAP is restarted, there is no need to re-run snap rpcs or set rpcs in init files after initial configuration. SNAP will load the configuration set in SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON file. This method is better for fast recovery.
When changing ctrl/function configuration, driver must remain unloaded until configuration change is done. Otherwise, configuration recovery may fail if the configuration change has not finished successfully.
Hotplugged emulation functions are persistent between SNAP runs (not BF resets) and should be set once during SNAP's initial configuration. Only the ctrls created on these function are saved in the config state.
If the use case supports SNAP crash recovery after a reboot, the recommended file path inside the container is /etc/nvda_snap. If recovery is for an unsupported use case, store the file in a path such as /tmp/ or /dev/shm.
Improving SNAP Recovery Time
The following table outlines features designed to accelerate SNAP initialization and recovery processes following termination.
Feature
Description
How to?
SPDK JSON-RPC configuration file
An initial configuration can be specified for the SPDK configuration in SNAP. The configuration file is a JSON file containing all the SPDK JSON-RPC method invocations necessary for the desired configuration. Moving from posting RPCs to JSON file improves bring-up time.
Info
For more information check SPDK JSON-RPC documentation.
To generate a JSON-RPC file based on the current configuration, run:
The
Note
If SPDK encounters an error while processing the JSON configuration file, the initialization phase fails, causing SNAP to exit with an error code.
Disable SPDK accel functionality
The SPDK accel functionality is necessary when using NVMe TCP features. If NVMe TCP is not used, accel should be manually disabled to reduce the SPDK startup time, which can otherwise take few seconds. To disable all accel functionality edit the flags
Edit the config file as follows:
Provide the emulation manager name
If the
Use
DPU mode for virtio-blk
DPU mode is supported only with virtio-blk. DPU mode r educes SNAP downtime during crash recovery.
Set
SNAP configuration recovery for virtio-blk
SNAP configuration recovery enables restoring the SNAP state without the need to re-post SNAP RPCs. By moving from posting individual RPCs to using a pre-saved JSON configuration file, the bring-up time is significantly improved.
Set
Hugepages allocation
SNAP allocates a mempool from hugepages. Reducing its size can impact the duration of SNAP’s crash recovery.
SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB is set to1024MB by default.
Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring
The Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring feature is an experimental reliability mechanism designed to enhance the robustness of the system by automatically detecting and recovering from application hangs, crashes, or unresponsive components. This mechanism minimizes service disruption by triggering recovery procedures without requiring manual intervention.
The heartbeat system functions as a periodic signal emitted by the SNAP service to indicate its operational status. These signals serve as an indicator that the service is active and functioning as expected.
A dedicated watchdog component monitors the presence and frequency of heartbeat signals. If the heartbeat is not received within a predefined timeout interval, the watchdog determines that the monitored component is unresponsive and initiates a predefined recovery action.
The typical sequence of operations is as follows:
A SNAP component becomes unresponsive due to a crash, hang, or other failure condition.
The watchdog detects the absence of the expected heartbeat signal.
A recovery action is automatically triggered.
The SNAP service is restarted, and previously configured virtual disk states are restored.
Normal operation resumes.
The entire recovery process is designed to complete within a few seconds, thereby minimizing downtime.
Configuration
The behavior of the Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring system is configurable through environment variables. These variables allow the user to specify parameters such as heartbeat intervals, timeouts, and recovery policies without requiring changes to the application code.
Environment Variable
Impact on Recovery
Default value
Interval (in milliseconds) between heartbeat signals from SNAP
0 (disabled)
The ID of the thread responsible for processing heartbeat signals
1
For more configuration options, check the
snap_watchdog.py script.
Execution
To initiate the watchdog service while the SNAP application is running, execute the following command:
./snap_watchdog.py --daemon
This command launches the watchdog in the background, where it continuously monitors the health of the SNAP service and initiates recovery procedures as necessary.
IO/Core Multiplexer
The I/O Core Multiplexer (MP) is a configurable mechanism that determines how I/O requests from a single source are distributed across the available DPU cores. This feature is critical for optimizing performance based on application-specific needs, particularly in scenarios involving high I/O workloads.
The multiplexer offers two policy modes:
None (Default) – All I/O operations originating from a single source are processed by a single DPU core. I/O sources are distributed across DPU cores in a balanced manner.
Recommended for: Low-latency environments
Optimization focus: I/O latency
(Weighted) Round Robin – I/O requests from a single source are distributed across multiple DPU cores in a round-robin sequence. If the backend supports per-core weight configuration (e.g., SPDK NVMe-oF bdev), the distribution follows those weights. Otherwise, the I/Os are spread evenly.
Recommended for: Bandwidth-intensive environments or systems with low per-core backend throughput (e.g., TCP-based backends)
Optimization focus: I/O bandwidth
To configure the IO/Core Multiplexer policy, users need to set the
IO_CORE_DISTRIBUTION_POLICY environment variable. The available options are:
none– Refers to the default policy where all I/Os from a single source are handled by a single DPU core
weighted_rr– Refers to the (Weighted) Round Robin policy, distributing I/Os across multiple coresNote
weighted_rrpolicy is not supported for virtio-blk.
SNAP ML Optimizer
The SNAP ML Optimizer is a performance-tuning utility that dynamically adjusts polling parameters within the SNAP I/O subsystem. It is designed to improve controller throughput by identifying the optimal configuration based on current hardware, workload patterns, and system constraints.
How it works:
During runtime, the optimizer iteratively modifies internal configuration parameters (referred to as "actions").
After each configuration change, it measures the resulting system performance (referred to as the "reward").
Using predictive modeling, the optimizer determines the most promising configuration to evaluate next, allowing it to converge on an optimal setup efficiently.
This approach eliminates the need to exhaustively test all possible combinations, significantly reducing tuning time while ensuring performance gains.
Currently, the tool supports "IOPS" as the reward metric, which it aims to maximize.
SNAP ML Optimizer Preparation Steps
Machine Requirements
The device should be able to SSH to the BlueField:
Python 3.10 or above
At least 6 GB of free storage
Setting Up SNAP ML Optimizer
To set up the SNAP ML optimizer:
Copy the
snap_mlfolder from the container to the shared
nvda_snapfolder and then to the requested machine:
crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name snap) cp -r /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_ml /etc/nvda_snap/
Change directory to the
snap_mlfolder:
cd tools/snap_ml
Create a virtual environment for the SNAP ML optimizer.
python3 -m venv snap_ml
This ensures that the required dependencies are installed in an isolated environment.
Activate the virtual environment to start working within this isolated environment:
source snap_ml/bin/activate
Install the Python package requirements:
pip3 install --no-cache-dir -r requirements.txt
This may take some time depending on your system's performance.
Run the SNAP ML Optimizer.
python3 snap_ml.py --help
Use the
--helpflag to see the available options and usage information:
--version Show the version and exit. -f, --framework <TEXT> Name of framework (Recommended: ax , supported: ax, pybo). -t, --total-trials <INTEGER> Number of optimization iterations. The recommended range is 25-60. --filename <TEXT> where to save the results (default: last_opt.json). --remote <TEXT> connect remotely to the BlueField card, format: <bf_name>:<username>:<password> --snap-rpc-path <TEXT> Snap RPC prefix (default: container path). --log-level <TEXT> CRITICAL | ERROR | WARN | WARNING | INFO | DEBUG --log-dir <TEXT> where to save the logs.
SNAP ML Optimizer Related RPCs
snap_actions_set
The
snap_actions_set command is used to dynamically adjust SNAP parameters (known as "actions") that control polling behavior. This command is a core feature of SNAP-AI tools, enabling both automated optimization for specific environments and workloads, as well as manual adjustment of polling parameters.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
Maximum number of IOs SNAP passes in a single polling cycle (integer; 1-256)
No
Number
The rate in which SNAP poll cycles occur (float; 0<
No
Number
Maximum number of in-flight IOs per core (integer; 1-65535)
No
Number
Maximum fairness batch size (integer; 1-4096)
No
Number
Maximum number of new IOs to handle in a single poll cycle (integer; 1-4096)
snap_reward_get
The
snap_reward_get command retrieves performance counters, specifically completion counters (or "reward"), which are used by the optimizer to monitor and enhance SNAP performance.
No parameters are required for this command.
Run the ML Optimizer
To optimize SNAP’s parameters for your environment, use the following command:
python3 snap_ml.py --framework ax --total-trials 40 --filename example.json --remote <bf_hostname>:<username>:<password> --log-dir <log_directory>
Results and Post-optimization Actions
Once the optimization process is complete, the tool automatically applies the optimized parameters. These parameters are also saved in a
example.json file in the following format:
{
"poll_size": 30,
"poll_ratio": 0.6847347955107689,
"max_inflights": 32768,
"max_iog_batch": 512,
"max_new_ios": 32
}
Additionally, the tool documents all iterations, including the actions taken and the rewards received, in a timestamped file named
example_<timestamp>.json.
Applying Optimized Parameters Manually
Users can apply the optimized parameters on fresh instances of SNAP service by explicitly calling the
snap_actions_set RPC with the optimized parameters as follows:
snap_rpc.py snap_actions_set –poll_size 30 –poll_ratio 0.6847 --max_inflights 32768 –max_iog_batch 512 –max_new_ios 32
It is only recommended to use the optimized parameters if the system is expected to behave similarly to the system on which the SNAP ML optimizer is used.
Deactivating Python Environment
Once users are done using the SNAP ML Optimizer, they can deactivate the Python virtual environment by running:
deactivate
Plugins
Plugins are modular components or add-ons that enhance the functionality of the SNAP application. They integrate seamlessly with the main software, allowing additional features without requiring changes to the core codebase. Plugins are designed for use only with the source package, as it allows customization during the build process, such as enabling or disabling plugins as needed.
In containerized environments, the SNAP application is shipped as a pre-built binary with a fixed configuration. Since the binary in the container is precompiled, adding or removing plugins is not possible. The containerized software only supports the plugins included during its build. For environments requiring plugin flexibility, such as adding custom plugins, the source package must be used.
To build a SNAP source package with a plugin, perform the following instead of following the basic build steps :
Move to the sources folder. Run:
cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/
Build the sources with plugin to be enabled. Run:
meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-bdev-null=true -Denable-bdev-malloc=true
Compile the sources. Run:
meson compile -C /tmp/build
Install the sources. Run:
meson install -C /tmp/build
Configure the SNAP environment variables and run SNAP service as explained in sections "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".
Bdev
SNAP supports various types of block devices (bdev), offering flexibility and extensibility in interacting with storage backends. These bdev plugins provide different storage emulation options, allowing customization without requiring modifications to the core software.
SPDK
SPDK is the default plugin used by SNAP. If no specific plugin is explicitly specified, SNAP will default to using SPDK for block device operations.
For more information, refer to spdk_bdev.
Malloc
The Malloc plugin is intended for performance analysis and debugging purposes only; it is not suitable for production use
It creates a memory-backed block device by allocating a buffer in memory and exposing it as a block device
Since data is stored in memory, it is lost when the system shuts down
This plugin can be enabled using the
enable-bdev-mallocbuild option
Malloc configuration example:
Create Malloc bdev and use it with an NVMe controller:
# snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_create --bdev test 64 512 # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap -t malloc -b test -n 1 # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --pf_id=0 -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap --mdts=7 # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
Delete Malloc bdev:
# snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_destroy test
Resize Malloc bdev:
# snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_resize test 32
This removes the existing bdev and creates a new one with the specified size. Data on the existing bdev will be lost.
NULL
The NULL plugin is designed for performance analysis and debugging purposes and is not intended for production use.
It acts as a dummy block device, accepting I/O requests and emulating a block device without performing actual I/O operations.
It is useful for testing or benchmarking scenarios that do not involve real storage devices.
The plugin consumes minimal system resources.
It can be enabled using the
enable-bdev-nullbuild option.
NULL configuration example:
Create a NULL bdev and use it with an NVMe controller:
# snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_null_create_dbg test 1 512 # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap -t malloc -b test -n 1 # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --pf_id=0 -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap --mdts=7 # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
Delete the NULL bdev:
# snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_null_destroy_dbg test
Before configuring SNAP, the user must ensure that all firmware configuration requirements are met. By default, SNAP is disabled and must be enabled by running both common SNAP configurations and additional protocol-specific configurations depending on the expected usage of the application (e.g., hot-plug, SR-IOV, UEFI boot, etc).
After configuration is finished, the host must be power cycled for the changes to take effect.
To verify that all configuration requirements are satisfied, users may query the current/next configuration by running the following:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query
System Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
Possible Values
Enable BlueField to work in internal CPU model
Note
Must be set to
0/1
Enable SR-IOV
0/1
Enable PCI switch for emulated PFs
0/1
The maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs which equals
Note
One switch port is reserved for all static PFs.
[0,2-32]
SRIOV_EN is valid only for static PFs.
RDMA/RoCE Configuration
BlueField's RDMA/RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField's default OS interfaces (nameds ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions (scalable functions) must be added which support RDMA/RoCE traffic.
The following is not required when working over TCP or even RDMA/IB.
To enable RoCE interfaces, run the following from within the DPU:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
NVMe Configuration
Parameter
Description
Possible Values
Enable NVMe device emulation
0/1
Number of static emulated NVMe PFs
[0-4]
Number of MSIX assigned to emulated NVMe PFs
Note
The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the nvme_controller_list RPC command.
[0-63]
Number of MSIX per emulated NVMe VF
Note
The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the nvme_controller_list RPC command.
Note
This value should match the maximum number of queues assigned to a VF's NVMe SNAP controller through the nvme_controller_create
[0-4095]
Number of VFs per emulated NVMe PF
Note
If not 0, overrides
[0-256]
Enable NVMe UEFI exprom driver
Note
Used for UEFI boot process.
0/1
Virtio-blk Configuration
Due to virtio-blk protocol limitations, using bad configuration while working with static virtio-blk PFs may cause the host server OS to fail on boot.
Before continuing, make sure you have configured:
A working channel to access Arm even when the host is shut down. Setting such channel is out of the scope of this document. Please refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation for more details.
Add the following line to
/etc/nvda_snap/snap_rpc_init.conf:
virtio_blk_controller_create –pf_id 0
For more information, please refer to section "Virtio-blk Emulation Management".
Parameter
Description
Possible Values
Enable virtio-blk device emulation
0/1
Number of static emulated virtio-blk PFs
Note
See WARNING above.
[0-4]
Number of MSIX assigned to emulated virtio-blk PFs
Note
The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the virtio_blk_controller_list RPC command.
[0-63]
Number of MSIX per emulated virtio-blk VF
Note
The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the virtio_blk_controller_list RPC command.
Note
This value should match the maximum number of queues assigned to a VF's NVMe SNAP controller through the nvme_controller_create
[0-4095]
Number of VFs per emulated virtio-blk PF
Note
If not 0, overrides
[0-2000]
Enable virtio-blk UEFI exprom driver
Note
Used for UEFI boot process.
0/1
To configure persistent network interfaces so they are not lost after reboot. Under
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts modify the following four files, or create them if do not exist, then perform a reboot:
# cd /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/
# cat ifcfg-p0
NAME="p0"
DEVICE="p0"
NM_CONTROLLED="no"
DEVTIMEOUT=30
PEERDNS="no"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
TYPE=Ethernet
MTU=9000
# cat ifcfg-p1
NAME="p1"
DEVICE="p1"
NM_CONTROLLED="no"
DEVTIMEOUT=30
PEERDNS="no"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
TYPE=Ethernet
MTU=9000
# cat ifcfg-enp3s0f0s0
NAME="enp3s0f0s0"
DEVICE="enp3s0f0s0"
NM_CONTROLLED="no"
DEVTIMEOUT=30
PEERDNS="no"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="static"
TYPE=Ethernet
IPADDR=1.1.1.1
PREFIX=24
MTU=9000
# cat ifcfg-enp3s0f1s0
NAME="enp3s0f1s0"
DEVICE="enp3s0f1s0"
NM_CONTROLLED="no"
DEVTIMEOUT=30
PEERDNS="no"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="static"
TYPE=Ethernet
IPADDR=1.1.1.2
PREFIX=24
MTU=9000
The SNAP source package contains the files necessary for building a container with a custom SPDK.
To build the container:
Download and install the SNAP sources package:
[dpu] # dpkg -i /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb
Navigate to the
srcfolder and use it as the development environment:
[dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src
Copy the following to the container folder:
SNAP source package – required for installing SNAP inside the container
Custom SPDK – to
container/spdk. For example:
[dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb container/ [dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk
Modify the
spdk.shfile if necessary as it is used to compile SDPK.
To build the container:
For Ubuntu, run:
[dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb
For CentOS, run:
[dpu] # rpm -i snap-sources-<version>.el8.aarch64.rpm [dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/ [dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb container/ [dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk [dpu] # yum install docker-ce docker-ce-cli [dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb
Transfer the created image from the Docker tool to the crictl tool. Run:
[dpu] # docker save doca_snap:<version> doca_snap.tar [dpu] # ctr -n=k8s.io images import doca_snap.tarNote
To transfer the container image to other setups, refer to appendix "Appendix - Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".
To verify the image, run:
[DPU] # crictl images IMAGE TAG IMAGE ID SIZE docker.io/library/doca_snap <version> 79c503f0a2bd7 284MB
Edit the image filed in the
container/doca_snap.yamlfile. Run:
image: doca_snap:<version>
Use the YAML file to deploy the container. Run:
[dpu] # cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/Note
The container deployment preparation steps are required.
When Internet connectivity is not available on a DPU, Kubelet scans for the container image locally upon detecting the SNAP YAML. Users can load the container image manually before the deployment.
To accomplish this, users must download the necessary resources using a DPU with Internet connectivity and subsequently transfer and load them onto DPUs that lack Internet connectivity.
To download the
.yamlfile:
[bf] # wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/doca/doca_container_configs/versions/<path-to-yaml>/doca_snap.yamlNote
Access the latest download command on NGC by visiting https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/orgs/nvidia/teams/doca/containers/doca_snap. The SNAP tag
doca_snap:4.1.0-doca2.0.2is used in this section as an example. Latest tag is also available on NGC.
To download SNAP container image:
[bf] # crictl pull nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap:4.1.0-doca2.0.2
To verify that the SNAP container image exists:
[bf] # crictl images IMAGE TAG IMAGE ID SIZE nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap 4.1.0-doca2.0.2 9d941b5994057 267MB k8s.gcr.io/pause 3.2 2a060e2e7101d 251kBNote
k8s.gcr.io/pauseimage is required for the SNAP container.
To save the images as a
.tarfile:
[bf] # mkdir images [bf] # ctr -n=k8s.io image export images/snap_container_image.tar nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap:4.1.0-doca2.0.2 [bf] # ctr -n=k8s.io image export images/pause_image.tar k8s.gcr.io/pause:3.2
Transfer the
.tarfiles and run the following to load them into Kubelet:
[bf] # sudo ctr --namespace k8s.io image import images/snap_container_image.tar [bf] # sudo ctr --namespace k8s.io image import images/pause_image.tar
Now, the image exists in the tool and is ready for deployment.
[bf] # crictl images IMAGE TAG IMAGE ID SIZE nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap 4.1.0-doca2.0.2 9d941b5994057 267MB k8s.gcr.io/pause 3.2 2a060e2e7101d 251kB
To build SPDK-19.04 for SNAP integration:
Cherry-pick a critical fix for SPDK shared libraries installation (originally applied on upstream only since v19.07).
[spdk.git] git cherry-pick cb0c0509
Configure SPDK:
[spdk.git] git submodule update --init [spdk.git] ./configure --prefix=/opt/mellanox/spdk --disable-tests --without-crypto --without-fio --with-vhost --without-pmdk --without-rbd --with-rdma --with-shared --with-iscsi-initiator --without-vtune [spdk.git] sed -i -e 's/CONFIG_RTE_BUILD_SHARED_LIB=n/CONFIG_RTE_BUILD_SHARED_LIB=y/g' dpdk/build/.configNote
The flags
--prefix,
--with-rdma, and
--with-sharedare mandatory.
Make SPDK (and DPDK libraries):
[spdk.git] make && make install [spdk.git] cp dpdk/build/lib/* /opt/mellanox/spdk/lib/ [spdk.git] cp dpdk/build/include/* /opt/mellanox/spdk/include/
PCIe BDF (Bus, Device, Function) is a unique identifier assigned to every PCIe device connected to a computer. By identifying each device with a unique BDF number, the computer's OS can manage the system's resources efficiently and effectively.
PCIe BDF values are determined by host OS and are hence subject to change between different runs, or even in a single run. Therefore, the BDF identifier is not the best fit for permanent configuration.
To overcome this problem, NVIDIA devices add an extension to PCIe attributes, called VUIDs. As opposed to BDF, VUID is persistent across runs which makes it useful as a PCIe function identifier.
PCI BDF and VUID can be extracted one out of the other, using
lspci command:
To extract VUID out of BDF:
[host] lspci -s <BDF> -vvv | grep -i VU | awk '{print $4}'
To extract BDF out of VUID:
[host] ./get_bdf.py <VUID> [host] cat ./get_bdf.py #!/usr/bin/python3 import subprocess import sys vuid = sys.argv[1] # Split the output into individual PCI function entries lspci_output = subprocess.check_output(['lspci']).decode().strip().split('\n') # Create an empty dictionary to store the results pci_functions = {} # Loop through each PCI function and extract the BDF and full info for line in lspci_output: bdf = line.split()[0] if vuid in subprocess.check_output(['lspci', '-s', bdf, '-vvv']).decode(): print(bdf) exit(0) print("Not Found")
This appendix explains how SNAP consumes memory and how to manage memory allocation.
The user must allocate the DPA hugepages memory according to the section "Step 1: Allocate Hugepages". It is possible to use use a portion of the DPU memory allocation in the SNAP container as described in section "Adjusting YAML Configuration". This configuration includes the following minimum and maximum values:
The minimum allocation which the SNAP container consumes:
resources: requests: memory:
"4Gi"
The maximum allocation that the SNAP container is allowed to consume:
resources: limits: hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
Hugepage memory is used by the following:
SPDK
mem-sizeglobal variable which controls the SPDK hugepages consumption (configurable in SPDK, 1GB by default)
SNAP
SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB– used with non-ZC mode as IO buffers staging buffers on the Arm. By default, the SNAP mempool consumes 1G from the SPDK
mem-sizehugepages allocation. SNAP mempool may be configured using the
SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MBglobal variable (minimum is 64 MB).Note
If the value assigned is too low, with non-ZC, a performance degradation could be seen.
SNAP and SPDK internal usage – 1G should be used by default. This may be reduced depending on the overall scale (i.e., VFs/num queues/QD).
XLIO buffers – allocated only when NVMeTCP XLIO is enabled.
The following is the limit of the container memory allowed to be used by the SNAP container:
resources:
limits:
memory:
"6Gi"
This includes the hugepages limit (in this example, additional 2G of non-hugepages memory).
The SNAP container also consumes DPU SHMEM memory when NVMe recovery is used (described in section "NVMe Recovery"). In addition, the following resources are used:
limits:
memory:
With Linux environment on host OS, additional kernel boot parameters may be required to support SNAP related features:
To use SR-IOV:
For Intel,
intel_iommu=on iommu=ptmust be added
For AMD,
amd_iommu=on iommu=ptmust be added
To use PCIe hotplug,
pci=reallocmust be added
modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pcifor non-built-in
virtio-blkdriver or
virtio-pcidriver
To view boot parameter values, run:
cat /proc/cmdline
It is recommended to use the following with virtio-blk:
[dpu] cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE … pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pci
To enable VFs (virtio_blk/NVMe):
echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:27\:00.4/sriov_numvfs
Intel Server Performance Optimizations
cat /proc/cmdline
BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet iommu=pt intel_iommu=on pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pci
AMD Server Performance Optimizations
cat /proc/cmdline
cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet iommu=pt amd_iommu=on pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pci