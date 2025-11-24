In the DOCA Target Architecture, headers represent the various packet protocol formats that are recognized by the parser. Once these headers are identified, the fields within the packet become candidates for further processing. They can be matched against entries in a match-action table, where they may be altered based on user-defined actions. The DOCA TA comes equipped with a default hardware-integrated parser that is capable of understanding a range of protocols standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). To accommodate custom requirements, the architecture allows for the integration of user-defined ("flex") headers. These flex headers are seamlessly incorporated into the pre-existing parser graph, extending its capabilities to recognize and process additional protocol formats as specified by the user. This flexibility enables developers to tailor the data plane processing to specific applications and protocols beyond the standard set, and future-proofs the developer's investment in the hardware.

This section on the DPL Packet Parser focuses on BlueField-3 devices and higher. NVIDIA's BlueField architecture combines native and flexible parsing capabilities, allowing the user to enhance the hardware's packet parsing engine with custom protocol headers. This integration is seamless, utilizing built-in parsing for standardized headers.

Flex nodes are user-configurable within the DOCA parser, covering elements including the next protocol field, fixed length headers, and calculations for variable header sizes. Arcs link flex nodes and feature properties such as the is_tunnel flag, transition value, source node, and destination node. Configurations that are not supported will trigger a compile-time error. Packet fields are extracted from the flex node to the hardware's sampler registers, facilitating the use of fields as match keys and enabling header modification actions.

Examples of custom flex headers include TCP options, SRv6, GTP-U, RTP, SCTP, GUE, eCPRI, GENEVE options, and proprietary tunnels. The hybrid architecture ensures smooth integration of user-defined protocols with the fixed parser graph. Below is an illustration of the default fixed parser for BlueField-3:

The DPL compiler enables the user to effectively utilize the P4 language to program packet parsers, taking full advantage of its native and flexible parsing capabilities to meet a variety of network processing needs. The remainder of this section describes the features of the BlueField-3 parser.

BlueField's parser supports a hybrid architecture that incorporates both predefined (fixed) headers and standard transitions between headers as defined by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). These transitions are determined based on the "next header type" field present within each protocol. For a comprehensive understanding of these transitions and the supported protocols, users are encouraged to refer to the following resources:

These resources provide detailed information on the various service names, port numbers, IEEE standards, and protocol numbers that are recognized and supported by BlueField's parser, facilitating a broad range of packet processing applications. The following table describes the native header and transition support in the DOCA TA:

Header Type Next Protocol Field Field Size (bits) Fixed IETF Transitions Flex Transition MAC w VLAN Ether Type 16 IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD), MPLS UC (0x8847), MPLS MC (0x8848), VLAN (0x8100), SVLAN (0x88A8) From, outer, inner IPv4 Protocol 8 UDP (0x11), TCP (0x6), GRE(0x2F), ICMP(0x1), IPSec AH (0x33), IPSec ESP (0x32), IPv4 encap (0x4) To, outer, inner IPv6 Protocol 8 HOPOPT (0x0), UDP (0x11), TCP (0x6),GRE(0x2F), ICMP(0x3A), IPSec AH (0x33), IPSec ESP (0x32), IPv6-Route (0x2B), , IPv6 encap (0x29), IPv6-Frag(0x2C), IPv6-NoNxt (0x3B), IPv6-DestOpts (0x3c) To, outer, inner IP Protocol 8 UDP, TCP, GRE, ICMP, IPSec AH, IPSec ESP From, outer, inner (both IPv4 and IPv6) UDP Destination port 16 VXLAN (4789 + 3 additional custom ports) VXLAN-GPE (4790) GENEVE (6081) MPLS over UDP (6635) IPSEC ESP over UDP (4500) PSP(1000 + 2 additional custom ports) To, from, outer, inner TCP Destination port 16 None To, from, outer, inner ICMP None N/A None Not supported - cannot transition to or from GRE Ether Type 16 IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD) MPLS over GRE (0x8847, 0x8848) To, from, outer NVGRE (GRE) Ether Type 16 Inner MAC (0x6558) To, from, outer NVGRE Options Key present 1 Key present true Cannot transition to or from VXLAN None N/A Inner MAC (fixed) From, outer VXLAN-GPE Next Protocol 8 Reserved (0x00), IPv4 (0x01), IPv6 (0x02), Ethernet (0x03), NSH (0x04) From, outer GENEVE Ether Type 16 Inner MAC (0x6558), IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD), MPLS (0x8847, 0x8848) From, outer MPLS Lookahead 4 IPv4, IPv6 To, from, outer IPSEC ESP Next Header 8 Not supported From, outer PSP Next Header 8 Tunnel: IPv4 (4), IPv6 (41) Transport: TCP (6), UDP (17) To, from, outer

Note that L3 control plane headers ARP (0x0806), MAC control (0x8808), LLDP (0x88CC), PTP (0x88F7) are recognized and steered to a special QP by hardware that are parsed but not matchable in the steering pipeline. Users should create a custom header if matching is required.

The DOCA TA defines a default native parser. The user need only include doca_parser.p4 and reference nv_fixed_parser in the DPL package declaration to use the built-in hardware parser. The program should then use the native headers structure, nv_headers_t .

A distinctive feature of DPL, setting it apart from other P4 hardware architectures, is its ability to perform reparsing as needed, even midway through the processing pipeline. This flexibility allows for dynamic adjustments to packet processing based on intermediate outcomes during the pipeline's execution. Unlike RMT-based P4 Target Architectures, there are no strict pipeline stages, as the pipeline runs to completion. This means:

Tables may be applied multiple times, saving scale by not requiring the duplication of tables and their entries at different points in the pipeline.

Packets do not need to be resubmitted to the pipeline after packet modification, e.g. for encapsulation or decapsulation actions. The push and pop header extern functions also control the reparsing behavior, along with a specific extern to force a reparse.

Looping in the pipeline is permitted.

This capability greatly improves the user experience by allowing the DPL developer to focus on a logical view of the pipeline behavior, rather than dealing recirculation logic and saving state in metadata.

The P4-16 language does not provide a method to extend a pre-existing, target architecture defined parser. Hence the DPL compiler maintains an internal representation of the default parser (based on a "read only" doca_parser.p4 source file), and allows headers to be added or removed. In this case, header removal may be implicit, based on excluding a fixed header from the DOCA parser definition. There are 3 steps to defining a custom parser that will be used in conjunction with the native parser:

Define the custom header. Add the header to a headers struct. Define the state in a custom parser in the program.

A macro, NV_FIXED_HEADERS , is provided that references all the headers that the fixed parser can extract. This definition may be used directly as the body of type headers_t , or added to, e.g.:

Copy Copied! #include <doca_parser.p4> header custom_header_t { bit<16> x; } struct custom_headers_t { NV_FIXED_HEADERS custom_header_t custom; }

The DPL programmer is expected to use NV_FIXED_HEADERS as the basis of their headers_t definition. Failure to do so may result in unexpected behavior, for example:

Headers/fields that are never extracted at runtime even if extracted by parser states

Use of flex extractions for every single referenced header field

Compilation errors

A macro, NV_FIXED_PARSER , is provided which describes the fixed parser. This definition may be used directly as the body of a parser, or extended by writing additional states, and linking them using the @nv_transition_from annotation:

Copy Copied! parser my_parser(packet_in packet, out custom_headers_t headers) { NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) @nv_transition_from( "nv_parse_ethernet" , 0x1234) state parse_custom { packet.extract(headers.custom); transition select(headers.custom.x) { 1: nv_parse_ipv4; 2: nv_parse_ipv6; default : accept; } } }

The DPL programmer is expected to use NV_FIXED_HEADERS as the basis of their parser definition. The macro must take the same variable name use for packet_in and headers used in the parser control definition. Failure to do so may result in unexpected behavior, for example:

Use of hardware flex parser resources for every parser state, even where hardware fixed parser resources could have been used.

Definitions of states with names matching states in NV_FIXED_PARSER being ignored, and their fixed definition used instead.

Compilation errors.

Finally, the custom parser should be instantiated in the main DPL package:

Copy Copied! NvDocaPipeline( my_parser(), my_main_control() ) main;

To extend the native parser with flex headers, the DOCA TA utilizes a combination of macros and DPL annotations to instruct the compiler how to stitch in the customized headers into an existing parse graph.

To create an unconditional transition from a source state, the parser state must be preceded by an @nv_transition_from annotation with 1 argument: the source state name. If the parser contains multiple state definitions with an @nv_transition_from annotation with the same source state, a single state will be selected (in an undefined manner) to be the target state of the transition. Put another way, each @nv_transition_from annotation from a given source state annotation may be considered to override any earlier (in an undefined order) transition destination for that source state.

To create a conditional transition based on the source state's transition field, the parser state must be preceded by an @nv_transition_from annotation with 2 arguments: the source state name and transition value. Transitions of this type are prepended to the source state’s list of transitions and thus are guaranteed to override any transitions defined by NV_FIXED_PARSER in an undefined order. Entries with identical transition values will override each other but may generate warnings due to unreachability.

The following diagram shows an example of extending the native parser to support the RTP protocol:

Note In the native parser, as an optimization, the user can specify a transition from both IPv4 and IPv6 headers to a flex header using a special 2 argument annotation of the format: Copy Copied! @nv_transition_from ( "nv_parse_ipv6, nv_parse_ipv4" , 0x1234 ) Where 0x1234 is an example of the custom IP protocol value for some user defined L4 protocol.





In a limited number of cases, transitions from fixed headers can be configured. This uses a different annotation, @nv_transition , and is always used to annotate the top level parser object. For example, it is a common requirement to add nonstandard transitions from UDP to VxLAN:

Copy Copied! @nv_transition( "nv_parse_udp" , "nv_parse_vxlan" , 1234) @nv_transition( "nv_parse_udp" , "nv_parse_vxlan" , 1235) @nv_transition( "nv_parse_udp" , "nv_parse_vxlan" , 1236) parser custom_parser( packet_in packet, out nv_headers_t headers ) { NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) }

where the first parameter specifies the parser node to transition "from", and the second parameter specifies the parser node to transition "to". Note that the annotation @nv_transition can be used instead of @nv_transition_from for connecting headers.

The DOCA TA allows the user to define protocol headers that have TLVs as sub headers. Note that a custom base "parent" header must be supplied in order to create custom TLVs. It is not supported to create custom TLVs for native headers. For example, the user can define a GENEVE header as follows:

Copy Copied! header geneve_t { bit<2> ver; bit<6> opt_len; bit<1> o; bit<1> c; bit<6> reserved; bit<16> protocol_type; bit<24> vni; bit<8> reserved56; };

And then define a struct for the base GENEVE option fields (TYPE and LENGTH) along with a customized VALUE data.

Copy Copied! struct geneve_option_t { bit<24> option_class; bit<8> option_type; bit<3> reserved24; bit<5> length; }; header geneve_option_int_md_t { geneve_option_t base; bit<4> ver; bit<1> d; bit<1> e; bit<1> m; bit<12> reserved7; bit<5> hop_ml; bit<8> remaining_hop_count; };

Next, the user must add the custom headers to the struct of headers and connect them in the parser. Both the base option struct and the newly defined headers must be present in the headers struct so that there is a reference to these types in the parser.

Copy Copied! struct app_headers { NV_FIXED_HEADERS geneve_t custom_geneve; geneve_option_t geneve_opt; geneve_option_int_md_t geneve_opt_int_md; };

The DOCA TA uses an NvOptionsParser extern object to define TLV options, since the P4 language itself does not provide a native way to define TLV parsing. An instance of the NvOptionsParser must be created in the parser, at the outermost scope, with the following parameters:

options_length_field - the name of the field in the parent header (as a string) that holds the total length of the options. If the total options length is fixed (i.e., not specified in the header's data), then this field should be omitted.

options_length_shift - the value by which the parser should apply a shift (i.e. multiply by power of 2) to the value of the option length field. If the length value is fixed or does not need to be shifted, then this field should be omitted.

options_length_add - the constant to which the parser should add to the value option length field after shifting. If the length value does not need an addend, then this field should be omitted. If the total options length is fixed, then this field must specify the fixed length of the TLV options.

option_layout header_type - the user defined P4 struct that holds the TLV field layout of the option header

option_length_field - the name of the field in the base option struct (as a string) that holds the length of the options. If the options length is fixed (i.e., not specified in the base options struct), then this field should be omitted.

option_length_shift - the value by which the parser should apply a shift (i.e. multiply by power of 2) to the option length field. If the length value is fixed or does not need to be shifted, then this field should be omitted.

option_length_add - the constant to which the parser should add to the option length field. If the length value does not need an addend, then this field should be omitted. If the options length is fixed, then this field must specify the fixed length of the TLV options.

options - a list of tuples, where the first value is the TYPE, and the second value is the name of the child header defined by the user

Copy Copied! parser geneve_parser( packet_in packet, out app_headers headers ) { NvOptionParser<bit<24>, _>( "opt_len" , 2, 0, "geneve_option_t" , "length" , 0, 4, "option_class_type" , (list<tuple<bit<24>, _>>){ {24w0x010301, "headers.geneve_opt_int_md" } } ) geneveOptions; NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) @nv_transition_from( "nv_parse_udp" , 6082) state parse_custom_geneve { packet.extract(headers.custom_geneve); geneveOptions.parseOptions(packet, headers); transition accept; } }





DOCA parser features that either differ from the P4 16 specification, are restricted in the DOCA TA or are unsupported are listed below.

These features are not supported by the DOCA TA in comparison to the P4 16 specification. Utilizing these features will result in compilation errors.

Variable Declarations and Extern Instantiations: Parsers and parser states cannot contain any variable declarations or extern instantiations other than NvOptionsParser .

Lookahead and Advance: Programmable lookahead and advance functionalities are not supported.

Parser Value Sets: Parser value sets for setting transition values from runtime data are not supported.

State Declarations: States may not contain any declaration, or any statement besides extract, transition statements and calls to NvOptionsParser methods.

Expressions: Conditionals and assignments are not supported.

The following points highlight how the DOCA TA implementation of DPL parser features differs from the standard P4 16 specification.

Reserved State Names: Parser state names beginning with nv_* are reserved by the DOCA TA. Custom states using this reserved prefix will be ignored.

State and Header Coupling: Each state must extract exactly one header, and they are considered to be coupled in a 1:1 fashion.

Fixed-Size Header Extraction: The extracted header must be fixed-size, known at compile-time, and defined in the P4 header type definition. I.e., p.extract(headers.xxx) is allowed, but p.extract(headers.xxx, someLength) is not.

Transition Statements: Besides terminal pre-defined states ( accept , reject ), states must transition to another state using a transition statement, which may be unconditional or conditional.

Transition Select: Transition select statements are limited to using a single field from the header the state extracts or a constant. Lists of expressions, constants, operators, references to declarations other than a field in the header the state extracts, and any other expression not explicitly allowed are disallowed.

Default Case in Transition Select: Every transition select statement must have a default case, transitioning to the accept state.

Extract Before Transition: A state’s extract statement must precede its transition statement.

Empty Accept and Reject States: The accept and reject states must be completely empty.

Loops in Parser Graph: Loops are not allowed in the DPL program’s parser graph. Each path through the parser must be acyclic.

These restrictions and behaviors apply to the unique hybrid fixed/flex parser model supported by the DOCA TA.