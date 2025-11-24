On This Page
- Introduction
- Virtio-net Controller SystemD Service
- Virtio-net Deployment
- Updating OS Image on BlueField
- Updating NIC Firmware
- Configuring NIC Firmware
- System Configuration
- Usage
- Assigning Virtio-net Device to VM
- Configuration File
- Virtnet CLI Commands
- User Front End CLI
- Hotplug
- Unplug
- List
- Query
- Stats
- Modify Device
- Log
- Validate
- Version
- Update
- Restart
- Health
- Error Code
- Feature Guidance
- Counters
- Dynamic Interruption Moderation
- High Availability
- Jumbo MTU
- Link Aggregation
- Live Migration
- Live Update
- Mergeable Rx Buffer
- Performance Tuning
- Recovery
- Transitional Device
- VF Dynamic MSIX
- Virt Queue Types
- Virtio-net Feature Bits
DOCA Virtio-net Service Guide
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA virtio-net service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platform .
NVIDIA® BlueField® virtio-net enables users to create virtio-net PCIe devices in the system where the BlueField is connected. In a traditional virtualization environment, virtio-net devices can be emulated by QEMU from the hypervisor, or offloading part of the work (e.g., dataplane) to the NIC (e.g., vDPA). Compared to those solutions, virtio-net PCIe devices offload both data and control plane to the BlueField networking device. The PCIe virtio-net devices exposed to the hypervisor do not depend on QEMU or other software emulators/vendor drivers from the guest OS.
The solution is based on BlueField family technology on top of virtual switch and OVS, so that virtio-net devices can benefit from the full SDN and hardware offload methodologies.
Virtio-net-controller is a
systemd service which runs the BlueField with a command-line interface (CLI) frontend to communicate with the service running in the background. The controller
systemd service is enabled by default and runs automatically after certain firmware configurations are deployed.
Refer to "Virtio-net Deployment" for more information.
The processes
virtio_net_emu and
virtio_net_ha are created to manage live update and high availability.
Updating OS Image on BlueField
To install the BFB bundle on the NVIDIA® BlueField®, run the following command from the Linux hypervisor:
[host]# sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>
For more information, refer to section "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host" in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation.
Updating NIC Firmware
From the BlueField networking platform, run:
[dpu]# sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
For more information, refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
Configuring NIC Firmware
As default, DPU should be configured in DPU mode. A simple way to confirm DPU is running at DPU mode is to log into the BlueField Arm system and check if
p0 and
pf0hpf both exists by running command below.
[dpu]# ip link show
Virtio-net full emulation only works in DPU mode. For more information about DPU mode configuration, please refer to BlueField Modes of Operation.
Before enabling the virtio-net service, configure firmware via
mlxconfig tool is required. There are examples on typical configurations, the table listed relevant
mlxconfig entry descriptions.
For
mlxconfig configuration changes to take effect, perform a BlueField system-level reset.
Mlxconfig Entries
Description
Must be set to
Total number of PCIe functions (PFs) exposed by the device for virtio-net emulation. Those functions are persistent along with host/BlueField power cycle.
The max number of virtual functions (VFs) that can be supported for each virtio-net PF
Number of MSI-X vectors assigned for each PF of the virtio-net emulation device, minimal is
Number of MSI-X vectors assigned for each VF of the virtio-net emulation device, minimal is
When
The maximum number of emulated switch ports. Each port can hold a single PCIe device (emulated or not). This determines the supported maximum number of hot-plug virtio-net devices. The maximum number depends on hypervisor PCIe resource, and cannot exceed 31.
Note
Check system PCIe resource. Changing this entry to a big number may results in the host not booting up, which would necessitate disabling the BlueField device and clearing the host NVRAM.
When
The total number of scalable function (SF) partitions that can be supported for the current PF. Valid only when
Note
This entry differs between the BlueField and host side
Log (base 2) of the BAR size of a single SF, given in KB. Valid only when
When
Enable single-root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) for virtio-net and native PFs
Enable expansion ROM option for PXE for virtio-net functions
Note
All virtio
Enable expansion ROM option for UEFI for Arm based host for virtio-net functions
Enable expansion ROM option for UEFI for x86 based host for virtio-net functions
The maximum number of supported devices is listed below. It does not apply when there are hot-plug and VF created at the same time.
Static PF
Hot-plug PF
VF
31
31
1008
The maximum supported number of hotplug PFs depends on the host PCI resource, it may support less or none on specific systems. Refer to host BIOS specification.
Static PF
Static PF is defined as virtio-net PFs which are persistent even after DPU or host power cycle. It also supports creating SR-IOV VFs.
The following is an example for enabling the system with 4 static PFs (
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF) only:
10 SFs (
PF_TOTAL_SF) are reserved to take into account other application using the SFs.
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=0 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=0 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=64 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
SRIOV_EN=0
Hotplug PF
Hotplug PF is defined as virtio-net PFs which can be hotplugged or unplugged dynamically after the system comes up.
Hotplug PF does not support creating SR-IOV VFs.
The following is an example for enabling 16 hotplug PFs (
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT):
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=0 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=0 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=64 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
SRIOV_EN=0
SR-IOV VF
SR-IOV VF is defined as virtio-net VFs created on top of PFs. Each VF gets an individual virtio-net PCIe devices.
VFs cannot be dynamically created or destroyed, they can only change from X to 0, or from 0 to X.
VFs will be destroyed when reboot host or unbind PF from virtio-net kernel driver.
The following is an example for enabling 126 VFs per static PF—504 (4 PF x 126) VFs in total:
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=126 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=6 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=0 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=512 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
NUM_VF_MSIX=0 \
SRIOV_EN=1
PF/VF Combinations
Creating static/hotplug PFs and VFs at the same time is supported.
The total sum of PCIe functions to the external host must not exceed 1008. For example:
If there are 2 PFs with no VFs (
NUM_OF_VFS=0) and there is 1 RShim, then the remaining static functions is 1005 (1008-3).
If 1 virtio-net PF is configured (
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1), then up to 1004 virtio-net VFs can be configured (
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=1004)
If 2 virtio-net PF (
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2), then up to 502 virtio-net VFs can be configured (
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=502)
The following is an example for enabling 15 hotplug PFs, 2 static PFs, and 200 VFs (2 PFs x 100):
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=100 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=10 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=6 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=15 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=256 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
NUM_VF_MSIX=0 \
SRIOV_EN=1
In hotplug virtio-net PFs and virtio-net SR-IOV VFs setups, only up to 15 hotplug devices are supported.
System Configuration
Host System Configuration
For hotplug device configuration, it is recommended to modify the hypervisor OS kernel boot parameters and add the options below:
pci=realloc
For SR-IOV configuration, first enable SR-IOV from the host.
Refer to MLNX_OFED documentation under Features Overview and Configuration > Virtualization > Single Root IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) > Setting Up SR-IOV for instructions on how to do that.
Make sure to add the following options to Linux boot parameter.
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt
Add
pci=assign-busses to the boot command line when creating more than 127 VFs. Without this option, the following errors may trigger from the host and the virtio driver would not probe those devices.
pci 0000:84:00.0: [1af4:1041] type 7f class 0xffffff
pci 0000:84:00.0: unknown header type 7f, ignoring device
Because the controller from the BlueField side provides hardware resources and acknowledges (ACKs) the request from the host's virtio-net driver, it is mandatory to reboot the host OS (or unload the virtio-net driver) first and the BlueField afterwards. This also applies to reconfiguring a controller from the BlueField platform (e.g., reconfiguring LAG). Unloading the virtio-net driver from host OS side is recommended.
BlueField System Configuration
Virtio-net full emulation is based on ASAP^2. For each virtio-net device created from host side, there is an SF representor created to represent the device from the BlueField side. It is necessary to have the SF representor in the same OVS bridge of the uplink representor.
The SF representor name is designed in a fixed pattern to map different type of devices.
Static PF
Hotplug PF
SR-IOV VF
SF Range
1000-1999
2000-2999
3000 and above
For example, the first static PF gets the SF representor of
en3f0pf0sf1000 and the second hotplug PF gets the SF representor of
en3f0pf0sf2001. It is recommended to verify the name of the SF representor from the
sf_rep_net_device field in the output of
virtnet list.
[dpu]# virtnet list
{
...
"devices": [
{
"pf_id": 0,
"function_type": "static PF",
"transitional": 0,
"vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS0D0F2",
"pci_bdf": "14:00.2",
"pci_vhca_id": "0x2",
"pci_max_vfs": "0",
"enabled_vfs": "0",
"msix_num_pool_size": 0,
"min_msix_num": 0,
"max_msix_num": 32,
"min_num_of_qp": 0,
"max_num_of_qp": 15,
"qp_pool_size": 0,
"num_msix": "64",
"num_queues": "8",
"enabled_queues": "7",
"max_queue_size": "256",
"msix_config_vector": "0x0",
"mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5",
"link_status": "1",
"max_queue_pairs": "3",
"mtu": "1500",
"speed": "25000",
"rss_max_key_size": "0",
"supported_hash_types": "0x0",
"ctrl_mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5",
"ctrl_mq": "3",
"sf_num": 1000,
"sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
"sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
"sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000",
"sf_rep_net_ifindex": 15,
"sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_4",
"sf_cross_mkey": "0x18A42",
"sf_vhca_id": "0x8C",
"sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
"aarfs": "disabled",
"dim": "disabled"
}
]
}
Once SF representor name is located, add it to the same OVS bridge of the corresponding uplink representor and make sure the SF representor is up:
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl show
f2c431e5-f8df-4f37-95ce-aa0c7da738e0
Bridge ovsbr1
Port ovsbr1
Interface ovsbr1
type: internal
Port en3f0pf0sf0
Interface en3f0pf0sf0
Port p0
Interface p0
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port ovsbr1 en3f0pf0sf1000
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl show
f2c431e5-f8df-4f37-95ce-aa0c7da738e0
Bridge ovsbr1
Port ovsbr1
Interface ovsbr1
type: internal
Port en3f0pf0sf0
Interface en3f0pf0sf0
Port en3f0pf0sf1000
Interface en3f0pf0sf1000
Port p0
Interface p0
[dpu]# ip link set dev en3f0pf0sf1000 up
Usage
After firmware/system configuration and after system power cycle, the virtio-net devices should be ready to deploy.
First, make sure that
mlxconfig options take effect correctly by issuing the following command:
The output has a list with 3 columns:
default configuration,
current configuration, and
next-boot configuration. Verify that the values under the 2nd column match the expected configuration.
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 -e q | grep -i \*
* PER_PF_NUM_SF False(0) True(1) True(1)
* NUM_OF_VFS 16 0 0
* PF_BAR2_ENABLE True(1) False(0) False(0)
* PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT 0 8 8
* PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE False(0) True(1) True(1)
* VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE False(0) True(1) True(1)
* VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF 0 126 126
* VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF 0 1 1
* VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX 2 64 64
* VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX 0 64 64
* PF_TOTAL_SF 0 508 508
* PF_SF_BAR_SIZE 0 8 8
If the system is configured correctly, virtio-net-controller service should be up and running. If the service does not appear as active, double check the firmware/system configurations above.
[dpu]# systemctl status virtio-net-controller.service
● virtio-net-controller.service - Nvidia VirtIO Net Controller Daemon
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/virtio-net-controller.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled)
Active: active (running)
Docs: file:/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/README.md
Main PID: 30715 (virtio_net_cont)
Tasks: 55
Memory: 11.7M
CGroup: /system.slice/virtio-net-controller.service
├─30715 /usr/sbin/virtio_net_controller
├─30859 virtio_net_emu
└─30860 virtio_net_ha
To reload or restart the service, run:
[dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller.service
When using "force kill" (i.e.,
kill -9 or
kill -SIGKILL) for the virtio-net-controller service, users should use
kill -9 -<pid of virtio_net_controller process, i.e. 30715 in previous example> (note the dash "
-" before the
pid).
Hotplug PF Devices
Creating PF Devices
To create a hotplug virtio-net device, run:
[dpu]# virtnet hotplug -i mlx5_0 -f 0x0 -m 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93 -t 1500 -n 3 -s 1024Info
Refer to "Virtnet CLI Commands" for full usage.
This command creates one hotplug virtio-net device with MAC address
0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93, MTU 1500, and 3 virtio queues with a depth of 1024 entries. The device is created on the physical port of
mlx5_0. The device is uniquely identified by its index. This index is used to query and update device attributes. If the device is created successfully, an output similar to the following appears:
{ "bdf": "15:00.0", "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS1D0F0", "id": 0, "transitional": 0, "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf2000", "mac": "0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93", "errno": 0, "errstr": "Success" }
Add the representor port of the device to the OVS bridge and bring it up. Run:
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port <bridge> en3f0pf0sf2000 [dpu]# ip link set dev en3f0pf0sf2000 up
Once steps 1-2 are completed, the virtio-net PCIe device should be available from hypervisor OS with the same PCIe BDF.
[host]# lspci | grep -i virtio 15:00.0 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01)
Probe virtio-net driver (e.g., kernel driver):
[host]# modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-net
The virtio-net device should be created. There are two ways to locate the net device:
Check the dmesg from the host side for the corresponding PCIe BDF:
[host]# dmesg | tail -20 | grep 15:00.0 -A 10 | grep virtio_net [3908051.494493] virtio_net virtio2 ens2f0: renamed from eth0
Check all net devices and find the corresponding MAC address:
[host]# ip link show | grep -i "0c:c4:7a:ff:22:93" -B 1 31: ens2f0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 0c:c4:7a:ff:22:93 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
Check that the probed driver and its BDF match the output of the hotplug device:
[host]# ethtool -i ens2f0 driver: virtio_net version: 1.0.0 firmware-version: expansion-rom-version: bus-info: 0000:15:00.0 supports-statistics: yes supports-test: no supports-eeprom-access: no supports-register-dump: no supports-priv-flags: no
Now the hotplug virtio-net device is ready to use as a common network device.
Destroying PF Devices
To hot-unplug a virtio-net device, run:
[dpu]# virtnet unplug -p 0
{'id': '0x1'}
{
"errno": 0,
"errstr": "Success"
}
The hotplug device and its representor are destroyed.
SR-IOV VF Devices
Creating SR-IOV VF Devices
After configuring the firmware and BlueField/host system with correct configuration, users can create SR-IOV VFs.
The following procedure provides an example of creating one VF on top of one static PF:
Locate the virtio-net PFs exposed to the host side:
[host]# lspci | grep -i virtio 14:00.2 Network controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device
Verify that the PCIe BDF matches the backend device from the BlueField side:
[dpu]# virtnet list { ... "devices": [ { "pf_id": 0, "function_type": "static PF", "transitional": 0, "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS0D0F2", "pci_bdf": "14:00.2", "pci_vhca_id": "0x2", "pci_max_vfs": "0", "enabled_vfs": "0", "msix_num_pool_size": 0, "min_msix_num": 0, "max_msix_num": 32, "min_num_of_qp": 0, "max_num_of_qp": 15, "qp_pool_size": 0, "num_msix": "64", "num_queues": "8", "enabled_queues": "7", "max_queue_size": "256", "msix_config_vector": "0x0", "mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5", "link_status": "1", "max_queue_pairs": "3", "mtu": "1500", "speed": "25000", "rss_max_key_size": "0", "supported_hash_types": "0x0", "ctrl_mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5", "ctrl_mq": "3", "sf_num": 1000, "sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0", "sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0", "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000", "sf_rep_net_ifindex": 15, "sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_4", "sf_cross_mkey": "0x18A42", "sf_vhca_id": "0x8C", "sf_rqt_num": "0x0", "aarfs": "disabled", "dim": "disabled" } ] }
Probe
virtio_pciand
virtio_netmodules from the host:
[host]# modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-net
The PF net device should be created.
[host]# ip link show | grep -i "4A:82:E3:2E:96:AB" -B 1 21: ens2f2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 4a:82:e3:2e:96:ab brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
The MAC address and PCIe BDF should match between the BlueField side (
virtnet list) and host side (
ethtool).
[host]# ethtool -i ens2f2 driver: virtio_net version: 1.0.0 firmware-version: expansion-rom-version: bus-info: 0000:14:00.2 supports-statistics: yes supports-test: no supports-eeprom-access: no supports-register-dump: no supports-priv-flags: no
To create SR-IOV VF devices on the host, run the following command with the PF PCIe BDF (
0000:14:00.2in this example):
[host]# echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/0000\:14\:00.2/sriov_numvfs
1 extra virtio-net device is created from the host:
[host]# lspci | grep -i virtio 14:00.2 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01) 14:00.4 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01)
The BlueField side shows the VF information from
virtnet listas well:
[dpu]# virtnet list ... { "vf_id": 0, "parent_pf_id": 0, "function_type": "VF", "transitional": 0, "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS0D0F2VF1", "pci_bdf": "14:00.4", "pci_vhca_id": "0xD", "pci_max_vfs": "0", "enabled_vfs": "0", "num_msix": "12", "num_queues": "8", "enabled_queues": "7", "max_queue_size": "256", "msix_config_vector": "0x0", "mac": "16:FF:A2:6E:6D:A9", "link_status": "1", "max_queue_pairs": "3", "mtu": "1500", "speed": "25000", "rss_max_key_size": "0", "supported_hash_types": "0x0", "ctrl_mac": "16:FF:A2:6E:6D:A9", "ctrl_mq": "3", "sf_num": 3000, "sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0", "sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0", "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf3000", "sf_rep_net_ifindex": 18, "sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_5", "sf_cross_mkey": "0x58A42", "sf_vhca_id": "0x8D", "sf_rqt_num": "0x0", "aarfs": "disabled", "dim": "disabled" }
Add the corresponding SF representor to the OVS bridge as the virtio-net PF and bring it up. Run:
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port <bridge> en3f0pf0sf3000 [dpu]# ip link set dev en3f0pf0sf3000 up
Now the VF is functional.
SR-IOV enablement from the host side takes a few minutes. For example, it may take 5 minutes to create 504 VFs.
It is recommended to disable VF autoprobe before creating VFs.
[host]# echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe
[host]# echo <num_vfs> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs
Users can pass through the VFs directly to the VM after finishing. If using the VFs inside the hypervisor OS is required, bind the VF PCIe BDF:
[host]# echo <virtio_vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind
Keep in mind to reenable the autoprobe for other use cases:
[host]# echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe
MAC addresses are randomly generated for the new virtual functions (VFs).
Creating VFs for the same PF on different threads may cause the hypervisor OS to hang.
Destroying SR-IOV VF Devices
To destroy SR-IOV VF devices on the host, run:
[host]# echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs
When the echo command returns from the host OS, it does not necessarily mean the BlueField side has finished its operations. To verify that the BlueField is done, and it is safe to recreate the VFs, either:
Check controller log from the BlueField and make sure you see a log entry similar to the following:
[dpu]# journalctl -u virtio-net-controller.service -n 3 -f virtio-net-controller[5602]: [INFO] virtnet.c:675:virtnet_device_vfs_unload: static PF[0], Unload (1) VFs finished
Query the last VF from the BlueField side:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 -b {'all': '0x0', 'vf': '0x0', 'pf': '0x0', 'dbg_stats': '0x0', 'brief': '0x1', 'latency_stats': '0x0', 'stats_clear': '0x0'} { "Error": "Device doesn't exist" }
Once VFs are destroyed, SFs created for virtio-net from the BlueField side are not destroyed but are saved into the SF pool for reuse later.
Restarting virtio-net-controller service while performing device create/destroy for either hotplug or VF is unsupported.
Assigning Virtio-net Device to VM
All virtio-net devices (static/hotplug PF and VF) support PCIe passthrough to a VM. PCIe passthrough allows the device to get better performance in the VM.
Assigning a virtio-net device to a VM can be done via
virt-manager or
virsh command.
Locating Virtio-net Devices
All virtio-net devices can be scanned by the PCIe subsystem in hypervisor OS and displayed as a standard PCIe device. Run the following command to locate the virtio-net devices devices with its PCIe BDF.
[host]# lspci | grep 'Virtio network'
00:09.1 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01)
Using virt-manager
Start
virt-manager, run the following command:
[host]# virt-manager
Make sure your system has xterm enabled to show the virt-manager GUI.
Double-click the virtual machine and open its Properties. Navigate to Details → Add hardware → PCIe host device.
Choose a virtio-net device virtual function according to its PCIe device (e.g., 00:09.1), reboot or start the VM.
Using virsh Command
Run the following command to get the VM list and select the target VM by
Namefield:
[host]# virsh list --all Id Name State ---------------------------------------------- 1 host-101-CentOS-8.5 running
Edit the VMs XML file, run:
[host]# virsh edit <VM_NAME>
Assign the target virtio-net device PCIe BDF to the VM, using
vfioas driver, replace
BUS/SLOT/FUNCTION/BUS_IN_VM/SLOT_IN_VM/FUNCTION_IN_VMwith corresponding settings.
<
hostdev
mode=
'subsystem'
type=
'pci'
managed=
'no'> <
driver
name=
'vfio'/> <
source> <
address
domain=
'0x0000'bus='<#BUS>' slot='<#SLOT>' function='<#FUNCTION>'/> </
source> <
address
type=
'pci'
domain=
'0x0000'bus='<#BUS_IN_VM>' slot='<#SLOT_IN_VM>' function='<#FUNCTION_IN_VM>'/> </
hostdev>
For example, assign target device
00.09.1to the VM and its PCIe BDF within the VM is
01:00.0:
<hostdev mode=
'subsystem'type=
'pci'managed=
'no'> <driver name=
'vfio'/> <source> <address domain=
'0x0000'bus=
'0x00'slot=
'0x09'function=
'0x1'/> </source> <address type=
'pci'domain=
'0x0000'bus=
'0x01'slot=
'0x00'function=
'0x0'/> </hostdev>
Destroy the VM if it is already started:
[host]# virsh destory <VM_NAME>
Start the VM with new XML configuration:
[host]# virsh start <VM_NAME>
Configuration File Options
The controller service has an optional JSON format configuration file which allows users to customize several parameters. The configuration file should be defined on the DPU at
/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf. This file is read every time the controller starts.
Controller
systemd service should be restarted when there is configuration file change. Dynamic change of
virtnet.conf is not supported.
Parameter
Default Value
Type
Description
String
RDMA device (e.g.,
String
RDMA device (e.g.,
String
The RDMA device (e.g.,
String
RDMA LAG device (e.g.,
List
The following sub-parameters can be used to configure the static PF:
Number
Specifies whether LAG is used
Note
If LAG is used, make sure to use the correct IB dev for static PF
Number
Specifies whether the DPU is a single port device. It is mutually exclusive with
Number
Specifies whether recovery is enabled. If unspecified, recovery is enabled by default. To disable it, set
Number
Determines the initial SF pool size as the percentage of
Note
Number
Specifies whether to destroy the SF pool. When set to 1, the controller destroys the SF pool when stopped/restarted (and the SF pool is recreated if
Number
Specifies whether packed VQ mode is enabled. If unspecified, packed VQ is disabled by default. To enable, set
Note
The virtio driver on the guest OS must be unloaded when restarting the controller if the
Number
When enabled, the mergeable buffers feature is negotiated with the host driver. This feature allows the guest driver to use multiple RX descriptor chains to receive a single receive packet, hence increase bandwidth.
Note
The virtio driver on the guest OS must be unloaded when restarting the controller if the
Number
Specifies the start DPA core for virtnet application. Valid only for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 and up. Value must be greater than 0 and less than 11. Together with
Note
This is advanced options when there are multiple DPA applications running at the same time. Regular user should keep this option as default.
Number
Specifies the end DPA core for virtnet application. Valid only for BlueField-3 and up. Value must be greater than
List
The following sub-parameters can be used to configure the VF:
Number
Enable
Number
Enable
String
DPA partition configuration file full path.
The DPA partition conf file is generated by the DOCA dpa-resource-mgmt tool. Refer to DOCA DPA Tools
Configuration Requirements:
Info
Example for config.yaml input to dpa-resource-mgmt
---
version: 25.04
---
DPA_APPS:
virtio-net:
- partition: ROOT
affinity_core:
- core: 1
num_EUs: 16
- core: 3
num_EUs: 16
- core: 5
num_EUs: 16
Note
When the virtio-net controller is running on the DPU, the DPA app is running on the emulation manager device - which is an ECPF.
we can only use the default ROOT partition with ECPF, configure the ROOT partition with dpa-resource-mgmt tool on mlx5_0 or
Note
If specified,
Configuration File Examples
Validate the JSON format of the configuration file before restarting the controller, especially the syntax and symbols. Otherwise, the controller may fail to start.
Configuring LAG on Dual Port BlueField
Refer to "Link Aggregation" documentation for information on configuring BlueField in LAG mode.
Refer to the "Link Aggregation" page for information on configuring virtio-net in LAG mode.
Configuring Static PF on Dual Port BlueField
The following configures all static PFs to use
mlx5_0 (port 0) as the data path device in a non-LAG configuration, and the default MAC and features for the PF:
{
"ib_dev_p0": "mlx5_0",
"ib_dev_p1": "mlx5_1",
"ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_0",
"is_lag": 0,
"static_pf": {
"mac_base": "08:11:22:33:44:55",
"features": "0x230047082b"
}
}
Configuring VF Specific Options
The following configures VFs with default parameters. With this configuration, each PF assigns the MAC based on
mac_base up to 126 VFs. Each VF creates 4 queue pairs, with each queue having a depth of 256.
If
vfs_per_pf is less than the
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF in mlxconfig, and more VFs are created, duplicated MACs would be assigned to different VFs.
{
"vf": {
"mac_base": "06:11:22:33:44:55",
"features": "0x230047082b",
"vfs_per_pf": 126,
"max_queue_pairs": 4,
"max_queue_size": 256
}
}
VirtIO Live Migration Settings
The following table provides an example of configurations for the new options introduced for VirtIO Live Migration:
virtio_spec_admin_legacy
virtio_spec_admin_lm
Expected Result
Enables both legacy interface and VFIO kernel Live Migration commands
0
Enables legacy interface commands only
0
Enables VFIO kernel Live Migration commands only
0
0
Disable both legacy interface and VFIO kernel live migration commands
-
-
Supports VDPA Live Migration solutions
User Front End CLI
To communicate with the virtio-net-controller backend service, a user frontend program, virtnet, is installed on the BlueField which is based on r emote procedure call (RPC) protocol with JSON format output. Run the following command to check its usage:
usage: virtnet [-h] [-v] {hotplug,unplug,list,query,modify,log,version,restart,validate,update,health,debug,stats} ...
Nvidia virtio-net-controller command line interface v24.10.20
positional arguments:
{hotplug,unplug,list,query,modify,log,version,restart,validate,update,health,debug,stats}
** Use -h for sub-command usage
hotplug hotplug virtnet device
unplug unplug virtnet device
list list all virtnet devices
query query all or individual virtnet device(s)
modify modify virtnet device
log set log level
version show virtio net controller version info
restart Do fast restart of controller without killing the service
validate validate configurations
update update controller
health controller health utility
debug For debug purpose, cmds can be changed without notice
stats stats of virtnet device
options:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-v, --version show program's version number and exit
Virtnet supports command line autocomplete by inputting one command with tab.
To check the currently running controller version:
# virtnet -v
Hotplug
This command hotplugs a virtio-net PCIe PF device exposed to the host side.
Syntax
virtnet hotplug -i IB_DEVICE -m MAC -t MTU -n MAX_QUEUES -s MAX_QUEUE_SIZE [-h] [-u SF_NUM] [-f FEATURES] [-l]
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
String
Yes
RDMA device (e.g.,
Options:
Hex Number
No
Feature bits to be enabled in hex format. Refer to the "Virtio-net Feature Bits" page.
Note
Note that some features are enabled by default. Query the device to show the supported bits.
Number
Yes
MAC address of the virtio-net device.
Note
Controller does not validate the MAC address (other than its length). The user must ensure MAC is valid and unique.
Number
Yes
Maximum transmission unit (MTU) size of the virtio-net device. It must be less than the uplink rep MTU size.
Number
Yes
Mutually exclusive with
Max number of virt queues could be created for the virtio-net device. TX, RX, ctrl queues are counted separately (e.g., 3 has 1 TX VQ, 1 RX VQ, 1 Ctrl VQ).
Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
Number
Yes
Mutually exclusive with
Number of data VQ pairs. One VQ pair has one TX queue and one RX queue. It does not count control or admin VQ. From the host side, it appears as
Number
Yes
Maximum number of buffers in the virt queue, between 0x4 and 0x8000. Must be power of 2.
Number
No
SF number to be used for this hotplug device, must between 2000 and 2999.
N/A
No
Create legacy (transitional) hotplug device
Note
Relevant for BlueField-2 only
Output
Entry
Type
Description
String
The PCIe BDF (bus:device:function) number enumerated by host. The user should see this PCIe device from host side.
String
Unique device SN. It can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug this device.
Num
Unique device ID. It can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug this device.
Num
Is the current device a transitional hotplug device.
String
The SF representor name represents the virtio-net device. It should be added into the OVS bridge.
String
The hotplug virtio-net device MAC address
Num
Error number if hotplug failed.
String
Explanation of the error number
Example
The following example of hot plugging one device with MAC address
0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93, MTU 1500, and 1 pair of virtual queue (QP) pair with a depth of 1024 entries. The device is created on the physical port of
mlx5_0.
# virtnet hotplug -i mlx5_0 -m 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93 -t 1500 -qp 1 -s 1024
{
"bdf": "15:00.0",
"vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS1D0F0",
"id": 0,
"transitional": 0,
"sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf2000",
"mac": "0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93",
"errno": 0,
"errstr": "Success"
}
Unplug
This command unplugs a virtio-net PCIe PF device.
Syntax
virtnet unplug [-h] [-p PF | -u VUID]
Only one of
--pf
and
--vuid
is needed to unplug the device.
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
Number
Yes
Unique device ID returned when doing hotplug. Can be retrieved by using
String
Yes
Unique device SN returned when doing hotplug. Can be retrieved by using
Output
Entry
Type
Description
Num
Error number if operation failed
String
Explanation of the error number
Example
Unplug-hotplug device using the PF ID:
# virtnet unplug -p 0
{'id': '0x1'}
{
"errno": 0,
"errstr": "Success"
}
List
This command lists all existing virtio-net devices, with global information and individual information for each device.
Syntax
virtnet list [-h]
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
Output
The output has two main sections. The first section wrapped by the
controller are global configurations and capabilities.
Entry
Type
Description
String
Entries under this section is global information for the controller
String
The RDMA device manager used to manage internal resources. Should be default
String
Maximum number of devices that can be hotpluged
String
Total number of emulated devices managed by the device emulation manager
String
Maximum number of virt queues supported per device
String
Maximum number of descriptors the device can send in a single tunnel request
String
Total list of features supported by device
String
Currently supported virt queue types: Packed and Split
String
Currently supported event modes:
Each device has its own section under
devices.
Entry
Type
Description
String
Entries under this section is per device information
Number
Physical function ID
String
Function type: Static PF, hotplug PF, VF
Number
The current device a transitional hotplug device:
String
Unique device SN, it can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug a device
String
Bus:device:function to describe the virtio-net PCIe device
Number
Virtual HCA identifier for the general virtio-net device. For debug purposes only.
Number
Maximum number of virtio-net VFs that can be created for this PF. Valid only for PFs.
Number
Currently enabled number of virtio-net VFs for this PF
Number
Number of free dynamic MSIX available for the VFs on this PF
Number
The minimum number of dynamic MSI-Xs that can be set for an virtio-net VF
Number
The maximum number of dynamic MSI-Xs that can be set for an virtio-net VF
Number
The minimum number of dynamic data VQ pairs (i.e., each pair has one TX and 1 RX queue) that can be set for an virtio-net VF
Number
The minimum number of dynamic data VQ pairs (i.e., each pair has one TX and 1 RX queue) that can be set for an virtio-net VF
Number
Number of free dynamic data VQ pairs (i.e., each pair has one TX and 1 RX queue) available for the VFs on this PF
Number
Maximum number of MSI-X available for this device
Number
Maximum virtual queues can be created for this device, driver can choose to create less
Number
Currently enabled number of virtual queues by the driver
Number
Maximum virtual queue depth in byte can be created for each VQ, driver can use less
String
MSIX vector number used by the driver for the virtio config space. 0xFFFF means that no vector is requested.
String
The virtio-net device permanent MAC address, can be only changed from controller side via modify command
Number
Link status of the virtio-net device on the driver side
Number
Number of data VQ pairs. One VQ pair has one TX queue and one RX queue. Control or admin VQ are not counted. From the host side, it appears as
Number
The virtio-net device MTU. Default is 1500.
Number
The virtio-net device link speed in Mb/s
Number
The maximum supported length of the RSS key. Only applicable when
Number
Supported hash types for this device in hex. Only applicable when
String
Admin MAC address configured by driver. Not persistent with driver reload or host reboot.
Number
Number of queue pairs/channels configured by the driver. From the host side, it appears as
Number
Scalable function number used for this virtio-net device
String
The RDMA device to use to create the SF
String
The PCIe device address (bus:device:function) to use to create the SF
String
Represents the virtio-net device
Number
The SF representor network interface index
String
The SF RDMA device interface name
Number
The cross-device MKEY created for the SF. For debug purposes only.
Number
Virtual HCA identifier for the SF. For debug purposes only.
Number
The RQ table ID used for this virtio-net device. For debug purposes only.
String
Whether Accelerated Receive Flow Steering configuration is enabled or disabled
String
Whether dynamic interrupt moderation (DIM) is enabled or disabled
Example
The following is an example of a list with 1 static PF created:
# virtnet list
{
"controller": {
"emulation_manager": "mlx5_0",
"max_hotplug_devices": "0",
"max_virt_net_devices": "1",
"max_virt_queues": "256",
"max_tunnel_descriptors": "6",
"supported_features": {
"value": "0x8b00037700ef982f",
" 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
" 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
" 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
" 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
" 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
" 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
" 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
" 15": "VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER",
" 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
" 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
" 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
" 19": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN",
" 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
" 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
" 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
" 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
" 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
" 34": "VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED",
" 36": "VIRTIO_F_ORDER_PLATFORM",
" 37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
" 38": "VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA",
" 40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",
" 41": "VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ",
" 56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",
" 57": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT",
" 59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",
" 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
},
"supported_virt_queue_types": {
"value": "0x1",
" 0": "SPLIT"
},
"supported_event_modes": {
"value": "0x5",
" 0": "NO_MSIX_MODE",
" 2": "MSIX_MODE"
}
},
"devices": [
{
"pf_id": 0,
"function_type": "static PF",
"transitional": 0,
"vuid": "MT2306XZ00BNVNETS0D0F2",
"pci_bdf": "e2:00.2",
"pci_vhca_id": "0x2",
"pci_max_vfs": "0",
"enabled_vfs": "0",
"msix_num_pool_size": 0,
"min_msix_num": 0,
"max_msix_num": 256,
"min_num_of_qp": 0,
"max_num_of_qp": 127,
"qp_pool_size": 0,
"num_msix": "256",
"num_queues": "255",
"enabled_queues": "0",
"max_queue_size": "256",
"msix_config_vector": "0xFFFF",
"mac": "16:B0:E0:41:B8:0D",
"link_status": "1",
"max_queue_pairs": "127",
"mtu": "1500",
"speed": "100000",
"rss_max_key_size": "0",
"supported_hash_types": "0x0",
"ctrl_mac": "00:00:00:00:00:00",
"ctrl_mq": "0",
"sf_num": 1000,
"sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
"sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
"sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000",
"sf_rep_net_ifindex": 10,
"sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_3",
"sf_cross_mkey": "0x12642",
"sf_vhca_id": "0x124",
"sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
"aarfs": "disabled",
"dim": "disabled"
}
]
}
Query
This command queries detailed information for a given device, including all VQ information if created.
Syntax
virtnet query [-h] {[-a] | [-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [--dbg_stats] [-b] [--latency_stats] [-q QUEUE_ID] [--stats_clear]
The options
--pf
,
--vf
,
--vuid
, and
--all
are mutually exclusive
(except
--pf
and
--vf
which can be used together)
, but one of them must be applied.
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
N/A
No
Query all the detailed information for all available devices. It can be time consuming if a large number of devices is available.
Number
No
Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using
Number
No
Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using
String
No
Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using
Number
No
Queue index of the device VQs
N/A
No
Query brief information of the device (does not print VQ information)
N/A
N/A
No
Print debug counters and information
Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
N/A
N/A
No
Clear all the debug counter stats
Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
Output
Output has two main sections.
The first section, wrapped by
devices, are configuration and capabilities on the device level, the majority of which are the same as the
listcommand. This section only covers the differences between the two.
Entry
Type
Description
devices
String
Entries under this section is per-device information
pci_dev_id
String
Virtio-net PCIe device ID. Default: 0x1041.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
pci_vendor_id
String
Virtio-net PCIe vendor ID. Default: 0x1af4.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
pci_class_code
String
Virtio-net PCIe device class code. Default: 0x20000.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
pci_subsys_id
String
Virtio-net PCIe vendor ID. Default: 0x1041.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
pci_subsys_vendor_id
String
Virtio-net PCIe subsystem vendor ID. Default: 0x1af4.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
pci_revision_id
String
Virtio-net PCIe revision ID. Default: 1.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
device_features
String
Enabled device feature bits according to the virtio spec. Refer to section "Feature Bits".
driver_features
String
Enabled driver feature bits according to the virtio spec. Valid only when the driver probes the device. Refer to "Feature Bits".
status
String
Device status field bit masks according to the virtio spec:
ACKNOWLEDGE (bit 0)
DRIVER (bit 1)
DRIVER_OK (bit 2)
FEATURES_OK (bit 3)
DEVICE_NEEDS_RESET (bit 6)
FAILED (bit 7)
reset
Number
Shows if the current virtio-net device undergoing reset:
0 – not undergoing reset
1 – undergoing reset
enabled
Number
Shows if the current virtio-net device is enabled:
0 – disabled, likely FLR has occurred
1 – enabled
The second section, wrapped by
enabled-queues-info, provides per-VQ information:
Entry
Type
Description
index
Number
VQ index starting from 0 to
enabled_queues
size
Number
Driver VQ depth in bytes. It is bound by device
max_queues_size.
msix_vector
Number
The MSI-X vector number used for this VQ
enable
Number
If current VQ is enabled or not
0 – disabled
1 – enabled
notify_offset
Number
Driver reads this to calculate the offset from start of notification structure at which this virtqueue is located
descriptor_address
Number
The physical address of the descriptor area
driver_address
Number
The physical address of the driver area
device_address
Number
The physical address of the device area
received_desc
Number
Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQNote
This option will be depreciated in the future.
completed_desc
Number
Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQNote
This option will be depreciated in the future.
bad_desc_errors
Number
Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQNote
This option will be depreciated in the future.
error_cqes
Number
Total number of error CQ entries on this VQNote
This option will be depreciated in the future.
exceed_max_chain
Number
Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the maximum allowed chain by deviceNote
This option will be depreciated in the future.
invalid_buffer
Number
Total number of times the device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the deviceNote
This option will be depreciated in the future.
batch_number
Number
The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
dma_q_used_number
Number
The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
handler_schd_number
Number
Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
aux_handler_schd_number
Number
Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
max_post_desc_number
Number
Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
total_bytes
Number
Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 onlyNote
This option will be depreciated in the future.
rq_cq_max_count
Number
Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
rq_cq_period
Number
Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.Note
This option will be depreciated in the future.
rq_cq_period_mode
Number
Current period mode for RQ
Note
0x0 –
default_mode– use device best defaults
0x1 –
upon_event–
queue_periodtimer restarts upon event generation
0x2 –
upon_cqe–
queue_periodtimer restarts upon completion generation
This option will be depreciated in the future.
Example
The following is an example of querying the information of the first PF:
# virtnet query -p 0
{
"devices": [
{
"pf_id": 0,
"function_type": "static PF",
"transitional": 0,
"vuid": "MT2349X00018VNETS0D0F1",
"pci_bdf": "23:00.1",
"pci_vhca_id": "0x1",
"pci_max_vfs": "0",
"enabled_vfs": "0",
"pci_dev_id": "0x1041",
"pci_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
"pci_class_code": "0x20000",
"pci_subsys_id": "0x1041",
"pci_subsys_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
"pci_revision_id": "1",
"device_feature": {
"value": "0x8930032300ef182f",
" 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
" 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
" 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
" 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
" 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
" 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
" 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
" 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
" 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
" 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
" 19": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN",
" 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
" 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
" 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
" 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
" 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
" 37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
" 40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",
" 41": "VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ",
" 52": "VIRTIO_NET_F_VQ_NOTF_COAL",
" 53": "VIRTIO_NET_F_NOTF_COAL",
" 56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",
" 59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",
" 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
},
"driver_feature": {
"value": "0x8000002300ef182f",
" 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
" 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
" 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
" 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
" 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
" 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
" 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
" 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
" 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
" 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
" 19": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN",
" 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
" 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
" 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
" 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
" 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
" 37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
" 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
},
"status": {
"value": "0xf",
" 0": "ACK",
" 1": "DRIVER",
" 2": "DRIVER_OK",
" 3": "FEATURES_OK"
},
"reset": "0",
"enabled": "1",
"num_msix": "64",
"num_queues": "63",
"enabled_queues": "63",
"max_queue_size": "256",
"msix_config_vector": "0x0",
"mac": "4E:6A:E1:41:D8:BE",
"link_status": "1",
"max_queue_pairs": "31",
"mtu": "1500",
"speed": "200000",
"rss_max_key_size": "0",
"supported_hash_types": "0x0",
"ctrl_mac": "4E:6A:E1:41:D8:BE",
"ctrl_mq": "31",
"sf_num": 1000,
"sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
"sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
"sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000",
"sf_rep_net_ifindex": 12,
"sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_2",
"sf_cross_mkey": "0xC042",
"sf_vhca_id": "0x7E8",
"sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
"aarfs": "disabled",
"dim": "disabled",
"enabled-queues-info": [
{
"index": "0",
"size": "256",
"msix_vector": "0x1",
"enable": "1",
"notify_offset": "0",
"descriptor_address": "0x10cece000",
"driver_address": "0x10cecf000",
"device_address": "0x10cecf240",
"received_desc": "256",
"completed_desc": "0",
"bad_desc_errors": "0",
"error_cqes": "0",
"exceed_max_chain": "0",
"invalid_buffer": "0",
"batch_number": "64",
"dma_q_used_number": "6",
"handler_schd_number": "4",
"aux_handler_schd_number": "3",
"max_post_desc_number": "0",
"total_bytes": "0",
"rq_cq_max_count": "0",
"rq_cq_period": "0",
"rq_cq_period_mode": "1"
},
......
}
]
}
]
}
Stats
This command is recommended for obtaining all packet counter information. The existing packet counter information available using the
virtnet list and
virtnet query commands, but will be deprecated in the future.
This command retrieves the packet counters for a specified device, including detailed information for all Rx and Tx virtqueues (VQs).
To enable/disable byte wise packet counters for each Rx queue, use the following command:
virtnet modify {[-p PF] [-v VF]} device -pkt_cnt {enable,disable}
When enabled, byte-wise packet counters are initialized to zero.
When disabled, the previous values are retained for debugging purposes. The command will still return these old, disabled counter values.
Packet counters are attached to an RQ. Thus, RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.
Syntax
virtnet stats [-h] {[-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [-q QUEUE_ID]
The options
--pf
,
--vf
, and
--vuid
are mutually exclusive
(except
--pf
and
--vf
which can be used together)
, but one of them must be applied.
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
Number
No
Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using
Number
No
Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using
String
No
Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using
Number
No
Queue index of the device RQs or SQs
Output
The output has two sections.
The first section wrapped by
deviceare device details along with the packet counter statics enable state.
Entry
Type
Description
device
String
Entries under this section is per-device information
pf_id
String
Physical function ID
packet_counters
String
Indicates whether the packet counters feature is enabled or disabled
The second section wrapped by queues-stats are information for each receive VQ.
Entry
Type
Description
VQ Index
Number
The VQ index starts at 0 (the first RQ) and continues up to the last SQ
rx_64_or_less_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 0 to 64 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_65_to_127_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 65 to 127 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_128_to_255_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 128 to 255 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_256_to_511_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 256 to 511 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 1024 to 1522 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 1523 to 2047 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 8192 to 9022 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.
received_desc
Number
Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ
completed_desc
Number
Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ
bad_desc_errors
Number
Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ
error_cqes
Number
Total number of error CQ entries on this VQ
exceed_max_chain
Number
Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by device
invalid_buffer
Number
Total number of times the device tried to read or write a buffer which is not registered to the device
batch_number
Number
The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3.
dma_q_used_number
Number
The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
handler_schd_number
Number
Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
aux_handler_schd_number
Number
Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
max_post_desc_number
Number
Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.
total_bytes
Number
Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
rq_cq_max_count
Number
Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.
rq_cq_period
Number
Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.
rq_cq_period_mode
Number
Current period mode for RQ
0x0 –
default_mode– use device best defaults
0x1 –
upon_event–
queue_periodtimer restarts upon event generation
0x2 –
upon_cqe–
queue_periodtimer restarts upon completion generation
Example
The following is an example of querying the packet statistics information of PF 0 and VQ 0 (i.e., RQ):
# virtnet stats -p 0 -q 0
{'pf': '0x0', 'queue_id': '0x0'}
{
"device": {
"pf_id": 0,
"packet_counters": "Enabled",
"queues-stats": [
{
"VQ Index": 0,
"rx_64_or_less_octet_packets": 0,
"rx_65_to_127_octet_packets": 259,
"rx_128_to_255_octet_packets": 0,
"rx_256_to_511_octet_packets": 0,
"rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets": 0,
"rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets": 0,
"rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets": 0,
"rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets": 199,
"rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets": 0,
"rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets": 0,
"received_desc": "4096",
"completed_desc": "0",
"bad_desc_errors": "0",
"error_cqes": "0",
"exceed_max_chain": "0",
"invalid_buffer": "0",
"batch_number": "64",
"dma_q_used_number": "0",
"handler_schd_number": "44",
"aux_handler_schd_number": "43",
"max_post_desc_number": "0",
"total_bytes": "0",
"err_handler_schd_num": "0",
"rq_cq_max_count": "0",
"rq_cq_period": "0",
"rq_cq_period_mode": "1"
}
]
}
}
Modify Device
This command modifies the attributes of a given device.
When dynamic MSI-X mode is enabled, the user should provision the VF from the DPU side before attaching a VF to the VM.
When dynamic MSI-X mode is disabled, the default number of MSI-X vectors is according to VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX value.
Syntax
virtnet modify [-h] [-p PF] [-v VF] [-u VUID] [-a] {device,queue} ...
The options
--pf
,
--vf
,
--vuid
, and
--all
are mutually exclusive
(except
--pf
and
--vf
which can be used together)
, but one of them must be applied.
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
N/A
No
Modify all available device attributes depending on the selection of
Number
No
Unique device ID for the PF. May be retrieved using
Number
No
Unique device ID for the VF. May be retrieved using
String
No
Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). May be retrieved by using
N/A
Number
No
Modify device specific options
N/A
N/A
No
Modify queue specific options
Device Options
virtnet modify device [-h] [-m MAC] [-t MTU] [-e SPEED] [-l LINK]
[-s STATE] [-f FEATURES]
[-o SUPPORTED_HASH_TYPES] [-k RSS_MAX_KEY_SIZE]
[-r RX_MODE] [-n MSIX_NUM] [-q MAX_QUEUE_SIZE]
[-b RX_DMA_Q_NUM] [-dc {enable,disable}]
[-pkt_cnt {enable,disable}] [-aarfs {enable,disable}]
[-qp MAX_QUEUE_PAIRS] [-dim {enable,disable}]
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
String
No
Show the help message and exit
Number
No
The virtio-net device MAC address
Number
No
The virtio-net device MTU
Number
No
The virtio-net device link speed in Mb/s
Number
No
The virtio-net device link status
Number
No
The virtio-net device status field bit masks according to the virtio spec:
Hex Number
No
The virtio-net device feature bits according to the virtio spec
Hex Number
No
Supported hash types for this device in hex. Only applicable when
Number
No
The maximum supported length of RSS key. Only applicable when
Hex Number
No
The RX mode exposed to the driver:
Number
No
Maximum number of VQs (both data and ctrl/admin VQ). It is bound by the cap of
Number
No
Maximum number of buffers in the VQ. The queue size value is always a power of 2. The maximum queue size value is 32768.
Number
No
Number of data VQ pairs. One VQ pair has one TX queue and one RX queue. Control or admin VQs are not counted. From the host side, it appears as
Number
No
Modify max RX DMA queue number
String
No
Enable/disable virtio-net drop counter
String
No
Enable/disable virtio-net device packet counter stats
String
No
Enable/disable auto-AARFS. Only applicable for PF devices (static PF and hotplug PF).
String
No
Enable/disable dynamic interrupt moderation (DIM)
The following
modify options require unbinding the virtio device from virtio-net driver in the guest OS:
mac
mtu
features
msix_num
max_queue_size
max_queue_pairs
For example:
On the guest OS:
[host]# echo "bdf of virtio-dev" > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
On the DPU side:
Modify the max queue size of device:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -q 2048
Modify the MSI-X number of VF device:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -n 8
Modify the MAC address of virtio physical device ID 0 (or with its "VUID string", which can be obtained through virtnet list/query):
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 device -m 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93
Modify the maximum number of queue pairs of VF device:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -qp 2
On the guest OS:
[host]# echo "bdf of virtio-dev" > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind
Queue Options
virtnet modify queue [-h] -e {event,cqe} -n PERIOD -c MAX_COUNT
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
String
No
Show the help message and exit
String
No
RQ period mode:
Number
No
The event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity
Number
No
The max event generation moderation counter of the queue
Output
Entry
Type
Description
Number
Error number:
String
Explanation of the error number
Example
To modify the link status of the first VF on the first PF to be down:
# virtnet modify -p 0 device -l 0
{'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0', 'link': '0x0'}
{
"errno": 0,
"errstr": "Success"
}
Log
This command manages the log level of virtio-net-controller.
Syntax
virtnet log [-h] -l {info,err,debug}
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
String
Yes
Change the log level of
Output
Entry
Type
Description
String
Success or failed with message
Example
To change the log level to info:
# virtnet log -l info
{'level': 'info'}
"Success"
To monitor current log output of the controller service with the latest 100 lines printed out:
$ journalctl -u virtio-net-controller -f -n 100
Validate
This command validates configurations of virtio-net-controller.
Syntax
virtnet validate [-h] -f PATH_TO_FILE
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
String
No
Validate the JSON format of the
Output
Entry
Type
Description
String
Success or failed with message
Example
To check if
virtnet.conf is a valid JSON file:
# virtnet validate -f /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf
/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf is valid
Version
This command prints current and updated version of virtio-net-controller.
Syntax
virtnet version [-h]
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
Output
Entry
Type
Description
String
The original controller version
String
The to be updated controller version
Example
Check current and next available controller version:
# virtnet version
[
{
"Original Controller": "v24.10.17"
},
{
"Destination Controller": "v24.10.19"
}
]
Update
This command performs a live update to another version installed on the OS. Instead of a complete shutdown and recreating all existing devices, this procedure updates to the new version with minimal down time.
Syntax
virtnet update [-h] [-s | -t]
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
N/A
No
Start live update virtio-net-controller
N/A
No
Check live update status
Output
Entry
Type
Description
String
If the update started successfully
Example
To start the live update process, run:
# virtnet update -s
{'start': '0x1'}
"Update started, use 'virtnet update -t' or check logs for status"
To check the update status during the update process:
# virtnet update -t
{'status': '0x1'}
{
"status": "inactive",
"last live update status": "success",
"time_used (s)": 0.604152
}
Restart
This command performs a fast restart of the virtio-net-controller service. Compared to regular restart (using
systemctl restart virtio-net-controller) this command has shorter down time per device.
Syntax
virtnet restart [-h]
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
Output
Entry
Type
Description
String
If the fast restart finishes successfully
Example
To start the live update process, run:
# virtnet restart
SUCCESS
Health
This command shows health information for given devices.
The virtio-net driver must be loaded for this command to show valid information.
Syntax
virtnet health [-h] {[-a] | [-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [show]
The options
--pf
,
--vf
,
--vuid
, and
--all
are mutually exclusive (except
--pf
and
--vf
which can be used together), but one of them must be applied.
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
N/A
No
Query all the detailed information for all available devices. It can be time consuming if a large number of devices is available.
Number
No
Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using
Number
No
Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using
String
No
Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using
Sub-command
Required
Description
Yes
Show health information for given devices
Output
Entry
Type
Description
Number
Physical function ID
String
Function type: Static PF, hotplug PF, VF
String
Unique device SN, it can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug a device
String
Device status field bit masks according to the virtio spec:
String
Number
The number of recoveries has been performed
Dictionary
Two types of health information are included:
where
and
Detailed descriptions of each error can be found in Health Statistics.
Example
The following is an example of showing the information of the first PF:
# virtnet health -p 0 show
{'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0'}
{
"pf_id": 0,
"type": "static PF",
"vuid": "MT2306XZ00BPVNETS0D0F1",
"dev_status": {
"value": "0xf",
" 0": "ACK",
" 1": "DRIVER",
" 2": "DRIVER_OK",
" 3": "FEATURES_OK"
},
"health_status": "Good",
"health_recover_counter": 0,
"dev_health_details": {
"control_plane_errors": {
"sf_rqt_update_err": 0,
"sf_drop_create_err": 0,
"sf_tir_create_err": 0,
"steer_rx_domain_err": 0,
"steer_rx_table_err": 0,
"sf_flows_apply_err": 0,
"aarfs_flow_init_err": 0,
"vlan_flow_init_err": 0,
"drop_cnt_config_err": 0
},
"data_plane_errors": {
"sq_stall": 0,
"dma_q_stall": 0,
"spurious_db_invoke": 0,
"aux_not_invoked": 0,
"dma_q_errors": 0,
"host_read_errors": 0
}
}
}
Error Code
CLI commands will return non-zero error code upon failure. All error numbers are negative. When an error occurs from the log, it could return an error number as well.
If the error number is greater than
-1000, it is standard error. Please refer to Linux error code at errno
If the error number is less or equal
-1000, please refer to the table below for the explanation.
Errno
Error Name
Error Description
Failed to validate device feature
Failed to find device
Failed - Device is not hotplugged
Failed - Device did not start
Failed - Virtio driver should not be loaded
Failed to add epoll
Failed - ID input exceeds the max range
Failed - VUID is invalid
Failed - MAC is invalid
Failed - MSIX is invalid
Failed - MTU is invalid
Failed to find port context
Failed to load config from recovery file
Failed to save config into recovery file
Failed to create recovery file
Failed to delete MAC in recovery file
Failed to load MAC from recovery file
Failed to save MAC into recovery file
Failed to save MQ into recovery file
Failed to load PF number from recovery file
Failed to save RX mode into recovery file
Failed to save PF and SF number into recovery file
Failed to load SF number from recovery file
Failed to apply MAC flow by SF
Failed to update MQ by SF
Failed to set RX mode by SF
Failed to open SNAP device control
Failed to create SNAP cross mkey
Failed to create SNAP DMA Q
Failed to query SNAP device
Failed to modify SNAP device
Failed to hotplug SNAP PF
Failed to update VQ period
Failed - Queue size is invalid
Failed to add SF port
Failed to alloc workqueue
Failed to alloc eth VQS operation
Failed to complete eth VQS operation
Failed - JSON obj does not exist
Failed to prepare device load
Failed to sw migrate a device
Failed - Device is migrating
Error - queue size must be greater than 2 and is power of 2
Warning - this device won't function, don't try to probe with virtio driver
SF pool is creating try again later
Option is not supported
Failed to create SF
SF number for hotplug device should be between 2000 and 2999
SF number is already used
Queue index is invalid
Invalid speed please check help menu for supported link speeds
Invalid hash types please check help menu for supported hash types
Invalid rss max key size supported key size is 40
Failed to save OFFLOADS into recovery file
Failed to update OFFLOADS by SF
Failed to readlink
Error - Path format is invalid
Failed to alloc q counter
Failed to save dirty log
Failed to delete dirty log
Failed to save LM status
Failed to found LM status record
Failed to save dev mode
Failed to found dev mode record
Error - Device is not ready to be unplugged please check host and retry
Failed to delete MAC table in recovery file
Failed to load MAC table from recovery file
Failed to save MAC table into recovery file
Failed to delete hash cfg in recovery file
Failed to load hash cfg from recovery file
Failed to save hash cfg into recovery file
Failed to get VF device
Failed - QUEUES is invalid
Failed to save into debugfs file
Failed to delete from debugfs file
Counters
Packet Statistics
To query the packet counters, use
stats command.
[dpu]# virtnet stats [-h] {[-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [-q QUEUE_ID]
The options
--pf
,
--vf
and
--vuid
are mutually exclusive, but one of them must be applied.
Option
Abbr
Argument Type
Required
Description
N/A
No
Show the help message and exit
Number
No
Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using
Number
No
Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using
String
No
Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using
Number
No
Queue index of the device RQs or SQs
This command is recommended for obtaining all packet counter information. The existing packet counter information available through the
virtnet list and
virtnet query commands will be deprecated in the future.
The following command queries PF 0 and VQ 0 (i.e., RQ):
[dpu]# virtnet stats -p
0 -q
0
Output:
# virtnet stats -p
0 -q
0
{
'pf':
'0x0',
'queue_id':
'0x0'}
{
"device": {
"pf_id":
0,
"packet_counters":
"Enabled",
"queues-stats": [
{
"VQ Index":
0,
"rx_64_or_less_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_65_to_127_octet_packets":
259,
"rx_128_to_255_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_256_to_511_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets":
199,
"rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets":
0,
"received_desc":
"4096",
"completed_desc":
"0",
"bad_desc_errors":
"0",
"error_cqes":
"0",
"exceed_max_chain":
"0",
"invalid_buffer":
"0",
"batch_number":
"64",
"dma_q_used_number":
"0",
"handler_schd_number":
"44",
"aux_handler_schd_number":
"43",
"max_post_desc_number":
"0",
"total_bytes":
"0",
"err_handler_schd_num":
"0",
"rq_cq_max_count":
"0",
"rq_cq_period":
"0",
"rq_cq_period_mode":
"1"
}
]
}
}
The output has two sections.
The first section, wrapped by
device, are device details along with the packet counter statics enable state.
Entry
Type
Description
device
String
Entries under this section is per device information
pf_id
String
Physical function ID
packet_counters
String
packet counters feature: enabled/disabled
The second section, wrapped by
queues-stats, are information for each receive VQ.
Entry
Type
Description
VQ Index
Number
The VQ index starts at 0 (the first RQ) and continues up to the last SQ
rx_64_or_less_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 0 to 64 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_65_to_127_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 65 to 127 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_128_to_255_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 128 to 255 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_256_to_511_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 256 to 511 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 1024 to 1522 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 1523 to 2047 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 8192 to 9022 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
received_desc
Number
Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ
completed_desc
Number
Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ
bad_desc_errors
Number
Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ
error_cqes
Number
Total number of errors CQ entries on this VQ
exceed_max_chain
Number
Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by the device
invalid_buffer
Number
Total number of times device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device
batch_number
Number
The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3.
dma_q_used_number
Number
The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
handler_schd_number
Number
Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
aux_handler_schd_number
Number
Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
max_post_desc_number
Number
Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.
total_bytes
Number
Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
rq_cq_max_count
Number
Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.
rq_cq_period
Number
Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.
rq_cq_period_mode
Number
Current period mode for RQ
0x0 –
default_mode– use device best defaults
0x1 –
upon_event–
queue_periodtimer restarts upon event generation
0x2 –
upon_cqe–
queue_periodtimer restarts upon completion generation
The second section wrapped by queues-stats IS information for each receive VQ.
VQ Statistics
To query Rx VQ statistics, use the corresponding VQ index. For example, If there are 3 queues configured then to query Rx, VQ uses queue 0, Tx VQ uses queue 1, and Ctrl VQ uses queue 2.
The following is the command to query PF 0, VF 0, and VQ 0 (i.e., Rx).
[dpu]# virtnet query -p
0 -v
0 -q
0
Output:
"enabled-queues-info": [
{
"index":
"0",
"size":
"256",
"msix_vector":
"0x1",
"enable":
"1",
"notify_offset":
"0",
"descriptor_address":
"0xffffe000",
"driver_address":
"0xfffff000",
"device_address":
"0xfffff240",
"received_desc":
"256",
"completed_desc":
"19",
"bad_desc_errors":
"0",
"error_cqes":
"0",
"exceed_max_chain":
"0",
"invalid_buffer":
"0",
"batch_number":
"64",
"dma_q_used_number":
"0",
"handler_schd_number":
"4",
"aux_handler_schd_number":
"3",
"max_post_desc_number":
"0",
"total_bytes":
"6460",
"rq_cq_max_count":
"0",
"rq_cq_period":
"0",
"rq_cq_period_mode":
"1"
}
The following are some of the important VQ counters:
Counter Name
Description
Number of bytes received
Number of available descriptors received by device
Number of available descriptors completed by the device
Number of error CQEs received on the queue
Number of bad descriptors received
Number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by device
Number of times device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device
RQ Drop Counter
When DPA is the data path provider, each RQ has its corresponding drop counter, which counts the number of packets dropped inside the DPA virtio RQs.
The drop could also happen from the uplink or SF.
The drop counter only increments (initial value being 0), and its value gets reset to 0 when disabled.
RQ drop counter can be enabled and disabled as follows (using VF 0 on PF 0):
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -dc enable
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -dc disable
Drop counter is attached to a RQ, thus RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.
To query the drop counter value(s), run:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p
0 -v
0 | grep num_desc_drop_pkts
If there are more than one RQ for a device, the drop count is the sum of all RQ's value.
Packet Counter
Relevant for BlueField-3 only.
The packet counter feature helps the user query the byte-wise packet counters for each Rx queue.
By default, byte-wise packet counters are disabled as that negatively impacts performance. When the user is interested in the debug, enable the packet counter feature using the below command
Packet counter can be enabled and disabled as follows (using VF 0 on PF 0):
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -pkt_cnt enable
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -pkt_cnt disable
When enabled, byte-wise packet counters are initialized to zero.
When disabled, the previous values are retained for debugging purposes. The command will still return these old, disabled counter values.
Packet counters are attached to an RQ. Thus, RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.
Health Statistics
Relevant for BlueField-3 only.
The health statistics are for displaying real-time health information of a specific device.
Output example (using VF 0 on PF 0):
[dpu]# virtnet health -p
0 -v
0 show
{
"pf_id":
0,
"vf_id":
0,
"type":
"VF",
"vuid":
"MT2306XZ00BPVNETS0D0F2",
"dev_status": {
"value":
"0xf",
" 0":
"ACK",
" 1":
"DRIVER",
" 2":
"DRIVER_OK",
" 3":
"FEATURES_OK"
},
"health_status":
"Good",
"health_recover_counter":
0,
"dev_health_details": {
"control_plane_errors": {
"sf_rqt_update_err":
0,
"sf_drop_create_err":
0,
"sf_tir_create_err":
0,
"steer_rx_domain_err":
0,
"steer_rx_table_err":
0,
"sf_flows_apply_err":
0,
"aarfs_flow_init_err":
0,
"vlan_flow_init_err":
0,
"drop_cnt_config_err":
0
},
"data_plane_errors": {
"sq_stall":
0,
"dma_q_stall":
0,
"spurious_db_invoke":
0,
"aux_not_invoked":
0,
"dma_q_errors":
0,
"host_read_errors":
0
}
}
Where:
health_statusrepresents the overall status of the device (
Goodor
Fatal)
dev_health_detailshas two sections,
control_plane_errorsand
data_plane_errors, as explained in the following table:
Counter Name
Description
Control Plane Errors
sf_rqt_update_err
Counter tallying receive queue table update failures
sf_drop_create_err
Counter tallying drop RQ creation failures
sf_tir_create_err
Counter tallying TIR create failures
steer_rx_domain_err
Counter tallying RX steering rule creation failures
steer_rx_table_err
Counter tallying RX table creation failures
sf_flows_apply_err
Counter tallying packet flow rule creation failures
aarfs_flow_init_err
Counter tallying packet flow initialization failures
vlan_flow_init_err
Counter tallying VLAN flow rule initialization failures
drop_cnt_config_err
Counter tallying drop counter configuration failures
Data Plane Errors
sq_stall
One or more network send queues stalled without getting completions. This leads traffic stalling for packets flowing over this VQ.
dma_q_stall
QP which is paired to itself issues a read request from the DPA to the host to read either available index or descriptor table. This request does not result in a completion and hangs in a loop waiting for a response.
spurious_db_invoke
Doorbell handler is repeatedly invoked but DPA finds no new data to be read and posted. This could be due to a faulty driver or issue on the DPA side.
aux_not_invoked
To speed up descriptor processing, an auxiliary execution (EU) unit is used if available. The primary thread invokes this EU and waits for the expected thread to run on the auxiliary execution unit. If this EU is not invoked, the primary thread hangs.
dma_q_errors
QP which is paired to itself issues a read request from the DPA to the host to read either an available index or the descriptor table. This request results in an error and the QP becomes unavailable. An internal mechanism detects this error QP and recycles it for use at later stage.
Dynamic Interruption Moderation
Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) adjusts the interrupt moderation settings to optimize packet processing. For guest OS kernels older than version 6.8, DIM offloads this function to the DPU, reducing the interrupt rate from the guest OS.
By lowering the interrupt rate in high-bandwidth traffic scenarios, DIM enhances CPU utilization for both the hypervisor and guest VMs, while maintaining nearly the same bandwidth.
DIM is only supported on BlueField-3.
For example, the following table shows the benefit of using DIM:
Tx Interrupt Rate (K irq/s)
Rx Interrupt Rate (K irq/s)
Tx Throughput (Gb/s)
Rx Throughput (Gb/s)
DIM Enabled
7.3
7.5
171
181
DIM Disabled
7.5
23.7
175
181
The following test parameters:
Guest OS kernel version – 5.11.0
Number of virtio-net device – 1
Number of QPs – 31
Queue depth – 1024
MTU – 1500
Benchmark – iPerf with 31 streams
Configuring DIM
DIM is a per-device configuration. To enable or disable it, use this command:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p <pf> [-v <vf>] device -dim {enable | disable}
Configuration example:
Unload drivers from the guest-OS side:
[host]# modprobe -rv virtio_net && modprobe -rv virtio_pci
Enable DIM:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 device -dim enable {'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0', 'dim_config': 'enable'} { "errno": 0, "errstr": "Success" }Info
Using
disabledisables DIM.
Load the drivers:
[host]# modprobe -v virtio_pci && modprobe -v virtio_net
Query the device to verify
dimis enabled:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b | grep -i dim "dim": "enabled"
High Availability
High availability (HA) is essential in network infrastructure to ensure continuous performance with minimal downtime, even during failures.
To support HA, the
virtio-net-controller process creates the auxiliary processes
virtio-net-emu and
virtio-net-ha. The
virtio-net-emu process handles primary controller functions, while
virtio-net-ha manages HA.
virtio-net-ha saves and oversees critical resources from
virtio-net-emu and restores it to a working state if a failure occurs. The two processes communicate through IPC messages.
High availability is only supported on BlueField-3 and after.
The following table provides possible expected behaviors:
Scenarios
Behavior
Downtime Per Device (sec)
Fallback Action
Virtio-net-emu process crashes (e.g., Segfault)
The
< 1
The
Device/VQ/SF create/destroy failures
HA makes sure the existing device is not affected
N/A
Retry or restart service
DPA command timeout
No action from HA; DPA is likely stuck
N/A
The
Jumbo MTU
Jumbo MTU is critical for increasing the efficiency of Ethernet and network processing by reducing the protocol overhead (ratio of headers and payload size).
To enable support for jumbo MTU, run the following virtnet command:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -t 9216
The example sets the MTU to 9126 for VF 0 on PF 0.
Jumbo MTU is only supported starting from the following version:
Release
Upstream
VM kernel: 4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
( VM Linux version supports big MTU after 4.11 )
Ubuntu
DOCA_2.5.0_BSP_4.5.0_Ubuntu_22.04
Virtnet controller
v1.7 or v1.6.26
To configure jumbo MTU (e.g., using VF 0 on PF 0):
Change the MTU of the uplink and SF representor from the BlueField:
[dpu]# ifconfig p0 mtu 9216 [dpu]# ifconfig en3f0pf0sf3000 mtu 9216
If a bond is configured, change the MTU of the bond rather than
p0:
[dpu]# ifconfig bond0 mtu
9216[dpu]# ifconfig en3f0pf0sf3000 mtu
9216
Restart the virtio-net-controller from the BlueField:
[dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller
Unload the virtio driver from the host OS:
[host]# modprobe -rv virtio-net
Change the corresponding device MTU on the BlueField:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -t 9216
Reload virtio driver from the host OS:
[host]# modprobe -v virtio-net
Check virtqueue MTU configuration is correct on the BlueField:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 --dbg_stats | grep jumbo_mtu "jumbo_mtu": 1 "jumbo_mtu": 1
Change the MTU of virtio-net interface from the host OS:
[host]# ifconfig <vnet> mtu 9216
Link Aggregation
It is common to use link aggregation (LAG) or bond interfaces to increase reliability, availability, or bandwidth of networking devices. Virtio-net devices support this mode via DPU-side LAG configurations.
To configure the virtio-net-controller in LAG mode must follow a specific procedure due to the dependency on mlx5 RDMA device:
Stop the virtio-net-controller to avoid resource leakage (which would be caused by LAG destroying the existing mlx5 RDMA device and creating a new bond RDMA device).
[dpu]# systemctl stop virtio-net-controller.service
Configure the LAG interface for two uplink interfaces from the DPU side. Refer to the " Link Aggregation " page for detailed steps.Note
The virtio-net-controller service starts by default. If DPU is rebooted during LAG configuration, it is necessary to stop the controller before creating a bond interfaces from the DPU side.
Update the controller configuration file to use bond interface.
[dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf { "ib_dev_lag": "mlx5_bond_0", "ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_bond_0", "is_lag": 1, }Info
Refer to page "Configuration File" for details.
Start the controller for the new configuration to take effect.
[dpu]# systemctl start virtio-net-controller.service
Live Migration
Live Migration Using vHost Acceleration Software Stack
Virtio VF PCIe devices can be attached to the guest VM using the vhost acceleration software stack. This enables performing live migration of guest VMs.
This section provides the steps to enable VM live migration using virtio VF PCIe devices along with vhost acceleration software.
Prerequisites
Minimum hypervisor kernel version – Linux kernel 5.15 (for VFIO SR-IOV support)
To use high-availability (the additional
vfe-vhostd-haservice which can persist datapath when
vfe-vhostdcrashes), this kernel patch must be applied.
Install vHost Acceleration Software Stack
Vhost acceleration software stack is built using open-source BSD licensed DPDK.
To install vhost acceleration software:
Clone the software source code:
[host]# git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/dpdk-vhost-vfeInfo
The latest release tag is
vfe-24.10.0-rc2.
Build software:
[host]# apt-get install libev-dev -y [host]# apt-get install libev-libevent-dev -y [host]# apt-get install uuid-dev -y [host]# apt-get install libnuma-dev -y [host]# meson build --debug -Denable_drivers=vdpa/virtio,common/virtio,common/virtio_mi,common/virtio_ha [host]# ninja -C build install
To install QEMU:Info
Upstream QEMU later than 8.1 can be used or the following NVIDIA QEMU.
Clone NVIDIA QEMU sources.
[host]# git clone git@github.com:Mellanox/qemu.git -b stable-8.1-presetup [host]# git checkout 24aaba9255Info
Latest stable commit is
24aaba9255.
Build NVIDIA QEMU.
[host]# mkdir bin [host]# cd bin [host]# ../configure --target-list=x86_64-softmmu --enable-kvm [host]# make -j24
Configure vHost on Hypervisor
Configure 1G huge pages :
[host]# mkdir /dev/hugepages1G [host]# mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=1G none /dev/hugepages1G [host]# echo 16 > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-1048576kB/nr_hugepages [host]# echo 16 > /sys/devices/system/node/node1/hugepages/hugepages-1048576kB/nr_hugepages
Enable
qemu:commandlinein VM XML by adding the
xmlns:qemuoption:
<
domain
type=
'kvm'
xmlns:qemu=
'http://libvirt.org/schemas/domain/qemu/1.0'>
Assign a memory amount and use 1GB page size for huge pages in VM XML:
<
memory
unit=
'GiB'>4</
memory> <
currentMemory
unit=
'GiB'>4</
currentMemory> <
memoryBacking> <
hugepages> <
page
size=
'1'
unit=
'GiB'/> </
hugepages> </
memoryBacking>
Set the memory access for the CPUs to be shared:
<
cpu
mode=
'custom'
match=
'exact'
check=
'partial'> <
model
fallback=
'allow'>Skylake-Server-IBRS</
model> <
numa> <
cell
id=
'0'
cpus=
'0-1'
memory=
'4'
unit=
'GiB'
memAccess=
'shared'/> </
numa> </
cpu>
Add a virtio-net interface in VM XML:
<
qemu:commandline> <
qemu:arg
value=
'-chardev'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'socket,id=char0,path=/tmp/vhost-net0,server=on'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'-netdev'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'type=vhost-user,id=vhost1,chardev=char0,queues=4'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'-device'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'virtio-net-pci,netdev=vhost1,mac=00:00:00:00:33:00,vectors=10,page-per-vq=on,rx_queue_size=1024,tx_queue_size=1024,mq=on,disable-legacy=on,disable-modern=off'/> </
qemu:commandline>
Run vHost Acceleration Service
Bind the virtio PF devices to the
vfio-pcidriver:
[host]# modprobe vfio vfio_pci [host]# echo 1 > /sys/module/vfio_pci/parameters/enable_sriov [host]# echo 0x1af4 0x1041 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/new_id [host]# echo 0x1af4 0x1042 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/new_id [host]# echo <pf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind [host]# echo <vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind [host]# echo <pf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/bind [host]# echo <vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/bind [host]# lspci -vvv -s <pf_bdf> | grep "Kernel driver" Kernel driver in use: vfio-pci [host]# lspci -vvv -s <vf_bdf> | grep "Kernel driver" Kernel driver in use: vfio-pciInfo
Example of
<pf_bdf>or
<vf_bdf>format:
0000:af:00.3
Run the vhost acceleration software service by starting the
vfe-vhostdservice:
[host]# systemctl start vfe-vhostdInfo
A log of the service can be viewed by running the following:
[host]# journalctl -u vfe-vhostd
Provision the virtio-net PF:
[host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli mgmtpf -a <pf_bdf>
Wait on the virtio-net-controller to finish handling PF FLR.
Enable SR-IOV and create a VF (or more):
[host]# echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs [host]# lspci | grep Virtio 0000:af:00.1 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device 0000:af:00.3 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device
Add a VF representor to the OVS bridge on the BlueField:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep sf_rep_net_device "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf3000", [dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port ovsbr1 en3f0pf0sf3000
Provision the virtio-net VF:
On BlueField, change VF MAC address or other device options:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0-v
0device -m
00:
00:
00:
00:
33:
00
Add VF into vfe-dpdk
[host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli vf -a <vf_bdf> -v /tmp/vhost-net0Note
If the SR-IOV is disabled and reenabled, the user must re-provision the VFs.
00:00:00:00:33:00is a virtual MAC address used in VM XML.
Start the VM
[host]# virsh start <vm_name>
HA Service
Running the
vfe-vhostd-ha service allows the datapath to persist should
vfe-vhostd crash:
[host]# systemctl start vfe-vhostd-ha
Simple Live Migration
Prepare two identical hosts and perform the provisioning of the virtio device to DPDK on both.
Boot the VM on one server:
[host]# virsh migrate --verbose --live --persistent <vm_name> qemu+ssh://<dest_node_ip_addr>/system --unsafe
Remove Device
When finished with the virtio devices, use following commands to remove them from DPDK:
[host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli vf -r <vf_bdf>
[host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli mgmtpf -r <pf_bdf>
Live Migration Using VFIO With Full Emulation
Virtio VF PCIe devices can be attached to the guest VM using the
virtio-vfio-pci driver. This enables performing live migration of guest VMs.
This section demonstrates how to perform basic live migration of a QEMU VM with a virtio VF assigned to it. It does not explain how to create VMs using libvirt or directly via QEMU.
Prerequisites
Minimum Hypervisor kernel version - Linux kernel 6.13-rc2 with
virtio_vfio_pciand IOMMU dirty page tracking
Minimum qemu version - 9.1
Minimum libvirt version - 9.2
DPU Configuration
Install new
virtio-net-controller(version
25.04or newer) on source and destination systems.
Add the following flags on the source and destination systems.
[dpu]# vim /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf { ... "virtio_spec_admin_legacy": 1, "virtio_spec_admin_lm": 1 }
Restart the controller
Provision device attributes. [After loading
virtio-pci-vfiodriver and before starting the VM]
Get the MAC of the source device
[dpu]# virtnet query -p $pf_id -v $vf_id | grep "\”mac”
Set the MAC of the destination device
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p $dst_pf_id -v $dst_vf_id device -m $mac
Kernel Configuration
Needs to be compiled with the driver
virtio_vfio_pci enabled. (i.e. CONFIG_VIRTIO_VFIO_PCI).
To load the driver, run:
[host]# modprobe virtio_vfio_pci
QEMU Configuration
Needs to be compiled with VFIO_PCI enabled (this is enabled by default).
Add the following to qemu.conf:
user = "root" group = "root" cgroup_device_acl = [ "/dev/null", "/dev/full", "/dev/zero", "/dev/random", "/dev/urandom", "/dev/ptmx", "/dev/kvm", "/dev/iommu", "/dev/vfio/devices/vfio0", "/dev/vfio/devices/vfio1" ]
Restart libvirt
Host Preparation
As stated earlier, creating the VMs is beyond the scope of this guide, and we assume that they have already been created. However, the VM configuration should be a migratable configuration, similarly to how it is done without virtio VFs.
The steps below should be done before running the VMs.
Create the VFs that will be assigned to the VMs.
[host]# echo "<NUM_OF_VFS>" > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<PF_BDF>/sriov_numvfs
Unbind the VFs from
virtio-pci, run:
[host]# echo '<VF_BDF>' > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
Assign the VFs to the VMs
Edit the VMs XML file, run:
[host]# virsh edit <VM_NAME>
Enable
qemu:commandlinein VM XML by adding the
xmlns:qemuoption:
<
domain
type=
'kvm'
xmlns:qemu=
'http://libvirt.org/schemas/domain/qemu/1.0'>
Assign the VFs to the VM by adding the following under the
devicetag:
<
hostdev
mode=
'subsystem'
type=
'pci'
managed=
'no'> <
driver
name=
'vfio'/> <
source> <
address
domain=
'0x0000'
bus=
'0xb1'
slot=
'0x00'
function=
'0x4'/> </
source> <
alias
name=
'hostdev0'/> <
address
type=
'pci'
domain=
'0x0000'
bus=
'0x01'
slot=
'0x01'
function=
'0x0'/> </
hostdev>Note
The domain, bus, slot, and function values above are dummy values; replace them with your VFs values.
Set the source VM
Edit the source VM XML file, run:
[host]# virsh edit <VM_NAME>
Set up the source VM by adding the following under
domaintag:
<
qemu:commandline> <
qemu:arg
value=
'-object'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'iommufd,id=iommufd0'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'-snapshot'/> </
qemu:commandline> <
qemu:override> <
qemu:device
alias=
'hostdev0'> <
qemu:frontend> <
qemu:property
name=
'enable-migration'
type=
'string'
value=
'on'/> <
qemu:property
name=
'iommufd'
type=
'string'
value=
'iommufd0'/> </
qemu:frontend> </
qemu:device> </
qemu:override>Note
To save the file, the above "xmlns:qemu" attribute of the "domain" tag must also be added.
Set the destination VM in incoming mode
Edit the destination VM XML file, run:
[host]# virsh edit <VM_NAME>
Set the destination VM in migration incoming mode by adding the following under the
domaintag:
<
domain
type=
'kvm'
xmlns:qemu=
'http://libvirt.org/schemas/domain/qemu/1.0'> [...] <
qemu:commandline> <
qemu:arg
value=
'--incoming'/> <
qemu:arg value='tcp:<DEST_IP>:<
DEST_PORT>'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'-object'/> <
qemu:arg
value=
'iommufd,id=iommufd0'/> </
qemu:commandline> <
qemu:override> <
qemu:device
alias=
'hostdev0'> <
qemu:frontend> <
qemu:property
name=
'enable-migration'
type=
'string'
value=
'on'/> <
qemu:property
name=
'iommufd'
type=
'string'
value=
'iommufd0'/> </
qemu:frontend> </
qemu:device> </
qemu:override> </
domain>Note
To save the file, the above "xmlns:qemu" attribute of the "domain" tag must also be added.
Bind the VFs to
virtio_vfio_pcidriver
Detach the VFs from
libvirtmanagement, run:
[host]# virsh nodedev-detach pci_<VF_BDF>
Unbind the VFs from
vfio-pcidriver (the VFs are automatically bound to it after running "
virsh nodedev-detach"), run:
[host]# echo '<VF_BDF>' > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/unbind
Set driver override, run:
[host]# echo 'virtio_vfio_pci' > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<VF_BDF>/driver_override
Bind the VFs to
virtio_vfio_pcidriver, run:
[host]# echo '<VF_BDF>' > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio_vfio_pci/bind
Running the Migration
Start the VMs in source and in destination, run:
[host]# virsh start <VM_NAME>
Enable
switchover-ackQEMU migration capability. Run the following commands both in the source and the destination:
[host]# virsh qemu-monitor-command <VM_NAME> --hmp "migrate_set_capability return-path on" [host]# virsh qemu-monitor-command <VM_NAME> --hmp "migrate_set_capability switchover-ack on"
[Optional] Configure the migration bandwidth and downtime limit on the source side:
[host]# virsh qemu-monitor-command <VM_NAME> --hmp "migrate_set_parameter max-bandwidth <VALUE>" [host]# virsh qemu-monitor-command <VM_NAME> --hmp "migrate_set_parameter downtime-limit <VALUE>"
Start migration by running the migration command on the source side:
[host]# virsh qemu-monitor-command <VM_NAME> --hmp "migrate -d tcp:<DEST_IP>:<DEST_PORT>"
Check the migration status by running the info command on the source side:
[host]# virsh qemu-monitor-command <VM_NAME> --hmp "info migrate"
When the migration status is
completed it means the migration has finished successfully.
Live Update
Live update minimizes network interface downtime by performing online upgrade of the virtio-net controller without necessitating a full restart.
Requirements
To perform a live update, the user must install a newer version of the controller either using the
rpm or
deb package (depending on the OS distro used). Run:
For Ubuntu/Debian
For CentOS/RedHat
Check Versions
Before staring live update, the following command can be used to check the version of the original and destination controllers:
[dpu]# virtnet version
{
"Original Controller": "v24.10.13"
},
{
"Destination Controller": "v24.10.16"
}
Start Updating
If no errors occur, issue the following command to start the live update process:
[dpu]# virtnet update -s
If an error indicates that the
update command is unsupported, this means the controller version you are attempting to install is outdated. Reinstalling the correct version resolves the issue.
Check Status
During the update process, the following command may be used to check the update status:
[dpu]# virtnet update -t
Example output:
{
"status": "inactive", # updating status, whether live update is finished or ongoing
"last live update status": "success", # last live update status
"time_used (s)": 1.655439 # time cost for last live update
}
During the update, it is recommended to not issue any virtnet CLI command.
When the update process completes successfully, the command
virtnet update status reflects the status accordingly
If a device is actively migrating, the existing
virtnet commands appear as "migrating" for that specific device so that the user can retry later.
When live update is in progress, hotplug/unplug and VF creation/deletion are not supported.
Mergeable Rx Buffer
When negotiating with the driver, mergeable buffers is a mode where multiple descriptors are posted to fit a single jumbo sized packet coming from the wire. This is a receive-side only feature which helps im prove performance in situations of a large MTU (e.g., 9K).
Enabling and using mergeable buffers requires updating the configuration file along with advertising feature bits from the controller side as described in the following subsections.
Enabling/Disabling Mergeable Buffers
To enable or disable the mergeable Rx buffer feature, set the
mrg_rxbuf attribute in the
virtnet.conf configuration file to
1 or
0 respectively.
For example, to enable mergeable Rx buffer:
[dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf
{
...
"mrg_rxbuf": 1
...
}
Updating the configuration file requires a restart of the virtio-net-controller.
Refer to " Configuration File " page for more information.
Configuring Device
Mergeable buffer is a per-device feature.
Users must query a device to check if
VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFERis available. For example, the following PF 0 does not support mergeable buffer:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b {'all': '0x0', 'pf': '0x0', 'dbg_stats': '0x0', 'brief': '0x1', 'latency_stats': '0x0', 'stats_clear': '0x0'} { "devices": [ { "pf_id": 0, "transitional": 0, "vuid": "MT2251X00020VNETS1D0F0", "pci_bdf": "86:00.0", "pci_dev_id": "0x1041", "pci_vendor_id": "0x1af4", "pci_class_code": "0x20000", "pci_subsys_id": "0x1", "pci_subsys_vendor_id": "0x1af4", "pci_revision_id": "1", "pci_max_vfs": "0", "enabled_vfs": "0", "device_feature": { "value": "0x8900010300e7182f", " 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM", " 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM", " 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS", " 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU", " 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC", " 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4", " 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6", " 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS", " 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ", " 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX", " 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE", " 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ", " 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR", " 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1", " 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM", " 40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET", " 56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO", " 59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN", " 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX" }, ... }
To enable the feature:
Make sure there is no driver loaded from the guest-OS side:
[host]# modprobe -rv virtio_net && modprobe -rv virtio_pci
Set the 15th bit to
1in the feature bits, and modify the device:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 device -f 0x8900010300e7982f {'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0', 'features': '0x8900010300e7982f'} { "errno": 0, "errstr": "Success" }Note
0x8900010300e7982f is an example value. Please ensure you read the enabled features bit and enable the 15th bit.
Load the drivers from the host:
[host]# modprobe -v virtio_pci && modprobe -v virtio_net
Query the device again, checking whether
VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFERis available. The following query shows
VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFERunder
device_featureand
driver_feature. Now mergeable buffer is enabled on PF 0.
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b {'all': '0x0', 'pf': '0x0', 'dbg_stats': '0x0', 'brief': '0x1', 'latency_stats': '0x0', 'stats_clear': '0x0'} { "devices": [ { "pf_id": 0, "transitional": 0, "vuid": "MT2251X00020VNETS0D0F1", "pci_bdf": "85:00.1", "pci_dev_id": "0x1041", "pci_vendor_id": "0x1af4", "pci_class_code": "0x20000", "pci_subsys_id": "0x1041", "pci_subsys_vendor_id": "0x1af4", "pci_revision_id": "1", "pci_max_vfs": "0", "enabled_vfs": "0", "device_feature": { "value": "0x8900032300e7982f", " 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM", " 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM", " 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS", " 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU", " 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC", " 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4", " 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6", " 15": "VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER", " 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS", " 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ", " 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX", " 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE", " 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ", " 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR", " 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1", " 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM", " 37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV", " 40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET", " 41": "VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ", " 56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO", " 59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN", " 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX" }, "driver_feature": { "value": "0x8000002300e7982f", " 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM", " 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM", " 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS", " 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU", " 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC", " 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4", " 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6", " 15": "VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER", " 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS", " 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ", " 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX", " 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE", " 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ", " 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR", " 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1", " 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM", " 37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV", " 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX" }, ... }
Limitations
The number of descriptors per work queue entry depends on the MTU size. For best performance, it is recommended to not enable the feature if the MTU is set to the default value (1500).
Performance is expected to degrade with this feature when receiving small sized packets (e.g., 64 bytes) from the wire.
Mergeable buffer does not work with the packed VQ feature.
The mergeable Rx Buffer feature does not work with an MTU equal to 9216. The max MTU value is 9000.
Performance Tuning
Number of Queues and MSIX
Driver Configuration
The virtio-net driver can configure the number of combined channels via ethtool. This determines how many virtqueues (VQs) can be used for the netdev. Normally, more VQs result in better overall throughput when multi-threaded (e.g., iPerf with multiple streams).
[host]# ethtool -l eth0
Channel parameters for eth0:
Pre-set maximums:
RX: n/a
TX: n/a
Other: n/a
Combined: 31
Current hardware settings:
RX: n/a
TX: n/a
Other: n/a
Combined: 15
Therefore, it is common to pick a larger number (less than pre-set maximums) of channels using the following command.
Normally, configuring the combined number of channels to be the same as number of CPUs available on the guest OS will yield good performance.
[host]# ethtool -L eth0 combined 31
[host]# ethtool -l eth0
Channel parameters for eth0:
Pre-set maximums:
RX: n/a
TX: n/a
Other: n/a
Combined: 31
Current hardware settings:
RX: n/a
TX: n/a
Other: n/a
Combined: 31
Device Configuration
To reach the best performance, it is required to make sure each tx/rx queue has an assigned MSIX. Check the information of a particular device and make sure
num_queues is less than
num_msix.
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b | grep -i num_
"num_msix": "64",
"num_queues": "8",
If
num_queues is greater than
num_msix, it is necessary to change mlxconfig to reserve more MSIX than queues. It is determined by the
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX and
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX. Please refer to the "Virtio-net Deployment" page for more information.
Queue Depth
By default, queue depth is set to 256. It is common to use a larger queue depth (e.g., 1024). This cannot be requested from the driver side but must be done from the device side.
Refer to the "Virtnet CLI Commands" page to learn how to modify device
max_queue_size.
MTU
To improve performance, the user can use jumbo MTU. Refer to "Jumbo MTU" page for information regarding MTU configuration.
Recovery
Recovery is critical for status restoration (both control plane and data plane) for cases such as controller restart, live update, or live migration.
The recovery process relies on JSON files stored in
/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/recovery, where each device (either PF or VF) has a corresponding file named after its unique VUID.
The following entries are saved to the recovery file and restored when necessary:
Entry
Type
Description
String
RDMA device name the virtio-net device is created on
Number
ID of PF
Number
ID of VF, valid for VF only
String
PF or VF
Number
Virtio-net device bus:device:function in uint16 type
String
Static or hotplug (only for PF)
String
MAC address of device
Number
PCIe function number
Number
SF number which was used for this virtio-net device
Number
Number of multi-queue created for this virtio-net device
An example of recovery file for a hotplug PF device:
{
"port_ib_dev": "mlx5_0",
"pf_id": 0,
"function_type": "pf",
"bdf_raw": 57611,
"device_type": "hotplug",
"mac": "0c:c4:7a:ff:22:93",
"pf_num": 0,
"sf_num": 2000,
"mq": 3
}
Use Cases
Depending on the actions of the BlueField or host, recovery may or may not be performed. Please refer to the following table for individual scenarios:
DPU Actions
Host Actions
Restart Controller
Live Update
Hot Unplug
Destroy VFs
Unload Driver
Power Cycle Host & DPU
Warm Reboot
Live Migration
Recover
Recover
N/A
N/A
Recover
No recover
Recover
Recover
Recover
Recover
No recover
N/A
Recover
No recover
Recover
Recover
Recover
Recover
N/A
Recovery file deleted
No Recover
No recover
No recover
Recover
These recovery files are internal to the controller and should not be modified.
Controller recovery is enabled by default and does not need user configuration or intervention. When the
mlxconfig settings used by the controller take effect, the newly started controller service automatically deletes all recovery files.
Transitional Device
A transitional device is a virtio device which supports drivers conforming to virtio specification
1.x and legacy drivers operating under virtio specification
0.95 (i.e., legacy mode) so servers with old Linux kernels can still utilize virtio-based technology.
Currently, only transitional VF device is supported.
Host kernel version must be newer than v6.9.
When using this feature, vfe-vdpa-dpdk solutions cannot be used anymore, including vfe-vdpa-dpdk live migration.
Libvirt does not support the
virtio_vfio_pci kernel driver. Use the QEMU command line to start the VM instead.
Transitional Virtio-net VF Device
Configure virtio-net SR-IOV. R efer to "Virtio-net Deployment" for details.
Modify the configuration file to add the
"virtio_spec_admin_legacy": 1option.
[dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf { ... "virtio_spec_admin_legacy": 1, ... }
Restart the virtio-net controller for the configuration to take effect:
[dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller.service
Create virtio-net VF devices on the host:
[host]# modprobe -v virtio_pci [host]# modprobe -v virtio_net [host]# echo <vf_num> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs
Bind the VF devices with the
virtio_vfio_pcikernel driver:
[host]# echo <vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<vf_bdf>/driver/unbind [host]# echo 0x1af4 0x1041 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio_vfio_pci/new_id [host]# modprobe -v virtio_vfio_pci [host]# lspci -s <vf_bdf> -vvv | grep -i virtio_vfio_pci Kernel driver in use: virtio_vfio_pci
Add the following option into the QEMU command line to passthrough the VF device into the VM:
-device vfio-pci,host=<vf_bdf>,id=hostdev0,bus=pci.<#BUS_IN_VM>,addr=<#FUNC_IN_VM>
Load virtio-net driver as legacy mode inside the VM:
[vm]# modprobe -v virtio_pci force_legacy=1 [vm]# modprobe -v virtio_net [vm]# lspci -s <vf_bdf_in_vm> -n 00:0a.0 0200: 1af4:1000
Verify that the VF is a transitional device:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p <pf_id> -v <vf_id> | grep transitional "transitional": 1,
VF Dynamic MSIX
In virtio-net controller, each VF gets the same number of MSIX and virtqueues (VQs) so that each data VQ has a MSIX assigned. This means that changing the number of MSIX updates the number of VQs.
By default, each VF is assigned with the same number of MSIX, the default number is determined by the minimum of
NUM_VF_MSIX and
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX.
Using dynamic VF MSIX, a VF can be assigned with more MSIX/queues than its default. MSIX hardware resources of all VF devices are managed by PF via a shared MSIX pool. The user can reduce the MSIX of one VF, thus releasing its MSIX resources to the shared pool. On the other hand, another VF can be assigned with more MSIX than its default to gain more performance.
Firmware Configuration
The emulation VF device uses
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX to set the MSIX number.
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX is available to set the MSIX number of the emulation VF device. For the emulation VF device, uses the new configuration VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX instead of the old configuration NUM_VF_MSIX.
If
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX!=0,
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIXis used for the PF only, and VF uses
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX.
For example, to configure the default MSIX number for a VF to 32:
[dpu]# mlxconfig -y -d 03:00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIX=32 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=32
If
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX==0,
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIXis used for the PF and VF.
The default number of MSIX for each VF is determined by
minimum(NUM_VF_MSIX, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX). For example, to configure the default MSIX number for a VF to 32:
[dpu]# mlxconfig -y -d 03:00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=32 NUM_VF_MSIX=32
Power cycle the BlueField and host to have the
mlxconfig taking effect.
MSIX
MSIX Capability
The MSIX pool for VFs is managed by their PF. To check the share pool size, run the following command (using PF 0 as example):
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 8 | grep -i msix_num_pool_size
By default, the share pool size is empty (0), since all MSIX resources have already been allocated to VFs evenly. Upon reducing the MSIX of one or more VFs, the reduced MSIX is released back to the pool.
However, the number of MSIX can be assigned to a given VF is also bound by capability. To check those caps, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 10 | grep -i max_msix_num
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 10 | grep -i min_msix_num
To check the currently assigned number of MSIX, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep num_msix
If
num_msix is less than
max_msix_num cap, more MSIX can be assigned to the VF.
Reallocating VF MSIX
To allocate more MSIX to one VF, there should be MSIX available from the pool. This is done by reducing the MSIX from another VF(s).
The following example shows the steps to reallocate MSIX from VF1 to VF0, assuming that each VF has
32 MSIX available as default:
Unbind both VF devices from host driver.
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
Reduce the MSIX of VF1.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 4
Check pool size of PF0.
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 8 | grep -i msix_num_pool_size
Confirm the reduced MSIX are added to the share pool.
Increase the MSIX of VF0.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -n 48
Check the MSIX of VF0.
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep -i num_msix
Bind both VF devices to host driver.
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bindNote
The number of MSIX must be an even number greater than 4.
MSIX Limitations
MSIX and QP configuration is mutually exclusive (i.e., only one of them can be configured at a time). For example, the following
modifycommand should result in failure:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 2 -n 6
To use a VF, make sure to assign a valid MSIX number:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 10
The minimum number of MSIX resources required for the VF to load the host driver is 4 if
VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQis negotiated, or 2 if it is not.
The MSIX resources of a VF can be reduced to 0, but doing so prevents the VF from functioning.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 0
Queue Pairs
Queue pairs (QPs) are the number of data virtio queue (VQ) pairs. Each VQ pair has one transmit (TX) queue and one receive (RX) queue. These pairs are dedicated to handling data traffic and do not include control or admin VQs.
QP Capability
The QP pool for VFs is managed by their PF.
To check the shared pool size, run the following command (using PF 0 as example):
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 13 | grep -i qp_pool_size
By default, the shared pool size is empty (0), since all QP resources have already been allocated to VFs evenly. Upon reducing the QP of one or more VFs, the reduced QP is released back into the pool.
However, the number of QPs assignable to a VF depends on its supported capabilities. To verify these capabilities, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 12 | grep -i max_num_of_qp
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 12 | grep -i min_num_of_qp
To check the currently assigned number of QPs, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep max_queue_pairs
If
max_queue_pairs is less than
max_num_of_qp cap, then more QPs can be assigned to the VF.
Reallocating VF QPs
To allocate more QPs to one VF, there should be QPs available from the pool as explained in the previous section.
The following example illustrates the process of reallocating a QP from VF1 to VF0, assuming that each VF initially has 32 QPs available by default:
Unbind both VF devices from the host driver:
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
Reduce the number of QPs VF1 has:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 1
Check the pool size of PF0 and confirm that the reduced number of QPs are added to the shared pool:
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 13 | grep -i qp_pool_size
Increase the number of QPs VF0 has:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -qp 23
Check the number of QPs VF0 has:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep -i max_queue_pairs
Bind both VF devices to the host driver:
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bindNote
The number of QPs must be greater than 0.
QP Limitations
QP and MSIX configuration is mutually exclusive (i.e., only one of them can be configured at a time). For example, the following
modifycommand should result in failure:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 2 -n 6
To use a VF, assign it with a valid QP number:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 4
The minimum number of QP resources which allows the VF to load the host driver is 1.
The QP resources of a VF can be reduced to 0. However, the VF would not be functional in this case.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 0
Virt Queue Types
Virt queues (VQs) are the mechanism for bulk data transport on virtio devices. Each device can have zero or more VQs.
VQs can be in one of the following modes:
Split
Packed
When changing the supported VQ types, make sure to unload the guest driver first so the device can modify the supported feature bits.
Split VQ
Currently the default VQ type. Split VQ format is the only format supported by version 1.0 of the virtio spec.
In split VQ mode, each VQ is separated into three parts:
Descriptor table – occupies the descriptor area
Available ring – occupies the driver area
Used ring – occupies the device area
Each of these parts is physically-contiguous in guest memory. Split VQ has a very simple design, but its sparse memory usage puts pressure on CPU cache utilization and requires several PCIe transactions for each descriptor.
Configuration
The following shows how the output of the
virtnet list command appears only when split VQ mode is enabled:
"supported_virt_queue_types": {
"value": "0x1",
" 0": "SPLIT"
},
Packed VQ
Packed VQ addresses the limitations of split VQ by merging the three rings in one location in virtual environment guest memory. This mode allows for fewer PCIe transactions and better CPU cache utilization per each descriptor access.
Packed VQ is supported from kernel 5.0 with the virtio-support-packed-ring commit from the guest OS.
Configuration
Packed VQ mode can be enabled by defining
packed_vq in the configuration file at the following path
/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf.
The following is an example of the
packed_vq enabled in the configuration file:
{
"single_port": 1,
"packed_vq": 1,
"sf_pool_percent": 0,
"sf_pool_force_destroy": 0,
"vf": {
"mac_base": "CC:48:15:FF:00:00",
"vfs_per_pf": 126
}
}
The controller must be restarted after the configuration file is modified for the changes to take effect. Make sure to unload virtio-net/virtio-pcie drivers on the host and run:
[dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller.service
To check if the configuration has taken effect and controller supported packed VQ mode, run:
[dpu]# virtnet list
Check for
PACKED in
supported_virt_queue_types:
"supported_virt_queue_types": {
"value": "0x3",
" 0": "SPLIT",
" 1": "PACKED"
},
Virtio-net/virtio-pci drivers can be loaded at this point to create VQs in packed mode. Once the driver is loaded to verify that the device has packed VQ mode enabled, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p <PFID> -v <VFID>
Check for
VIRTNET_F_RING_PACKED in the driver features:
"driver_feature": {
"value": "0x8930012700e7182f",
" 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
" 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
" 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
" 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
" 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
" 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
" 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
" 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
" 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
" 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
" 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
" 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
" 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
" 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
" 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
" 34": "VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED",
" 37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
" 40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",
" 52": "VIRTIO_NET_F_VQ_NOTF_COAL",
" 53": "VIRTIO_NET_F_NOTF_COAL",
" 56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",
" 59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",
" 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
},
If there are VFs mapped to multiple VMs then it is possible to have some devices create VQs in packed mode and some in split mode depending on the OS version and whether the driver has the feature supported.
Known Limitations
The following features are not currently supported when packed VQ is enabled:
Mergeable buffer
Jumbo MTU
UDP segmentation offload and RSS hash report
Virtio-net Feature Bits
Per virtio spec, virtio the device negotiates with the virtio driver on the supported features when the driver probes the device. The final negotiated features are a subset of the features supported by the device.
From the controller's perspective, all feature bits can be supported by a device are populated by
virtnet list. Each individual virtio-net device is able to choose the feature bits supported by itself.
The following is a list of the feature bits currently supported by controller:
VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM
VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM
VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS
VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU
VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC
VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4
VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6
VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF
VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS
VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ
VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX
VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN
VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE
VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ
VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR
VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1
VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM
VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED
VIRTIO_F_ORDER_PLATFORM
VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV
VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA
VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET
VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ
VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO
VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT
VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN
VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX
For more information on these bits, refer to the VIRTIO Version 1.2 Specifications.