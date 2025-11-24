The DPL Development Container is designed for developers building data path applications using the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) — NVIDIA's P4-derived language for programmable networking pipelines. DPL is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField® platforms, including DPUs and SuperNICs operating in DPU mode.

To help you get started and build effectively with DPL, refer to the following key resources:

DPL Target Architecture – Explains the architecture that DPL programs run on, including the hardware building blocks and capabilities of BlueField

P4 Language Support in DPL – Details which features from the P4-16 language are supported or modified within DPL

DPL Installation Guide – Provides instructions on how to install and set up the DPL Development container

Compiling DOCA Applications – Describes how to compile DPL source files into binary artifacts, with explanations of available compiler options

Loading DOCA Applications – Walks through how to deploy compiled DPL binaries to BlueField hardware

Sample DPL Applications – Offers reference programs and examples that demonstrate practical use cases and patterns for DPL development