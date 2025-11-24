Entropy in Hash-Based Load Balancing Example

Most load-balancing systems use hash functions to map traffic flows to specific paths. A typical example of a hash input includes packet header fields of IP source/destination addresses, L4 source/destination port, and IP protocol. The effectiveness of load balancing depends on the entropy (randomness) of these fields. A high entropy is obtained when the input values are varied (e.g. diverse source ports) lead to even traffic distribution.

This example demonstrates how DPL can be used to set the entropy for the UDP source port, based on a hash of the 5-tuple. Then for load balancing devices further downstream of the DPU, the UDP source port is consumed as a part of the load balancer's algorithm.