NVIDIA BlueField Reset and Reboot Procedures

This section describes the way to perform system-level reset (SLR) which is necessary for firmware configuration changes to take effect.

The following is the high-level flow of the procedure:

Graceful shutdown of BlueField Arm cores. Query BlueField state to affirm shutdown reached. Info In systems with multiple BlueField networking platforms, repeat steps 1 and 2 for all devices before proceeding. Warm reboot the server.

Step by step process:

Info Some of the following steps can be performed using different methods, depending on resource availability and support in the user's environment.

Graceful shutdown of BlueField Arm cores. Info This operation is expected to finish within 15 seconds. Possible methods: From the BlueField OS: Copy Copied! shutdown -h now Or: Copy Copied! mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/mt*pciconf0 -l 1 -t 4 r

From the host OS: Info Not relevant when the BlueField is operating in Zero-Trust Mode. Copy Copied! mlxfwreset -d <mst-device> -l 1 -t 4 r

Using the BlueField BMC: Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U root -P <password> power soft Or using Redfish (BlueField-3 and above): Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https: Query BlueField state. Possible methods: From the host OS: Info Not relevant when the BlueField is operating in Zero-Trust Mode. Copy Copied! echo DISPLAY_LEVEL 2 > /dev/rshim0/misc cat /dev/rshim0/misc Expected output: Copy Copied! INFO[BL31]: System Off

Utilizing the BlueField BMC: Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U root -P <password> raw 0x32 0xA3 Expected output: 06 . Warm reboot the server f rom the host OS: Copy Copied! mlxfwreset -d <mst-device> -l 4 r Note If multiple BlueField devices are present in the host, this command must run only once. In this case, the MST device can be of any of the BlueFields for which the reset is necessary and participated in step 1. Or: Copy Copied! reboot Note For external hosts which do not toggle PERST# in their standard reboot command, use the mlxfwreset option.

Perform warm reboot of the host OS:

Copy Copied! mlxfwreset -d <mst-device> -l 4 r

Or:

Copy Copied! reboot

Note For external hosts which do not toggle PERST# in their standard reboot command, use the mlxfwreset option.





This procedure is a special use case relevant only to host platforms with separate power control for the PCIe slot and CPUs, in which the BlueField (running in DPU mode) is provided power while host OS/CPUs may be in shutdown or similar standby state (this allows the BlueField device to be operational while the host CPU is in shutdown/standby state).

The following is the high-level flow of the procedure:

Graceful shutdown of host OS or similar CPU standby. Graceful shutdown of BlueField Arm cores. Query BlueField state to affirm shutdown reached. Full BlueField Reset Query BlueField state to affirm operational state reached Info In systems with multiple BlueField networking platforms, repeat steps 1 through 5 for all devices before proceeding. Power on the server.

Step by step process:

Info Some of the following steps can be performed using different methods, depending on resource availability and support in the user's environment.