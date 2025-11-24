NVIDIA PeerDirect™ enables direct memory access between InfiniBand (IB) Core and peer memory clients (e.g., GPU cards) through a dedicated API. This allows RDMA-based applications (over InfiniBand or RoCE) to leverage the computing power of peer devices and the RDMA interconnect simultaneously—without copying data between peer-to-peer (P2P) devices.

A common use case is GPUDirect RDMA, which utilizes PeerDirect for efficient GPU communication.