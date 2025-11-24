DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update  Out-of-order Data Placement

Out-of-order Data Placement

Note

This feature is only supported on:

  • NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 adapters and above

  • RC and XRC QPs

  • DC transport

In certain fabric configurations, InfiniBand packets belonging to the same QP may traverse different network paths from source to destination. This can lead to packets arriving out of order.

Instead of dropping these packets and triggering retransmissions, this feature enables them to be accepted and placed directly into host memory, even if they arrive out of order. This improves overall performance by:

  • Enhancing network utilization

  • Reducing latency

When out-of-order messages are received, data is placed in host memory in the order it arrives, without requiring strict in-order delivery.

For setup instructions, refer to the community post HowTo Configure Adaptive Routing and SHIELD.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 24, 2025
content here