OVS-DOCA Hardware Acceleration

other_config:doca-init Optional string, either true or false

Set this value to true to enable DOCA Flow HW offload

The default value is false. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

This is only relevant for userspace datapath

other_config:hw-offload-ct-size Optional string, containing an integer, at least 0

Only for the DOCA offload provider on netdev datapath

Configure the usable amount of connection tracking (CT) offload entries

The default value is 250000. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

Setting a value of 0 disables CT offload

Changing this configuration affects the OVS memory usage as CT tables are allocated on OVS start

Maximum number of supported connections is 2M Warning Setting this parameter to more than 2M might result in failures. Note D o not exceed CT size of 1M for best performance.

other_config:hw-offload-ct-ipv6-enabled Optional string, either true or false

Only for the DOCA offload provider on netdev datapath

Set this value to true to enable IPv6 CT offload

The default value is false. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

Changing this configuration affects the OVS memory usage as CT tables are allocated on OVS start

other_config:doca-congestion-threshold Optional string, containing an integer, in range 30 to 90

The occupancy rate of DOCA offload structures that triggers a resize, as a percentage

Default to 80, but only relevant if other_config:doca-init is true. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

other_config:ctl-pipe-size Optional string, containing an integer

The initial size of DOCA control pipes

Default to 0, which is DOCA's internal default value

other_config:ctl-pipe-infra-size Optional string, containing an integer

The initial size of infrastructure DOCA control pipes: root, post-hash, post-ct, post-meter, split, miss.

Default to 0, which fallbacks to other_config:ctl-pipe-size

other_config:pmd-quiet-idle Optional string, either true or false

Allow the PMD threads to go into quiescent mode when idling. If no packets are received or waiting to be processed and sent, enter a continuous quiescent period. End this period as soon as a packet is received.

This option is disabled by default

other_config:pmd-sleep-max Optional string, containing an integer, in range 0 to 10,000

Specifies the maximum sleep time in microseconds per iteration for a PMD thread which has received zero or a small amount of packets from the Rx queues it is polling.

The actual sleep time requested is based on the load of the Rx queues that the PMD polls and may be less than the maximum value

The default value is 0 microseconds, which means that the PMD does not sleep regardless of the load from the Rx queues that it polls

To avoid requesting very small sleeps (e.g., less than 10 µs) the value is rounded up to the nearest 10 µs

The maximum value is 10000 microseconds.

other_config:pmd-maxsleep is deprecated but still functional

other_config:dpdk-max-memzones Optional string, containing an integer

Specifies the maximum number of memzones that can be created in DPDK

The default is empty, keeping DPDK’s default. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

other_config:pmd-cpu-mask With PMD multi-threading support, OVS creates one PMD thread for each NUMA node by default if there is at least one DPDK interface added to OVS from that NUMA node. However, in cases where there are multiple ports/rxqs producing traffic, performance can be improved by creating multiple PMD threads running on separate cores. These PMD threads can share the workload by each being responsible for different ports/rxqs. Assignment of ports/rxqs to PMD threads is done automatically. A set bit in the mask means a PMD thread is created and pinned to the corresponding CPU core. For example, to run PMD threads on cores 1 and 2, run: Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-cpu-mask= 0x6