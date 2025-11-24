On This Page
P4 Language Support in DPL
This section outlines the P4-16 language features supported by the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) and notes any known deviations or limitations. All references are based on the P4 Language Specification version v1.2.4.
NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms (DPU or SuperNIC) are designed to accelerate data center workloads by offloading and isolating key infrastructure tasks, including networking, storage, and security. BlueField-3 combines ASIC performance with programmable flexibility, supporting up to 400G connectivity—ideal for AI and HPC environments.
To optimize for high-performance hardware, the P4 implementation on BlueField differs from generic software targets. As a result, DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) selectively supports P4 features that align with its target architecture. This section details which P4 features are currently supported, restricted, or unsupported.
A feature labeled as “unsupported” is either not implemented or has not been validated. The compiler may reject such usage explicitly or accept it only if the feature is resolved at compile time (e.g., constant folding). However, acceptance does not imply support and should not be relied upon.
The DPL compiler implements a performance-oriented subset of P4-16, aligned with the capabilities of the BlueField hardware. Unsupported features are typically those that require runtime flexibility (e.g., dynamic parsing or general-purpose control logic) which are not efficient in ASIC-based systems. Developers should reference this section during development to ensure compatibility and portability of P4 programs targeting DPL.
Identifiers
Identifiers starting with
__are reserved for internal compiler use
All other identifiers conform to P4 spec §6.4.1
Data Types
Type
Support Level
Notes
Supported
Fully supported
Arbitrary-precision int
Limited
Only for literals (see spec §7.1.6.5)
Unsupported
String literals
Unsupported
Accepted, but no operations or validity checks (see spec §6.4.3.3). Only supported in annotations.
Bit strings
Supported
Subject to hardware resource limits
Refer to section "Operators" for support of operations on values with these types.
Derived Types
Type
Support Level
Notes
Supported
As per spec §7.2.1, with restrictions based on target-supported types
Supported
All field types except
Unsupported
Supported
Must use only supported field types. See spec §7.2.5.
Unsupported
Supported
As per spec §7.2.6
Limited
Only the externs provided with the DPL compiler are allowed; no custom externs. See spec §7.2.9.
Type specialization
Supported
As per spec §7.2.10
Statements and Expressions
Feature
Support Level
Notes
Limited
L-values are restricted. Cannot assign to method calls,
Supported
See operators and header field add/sub sections for details.
Limited
Only within control
Limited
Only within control
Fall-through, default, and empty
The following tables describe the compiler support for expressions using the built in header fields and standard metadata as L-values and R-values. Note, this is separate of header fields that can be used as match keys.
In the default hardware parser, some fields that are mutually exclusive are extracted to the same buffer location (referred to in the table as an alias). Assignments to and copy from these fields can use either of the aliased field names.
Fixed Header Fields
Assign
Copy
Add/Sub
Notes
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted outer
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted outer
✘
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted inner
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted inner
Alias with headers.ipv6.version
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
✘
✔
✔
Can be set through
Alias with
✘
✔
✔
Can be set through
✔
✔
✔
May be updated also by hardware
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
✘
✔
✘
Can be set through
✘
✘
✘
Value is write only by hardware
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
Alias with
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
Alias with
✘
✔
✘
Alias with
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✘
Alias with
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
Alias with
✘
✔
✘
Can be set through
Alias with
✘
✔
✘
Can be set through
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
Alias with
✘
✔
✘
Alias with
✘
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
✔
✔
✘
Value set by hardware after decryption
✘
✘
✘
Value set by hardware after decryption
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
✔
✘
✘
✘
✘
All the fields of BlueField standard metadata are read only. The following table outlines the current support for using a standard metadata field as an R-value in an expression.
Standard Metadata Fields
Copyable
Notes
✘
✘
✘
✘
✔
Last extracted value of etherType within ethernet header or VLAN tags
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
ROCE not currently supported
✘
✘
Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt
✘
Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt
✘
✘
✔
Last extracted value of etherType within inner ethernet header or VLAN tags
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
✘
Operators
The P4-16 language specification lists a wide variety of operations that the language accepts for the supported data types (see Section 8). The table below lists the operators that are officially supported by the NVIDIA P4 compiler:
Operator
Compile-time value
P4Runtime value
Runtime value
Spec section
Bool && Bool
✔
✔
✔
8.5
Bool || Bool
✔
✔
✔
8.5
Bool == Bool
✔
✔ 1
✔ 1
8.5
Bool != Bool
✔
✔ 1
✔ 1
8.5
Bit<W> == Bit<W>
✔
✔ 1
✔ 1
8.6
Bit<W> != Bit<W>
✔
✔ 1
✔ 1
8.6
Bit<W> << integer
✔ 2
✔ 2
✔ 2
8.6
Bit<W> >> integer
✔ 2
✔ 2
✔ 2
8.6
Bit<W>[H:L]
✔ 3
✔ 3
✔ 3
8.6
All explicit casts between supported types
✔
✔
✔
8.11.1
All implicit casts between supported types
✔
✔
✔
8.11.2
Bit<W>..Bit<W>
✔ 4
✔ 4
✘
8.15.4
Assignment to user struct fields
✔
✔
✔
8.16
Assignment to packet-in struct fields
✔
✔
✔
8.16
All operations on header fields
✔
✔
✔ 5
8.17
Method calls
✔
✔
✘
8.20
Function calls with positional args
✔
✔ 6
✔ 6
8.20
Extern constructor invocations
✔
✘
✘
8.21
Parser constructor invocations
✔
✘
✘
8.21
Control constructor invocations
✔
✘
✘
8.21
Package constructor invocations
✔
✘
✘
8.21
Decrement (-=)
✔ 7
✔ 7
✔ 7
-
Increment (+=)
✔ 8
✔ 8
✔ 8
-
RHS must be compile-time constant. See spec 8.9.2 ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶
H and L are subject to the restrictions described in the spec 8.6. ⤶ ⤶ ⤶
Limited to those fields that can be a copy source ⤶
Variables
Variables are supported in accordance with the following spec items:
Constants (spec 11.1)
"Compile-time known values" are evaluated on a best-effort basis. It is possible that a compile-time known value may not be recognized by the compiler as such.
Variables (spec 11.2)
Instantiations (spec 11.3)
Instantiations with abstract methods (spec 11.3.1) are allowed in BlueField Target Architecture
Named arguments are not supported
Variables may be declared in any of the locations described in (spec 11.2) and follow the scope rules described there.
The compiler will emit errors for uninitialized values. In some cases where a struct is partially initialized, only a warning may be produced. In some cases there may be no error emitted when an uninitialized struct field is accessed. The accessed field will then contain an undefined value.
Control Apply Block
The following statements are supported in a control's apply block:
table.apply()calls
ifstatement
switchstatement
extern function and method calls
assignment statements with the supported operators
the empty statement
returnstatements
The
exit statement is not supported. The
for loop is not supported.
All supported expressions are allowed within these statements, where applicable.
Table Apply
Calling the apply method on a table results in a return value two options:
bool hit
bool miss
Currently the field action_run is not supported.
Actions
Actions support the same statements as controls except for the following:
table.apply()calls
Conditional statements -
ifand
switch
Actions support the same expressions as controls except for the following:
Boolean logical operators -
&&,
||, ternary operator
Comparisons (
==,
!=, etc.)