RSS Support

The device supports using XOR as the RSS distribution function, in addition to the default Toeplitz function.

The XOR function provides better distribution across the driver's receive queues for a small number of streams, ensuring each TCP/UDP stream is assigned to a different queue.

To switch between the Toeplitz and XOR RSS hash functions, use the sysfs interface at: /sys/class/net/eth*/settings/hfunc .

To query the operational and supported hash functions:

Copy Copied! cat /sys/ class /net/eth*/settings/hfunc

Example:

Copy Copied! cat /sys/ class /net/eth2/settings/hfunc Operational hfunc: toeplitz Supported hfuncs: xor toeplitz

To change the operational hash function: