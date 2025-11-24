SNAP-4 Service Release Notes
This page describes new features, known issues, and bug fixes for NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP software.
New features in NVIDIA SNAP 4.7.0:
Added support for the official Virtio specification for Live Migration (beta).
Added NVMe admin commands pass-thru.
Added NVMe queue core allocation.
Added support for NVMe JSON crash recovery file (beta).
Added ability for the emulation manager to manage multiple PCI links.
Bug fixes
Ref #
Issue
4255353
Description:
Information about the deleted
Keywords: Hotplug
Discovered in version: 4.7.0
4357139
Description: During a host restart, the DPU performs DMA I/O read/write operations, which can result in incorrect memory access.
Keywords: DMA, host restart
Discovered in version: 4.7.0
SNAP Issues
Ref #
Issue
3631346
Description: When using dynamic MSIX with NVMe protocol, the
Workaround: Ignore the value and assume the
Keywords: NVMe; MSIX
Discovered in version: 4.4.1
-
Description: The SPDK
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMe
Discovered in version: 4.4.0
3817040
Description: When running
Workaround: Destroy and re-create the controller.
Keywords: NVMe
Discovered in version: 4.4.0
3809646
Description: When working with a new DPA provider, if an interrupt is sent to DPA immediately after a DMA operation, DPA may wake up before the DMA is fully written to the buffer, causing it to miss events.
Workaround: Add a software-based periodic wake-up mechanism.
Keywords: NVMe
Discovered in version: 4.4.0
3773346
Description: When configuring
the virtio-blk controller, using an unaligned
Workaround:
Keywords: Virtio-blk; NVMe-oF; spdk
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
3745842
Description: When using the NVMe/TCP SPDK block device as a backend, SNAP is limited to working with no more than 8 cores.
Workaround: Work with Arm core mask which uses only 8 cores.
Keywords: NVMe; TCP; SPDK
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: Container images may become corrupted, resulting in a container status of
Workaround:
Remove the YAML from kubelet, use
Keywords: NGC; container image
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
3757171
Description: When running virtio-blk emulation with large IOs (>128K) and SPDK's nvmf initiator as a backend, IOs might fail in the SPDK layer due to poor alignment.
Workaround:
Keywords: SPDK, virtio-blk, size_max
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
3689918
3753637
Description: The SNAP container takes a long time to start up when configured with a large number of emulations, potentially exceeding the default NVMe driver timeout.
Workaround: Increase the NVMe driver IO timeout from 30 to 300 seconds.
Keywords: NVMe; recovery; kernel driver
Discovered in version: 4.3.0
-
Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (as is the case for CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 64K page size; NVMeTCP XLIO
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
3264154
Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (such is the case with CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Page size; NVMeTCP XLIO
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: NVMe over RDMA full offload is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMe over RDMA; support
Discovered in version: 4.0.0
4110943
Description: Hot-unplugging a hotplugged Virtio BLK device is not allowed unless a Virtio BLK controller has previously been created for the device.
Workaround: Create a Virtio BLK controller on the device which need to do hotunplug
Keywords: hotplug, hotunplug
Discovered in version: 4.5.0
4104709
Description: Some legacy operating systems (for example, RockyLinux with kernel 4.18) issues virtio-blk zero-length I/Os during boot (for example, during EDD probing).
Workaround: Set VIRTIO_BLK_ZERO_LEN_IO_FAIL=1 environment variable to configure SNAP to fail zero-length I/Os in virtio-blk.
Keywords: virtio-blk, zero-length I/Os
Reported in version: 4.6.0
-
Description: When using both NVMe and Virtio-blk protocols in SNAP, their data providers may share the same DPA HARTS, potentially causing NVMe configuration or performance issues. This is especially relevant when Virtio-blk is in DPU mode and NVMe is in DPA mode.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: Virtio-blk and NVMe, DPA core mask.
Reported in version: 4.6.0
-
Description: Linux kernel's
Workaround: Use the
Keywords: virtio_blk, linux, kernel, size_max
Reported in version: 4.7.0
4396707
Description: SPDK's
Workaround: When using the SPDK
Keywords: virtio_blk, size_max, SPDK
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
4409344
Description: When performing live update too fast (using automated script), destination process might not yet create all necessary resources, when prompted to handshake with source process.
Workaround: Add a
Keywords: virtio_blk, nvme, live update
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
4412341
Description: When using high scale (512<=) of virtio-blk VFs on a single PF, sudden hypervisor crash (or brutal warm reboot) may result in hypervisor hang, due to the long FLR processing time.
Workaround: Split the opened VFs among more PFs; gracefully shutdown VMs before performing hard OS reset
Keywords: virtio-blk, FLR, SRIOV
Reported in version: 4.7.0
OS or Vendor Issues
Ref #
Issue
-
Description: Some old Windows OS NVMe drivers have buggy usage of SGL support.
Workaround: Disable SGL support when using Windows OS by setting the
Keywords: Windows; NVMe
Reported in version: 4.4.0
2879262
Description: When the virtio-blk kernel driver cannot find enough MSI-X vectors to satisfy all its opened virtqueues, it failovers to assign a single MSI-X vector to all virtqueues which negatively impacts performance. In addition, when a large number (e.g., 64) of virtqueues are associated with a single MSI-X, the kernel may enter a soft-lockup (kernel bug) and the IO will hang.
Workaround: Always keep
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; MSI-X
Reported in version: 4.3.0
-
Description: If PCIe devices are inserted before the hot-plug driver is loaded on the host, the hot-plug driver in kernel versions less than 4.19 does not enable the slot, even if the slot is occupied (i.e., presence detected in the slot status register). This means that only the presence state of the slot is updated by the firmware, but the PCIe slot is not enabled by the kernel after the host boots up.
As a result, the PCIe device will not be visible when using
Workaround: Add
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; hot-plug
Reported in version: 4.2.1
-
Description: RedHat/Centos 7.x does not handle "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions or removals correctly.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: NVMe; CentOS; RedHat; kernel
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: Some Windows drivers have experimental support for "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, although such support is not communicated with the device.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: NVMe; Windows
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: VMWare ESXi supports "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, only if “Namespace Management” is supported by controller.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: NVMe, ESXi
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: Ubuntu 22.04 does not support 500 VFs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; Ubuntu 22.04
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: Virtio-blk Linux kernel driver does not handle PCIe FLR events.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver
Reported in version: 4.0.0
3679373
Description: Virtio-blk spdk driver (vfio-pci based) does not handle PCIe FLR events.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; SPDK driver
Reported in version: 4.3.0
-
Description: A n ew virtio-blk Linux kernel driver (starting kernel 4.18) does not support hot-unplug during traffic. Since the kernel may self-generate spontaneous IOs, on rare occasions, an issue may arise even when there is no traffic.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver
Reported in version: 4.0.0
Description: SPDK NVMf/RDMA initiator fails to connect to kernel NVMf/RDMA remote target.
Workaround: Use setting
Keywords: SPDK, NVMf, RDMA, kernel
Reported in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: Windows OS virtio-blk driver expects at least 64K data to be available for a single IO request
Workaround: Use
Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk
Reported in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: Some older Windows OS versions have malfunctioning inbox virtio-blk driver, expects a 3-party virtio-blk driver to be pre-installed to operate properly.
Workaround: Use a verified 3rd-party driver from Fedora
Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk
Reported in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: When using hotplugged PCIe devices, after all devices are plugged, the host must be rebooted for Windows to detect all devices (some Windows versions may perform reboot automatically). This is requires as Windows OS does not support online PCIe rescan (as in Linux).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hotplug, Windows
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3748674
Description: On most modern Linux distributions, unplugging a PCIe function from the host while there are inflight I/Os can cause the virtio-blk driver to hang.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hotplug, Linux
Reported in version: 4.5.0
4206444
Description: The Linux kernel driver does not restrict
Workaround: Ensure that all virtio-blk controllers are configured with a
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver;
Reported in version: 4.6.0
-
Description: When using SRIOV with VFs sharing the same driver as their PF (
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SRIOV; driver.
Discovered in version: 3.8.0-8
-
Description: Windows OS assumes NVMe devices support at least 2 IO CQs (CQ ID 2 exists), even when the controller declares it only supports 1 IO queue.
Workaround: Open NVMe controller with
Keywords: Windows, NVMe
Discovered in version: 4.7.0
4418372
Description: On Windows OS, hot-unplugging a virtio-blk PCIe function can cause unexpected behavior, and a host reboot might be necessary to recover. This is because the Windows OS does not support online PCIe rescan, unlike Linux.
Workaround: Before unplugging a PCIe function, disable its storage controller in
Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk, hotplug
Discovered in version: 4.7.0