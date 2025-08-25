On This Page
Bug Fixes in This Version
Ref #
Issue
4186679
Description: Fixed an issue that could cause OVS to crash when SFLOW was enabled with OVN.
Keyword: OVS
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4242133
Description: Fixed an issue where setting
Keyword: OVS-DOCA
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4313727
Description: Disabled the "mark" action in switch mode; it remains supported in VNF mode.
Keyword: DPDK
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4264397
Description: Fixed an issue where OVS did not punt IPv6 Neighbor Advertisements with unicast MACs to the CPU, preventing MAC learning for completely silent IPv6 endpoints. This caused traffic to be software forwarded until the endpoint initiated communication.
Keyword: OVS
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4452977
Description: IPSec HW offload fails when more than one decrypt rule is configured per pipe, leading to anti-replay (AR) failure or syndrome errors.
Keyword: IPSec
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4287011
Description: Disabling OVS CT (using ovs-vsctl set o . other_config:hw-offload-ct-size=0) and attempting to offload CT rules is not supported and could lead to OVS crashes.
Keyword: OVS
Detected in version: 2.10.0
4304103
Description: Fixed an issue where, in flows rewriting both inner and outer destination (dst) and/or source (src) MAC addresses to the same value, the outer MAC rewrite was skipped, resulting in an outer MAC address of 00:00:00:00:00:00.
Keyword: MAC addresses
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4340654
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented LLDP traffic from VFs or BF host PFs from passing through the representor kernel interfaces.
Keyword: LLDP
Detected in version: 3.0.0
Ref #
Issue
4385184
Description: Fixed an issue where buffer initialization became a performance bottleneck during the allocation of large buffers, typically when using a high number of QPs with large message sizes. The root cause was the inefficient use of
Keyword: Buffer initialization, performance
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4390560
Description: Fixed a potential deadlock that could occur during the handling of peer memory registration failures.
Keyword: Deadlock, peer memory registration
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4405229
Description: Increased the size of the slow FDB table to prevent hitting the following error when switching to SwitchDev mode.
Keyword: Slow FDB table
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4296889
Description: Fixed a
Keyword: sysfs
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4320810
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keyword: ibstat
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4358857
Description: Increased the poll batch size as the number of QPs scales up to prevent bandwidth degradation in cases of high number of QPs, where polling only 16 CQEs per iteration may not be sufficient to process all completions in time.
Keyword: ib_write_bw performance
Detected in version: 3.0.0
3868222
Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware syndrome report and driver initialization during boot.
Keyword: Race condition, firmware syndrome report, driver initialization
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4125295
Description: Fixed an issue where the driver failed to load when a firmware syndrome was detected during boot.
Keyword: Driver load
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4369312
Description: Fixed an issue where the
Keyword: mlnx_tune, OSes
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4172481
Description:
The kernel does not define
[1] netdev-offload-tc: Fix offload of tunnel key tp_src.
Keyword: Tunnel source port offload
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4375188
Description: Upstream kernel 6.11 introduced support for encapsulation control flags, which was also added in OVS 3.5.0. However, current hardware does not support matching on these flags, such as "don't fragment" and "checksum." Since these flags can be safely ignored, we reverted upstream commit [1] as a workaround to restore tunnel offload functionality.
[1] net/mlx5e: flower: validate encapsulation control flags
Keyword: Encapsulation control flags, tunnel offload
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4340654
Description: Fixed an issue where LLDP traffic from VFs or BF host PFs was not reaching the representor kernel interfaces.
Keyword: LLDP packets
Detected in version: 2.8.0, 2.9.0
4304103
Description: Flows where both the inner and outer destination (dst) and/or source (src) MAC addresses were rewritten to the same value, the outer MAC address rewrite was ignored, leading to an outer MAC address of 00:00:00:00:00:00. This issue has been fixed.
Keyword: MAC addresses
Detected in version: 2.4.0
4264397
Description: OVS does not forward IPv6 Neighbor Advertisements with unicast destination MAC addresses to the CPU. This means the endpoint MAC address may not be learned on the VTEP if the endpoint is silent, causing traffic to be software forwarded. After the endpoint initiates traffic, it will be hardware forwarded. The issue persists only if the endpoint never initiates any traffic, only responding to IPv6 Neighbor Solicitations (rare). This issue has been fixed.
Keyword: Neighbor Advertisements, Neighbor Solicitations, OVS
Detected in version: 2.10.0
4186679
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling sFlow with OVN caused OVS to crash.
Keyword: sFlow
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4150662
Description: Fixed an issue where OVS crashed unexpectedly after DPUs repeatedly broadcast the error message “packet with own source address.”
Keyword: OVS, DPUs
Detected in version: 2.7
4242133
Description: Fixed an issue where c
hanging the hw-offload setting from
Keyword: OVS
Detected in version: 2.10
Ref #
Issue Details
4466797
Description: Following an
Keyword: Capsule update; Self-reboot; BlueField-3
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4484705
Description: On BlueField-3, installing
Keyword: NIC mode; bfb-install; RShim timeout
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4401761
Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages like
Keyword: bfcheck
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4346723
Description: Boot option is re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keyword: Power reset; boot option
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4270291
Description: TBD
Keyword: TBD
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4426946
Description: Display issue where it appears in the log that only one partition is being updated despite both being updated.
Keyword: Logging
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4432217
Description: When upgrading from v2.5.4 (LTS 2023) to v2.9.2.50 (LTS 2024), BlueField gets RCU and does not update BMC.
Keyword: Software; update
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4403056
Description: Repeated power cycles cause corruption in the EXT4 file system.
Keyword: FS corruption; power cycle
Reported in version: 4.9.2
No bug fixes in this release.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4241238
Description: Fixed TX timeout issue related to the esw_scheduling QoS feature.
Keywords: esw_scheduling QoS
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4392587
Description: Adjusted the temperature sensors array size to match the number of sensors defined in the INI file.
Keywords: Temperature sensors
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4318537
Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.
Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4368450
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4360191
Description: Fixed an issue where the CMDIF MNVDA could cause the NV Config mechanism to become stuck when the BMC enables Self Recovery mode.
Keywords: NV Config
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4346657
Description: Fixed a firmware issue to ensure that typical PPCC access register failures in DOCA PCC are no longer silently ignored. Users will now receive a syndrome notification when executing the command.
Keywords: DOCA PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4257863
Description: Fixed an issue that could cause the DESTROY_MKEY command to take an excessively long time to execute, with the host driver displaying a "No done completion" message for this command.
Keywords: MKey
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4366438
Description: Fixed TX timeout issue when eSwitch scheduling is enabled and a rate limit is applied.
Keywords: TX timeout
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4370796
Description: Fixed an issue where the firmware could send an incorrect object_id in the device emulation object change event, causing the virtio-net controller to fail to respond to operations on the virtio device on the host. This issue commonly occurred after a software live upgrade when numerous events needed to be reported simultaneously (e.g., unbinding drivers on VFs in parallel).
Keywords: virtio-net controller
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4345431
Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set.
Keywords: Data latency
Discovered in Version: 32.43.1014
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
3878086
Description: Congestion Control counters such as ECN and CNP will now be the sum of both ports when in LAG mode.
Keywords: Congestion Control counters
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
4199274
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 32.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 32.45.1020
Internal Ref.
Issue
2899026 / 2853408
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
Keywords: BIOS; Hot plug; Virtio-net
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.45.1020
3296463
Description: fwreset is currently supported on PCI Gen 4 devices only.
Keywords: fwreset, PCI Gen4
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.45.1020
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.45.1020
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 24.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 24.45.1020
3638554
Description: Fixed an issue where, if the summary queue size on initiators exceeds the SRQ size on the NVMe-oF target, RNR NACKs are triggered. The Congestion Control (CC) mechanism significantly reduces the rate in response to the presence of RNR, leading to a substantial drop in bandwidth during NVMe WRITE operations and mixed tests.
Keywords: NVMe-oF target, RNR NACKs, Congestion Control (CC)
Discovered in Version: 24.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 24.45.1020
4262272
Description: Fixed an issue where the query_hca_cap timing could be increased on certain BlueField-2 systems.
Keywords: query_hca_cap timing
Discovered in Version: 24.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 24.45.1020