Customer Affecting Changes

DOCA-HOST 2.10.0 (Jan 2025) When Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) is enabled, static coalescing parameters cannot be set, as their values will be overridden by the dynamic algorithm. Disable Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) to set the coalescing parameters.

ConnectX-4 adapter cards family is no longer supported. N/A

Removed support for the following OSes: RHEL8.0

RHEL8.1

RHEL8.3

RHEL8.5

RHEL8.7

RHEL9.1

RHEL9.3

OL 7.9 N/A

DOCA-FLOW 2.10.0 The following features are NOT supported in DOCA 2.10 release (The features would be supported in DOCA 3.0 April/25 release): ACL pipe, LPM pipe, CT pipe, ordered_list pipe, external send queue (SQ), pipe resize Users can not use these DOCA Flow features. For applications that require this functionality, please use DOCA FLOW 2.9.1

Removed the need to use a dummy_id in IPsec encryption action during pipe creation. When creating a pipe with crypto action, UINT32_MAX will represent a changeable shared object. Otherwise, 0< crypto_id < UINT32_MAX will indicate a constant. No use of dummy_id .

The memory for modify field and encap actions needs to be allocated upfront per port The doca_flow_port_cfg_set_actions_mem_size() function must be called to configure the size in case these actions are needed. The recommended initial memory size to provide can be calculated by: num_of_entries * DOCA_FLOW_MAX_ENTRY_ACTIONS_MEM_SIZE . This can be tuned later to achieve better memory consumption.

Strict matching is no longer supported The doca_flow_pipe_cfg_set_enable_strict_matching() function is deprecated. Setting enable_strict_matching to true in doca_flow_pipe_cfg_set_enable_strict_matching() is not supported anymore Users need to do relaxed matching. More details and usage examples can be seen in section Relaxed Match.

The aging mechanism no longer relies on DPDK, thus the DPDK arg service_core=<num cores>, svc_cycle_time=<cycle time> are no longer supported Users should use the following new API instead: doca_flow_port_cfg_set_service_threads_core() API to set the core number used for counter service

doca_flow_port_cfg_set_service_threads_interval() API to set the counter service cycle interval

The doca_flow_parser_meta.random field is changed to big-endian Users should update it to big-endian. The recommended way is to use DOCA_HTOBE16 for that.

Refactored RSS config API to adhere to other resource types Users have to specify whether the RSS is shared or non-shared. Usage examples can be found in various samples (e.g., flow_switch_rss_sample ).

Enumeration values were changed Users need to recompile the app lication since the following enums values were changed: enum doca_flow_l2_meta

enum doca_flow_meter_color

DOCA Flow Tune is at Alpha level, and switch visualization is not supported N/A

Match fields parser_meta.outer_l4_ok and parser_meta.inner_l4_ok no longer check that the L4 checksum is valid User needs to use parser_meta.outer_l4_checksum_ok and parser_meta.inner_l4_checksum_ok to check if checksum is valid

Before 2.10.0: During DOCA Flow initialization, the programs register a callback for processing important "life events" in the cycle of the entry. This callback is invoked upon "entry add" and "entry removal". Starting 2.10.0: The callback is also invoked also upon "port stop" during the removal of pipe entries. Thus, user context should be still defined.

DOCA-ETH 2.10.0 The following samples are NOT supported: eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive and eth_rxq_regular_receive Users can not use these DOCA samples. If these are needed, please use DOCA FLOW 2.9.1

DOCA 2.9.0 (Oct 2024) DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 28.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation. Update the firmware version to 28.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher. This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).