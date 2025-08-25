DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.0.0  DOCA Argus Service Guide

On This Page

DOCA Argus Service Guide

Introduction

NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs introduce a cutting-edge security technology for live machine introspection at the hardware level, known as DOCA Argus. Argus enables real-time analysis of selected volatile memory regions, providing attested insights into the runtime behavior of workloads—whether running on bare metal, in virtual machines, or in containers. Because it inspects volatile memory, Argus delivers a ground-truth view of workload execution. Privacy is a foundational design principle: Argus does not access or expose user data.

Available as part of the DOCA software framework (both as an SDK and as a service), DOCA Argus Service for Workload Threat Detection provides a novel approach for detecting threats in AI workloads and microservices. Leveraging the BlueField DPU, it inspects system memory to expose container behavior at the network, host, and application layers in real time.

The service continuously monitors the container node image state for deviations from secure and compliant baselines to detect and prevent runtime attacks, including those targeting network-facing services.

The Argus service operates transparently without requiring host-side configuration. It passively inspects the system to report OS-level objects such as:

  • Newly spawned processes (PID, name, attributes, status)

  • Reverse shells, including process and network metadata (source/destination IPs, data transfer size)

  • SHA256 hashes of running executables and loaded libraries

Requirements

  • Hardware – NVIDIA BlueField-2 or later

  • Operating mode – DPU must be in DPU mode (see BlueField Modes of Operation)

  • Firmware version – 24.35.0388 or later

  • Supported BlueField image – Version 4.11.0 or later

  • Container mode – The Argus service container must run in privileged mode to enable DMA reads across the host system

Limitations

  • Only tested with KVM hypervisors

  • Linux-only support (for bare-metal and VMs); Windows support is planned

  • Kata containers supported only when NVIDIA-DPU support is enabled

  • Only x86_64 architecture is currently supported; AArch64 support is planned

  • Currently supports 4-level paging only (refer to section "Disable 5-Level Paging" for instructions)

Prerequisites

Configure BlueField Firmware

Configure PF BAR settings and features on the DPU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<mst_device> s PF_BAR2_SIZE=2 PF_BAR2_ENABLE=1

Replace <mst_device> with:

  • mt41686_pciconf0 for BlueField-2

  • mt41692_pciconf0 for BlueField-3

If using VFs:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<mst_device> s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 SRIOV_EN=1 NUM_OF_VFS=<vf-number>

Perform a cold reboot and verify:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<mst_device> s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 SRIOV_EN=1 NUM_OF_VFS=<vf-number>


Enable IOMMU Passthrough (Optional)

This step is necessary if DMA fails and the host is using an AMD CPU. Example error:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dmesg] mlx5_core 0000:81:00.0: AMD-Vi: Event logged [IO_PAGE_FAULT domain=0x0047 address=0x2a0aff8 flags=0x0000]

Steps:

  1. Edit GRUB configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] vim /etc/default/grub

  2. Set IOMMU flags for your CPU:

    • For Intel:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="iommu=pt intel_iommu=on"

    • For AMD:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="iommu=pt amd_iommu=on"

  3. Update GRUB:

    • Ubuntu:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host] sudo update-grub

    • CentOS/RHEL:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host] grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/grub2/grub.cfg

  4. Reboot the host.

Disable 5-Level Paging

Check whether the target system uses 5-level paging:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] grep la57 /proc/cpuinfo

If la57 is present, disable it:

  1. Edit GRUB:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="no5lvl"

  2. Update GRUB:

    • Ubuntu:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host] sudo update-grub

    • CentOS/RHEL:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host] grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/grub2/grub.cfg

  3. Reboot the host.

Prepare the Target System

  1. Download kernel symbols:

    1. Ubuntu:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ddebs.list <<EOF
deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs) main restricted universe multiverse
deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-updates main restricted universe multiverse
deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-proposed main restricted universe multiverse
EOF
 
sudo apt install ubuntu-dbgsym-keyring
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install linux-image-$(uname -r)-dbgsym

    2. CentOS/RHEL:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      yum install --enablerepo=base-debuginfo \
    kernel-devel-$(uname -r) \
    kernel-debuginfo-$(uname -r) \
    kernel-debuginfo-common-$(uname -m)-$(uname -r)

  2. Install DOCA or copy helper script (doca_apsh_config.py).

  3. Generate JSON files.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [target] cd /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/
[target] pip3 install psutil pdbparse
[target] python3 doca_apsh_config.py --files memregions symbols --os <windows/linux> --path <path-to-dwarf2json>

  4. Copy the output to the DPU:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] scp <generated-files> <dpu-path>

    Note

    dwarf2json is required but not included in DOCA. Download the latest release from GitHub. Re-run this step if the kernel is updated.

Service Deployment

High-level Architecture

The Argus service inspects host memory from within the DPU using DOCA DMA. This memory may belong to:

  • Bare-metal operating systems

  • Virtual machines

  • AI containers and microservices

Argus uses the Memory Query Engine and DOCA Argus libraries to decode memory into OS objects (e.g., processes, threads, files).

The decoded data is processed using:

  • Behavioral Profiles and Indicators – to detect known attack patterns.

  • Situational Awareness – to identify significant runtime changes.

Events are generated and exported using FluentBit in JSON format and can be sent to a security management system or data lake for correlation and automated response.

The service can also integrate with external threat intelligence and telemetry pipelines (NVIDIA or third-party) for enhanced analysis.

image-2025-1-20_18-59-49-version-2-modificationdate-1744205966517-api-v2.png

Service Configuration

The DOCA Argus service is configurable via the SERVICE_CONFIG_FILE section of the container's YAML file. Adjust the configuration according to your deployment requirements.

Service Settings

Immediate Shutdown

If enabled, the service shuts down immediately upon receiving a SIGINT or SIGTERM signal, without waiting for a graceful termination.

Service Log Level

Controls the verbosity of the Argus service logs. The default level is 50 (INFO). Available values:

  • 10=DISABLE

  • 20=CRITICAL

  • 30=ERROR

  • 40=WARNING

  • 50=INFO (default)

  • 60=DEBUG

  • 70=TRACE

System Scanner Sleep Time

Sets the sleep interval between consecutive system scans. Units supported: s (seconds), m (minutes), ms (milliseconds).

DOCA Argus Configuration

Auto Scan

Enables automatic scanning of all detectable systems. These systems will be scanned using the default configuration. If the systems section is empty, Auto Scan mode is enabled by default.

Default

Defines the default system configuration, used unless overridden in the systems section. See section "Per-System Configuration" for available parameters.

Systems

Defines a list of explicitly configured systems (host/VM) that should be scanned with custom settings. The following parameters must be overridden:

  • Representor ID

  • DMA Device Name

Per-System Configuration

Each system defined under systems supports the following parameters:

Representor ID

Specifies the ID of the VF/PF to be monitored. Only VU (Virtual Unique) format is supported.

  • For PFs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] lspci -vv -s <pf_pci_address> | grep VU | cut -d " " -f 4

  • To list PF PCIe addresses:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] lspci | grep "Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies"

    Note

    Always run lspci on the host, not the BlueField. The VU ID on BlueField will appear with “EC” inserted (e.g., MT2333XZ06YAECMLNXS0D0F0), which is invalid.

  • For VFs: Append VF<x> to the PF's VU ID. For example:

    • PF VU ID: MT2333XZ06YAMLNXS0D0F0

    • VF #1 VU ID: MT2333XZ06YAMLNXS0D0F0VF1

Memory Regions Path

Path to a JSON file containing memory region definitions (excluding device regions) for the monitored OS. Refer to doca_apsh_system in the DOCA App Shield Programming Guide.

OS Symbol Path

Path to the OS symbol manifest (single file or directory). Refer to doca_apsh_system for details.

OS Type

Specifies the OS type: linux or windows.

DMA Device Name

Name of the DMA (Direct Memory Access) device to be used. To list available devices:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] ibv_devinfo | grep 'hca_id' | awk '{print $2}'

Info

Typically, the last number in the VU ID correlates with the DMA device (e.g., mlx5_0).


Service Log Level

Overrides service logging verbosity (same options as above).

SDK Log Level

Controls logging verbosity for the DOCA SDK.

  • 10=DISABLE

  • 20=CRITICAL

  • 30=ERROR

  • 40=WARNING

  • 50=INFO (default)

  • 60=DEBUG

  • 70=TRACE

System Scanner Sleep Time

Sets the sleep interval between consecutive system scans. Units supported: s (seconds), m (minutes), ms (milliseconds).

DOCA Argus Configuration

Auto Scan

Enables automatic scanning of all detectable systems. These systems will be scanned using the default configuration. If the systems section is empty, Auto Scan mode is enabled by default.

Default

Defines the default system configuration, used unless overridden in the systems section. See section "Per-System Configuration" for available parameters.

Systems

Defines a list of explicitly configured systems (host/VM) that should be scanned with custom settings. The following parameters must be overridden:

  • Representor ID

  • DMA Device Name

Per-System Configuration

Each system defined under systems supports the following parameters:

Representor ID

Specifies the ID of the VF/PF to be monitored. Only VU (Virtual Unique) format is supported.

  • For PFs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] lspci -vv -s <pf_pci_address> | grep VU | cut -d " " -f 4

  • To list PF PCIe address:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] lspci | grep "Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies"

  • For VFs, append VF<x> to the PF's VU ID. For example:

    • PF VU ID: MT2333XZ06YAMLNXS0D0F0

    • VF #1 VU ID: MT2333XZ06YAMLNXS0D0F0VF1

Memory Regions Path

Path to a JSON file containing memory region definitions (excluding device regions) for the monitored OS. Refer to doca_apsh_system in the DOCA App Shield Programming Guide.

OS Symbol Path

Path to the OS symbol manifest (single file or directory). Refer to doca_apsh_system for details.

OS Type

Specifies the OS type: linux or windows.

DMA Device Name

Name of the DMA (Direct Memory Access) device to be used. To list available devices:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] ibv_devinfo | grep 'hca_id' | awk '{print $2}'

Info

Typically, the last number in the VU ID correlates with the DMA device (e.g., mlx5_0).


Service Log Level

Overrides service logging verbosity (same options as above).

SDK Log Level

Controls logging verbosity for the DOCA SDK.

  • 10=DISABLE

  • 20=CRITICAL

  • 30=ERROR

  • 40=WARNING

  • 50=INFO (default)

  • 60=DEBUG

  • 70=TRACE

Limits

These settings prevent resource exhaustion or excessive scanning overhead.

  • String length – Maximum length of strings (e.g., command names) to track.

  • Process – Maximum number of processes to track.

  • File handles – Maximum number of file descriptors (e.g., open files, sockets) to track.

  • Threads – Maximum number of threads to track per process.

  • Process memory – Maximum number of VMAs (Virtual Memory Areas) to track per process.

Events

  • Container filter – Enables filtering of activities originating from within containers. Non-containerized processes are not filtered.

  • SBOM – Specifies authorized SHA256 hashes of executables and libraries. Format: <SHA256>[, <size>].

    • Containers: Defines SBOM entries for containerized processes.

    • Non-containers: Defines SBOM entries for non-containerized processes.

Collection

  • Events – Toggle to enable/disable event collection.

Output

Logging

  • Log events to stdout – Enables or disables console logging.

  • Log folder path – Directory for saving log files. Set to false to disable.

  • Log threshold size – Maximum size of a single log file before rotation.

  • Log max files count – Number of rotated log files to retain.

Telemetry

  • Telemetry address – Destination address for sending telemetry records. Set to false to disable.

  • Telemetry tag – Tag added to each telemetry record (used by Fluent Bit for filtering).

  • Telemetry format – Format for telemetry data: json or syslog.

  • Telemetry user data – Optional user-defined metadata appended to each telemetry record.

Log Types

The DOCA Argus service provides several logging outputs for monitoring service behavior, debugging, and event collection.

Standard Output

The standard output stream displays only essential service messages, including:

  • Version information

  • Successful startup confirmations

  • Failure messages and critical errors

This output is intended for general runtime visibility.

Debug Log Output

A complete debug log is available at /var/log/doca_argus/.

This log includes detailed information such as:

  • Event metadata (partial data)

  • Trace-level service logs

  • Collection and processing failures

  • System-level diagnostics

These logs are useful for in-depth troubleshooting and should be enabled in non-production or debug deployments.

Event Log Output

Event logs are written in JSON format to the log folder specified in the service configuration file. These logs contain complete records of all Argus-detected events and are suitable for local analysis or archival.

  • Logs are automatically rotated using the system's logrotate utility.

  • To customize rotation policies, edit the following configuration files:

    • /etc/cron.d/logrotate

    • /etc/logrotate.d/argus

Telemetry Output

Telemetry data can be exported in JSON or syslog formats. The Argus service is designed to integrate with Fluent Bit for real-time forwarding of telemetry records to analytics or monitoring systems.

Note

Telemetry is disabled by default. To enable it, specify a telemetry address in the service configuration.

Fluent Bit Integration

To collect and forward telemetry data from the Argus service using Fluent Bit, configure the following input block:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[INPUT]
    Name                  tcp
    Tag                   <your prefered tag>
    Listen                0.0.0.0
    Port                  24224
    Format                json

The value of Tag should match the telemetry_tag field in the Argus service configuration file.

Optional: Splunk Compatibility

If integrating with Splunk, add the following filter to the Fluent Bit configuration to encapsulate all telemetry data under a single event field:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[FILTER]
    Name                  nest
    Match                 *
    Operation             nest
    Wildcard              *
    Nest_under            event


Example: Fluent Bit with Elasticsearch

The following is a basic Fluent Bit configuration example that forwards Argus telemetry logs to an Elasticsearch cluster:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[INPUT]
    Name                  tcp
    Tag                   elastic_forward_input
    Listen                0.0.0.0
    Port                  24224
    Format                json
 
[SERVICE]
    Log_Level    info
 
[OUTPUT]
    Name                   es
    Match                  *
    Host                   <elastic search IP>
    Port                   <elastic search port>
    Index                  argus
    Suppress_Type_Name     On
    Log_Level    info

To run Fluent Bit in a container with this configuration:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker run --rm --net=host \
  -v <path_to_fluentbit_conf_file>:/fluent-bit/etc/fluent-bit.conf \
  --name fluent_bit -it fluent/fluent-bit

For additional integrations and advanced features, refer to the Fluent Bit manual.

Output

The DOCA Argus service generates structured telemetry messages for each event, alert, or system activity it detects. Each message includes a standardized header, system metadata, and activity-specific details.

Parameter

Data Type

Parent Object

Description

vendor_name

enum

message_header

Always set to NVIDIA.

product_name

enum

message_header

Always set to DOCA_ARGUS.

product_version

string

message_header

DOCA Argus service version.

message_type

enum

message_header

Type of message: EVENT, ALERT, or SYSTEM_ACTIVITY.

severity

enum

message_header

Severity level of the message: INFO, ERROR, WARNING, MEDIUM, HIGH, CRITICAL.

schema_version

string

message_header

Version of the telemetry schema.

message_id

string

message_header

Unique identifier for the message. Enables updates or correlation.

occurred_message_timestamp_utc_ms

integer

message_header

Event timestamp in UTC (milliseconds since epoch).

occurred_message_display_time_local_rfc3339

string

message_header

Local time of the event in RFC3339 format.

occurred_message_display_time_utc_rfc3339

string

message_header

UTC time of the event in RFC3339 format.

user_data

string

message_header

Optional user-configured metadata.

bluefield_system_information

object

message_header

Details about the DPU system.

bluefield_networking_interfaces

array

bluefield_system_information

List of DPU network interfaces with IPs and MACs.

bluefield_network_interface_name

string

networking_interfaces

Name of the BlueField interface.

bluefield_network_interface_mac_address

string

networking_interfaces

MAC address of the interface.

bluefield_network_interface_ip_address

string

networking_interfaces

IP address of the interface.

workload_information

object

message_header

Metadata about the scanned host or VM.

unique_identifier

string

workload_information

VUID of auto-scanned system, or systems section name.

os_version

string

workload_information

OS version (e.g., "Linux Kernel 6.2" or "Windows 10.0.19044").

workload_networking_interfaces

array

workload_information

List of workload interfaces with IPs and MACs.

workload_network_interface_name

string

networking_interfaces

Name of the workload interface.

workload_network_interface_mac_address

string

networking_interfaces

MAC address of the workload interface.

workload_network_interface_ip_address

string

networking_interfaces

IP address of the workload interface.

activity_data

object

message_header

Describes the detected activity or alert.

name

string

activity_data

Name of the event, alert, or system activity.

<activity>_details

object

activity_data

Additional data about the triggering activity.

<parent_activity>_details

object

activity_data

Data about the parent activity that led to this detection.

The following is a sample JSON message illustrating a typical event or alert generated by DOCA Argus:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
    "vendor_name": "NVIDIA",
    "product_name": "DOCA_ARGUS",
    "product_version": "<version>",
    "message_type": "<EVENT | ALERT | SYSTEM_ACTIVITY>",
    "severity": "<INFO | ERROR | WARNING | MEDIUM | HIGH | CRITICAL>",
    "schema_version": "1.0",
    "message_id": "<unique_message_id>",
    "occurred_message_timestamp_utc_ms": "14367294690321",
    "occurred_message_display_time_local_rfc3339": "2025-04-10T16:50:03.836+00:00",
    "occurred_message_display_time_utc_rfc3339": "2025-04-10T16:50:03.836Z",
    "user_data": "NONE",
    "bluefield_system_information": {
        "bluefield_networking_interfaces": {
            "0": {
                "bluefield_network_interface_name": "<>",
            	"bluefield_network_interface_mac_address": "<>",
            	"bluefield_network_interface_ip_address": "<>"
            },
			"..."
        }
    },
    "workload_information": {
        "unique_identifier": "<>",
        "os_version": "<>",
        "workload_networking_interfaces": {
            "0": {
                "network_interface_name": "<>",
                "network_interface_ip_address": "<>",
                "network_interface_mac_address": "<>"
            },
            "..."
        }
    },
    "activity_data": {
        "name": "<the name of the event | alert | system_activity>",
        "<activity>_details": {
            "..."
        },
        "<parent_activity>_details": {
            "..."
        }
    }
}

Supported Attributes

The DOCA Argus service extracts and reports a wide range of system-level attributes related to processes, memory, file handles, networking, and executable files. The following sections describe the attributes supported by Argus for each monitored object type.

Processes

Attribute

Description

Comm

Command name of the process.

PID

Unique process identifier.

Self Exec ID

Unique identifier for the process’s own execution.

Process SHA256

SHA256 hash of the process executable.

Process SHA1

SHA1 hash of the process executable.

Process MD5

MD5 hash of the process executable.

File Size

Size of the process executable in bytes.

Folder Path

Path to the directory containing the executable.

Cmd Line Args

Command-line arguments used to launch the process.

Creation Time

Timestamp of process creation.

PPID

Parent process identifier.

UID

User ID of the process owner.

GID

Group ID of the process owner.

State

Current process state.

CPU Cycles

CPU cycles consumed by the process.

Container ID

ID of the container running the process (if applicable).

PID Namespace

Namespace for process IDs.

MNT Namespace

Namespace for mount points.

NET Namespace

Namespace for network resources.


Threads

Attribute

Description

Thread ID

Unique thread identifier.

Self Exec ID

Unique identifier for the thread’s own execution.

Exit State

Thread termination state.

MM Virtual Address

Pointer to the thread’s memory management structure.


File Handles

Attribute

Description

PID

Process ID associated with the file descriptor.

File Descriptor

Numeric file descriptor.


Network Connections

Attribute

Description

FD

File descriptor associated with the socket.

State

Current connection state (e.g., ESTABLISHED, CLOSED).

TCP Creation Time

Timestamp of TCP connection creation.

Protocol

Protocol in use (TCP, UDP, etc.).

Src IP

Source IP address.

Src Port

Source port number.

Dst IP

Destination IP address.

Dst Port

Destination port number.

TCP Bytes In

Bytes received over the connection.

TCP Bytes Out

Bytes sent over the connection.

TCP Segments In

Number of inbound TCP segments.

TCP Segments Out

Number of outbound TCP segments.

Interface Name

Name of the interface handling the connection.

Interface MAC

MAC addresses assigned to the interface.

Interface IP

IP addresses assigned to the interface.

Average In Packet Size

Average size of inbound packets.

Average Out Packet Size

Average size of outbound packets.


Process Memory

Attribute

Description

PID

Process ID associated with the memory region.

VM Start

Starting virtual address of the memory region.

VM End

Ending virtual address of the memory region.

VM Next

Pointer to the next VMA (virtual memory area).

VM Prev

Pointer to the previous VMA.

VM Protection

Memory protection flags for the VMA.

Anon VMA Address

Address of anonymous memory regions.

VM File Virtual Address

Address of the file structure backing the VMA.

Is Executable

Indicates whether this VMA corresponds to the main process executable.

File Path

Path to the file backing the memory region.


Loaded Executables and Libraries (Attestation)

Attribute

Description

Inode Num

Inode number of the ELF file.

ELF Name

Name of the ELF executable or library.

ELF Type

ELF file type (e.g., EXEC, DYN).

ELF Full Path

Full file path to the ELF binary.

ELF SHA256

SHA256 hash of the ELF file.

ELF SHA1

SHA1 hash of the ELF file.

ELF MD5

MD5 hash of the ELF file.

ELF Size

File size of the ELF binary.

Is Executable

Indicates if this ELF file is the main process executable.


Supported Events

The DOCA Argus service supports a wide range of runtime event detections across containers, processes, memory, threads, file handles, network connections, and executable files. These events are reported in real time to aid in security monitoring, threat detection, and forensic analysis.

Container Events

Event

Description

Container Created

Detects creation of new containers (e.g., Docker).

Container Terminated

Detects termination or disappearance of existing containers.


Process Events

Event

Description

Process Created

Detects creation of new processes.

Process Terminated

Detects process termination or disappearance.

Process Zombie

Detects processes in a zombie (defunct) state.

Process Hidden

Detects processes running in a hidden or stealth state.


File Handle Events

Event

Description

File Handle Created

Detects creation of new file descriptors (e.g., files opened by processes).

File Handle Terminated

Detects termination or disappearance of existing file descriptors.


Network Connection Events

Event

Description

Network Connection Created

Detects creation of new network connections.

Network Connection Terminated

Detects termination or disappearance of network connections.

TCP Connection Excessive Data

Detects network connections exceeding allowed data thresholds.

TCP Connection Excessive Data In Limit

Sets the threshold for excessive inbound data (units: K, M, G).

TCP Connection Excessive Data Out Limit

Sets the threshold for excessive outbound data (units: K, M, G).

TCP Long Lasting Connection

Detects TCP connections exceeding a duration threshold.

TCP Long Lasting Connection Limit

Sets the maximum allowed connection duration (units: ms, s, m; default is ms).

TCP Network Connections State Change

Detects state transitions of TCP connections (e.g., SYNSENT, SYNRECV).

Reverse Shell Detected

Detects potential reverse shells (e.g., remote interactive bash sessions).


Process Memory (VMA) Events

Event

Description

Process Memory Created

Detects creation of new virtual memory areas (e.g., heap, stack, executables).

Process Memory Terminated

Detects termination or disappearance of memory areas.

New Executable Anonymous Memory Mapped

Detects executable anonymous memory regions (often indicative of shellcode or injected code).

File Unmapped

Detects when file-backed executable memory is unmapped.

Executable Permissions Added

Detects when executable permissions are granted to a memory region.

Executable Permissions Removed

Detects when executable permissions are revoked.


Loaded Executables and Libraries (Attestation) Events

Event

Description

New File Mapped

Detects mapping of new ELF files (e.g., executables, shared libraries).

Foreign Binary Executed

Detects execution of binaries not present in the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM).

Foreign Binary Loaded

Detects loading of libraries not included in the SBOM.


Thread Events

Event

Description

Thread Created

Detects creation of new threads.

Thread Terminated

Detects thread termination or disappearance.


System Activity Events

System activity events are emitted by the DOCA Argus service to indicate the internal operational status of the service on a per-system basis. These events help monitor service health, initialization outcomes, and OS profile matching.

Event

Description

DOCA Argus Service Initialization Started

Logged when the DOCA Argus service begins initialization for a specific system.

DOCA Argus Service Initialization Successful

Logged when the service completes initialization successfully for a specific system.

DOCA Argus Service Initialization Failed

Logged when service initialization fails for a specific system. Argus will not monitor the system until a successful reinitialization occurs.

DOCA Argus Service Runtime Failure

Logged when a runtime failure occurs. The service will stop monitoring the affected system until reinitialized.

DOCA Argus Service Gracefully Shutdown

Logged when the service is shut down by user request; generated per monitored system.

Details Gathering Failed

Logged when an internal event engine fails to collect required system data.

Host Initialization Started

Logged at the start of host system detection.

Host Initialization Failed

Logged when host detection fails.

Host Initialization Successful

Logged when the host detection process completes successfully.

Loading Profile Candidate

Logged when a candidate OS profile is identified for initialization.

Profile Parsing Failed

Logged when the system fails to parse a specific OS profile configuration.

Profile Verification Failed

Logged when verification of a candidate OS profile fails. The service will continue evaluating other candidates.

Profile Verification Successful

Logged when a candidate OS profile is successfully verified.

OS Identifier Found

Logged when the host OS version is successfully identified.

Unable to Determine Target OS

Logged when automatic OS detection fails.

No Matching Profile Found

Logged when no valid OS profile matches the detected host system.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here