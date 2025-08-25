On This Page
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Changes From Previous Release
- Environment
- Architecture
- Configuration Phase
- Execution Phase
- State Machine
- Alternative Datapath Options
- DOCA Comch Samples
DOCA Comch
This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications that require communication channels between the x86 host and the BlueField Arm cores.
DOCA Comch provides a communication channel between client applications on the host and servers on the BlueField Arm. It introduces features such as high-performance data path over the consumer-producer API, as well as working with DOCA progress engine and other standard DOCA Core objects.
Benefits of using DOCA Comch:
Security – the communication channel is isolated from the network
Network independent – the state of the communication channel does not depend on the state and configuration of the network
Ease of use
DOCA Comch provides two different data path APIs:
Basic DOCA Comch send/receive for control messages
High bandwidth, low latency, zero-copy, multi-producer, multi-consumer API
The following table summarizes the differences between the two data path APIs:
Features
Basic Send/Receive
Fast Path (using doca_comch_consumer/doca_comch_producer)
Zero-copy
No
Yes
Takes network bandwidth
Yes
No
Isolated from network
Yes
Yes
Max msg size
Fixed
1GB or more (depends on hardware cap)
Multi-threaded
Safe for a single thread
Allows creation of consumer/producers per thread.
Multi-consumer
No
Yes
Multi-producer
Yes – allows multiple clients per server
Yes – allow multiple producers/consumers per connection
Requires
No
Yes
DOCA Comch does not support event-triggered completions.
This library follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context, it is recommended to read the following sections before:
DOCA Core Memory Subsystem (fast path only)
DOCA Comch based applications can run either on the host machine or on the NVIDIA BlueField Arm.
Sending messages between the host and BlueField Arm can only be run with a BlueField configured with a mode as described in BlueField Modes of Operation.
For basic DOCA Comch send and receive, the following configuration is required:
doca_comch_servercontext must run on the BlueField Arm cores
doca_comch_clientcontext must run on the host machine
Producer and consumer objects can run on both the host and BlueField Arm cores. However, there must be a valid client/server connection already established on the channel.
DOCA Comch is comprised of four DOCA Core Contexts. All DOCA Comch contexts leverage DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events that are offloaded to hardware.
A
doca_comch_server context runs on the BlueField Arm and listens for incoming connections from the host side.
Such host side connections are initiated by a
doca_comch_client context.
Servers can receive connections from multiple clients in parallel, however, a client can only connect with one server.
An established 1-to-1 connection between a client and a server is represented by a
doca_comch_connection.
Once an established connection exists between a client and a server, the
doca_comch_producer and
doca_comch_consumer contexts can be used to run fast path channels.
The following diagram provides examples of the contexts use:
Objects
Description
Location
Scope
Allows applications on the BlueField Arm cores to listen on a specific server name and accept new incoming connection from the host
BlueField Arm only
Per host PCIe function (
Allows client applications to connect to a specific server name on the BlueField Arm cores
Host only
Per host PCIe function (
A connection handle created on the client side or the server side when a new connection is established. This handle is used to send/receive messages or to create
BlueField Arm and host
Per client server pair
A handle for a FIFO-like send queue that provides a zero-copy API to send messages to a specific
BlueField Arm and host
Per
A handle for a FIFO-like receive queue that provides a zero-copy API to receive messages from a
BlueField Arm and host
Per
Security Considerations
DOCA Comch guarantees:
The client is connected to the server by providing the exact server name on the client side
Only clients on the PF/VF/SF represented by the
doca_dev_repprovided upon server creation can connect to the server
The connection requests and data path are isolated from the network
DOCA Comch does not provide security at the application level:
It is up to the user to implement application-level security and verify the identity of the client application
A server handles applications from a single PF/VF/SF. If a server application detects a compromised client application, the server app should consider all clients (from that PF/VF/SF) compromised.
Initialization Flow
doca_comch_server Initialization Flow
A
doca_comch_serveris created on a specific
doca_devand a specific
doca_dev_rep.
A
doca_comch_servermust have a unique name per
doca_dev/doca_dev_rep(i.e., two servers on the same
doca_devand
doca_dev_repcannot have the same name).
Once
doca_ctx_start()is called, the
doca_comch_servercan start receiving new connection requests.
For the
doca_comch_serverto process new connection requests and messages, the user must periodically call
doca_pe_progress().
When a new connection request arrives,
doca_comch_servercalls the connection request handler function and passes a
doca_comch_connectionobject.
The server can now send and receive messages on the connection represented by
doca_comch_connection.
doca_comch_client Initialization Flow
A
doca_comch_clientis created on a specific
doca_devis targeting a specific
doca_comch_server.
Once
doca_ctx_start()is called,
doca_comch_clientasynchronously tries to connect to the server.
To establish the connection and receive messages, the user must periodically call
doca_pe_progress().
When the connection is established,
doca_comch_clientcalls the state change callback indicating state change to "RUNNING".
The client can now send a receive messages.
The following diagram describes the initialization of a basic client/server connection on DOCA Comch:
doca_comch_consumer Initialization Flow
A
doca_comch_consumeris created on a specific
doca_comch_connection.
doca_pe_progress()must be periodically called on the client/server PE to allow registration of the consumer.
After the
doca_comch_consumermoves to "RUNNING" state:
doca_comch_consumernotifies its existence to the peer (invoking a new consumer event).
The application can start posting receive tasks.
A
doca_comch_produceron the peer side can start sending messages to that consumer.
The initialization flow is described in the following diagram:
Teardown Flow
The teardown flow must be executed in the following order, otherwise errors may occur.
Disconnecting Specific Connection
The proper disconnection process for a specific connection consists of the following steps:
Stop all consumers and producers linked to the connection.
Server/client:
For server, a connection can be disconnected using
doca_comch_server_disconnect(). If there are any active producers/consumers linked to the connection, the disconnect would fail. A disconnection notifies the client and initiates teardown on that side too.
For client, since there is only one connection at any given time, the connection can be disconnected by calling
doca_ctx_stop(). If there are any active producers/consumers, the command would fail. Stopping the client context notifies the server of the disconnection and causes a disconnection of the connection on it.
Tearing Down DOCA Comch
The proper teardown for a DOCA Comch context consists of the following:
Stop all consumers and producers linked to the context.
Call
doca_ctx_stop(). If there are any active connections, they would all be disconnected. If there are any active consumers/producers, the command would fail. Disconnecting/stopping the context informs all active peers of the disconnection, and causes teardown (on clients) or disconnection (on server). Calling
doca_ctx_stop()successfully moves the context to "stopping" state.
After moving to stopping state,
doca_pe_progress()must be called until the context moves to idle state.
MsgQ (DPA Communication)
DOCA Comch MsgQ leverages the existing consumer/producer model to allow communication between host/BlueField and DPA.
Since communication between the host/BlueField and DPA is local, there is no need to create a server, client, or connection. Instead the user can create a MsgQ and use it to create producers and consumers directly.
When creating a consumer/producer using the MsgQ, it becomes possible to use them in the DPA application as well as the CPU application:
The CPU application can utilize existing consumer/producer APIs for communication
The DPA application has a different set of APIs that are usable within a DPA application
Communication Direction
Every instance of a MsgQ can only support a single communication direction as follows:
Communication from host/BlueField to DPA
This direction may be specified using
doca_comch_msgq_set_dpa_consumer
Consumers created from this MsgQ are referred to as DPA consumers, while producers are CPU producers
Communication from DPA to host/BlueField
This direction may be specified using
doca_comch_msgq_set_dpa_producer
Consumers created from this MsgQ are referred to as CPU consumers, while producers are DPA producers
To support bidirectional communication in an application, the user has to create 2 MsgQ instances, as shown in the above diagram.
To start using the library, users must go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.
This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.
Configurations
The context can be configured to match the application use case.
To find out if a certain configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to Device Support.
Mandatory Configurations
These configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:
For a basic send/receive client or server:
A send task callback
A receive event callback
A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation
A valid server name must be provided on creation (for clients this is the server to connect to)
A connection event callback (server only)
For fast path producer or consumer:
A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation
An established client to server connection must be provided on creation
A
doca_mmapwith PCIe read/write permissions of where data should be received must be provided on creation (consumer only)
A post receive task callback (consumer only)
A send task callback (producer only)
A new consumer callback (triggered upon creation/destruction of a remove consumer)
For MsgQ fast path producer or consumer:
A started MsgQ must be provided on creation
A DPA instance must be provided (DPA consumer/producer only)
A DPA consumer completion context must be connected (DPA consumer only)
A DPA completion context must be attached (DPA producer only)
A post receive task callback (CPU consumer only)
The number of receive operations (DPA consumer only)
A send task callback (CPU producer only)
The number of send operations (DPA producer only)
Optional Configurations
The following configurations are optional, if they are not set then a default value will be used:
For basic send/receive client:
doca_comch_(server|client)_set_max_msg_size– set the maximum size of message that can be sent. If set, it must be matching between server and client.
doca_comch_(server|client)_set_recv_queue_size– set the size of the queue to receive new messages on
For fast path consumers:
doca_comch_consumer_set_imm_data_len– set the length of immediate data that a consumer can receive.
Device Support
DOCA Comch requires a device to operate. For instructions on picking a device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.
As device capabilities are subject to change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select a device using the following methods:
For basic client and server:
doca_comch_cap_server_is_supported
doca_comch_cap_client_is_supported
For extended fast path functionality:
doca_comch_producer_cap_is_supported
doca_comch_consumer_cap_is_supported
Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:
The maximum length server name
The maximum message size
The maximum receive queue length
The maximum clients that can connect to a server
The maximum number of send tasks or post receive tasks
The maximum buffer length for fast path
The maximum immediate data supported by a fast path consumer
Buffer Support
Basic send and receive between a client and server does not use DOCA buffers and so has no restrictions on buffer type.
For producers, supplied buffers need only be from a local mmap
For consumers, post receive buffers are required to be from a PCIe export mmap
Chained buffers are not supported in DOCA Comch.
This section describes execution on CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine. For additional execution environments, refer to section "Alternative Datapath Options".
Tasks
DOCA Comch exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the BlueField hardware according to DOCA Core architecture.
Control Channel Send Task
This task allows the sending of messages between connected client and server objects.
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Number of tasks
Maximal message size
Task Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Peer
Established client/server connection
–
Message
Data string to send to remote client/server
The is no requirement for the message to be in DOCA mmap registered memory
Length
Number of bytes in the message
Must not exceed configured max size
Task Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task completes successfully:
The message is delivered to the connections remote client/server
A receive event is triggered on the remote side
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The message is not delivered to the remote side
Task Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, then the message should not be updated
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Consumer Post Receive Task
This task allows consumer objects to publish buffers which are available for remote producers to write to.
A Post Receive task may have a NULL buffer if it only wishes to receive immediate data.
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal buffer size
–
Task Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Buffer
Buffer that the consumer can receive data on
Data is appended to the tail of the buffer
Info
Buffers
Task Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
The task only completes once a producer has written to the advertised buffer (or immediate data, or both), not when the post receive has completed.
Upon successful completion, the buffer contains the data written by the producer and its length is updated appropriately.
Task Completion Failure
Task failure occurs if a buffer has not been successfully posted to receive data.
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
Producers are not aware of the buffer so would not write to it
Task Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to
Buffer must come from memory with PCIe read/write access
Chained buffer lists are not supported
MsgQ consumer does not support providing
doca_buf, and can only receive immediate data
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Producer Send Task
This task allows producer objects to copy buffers for use by remote consumers.
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal buffer Size
–
Task Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Buffer
Buffer that should be copied to a consumer
Only the data residing in the data segment is copied
Immediate data
Short byte array to add to the post receive completion entry
This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads
Immediate data length
Length of data immediate data pointed to
Maximum length is determined/set by individual consumers
Consumer ID
Identifier for the target consumer to write to
Active consumers and their IDs are advertised through consumer events
Task Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task is completed successfully:
The data is copied form the buffer to the next free buffer posted by the given consumer
Consumers process buffers from a given consumer in the order they are sent
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The source and destination
doca_bufobjects are not modified
The destination memory may be modified
Task Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to
The buffer length should not be greater than consumer post receive buffers (an invalid value is returned otherwise)
MsgQ producer does not support providing
doca_buf, and can only send immediate data
All limitations described in DOCA Core Task
Events
DOCA Comch exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen out of the blue, according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Event.
Common events as described in DOCA Core Event.
Control Channel Receive Event
This event triggers whenever a remote client/server has sent a message to the local client/server object.
Event Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Register to the event
–
Event Trigger Condition
The event is triggered when a remote message is received on any currently active connection associated with the client or server.
Event Output
Upon event detection, the registered callback is triggered, passing the following parameters:
A pointer to the message dataInfo
The data is only valid in the context of the callback.
The length in bytes of the message
The active connection on which the message was received
Connection Status Changed Event (Server Only)
This event provides asynchronous updates on the state of any connections associated with a server.
A client object can only connect to a single server, so its connection state can be tracked through its
doca_ctx state and the generic
doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb function.
Event Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Register to the event
–
Event Trigger Condition
The event is triggered when a new connection is either established or a current connection disconnected on a server.
Event Output
Separate callbacks are registered for connection or disconnection events with the appropriate one triggered based on the specific event.
Both callbacks contain a Boolean indicating if the connection or disconnection was successful.
Consumer Event
This event indicates that a new consumer object has been created or an existing consumer object has been destroyed.
Event Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Register to the event
–
Event Trigger Condition
The event is triggered whenever a new consumer is created or a current consumer destroyed on the remote side of an established DOCA Comch connection.
Event Output
The event hits a separate callback for either the creation or destruction of a consumer.
Callback parameters include:
The established DOCA Comch connection on which the consumer is connected (on the remote side)
The ID of the consumer (a unique value per Comch connection)
The DOCA Comch library follows the Context state machine described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.
The following section describes how to move to the state and what is allowed in each state.
Idle
In this state it is expected that the application either:
Destroys the context
Starts the context
Allowed operations:
Configuring the context according to Configurations
Starting the context
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
None
Create the context
Running
Call stop after making sure all tasks have been freed
Stopping
Call progress until all tasks are completed and freed
Starting
In this state it is expected that the application will:
Call progress to allow transition to next state (e.g., when a connection attempt completes)
Allowed operations:
Call progress
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Call start after configuration
Running
In this state, it is expected that the application:
Allocates and submit tasks
Calls progress to complete tasks and/or receive events
Allowed operations:
Allocate a previously configured task
Submit an allocated task
Call stop
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Call start after configuration
Starting
Call progress until context state transitions
Stopping
In this state, it is expected that the application will:
Free any completed tasks
Allowed operations:
Allocate previously configured task
Submit an allocated task
Call stop
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Running
Call progress and fatal error occurs
Running
Call stop without freeing all tasks
DOCA Comch can be run on as part of DPA data path, using the MsgQ.
DPA
Using the MsgQ it is possible to create consumer/producer on the DPA. They follow the definition described in DOCA Core DPA.
Since these objects can be used in DPA, they have DPA APIs that can be used to perform the data path operations expanded on in the following subsections.
Consumer Ack
The
doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_ack API prepares the DPA consumer to receive a number of immediate messages from CPU producers.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Queue Size
–
Input
Name
Description
Notes
Number of Messages
A number describing how many additional immediate messages this consumer can receive
Must not exceed the queue size
Completion
Whenever a message is received from the CPU producer a completion element is generatedand can be polled using
doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_get_completion.
Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:
Name
Description
Notes
Immediate Message
A pointer to the immediate message that the CPU producer sent
The message lifetime is the same as the completion element lifetime. That is, once the completion is acked using
To retain the message past the completion lifetime, the user must copy the contents of the message.
Immediate Message Length
The length in bytes of the immediate message that the CPU producer sent
Producer ID
The ID of the CPU producer that sent the message
User can find the IDs of each producer by using
Limitations
The maximal immediate message size is 32 bytes
Producer Post Send Immediate Only
The
doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_post_send_imm_only API sends an immediate message to the CPU consumer. Once the message arrives at the CPU consumer side, the CPU consumer receive task completes.
The CPU producer must have posted a receive task prior to this. The user can verify if the consumer can receive the message using
doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_is_consumer_empty. Note, however, that this may add overhead.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Queue Size
–
Input
Name
Description
Notes
Immediate Message
Short byte array to be sent to the CPU consumer
This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads
Immediate Message Length
Length of the message the immediate message points to
The maximum length is 32 bytes
Consumer ID
Identifier for the target CPU consumer to write to
User can find the IDs of each consumer by using
Completion Requested
Flag indicating whether to generate a completion once the send is completed
This refers to the DPA producer completion which is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives
Completion
Once the message arrives to the CPU consumer, a completion element is generated, indicating that the send is complete (this is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives) and can be polled using
doca_dpa_dev_get_completion.
Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:
Name
Description
Notes
Producer User Data
Producer user data provided during configuration of the producer
User data previously set using
Limitations
The maximal immediate message size is 32 bytes
Producer DMA Copy
The
doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_dma_copy API performs a DMA copy operation and, once the copy operation is done, sends an immediate message to the CPU consumer. Once the message arrives at the CPU consumer side, the CPU consumer receive task completes.
The CPU producer must have posted a receive task prior to this. The user can verify if the consumer can receive the message using
doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_is_consumer_empty. Note, however, that this may add overhead.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Queue Size
–
Input
Name
Description
Notes
Destination Mmap
Mmap representing the memory to be used as the destination of the copy operation
This mmap must have
Destination Address
The address to be used as the destination of the copy operation
The address and copy length must be within the range of the destination mmap's memory range
Source Mmap
Mmap representing the memory to be used as the source of the copy operation
This mmap must have
Source Address
The address to be used as the source of the copy operation
The address and copy length must be within the range of the source mmap's memory range
Length
The length of the copy operation
Source and destination addresses must not overlap
Immediate Message
Short byte array to be sent to the CPU consumer once the copy operation is done
This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads
Immediate Message Length
Length of the message the immediate message points to
The maximum length is 32 bytes
Consumer ID
Identifier for the target CPU consumer to write to
User can find the IDs of each consumer using
Completion Requested
Flag indicating whether to generate a completion once the send is completed
This refers to the DPA producer completion which is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives
Completion
Once copy is complete and the message arrives to the CPU consumer, a completion element is generated, indicating that the copy is complete (this is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives) and can be polled using
doca_dpa_dev_get_completion.
Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:
Name
Description
Notes
Producer User Data
Producer user data provided during configuration of the producer
The user data set using
Limitations
The maximal immediate message size is 32 bytes
This section describes DOCA Comch samples based on the DOCA Comch library.
The samples illustrate how to use the DOCA Comch API to do the following:
Set up a client/server between host and BlueField Arm cores and use it to send text messages
Configure fast path producers and consumers, and send messages between them
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
cd/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/<sample_name> meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build
The binary
doca_<sample_name>is created under
/tmp/build/.
All DOCA Comch samples accept the same input arguments:
Sample
Argument
Description
doca_comch_ctrl_path_server
doca_comch_ctrl_path_client
doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_server
doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_client
-p,
--pci-addr
DOCA Comch device PCIe address
-r,
--rep-pci
DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address (required only on BlueField Arm)
-t,
--text
Text to be sent to the other side of channel (overwrites default)
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/<sample_name> -h
Samples
These samples are also available on GitHub.
DOCA Comch Control Path Client/Server
doca_comch_ctrl_path_server must be run on the BlueField Arm side and started before
doca_comch_ctrl_path_client is started on the host.
This sample sets up a client server connection between the host and BlueField Arm cores.
The connection is used to pass two messages, the first sent by the client when the connection is established and the second by the server on receipt of the client's message.
The sample logic includes:
Locating DOCA device.
Initializing the core DOCA structures.
Initializing and configuring client/server contexts.
Registering tasks and events for sending/receiving messages and tracking connection changes.
Allocating and submitting tasks for sending control path messages.
Handling event completions for receiving messages.
Stopping and destroying client/server objects.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_client/comch_ctrl_path_client_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_client/comch_ctrl_path_client_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_server/comch_ctrl_path_server_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_server/comch_ctrl_path_server_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_common.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_common.h
DOCA Comch Data Path Client/Server
doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_server should be run on the BlueField Arm cores and should be started before
doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_client is started on the host.
This sample sets up a client server connection between host and BlueField Arm.
The connection is used to create a producer and consumer on both sides and pass a message across the two fastpath connections.
The sample logic includes:
Locating DOCA device.
Initializing the core DOCA structures.
Initializing and configuring client/server contexts.
Initializing and configuring producer/consumer contexts on top of an established connection.
Submitting post receive tasks for population by producers.
Submitting send tasks from producers to write to consumers.
Stopping and destroying producer/consumer objects.
Stopping and destroying client/server objects.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speed_client/comch_data_path_high_speed_client_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speedclient/comch_data_path_high_speed_client_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speedserver/comch_data_path_high_speed_server_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speedserver/comch_data_path_high_speed_server_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speed_common.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speed_common.h