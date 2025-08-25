On This Page
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Changes From Previous Releases
- Environment
- Architecture
- Configuration Phase
- Execution Phase
- State Machine
- Alternative Datapath Options
- DOCA Compress Samples
DOCA Compress
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Compress API.
DOCA Compress library provides an API to compress and decompress data using hardware acceleration, supporting both host and NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU memory regions.
The library provides an API for executing compress operations on DOCA buffers, where these buffers reside in either the DPU memory or host memory.
Using DOCA Compress, compress and decompress memory operations can be easily executed in an optimized, hardware-accelerated manner.
This document is intended for software developers wishing to accelerate their application's compress memory operations.
The DOCA Compress library follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context. It is recommended to read the following sections before proceeding:
DOCA Compress-based applications can run either on the host machine or on the BlueField DPU target.
Compress can only be run with a DPU configured with DPU mode as described in BlueField Modes of Operation.
DOCA Compress is a DOCA Context as defined by DOCA Core. See NVIDA DOCA Core Context for more information.
DOCA Compress leverages DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks that are offloaded to hardware.
Supported Compress/Decompress Algorithms
For BlueField-2 devices, this library supports:
Compress operation using the deflate algorithm
Decompress operation using the deflate algorithm
For BlueField-3 devices, this library supports:
Decompress operation using the deflate algorithm
Decompress operation using the LZ4 algorithm
Supported Checksum Methods
Depending on the task type, the following checksum methods are produced and may be retrieved using the relevant getter functions:
Adler – produced by the deflate compress and decompress tasks
CRC – produced by all tasks
xxHash – produced by the LZ4 decompress tasks
Refer to "Tasks" section for more information.
Objects
Device and Device Representor
The library requires a DOCA device to operate, the device is used to access memory and perform the actual copy. See DOCA Core Device Discovery for information.
For same BlueField DPU, it does not matter which device is used (PF/VF/SF), as all these devices utilize the same hardware component. If there are multiple DPUs, it is possible to create a Compress instance per DPU, providing each instance with a device from a different DPU.
To access memory that is not local (from the host to the DPU or vice versa), then the DPU side of the application must pick a device with an appropriate representor. See DOCA Core Device Representor Discovery.
The device must stay valid as long as the Compress instance is not destroyed.
Memory Buffers
All compress/decompress tasks require two DOCA buffers containing the destination and the source. Depending on the allocation pattern of the buffers, refer to the Inventory Types table.
Buffers must not be modified or read during the compress/decompress operation.
Source and Destination Location
DOCA Compress can process DOCA buffers that reside on the host, the DPU, or both.
Local Host
Source and destination buffers reside on the host and the compress library runs on the host.
Local DPU
Source and destination buffers reside on the DPU and the compress library runs on the DPU.
Remote
Source at Host, Destination at DPU
The source resides on the host and is exported (DOCA mmap export) to the DPU
The destination resides on the DPU
The compress library runs on the DPU and compresses/decompresses the host source to the DPU destination
Source at DPU, Destination at Host
The source resides on the DPU
The destination resides on the host and is exported (DOCA mmap export) to the DPU
Compress library runs on the DPU and compresses/decompresses the DPU source to the host destination
To start using the library, the user must go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.
This section describes how to configure and start the context, to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.
Configurations
The context can be configured to match the use case of the application.
To find if a configuration is supported or what its min/max value is, refer to Device Support.
Mandatory Configurations
The following configurations must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:
At least one task/event type must be configured. See configuration of Tasks.
A device with appropriate support must be provided upon creation
Device Support
DOCA Compress requires a device to operate. To pick a device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.
As device capabilities may change in the future (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select your device using the following APIs:
Supported Tasks
doca_compress_cap_task_compress_deflate_is_supported
doca_compress_cap_task_decompress_deflate_is_supported
doca_compress_cap_task_decompress_lz4_stream_is_supported
doca_compress_cap_task_decompress_lz4_block_is_supported
Supported Buffer Size
doca_compress_cap_task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size
doca_compress_cap_task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size
doca_compress_cap_task_decompress_lz4_stream_get_max_buf_size
doca_compress_cap_task_decompress_lz4_block_get_max_buf_size
Buffer Support
Tasks support buffers with the following features:
Buffer Type
Source Buffer
Destination Buffer
Linked List Buffer
Yes
No
Local mmap Buffer
Yes
Yes
mmap From PCI Export Buffer
Yes
Yes
mmap From RDMA Export Buffer
No
No
This section describes execution on CPU or DPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine.
Tasks
Task Batching
DOCA Compress supports task batching mode, which is a task submit mode of work that allows aggregating multiple DOCA tasks of the same type and handling them as a single unit.
For more information on task batching, refer to DOCA Core Task.
DOCA Compress supports only the
DOCA_TASK_SUBMIT_FLAG_NONE,
DOCA_TASK_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH flag.
Compress Deflate Task
This task facilitates compressing memory, with the deflate algorithm, using buffers as described in section "Buffer Support".
DOCA compress returns only the payload. To create a compressed file, (e.g., gzip), the developer must add a gzip header/trailer.
Task Configuration
Description
API to set the configuration
API to query support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal buffer size
–
Maximum buffer list size
–
Task Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Source buffer
Buffer pointing to the memory to be compressed
Only the data residing in the data segment is compressed
Destination buffer
Buffer pointing to where compressed memory will be stored
The data is compressed to the tail segment extending the data segment
Task Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task completes successfully, the following happens:
The source data is compressed to destination
The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the compressed data
Adler can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_compress_deflate_get_adler_cs
CRC can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_compress_deflate_get_crc_cs
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The source and destination
doca_bufobjects are not modified
The destination buffer contents may be modified
Task Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the source and destination should not be read/written to
Source and destination must not overlap
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Decompress Deflate Task
This task facilitates decompressing memory, with the deflate algorithm, using buffers as described in section "Buffer Support".
DOCA decompress expects the payload alone. To decompress a file (e.g. gzip), the developer must strip the header/trailer.
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal buffer size
–
Maximum buffer list size
–
Task Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
source buffer
Buffer pointing to the memory to be decompressed
Only the data residing in the data segment is decompressed
destination buffer
Buffer pointing to where decompressed memory will be stored
The data is decompressed to the tail segment extending the data segment
Task Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task completes successfully, the following happens:
The source data is decompressed to destination
The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the decompressed data
Adler can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_decompress_deflate_get_adler_cs
CRC can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_decompress_deflate_get_crc_cs
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The source and destination
doca_bufobjects are not modified
The destination buffer contents may be modified
Task Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the source and destination should not be read/written to
Source and destination must not overlap
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Decompress LZ4 Tasks
These tasks facilitate decompressing memory with the LZ4 algorithm, using buffers as described in section "Buffer Support".
The main differences between the tasks is t he input data format –
The decompress LZ4 stream task expects a stream of one or more blocks, without the frame (i.e., the magic number, frame descriptor, and content checksum)
The decompress LZ4 block task expects a single, compressed, data-only block (i.e., without block size or block checksum)
Decompress LZ4 Stream Task
This task facilitates decompressing memory with the LZ4 algorithm, using buffers as described in section "Buffer Support".
The decompress LZ4 stream task expects a stream of one or more blocks without the frame (i.e., the magic number, frame descriptor, and content checksum).
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal buffer size
–
Maximum buffer list size
–
Task Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Has block checksum Flag
A flag to indicate whether or not the blocks in the stream have a checksum
1 if the task should expect blocks in the stream to have a checksum; 0 otherwise
Are blocks independent flag
A flag to indicate whether or not each block depends on previous blocks in the stream
1 the the task should expect blocks to be independent; 0 otherwise (dependent blocks)
Source buffer
Buffer pointing to the memory to be decompressed
Only the data residing in the data segment is decompressed
Destination buffer
Buffer pointing to where decompressed memory will be stored
The data is decompressed to the tail segment extending the data segment
Task Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task completes successfully:
The source data is decompressed to destination
The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the decompressed data
CRC can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_decompress_lz4_stream_get_crc_cs
xxHash can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_decompress_lz4_stream_get_xxh_cs
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The source and destination
doca_bufobjects are not modified
The destination buffer contents may be modified
Task Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the source and destination should not be read/written to
Source and destination must not overlap
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Decompress LZ4 Block Task
This task facilitates decompressing memory with the LZ4 algorithm, using buffers as described in section "Buffer Support".
The decompress LZ4 block task expects a single, compressed, data-only block (i.e., without block size or block checksum).
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal buffer size
–
Maximum buffer list size
–
Task Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Source buffer
Buffer pointing to the memory to be decompressed
Only the data residing in the data segment will be decompressed
Destination buffer
Buffer pointing to where decompressed memory will be stored
The data is decompressed to the tail segment extending the data segment
Task Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task completes successfully:
The source data is decompressed to destination
The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the decompressed data
CRC can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_decompress_lz4_block_get_crc_cs
xxHash can be retrieved by calling
doca_compress_task_decompress_lz4_bloxk_get_xxh_cs
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The source and destination
doca_bufobjects are not modified
The destination buffer contents may be modified
Task Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the source and destination should not be read/written to
Source and destination must not overlap
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Events
DOCA Compress exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen unexpectedly according to DOCA Core architecture.
The only events DOCA Compress expose are common events (DOCA CTX state changed). See more info in DOCA Core Event.
The DOCA Compress library follows the Context state machine described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.
This section describes how to move states and what is allowed in each state.
States
Idle
In this state, it is expected that application:
Destroys the context
Starts the context
Allowed operations:
Configuring the context according to Configurations
Starting the context
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
None
Create the context
Running
Call stop after making sure all tasks have been freed
Stopping
Call progress until all tasks are completed and freed
Starting
This state cannot be reached.
Running
In this state, it is expected that application:
Allocates and submit tasks
Calls progress to complete tasks and/or receive events
Allowed operations:
Allocate previously configured task
Submit a task
Call stop
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Call start after configuration
Stopping
In this state, it is expected that application:
Calls progress to complete all inflight tasks (tasks will complete with failure)
Frees any completed tasks
Allowed operations:
Call progress
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Running
Call progress and fatal error occurs
Running
Call stop without freeing all tasks
DOCA Compress only supports datapath on CPU, see Execution Phase.
The following samples illustrate how to use the DOCA Compress API to compress and decompress files.
DOCA Compress handles payload only unless the
zc flag is used (available only for deflate samples). In that case, a zlib header and trailer are added in compression and it is considered as part of the input when decompressing.
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Running the Sample
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
cd/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/<sample_name> meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
The binary
doca_<sample_name>is created under
/tmp/build/.
Sample (e.g.,
doca_compress_deflate) usage:
Common arguments
Usage: doca_<sample_name> [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -
v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all
commandflags from an input json
fileProgram Flags: -p, --pci-addr DOCA device PCI device address -f, --
fileInput
fileto compress/decompress -o, --output Output
file-c, --output-checksum Output checksum
Sample-specific arguments
Sample
Argument
Description
Compress/Decompress Deflate
-wf,
-with-frame
Write/read a file with a frame, compatible with default zlib settings
Decompress LZ4 Stream
-bc,
--has-block-checksum
Flag to indicate if blocks have a checksum
-bi,
--are-blocks-independent
Flag to indicate if blocks are independent
-wf,
-with-frame
Read a file compatible with an LZ4 frame
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/doca_<sample_name> -h
Samples
These samples are also available on GitHub.
Compress/Decompress Deflate
This sample illustrates how to use DOCA Compress library to compress or decompress a file.
The sample logic includes:
Locating a DOCA device.
Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.
Populating DOCA memory map with two relevant buffers; one for the source data and one for the result.
Allocating elements in DOCA buffer inventory for each buffer.
Allocating and initializing a DOCA Compress deflate task or a DOCA Decompress deflate task.
Submitting the task.
Running the progress engine until the task is completed.
Writing the result into an output file,
out.txt.
Destroying all DOCA Compress and DOCA Core structures.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/compress_deflate/compress_deflate_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/compress_deflate/compress_deflate_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/compress_deflate/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/decompress_deflate/decompress_deflate_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/decompress_deflate/decompress_deflate_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/decompress_deflate/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/compress_common.h
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/compress_common.c
Decompress LZ4 Stream
This sample illustrates how to use DOCA Compress library to decompress a file using the LZ4 stream decompress task.
The sample logic includes:
Locating a DOCA device.
Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.
Populating DOCA memory map with two relevant buffers; one for the source data and one for the result.
Allocating elements in DOCA buffer inventory for each buffer.
Allocating and initializing an DOCA Decompress LZ4 stream task.
Submitting the task.
Running the progress engine until the task is completed.
Writing the result into an output file,
out.txt.
Destroying all DOCA Compress and DOCA Core structures.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/decompress_lz4_stream/decompress_lz4_stream_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/decompress_lz4_stream/decompress_lz4_stream_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/decompress_lz4_stream/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/compress_common.h
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_compress/compress_common.c
Backward Compatibility
Decompress LZ4 Task
The d ecompress LZ4 task has been removed. To facilitates decompressing memory with the LZ4 algorithm , use the decompress LZ4 stream task or the decompress LZ4 block task instead.