DOCA Flow Connection Tracking

DOCA Flow CT supports actions based on meta and NAT operations. Each action can be defined as either shared or non-shared.

Note Action descriptors are not supported.

Actions that can be shared between entries. Shared actions are predefined and reused in multiple entries.

The user gets a handle per shared action created and uses this handle as a reference to the action where required.

Info It is user responsibility to track shared actions and to remove them when they become irrelevant.

Shared actions are defined using a control queue (see struct doca_flow_ct_cfg).

Actions provided with their data during entry create/update.

These actions are completely managed by DOCA Flow CT and cannot be reused in multiple flows (i.e., NAT operations).

When creating a DOCA Flow CT pipe, users must define action sets, just as they would for any other pipe.

Fields in the CT pipe must be marked as CHANGEABLE during pipe creation. This allows the actual criteria for these fields to be specified later during entry creation.

Info Only actions related to meta and NAT, as defined in struct doca_flow_ct_actions , are supported.

During entry creation or update, different actions can be specified for each direction, allowing variations in action content and/or action type.

To enable user actions, configure the following parameters:

User action templates during DOCA Flow CT pipe creation

Maximum number of user actions ( nb_user_actions on DOCA Flow CT init)

Configure the following parameters on doca_flow_ct_init() :

nb_ctrl_queues – number of control queues for defining shared actions

nb_user_actions – maximum number of user actions. Must align to 64. Both shared control queues and non-shared control queues cache action IDs to speed up ID allocation. Each queue may cache a maximum of 1024 IDs. Users must configure the expected number of actions + total queues * 1024. This number cannot exceed the number of actions hardware supports.

Configure actions sets on doca_flow_pipe_create() .

Use doca_flow_ct_actions_add_shared() with one of the control queues.

Shared actions can be added at any time before use.

Entry can be created in one of the following ways:

Using an action handle of a predefined shared action

Using action data, which is specific to the flow, not sharable (e.g., for NAT operations)

The entry can have different actions and/or different action types per direction.

Non-shared actions associated with an entry are implicitly destroyed by DOCA Flow CT.

Shared actions are not destroyed. They can be used by the user until they decide to remove them.

Entry actions can be updated per direction. All combinations of shared/non-shared actions are applicable (e.g., update from shared to non-shared).