DOCA Installation Guide for Linux
These pages detail the steps necessary to set up NVIDIA DOCA on your Linux environment.
For BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) - Deployment of the BF-Bundle software requires installing/upgrading DOCA on the host side before installing/upgrading the BF-bundle on the BlueField
Supported Networking Platforms
The following networking platforms are supported with DOCA.
BlueField Platforms
The BlueField networking platforms supported with this DOCA version can be found in the BlueField hardware manuals.
ConnectX Platforms
The NVIDIA® ConnectX® NICs supported with DOCA-Host version can be found in the ConnectX hardware manuals.
Hardware Prerequisites
For BlueField Platform users, this guide assumes that a BlueField device has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide .
DOCA Packages
See information in the NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes.
Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile
Refer to section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" in the release notes to learn which profiles are supported with a specific OS.
For full instructions about setting up a development environment, refer to the DOCA Developer Guide.
Methods
Description
Purpose
Scope
Tool
Capability
Links
BFB image
BlueField bootstream (BFB) image for OS deployment on the BlueField DPUs
Production
All OSs
BFB installation (
Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries
Standard Linux tools
Enables upgrading DOCA components using standard Linux tools (e.g.,
Day 2/ Production
All OSs
Based on Linux tools (apt/yum)
Updates components that include changes only
ISO
ISO image
Installation
Ubuntu 22.04
PXE
Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries
Bfb-build
Meant for BlueField users wishing to build their own BFB image for OS deployment on BlueField DPUs
To create custom BFB with special kernel and compile additional packages
All OSs
bfb-build
Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries
BF-FW bundle
A firmware-only BFB image which includes UEFI, NIC firmware, and BMC firmware
Upgrade only firmware components
Only firmware
BFB installation (
Upgrade firmware components only