DOCA PCC Counter Tool

If NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 is operating in DPU mode, the script must be executed on the Arm side. If BlueField-3 is operating in NIC mode, the script must be executed on the host side.

Refer to BlueField Modes of Operation for more information on the DPU's modes of operation.

The following performance counters are supported for PCC:

MAD_RTT_PERF_CONT_REQ – the number of RTT requests received in total

MAD_RTT_PERF_CONT_RES – the number of RTT responses received in total

SX_EVENT_WRED_DROP – the number of TX events dropped due to the CC event queue being full

SX_RTT_EVENT_WRED_DROP – the number of "TX event with RTT request sent indication" dropped due to the CC event queue being full

ACK_EVENT_WRED_DROP – the number of Ack events dropped due to the CC event queue being full

NACK_EVENT_WRED_DROP – the number of Nack events dropped due to the CC event queue being full

CNP_EVENT_WRED_DROP – the number of CNP events dropped due to the CC event queue being full

RTT_EVENT_WRED_DROP – the number of RTT events dropped due to the CC event queue being full

HANDLED_SXW_EVENTS – the number of handled CC events related to SXW

HANDLED_RXT_EVENTS – the number of handled CC events related to RXT

DROP_RTT_PORT0_REQ – the number of RTT requests dropped in total from port 0

DROP_RTT_PORT1_REQ – the number of RTT requests dropped in total from port 1

DROP_RTT_PORT0_RES – the number of RTT responses dropped in total from port 0

DROP_RTT_PORT1_RES – the number of RTT responses dropped in total from port 1

RTT_GEN_PORT0_REQ – the number of RTT requests sent in total from port 0

RTT_GEN_PORT1_REQ – the number of RTT requests sent in total from port 1

RTT_GEN_PORT0_RES – the number of RTT responses sent in total from port 0

RTT_GEN_PORT1_RES – the number of RTT responses sent in total from port 1