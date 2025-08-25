DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.0.0  DOCA Release Notes

On This Page

DOCA Release Notes

NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, software interoperability, and known issues.

Introduction

The DOCA release notes contain the following subpages:

Installation Notes

Note

BlueField-3 devices are not supported with MLNX_OFED as the host driver. They must use DOCA-Host.

Warning

BlueField DPUs with the following SKUs require an 8-pin ATX power supply cable connection when powering up. Without this connection to the power supply cable, the device will not complete the power-on procedure and will not function properly.

  • B3220 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

  • B3240 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 and 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

  • B3210 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

  • B3210E DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

Refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:

  • Setting up the DOCA SDK on your BlueField networking platform or SmartNIC

  • Supported BlueField platforms

Note

By default, installing DOCA profiles with standard Linux tools (yum, apt) installs both doca-runtime and doca-devel (previously doca-sdk).

  • doca-runtime includes all components, libraries, drivers, and tools used in a production environment by a DOCA admin

  • doca-devel includes all components, libraries, drivers, and tools used for development, including reference applications, compilers, etc.

Supported Device Speeds

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE 3 , 100GbE

  1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.                                                                           

  2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.     

  3. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.     

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA can contact us through the following methods:

If you purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, refer to your contract for technical support details.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here