DOCA Secure Channel Application Guide

The DOCA Secure Channel reference application leverages the DOCA Comch API which creates a secure, network independent communication channel between the host and the NVIDIA BlueField DPU.

Comch allows the host to control services on the DPU, activate certain offloads, or exchange messages using client-server/producer-consumer framework.

The client (host) side can communicate only with one server at a time while the server side is able to communicate with multiple clients.

The API allows communication between any PF/VF/SF on the host to the server located on the DPU.

Once a client-server connection is established, multiple producer-consumer instances can be spawned to transfer large amount of data in a first-in-first-out (FIFO) style queue.

Secure channel allows the user to select the message size and amount to be exchanged between the client and the server to simulate heavy load on the channel.