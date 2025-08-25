DOCA SNAP-4 Service Guide

DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
This guide provides instructions on using the DOCA SNAP-4 service on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.

Introduction

NVIDIA® BlueField® SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP (storage-defined network accelerated processing) technology enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP presents networked storage as a local block-storage device (e.g., SSD) emulating a local drive on the PCIe bus. The host OS or hypervisor uses its standard storage driver, unaware that communication is done, not with a physical drive, but with NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP framework. Any logic may be applied to the I/O requests or to the data via the NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP framework prior to redirecting the request and/or data over a fabric-based network to remote or local storage targets.

NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP is based on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU family technology and combines unique software-defined hardware-accelerated storage virtualization with the advanced networking and programmability capabilities of the DPU. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP together with the BlueField DPU enable a world of applications addressing storage and networking efficiency and performance.

snap-arch-version-1-modificationdate-1739448105173-api-v2.png

The traffic arriving from the host towards the emulated PCIe device is redirected to its matching storage controller opened on the mlnx_snap service.

The controller implements the device specification and may expose backend device accordingly (in this use case SPDK is used as the storage stack that exposes backend devices). When a command is received, the controller executes it.

Admin commands are mostly answered immediately, while I/O commands are redirected to the backend device for processing.

The request-handling pipeline is completely asynchronous, and the workload is distributed across all Arm cores (allocated to SPDK application) to achieve the best performance.

The following are key concepts for SNAP:

  • Full flexibility in fabric/transport/protocol (e.g. NVMe-oF/iSCSI/other, RDMA/TCP, ETH/IB)

  • NVMe and virtio-blk emulation support

  • Programmability

  • Easy data manipulation

  • Allowing zero-copy DMA from the remote storage to the host

  • Using Arm cores for data path

Note

BlueField SNAP for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU is licensed software. Users must purchase a license per BlueField-2 DPU to use them.

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU does not have license requirements to run BlueField SNAP.

SNAP as Container

In this approach, the container could be downloaded from NVIDIA NGC and could be easily deployed on the DPU.

The yaml file includes SNAP binaries aligned with the latest spdk.nvda version. In this case, the SNAP sources are not available, and it is not possible to modify SNAP to support different SPDK versions (SNAP as an SDK package should be used for that).

Note

SNAP 4.x is not pre- installed on the BFB but can be downloaded manually on demand .

For instructions on how to install the SNAP container, please see "SNAP Container Deployment".

SNAP as a Package

The SNAP development package (custom) is intended for those wishing to customize the SNAP service to their environment, usually to work with a proprietary bdev and not with the spdk.nvda version. This allows users to gain full access to the service code and the lib headers which enables them to compile their changes.

SNAP Emulation Lib

This includes the protocols libraries and the interaction with the firmware/hardware (PRM) as well as:

  • Plain shared objects (*.so)

  • Static archives (*.a)

  • pkgconfig definitions (*.pc)

  • Include files (*.h)

SNAP Service Sources

This includes the following managers:

  • Emulation device managers:

    • Emulation manager – manages the device emulations, function discovery, and function events

    • Hotplug manager – manages the device emulations hotplug and hot-unplug

    • Config manager – handles common configurations and RCPs (which are not protocol-specific)

  • Service infrastructure managers:

    • Memory manager – handles the SNAP mempool which is used to copy into the Arm memory when zero-copy between the host and the remote target is not used

    • Thread manager – handles the SPDK threads

  • Protocol specific control path managers:

    • NVMe manager – handles the NVMe subsystem, NVMe controller and Namespace functionalities

    • VBLK manager – handles the virtio-blk controller functionalities

  • IO manager:

    • Implements the IO path for regular and optimized flows (RDMA ZC and TCP XLIO ZC)

    • Handles the bdev creation and functionalities

SNAP Service Dependencies

SNAP service depends on the following libraries:

  • SPDK – depends on the bdev and the SPDK resources, such as SPDK threads, SPDK memory, and SPDK RPC service

  • XLIO (for NVMeTCP acceleration)

SNAP Service Flows

snap-service-managers-version-1-modificationdate-1739448105480-api-v2.png

IO Flows

Example of RDMA zero-copy read/write IO flow:

rdma-zero-copy-read-write-io-flow-version-1-modificationdate-1739448105767-api-v2.png

Example of RDMA non-zero-copy read IO flow:

rdma-non-zero-copy-read-io-flow-version-1-modificationdate-1739448106010-api-v2.png

Data Path Providers

SNAP facilitates user-configurable providers to assist in offloading data-path applications from the host. These include: Device emulation, IO-intensive operations, and DMA operations.

Data Path Providers

Description

Support

DPA provider

DPA (data path accelerator) is a cluster of multi-core and multi-execution-unit RISC-V processors embedded within the BlueField.

NVMe, Virtio-blk

DPU provider

Hybrid mode that handles the data-path applications from the host using the BlueField CPU and the DPA hardware. This mode improves IO latency and reduces SNAP downtime during crash recovery .

NVMe, Virtio-blk

Note

DPU is the default provider in SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk.

To switch provider, use the environment variable VIRTIO_EMU_PROVIDER=dpu to modify the the variable on the YAML. Refer to the "SNAP Environment Variables" page for more information.

SNAP Deployment

This section describes how to deploy SNAP as a container.

Note

SNAP does not come pre-installed with the BFB.

Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU

To install NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 BFB:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

For more information, please refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Installation

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

For more information, please refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Configuration

Note

FW configuration may expose new emulated PCI functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, user must make sure all exposed PCI functions (static/hotplug PFs, VFs) are backed by a supporting SNAP SW configuration, otherwise these functions will continue malfunctioning and host behavior will be undefined.

  1. Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mst start
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset

  2. Review the firmware configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query

    Output example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep NVME 
Configurations:                                      Default         Current         Next Boot 
*        NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE                       False(0)        True(1)         True(1) 
*        NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF                       0               125             125 
*        NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF                       1               2               2 
         NVME_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID                    5555            5555            5555 
         NVME_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID                    24577           24577           24577 
         NVME_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE                   67586           67586           67586 
         NVME_EMULATION_REVISION_ID                  0               0               0 
         NVME_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID          0               0               0

    Where the output provides 5 columns:

    • Non-default configuration marker (*)

    • Firmware configuration name

    • Default firmware value

    • Current firmware value

    • Firmware value after reboot – shows a configuration update which is pending system reboot

  3. To enable storage emulation options, the first DPU must be set to work in internal CPU model:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1

  4. To enable the firmware config with virtio-blk emulation PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

  5. To enable the firmware config with NVMe emulation PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

Note

For a complete list of the SNAP firmware configuration options, refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration".

Note

Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.

RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration

RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField OS's default interfaces (named ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions must be added, scalable functions (or SFs), which do support RoCE transport.

To enable RDMA/RoCE:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2

Note

This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.


SR-IOV Firmware Configuration

SNAP supports up to 512 total VFs on NVMe and up to 2000 total VFs on virtio-blk. The VFs may be spread between up to 4 virtio-blk PFs or 2 NVMe PFs.

Info

The following examples are for reference. For complete details on parameter ranges, refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration".

  • Common example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 PF_TOTAL_SF=1 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 TX_SCHEDULER_BURST=15

    Note

    When using 64KB pagesize OS, PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10 (instead of 8) should be configured.

  • Virtio-blk 250 VFs example (2 queue per VF):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2

  • Virtio-blk 1000 VFs example (2 queue per VF):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=250 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 NUM_OF_VFS=0 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2

  • NVMe 250 VFs example (2 IO-queue per VF):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2

Hot-plug Firmware Configuration

Once enabling PCIe switch emulation, BlueField can support up to 31 hotplug NVMe/Virtio-blk functions. "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1" hot-plugged PCIe functions. These slots are shared among all DPU users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs, or others (e.g., virtio-net).

To enable PCIe switch emulation and determine the number of hot-plugged ports to be used:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 1 + the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.

For additional information regarding hot plugging a device, refer to section "Hotplugged PCIe Functions Management".

Note

Hotplug is not guaranteed to work on AMD machines.

Note

Enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE could potentially impact SR-IOV capabilities on Intel and AMD machines.

Note

Currently, hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.


UEFI Firmware Configuration

To use the storage emulation as a boot device, it is recommended to use the DPU's embedded UEFI expansion ROM drivers to be used by the UEFI instead of the original vendor's BIOS ones.

To enable UEFI drivers:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_BLK_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1 EXP_ROM_NVME_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1

DPU Configurations

DPA Core Mask

The d ata path accelerator (DPA) is a cluster of 16 cores with 16 execution units (EUs) per core.

Note

Only EUs 0-170 are available for SNAP.

SNAP supports reservation of DPA EUs for NVMe or virtio-blk controllers. By default, all available EUs, 0-170, are shared between NVMe, virtio-blk, and other DPA applications on the system (e.g., virtio-net).

To assign specific set of EUs, set the following environment variable:

  • For NVMe:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpa_nvme_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>

  • For virtio-blk DPU mode:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpa_helper_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>

  • For virtio-blk DPA mode:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>

The core mask must contain valid hexadecimal digits (it is parsed right to left). For example, dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0xff00 sets 8 EUs (i.e., EUs 8-16).

Note

There is a hardware limit of 128 queues (threads) per DPA EU.


SNAP Container Deployment

SNAP container is available on the DOCA SNAP NVIDIA NGC catalog page.

SNAP container deployment on top of the BlueField DPU requires the following sequence:

  1. Setup preparation and SNAP resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.

  2. Adjust the doca_snap.yaml for advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

  3. Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning SNAP Container" for details.

The following is an example of the SNAP container setup.

snap-container-setup-example-version-1-modificationdate-1739448106397-api-v2.png

Preparation Steps

Step 1: Allocate Hugepages

Generic

Allocate 4GiB hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288 KB.

  2. Use the doca-hugepages to configure the requested hugepages:

    • For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 KB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 2048

    • For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 524288 KB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 524288--num 8

  3. Reload the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] doca-hugepages reload

Note

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Warning

If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate additional hugepages beyond the amount described in this section for those applications.

When deploying SNAP with a high scale of connections (i.e., disks 500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GiB) becomes insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages in the SNAP and SPDK layers. These error messages typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects.

Step 2: Create nvda_snap Folder

The folder /etc/nvda_snap is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.

Downloading YAML Configuration

The .yaml file configuration for the SNAP container is doca_snap.yaml. The download command of the .yaml file can be found on the DOCA SNAP NGC page.

Note

Internet connectivity is necessary for downloading SNAP resources. To deploy the container on DPUs without Internet connectivity, refer to appendix "Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".

Adjusting YAML Configuration

The .yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.

  • The SNAP .yaml file is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.

    To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the DPU OS's relevant Hugepagesize value. For example, to support CentOS 8.x configure Hugepagesize to 512MB:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     limits:
    hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"

    Note

    When deploying SNAP with a large number of controllers (500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GB) may become insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages, typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects. In these cases, more hugepages needed.

  • The following example edits the .yaml file to request 16 CPU cores for the SNAP container and 4Gi memory and 4Gi hugepages:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
        resources:
      requests:
        memory: "2Gi"
        hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"
        cpu: "8"
      limits:
        memory: "4Gi"
        hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"
        cpu: "16"
env:
  - name: APP_ARGS
    value: "-m 0xffff"

    Note

    If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over the CPU resources.

    Note

    When running the Virtio-fs service with a large number of cores, it is necessary to increase the number of IO buffers in SPDK. For example, to run with 16 cores, the size of the large IO buffer pool must be set to at least 4095. This can be configured by adding the RPC command iobuf_set_options --large-pool-count 4095 to spdk_rpc_init.conf under /etc/nvda_snap. Depending on the scale and SPDK subsystems in use other SPDK configuration parameters may need to be adjusted. Refer to SPDK documentation for more details.

  • To automatically configure SNAP container upon deployment, edit the files below according to the use case. During bring-up, SNAP will forward the content of these files into the appropriate RPC script, whether SPDK RPCs or SNAP RPCs. Ensure that the required RPCs for your use case are included.

    1. Add spdk_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/nvda_snap/. The file includes the required SPDK RPCs. File example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      bdev_malloc_create 64 512

    2. Add snap_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/nvda_snap/. The file includes the required SPDK RPCs.

      Virtio-blk file example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --bdev Malloc0

      NVMe file example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
nvme_namespace_create -b Malloc0 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 16dab065-ddc9-8a7a-108e-9a489254a839
nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --suspended
nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1

    3. Edit the .yaml file accordingly (uncomment):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      env:
  - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/nvda_snap/spdk_rpc_init.conf"
  - name: SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/nvda_snap/snap_rpc_init.conf"

      Note

      It is user responsibility to make sure SNAP configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.

Spawning SNAP Container

Run the Kubernetes tool:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] systemctl restart containerd 
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd

Copy the updated doca_snap.yaml file to the /etc/kubelet.d directory.

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

The SNAP service starts initialization immediately, which may take a few seconds. To verify SNAP is running:

  • Look for the message "SNAP Service running successfully" in the log

  • Send spdk_rpc.py spdk_get_version to confirm whether SNAP is operational or still initializing

Debug and Log

View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl pods

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
POD ID              CREATED               STATE         NAME
0379ac2c4f34c       About a minute ago    Ready         snap

View currently active containers, and their IDs:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl ps

View existing containers and their ID:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl ps -a

Examine the logs of a given container (SNAP logs):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl logs <container_id>

Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
journalctl -u kubelet

The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under /var/log/containers.

Refer to section "RPC Log History" for more logging information.

Stop, Start, Restart SNAP Container

SNAP binaries are deployed within a Docker container as SNAP service, which is managed as a supervisorctl service. Supervisorctl provides a layer of control and configuration for various deployment options.

  • In the event of a SNAP crash or restart, supervisorctl detects the action and waits for the exited process to release its resources. It then deploys a new SNAP process within the same container, which initiates a recovery flow to replace the terminated process.

  • In the event of a container crash or restart, kubeletclt detects the action and waits for the exited container to release its resources. It then deploys a new container with a new SNAP process, which initiates a recovery flow to replace the terminated process.

Note

After containers crash or exit, the kubelet restarts them with an exponential back-off delay (10s, 20s, 40s, etc.) which is capped at five minutes. Once a container has run for 10 minutes without an issue, the kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container. Restarting the SNAP service without restarting the container helps avoid the occurrence of back-off delays.

Different SNAP Termination Options

Container Termination

  • To kill the container, remove the .yaml file form /etc/kubelet.d/. To start the container, cp the .yaml file back to the same path:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

  • To restart the container (with sig-term) using crictl, use the -t (timeout) option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>

SNAP Process Termination

To restart the SNAP service without restarting the entire container, user can either use the supervictl tool to restart the SNAP service or terminate the SNAP service process on the DPU. Different signals correspond to different termination behaviors. For example:

  • Restart sends SIGTERM

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name snap) supervisorctl restart snap

  • Pkill sends SIGKILL

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    pkill -9 -f snap

Note

SNAP service termination may take time as it releases all allocated resources. The duration depends on the scale of the use case and any other applications sharing resources with SNAP.


SNAP Process Fast Restart

The duration can be improved by configuring supervisorctl to give the exited SNAP process a shorter or zero termination time when using supervisorctl restart snap.

This causes the new process to start up while the old process' resources are still being freed by the kernel.

The user must ensure that the hugepage allocation is sufficient to accommodate both processes running in parallel. To modify the time SNAP takes to exit, the user should use the relevant environment variable SUPERVISOR_STOPWAITSECS.

To restart the SNAP service without restarting the container, kill the SNAP service process on the DPU. Different signals can be used for different termination options. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
pkill -9 -f snap

SNAP Source Package Deployment

System Preparation

Allocate 4GiB hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288 KB.

  2. Use the doca-hugepages to configure the requested hugepages:

    • For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 KB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 2048

    • For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 524288 KB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 524288--num 8

  3. Reload the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] doca-hugepages reload

Note

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Warning

If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate additional hugepages beyond the amount described in this section for those applications.

When deploying SNAP with a high scale of connections (i.e., disks 500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GiB) becomes insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages in the SNAP and SPDK layers. These error messages typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects.

Installing SNAP Source Package

Download the SNAP source package provided by NVIDIA on BlueField (BF).

Install the package:

  • For Ubuntu, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpkg -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*

  • For CentOS, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    rpm -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*

Build, Compile, and Install Sources

Note

To build SNAP with a custom SPDK, see section "Replace the BFB SPDK".

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson /tmp/build

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson install -C /tmp/build

Configure SNAP Environment Variables

To config the environment variables of SNAP, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
source /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/scripts/set_environment_variables.sh


Run SNAP Service

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_service


Replace the BFB SPDK (Optional)

Start with installing SPDK.

Note

For legacy SPDK versions (e.g., SPDK 19.04) see appendix "Install Legacy SPDK".

To build SNAP with a custom SPDK, instead of following the basic build steps, perform the following:

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources with spdk-compat enabled and provide the path to the custom SPDK. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-spdk-compat=true -Dsnap_spdk_prefix=</path/to/custom/spdk>

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson install -C /tmp/build

  5. Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

Build with Debug Prints Enabled (Optional)

Instead of the basic build steps, perform the following:

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources with buildtype=debug. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson --buildtype=debug /tmp/build

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson install -C /tmp/build

  5. Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)

The script run_snap.sh automates SNAP deployment. Users must modify the following files to align with their setup. The configuration files are in the same format explained in the "adjust the YAML section". If different directories are utilized by the user, edits must be made to run_snap.sh accordingly:

  1. Edit SNAP env variables in:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/set_environment_variables.sh

  2. Edit SPDK initialization RPCs calls:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/spdk_rpc_init.conf

  3. Edit SNAP initialization RPCs calls:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_rpc_init.conf

Run the script:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/run_snap.sh

SNAP Environment Variables

Supported Environment Variables

Name

Description

Default

SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE

Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.

For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".

1 (enabled)

NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE

It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE to 0.

Warning

By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.

1 (enabled)

VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM

Enable/disable virtio-blk recovery using shared memory files. This allows recovering without using --force_in_order.

1 (enabled)

SNAP_EMULATION_MANAGER

The name of the RDMA device configured to have emulation management capabilities.

If the variable is not defined (default), SNAP searches through all available devices to find the emulation manager (which may slow down initialization process). Unless configured otherwise, SNAP selects the first ECPF (i.e., "mlx5_0") as the emulation manager.

NULL (not configured)

VIRTIO_EMU_PROVIDER

Configure the Virtio-blk data path Provider - options: "dpu" and "dpa".

"dpu"

IO_CORE_DISTRIBUTION_POLICY

Support for IO/core Multiplexer (MP) capabilities in DPA provider for NVMe. For more info refer to section "NVMe DPA multiplexer (MP) data path Provider" - options "weighted_rr", "none"

"none" (disabled)

SUPERVISOR_STOPWAITSECS

SNAP process termination time when using supervisorctl restart snap

10 (sec)


YAML Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

Copy
Copied!
            

            
env:
      - name: VARIABLE_NAME
        value: "VALUE"

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
env:
      - name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
        value: "1"


Source Package Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables:

  1. Add/modify the configuration under scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.

  2. Rerun:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh

  3. Rerun SNAP.

SNAP RPC Commands

Remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the SNAP service. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP, like other standard SPDK applications, supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from CLI.

SNAP supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended SNAP-specific command set. SPDK standard commands are executed by the spdk_rpc.py tool while the SNAP-specific command set extension is executed by the snap_rpc.py tool.

Full spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.

Full snap_rpc.py extended commands are detailed further down in this chapter.

Using JSON-based RPC Protocol

The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used via the snap_rpc.py script that is installed inside the SNAP container and can be accessed using crictl tool.

Info

The SNAP container is CRI-compatible.

  • To query the active container ID:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl ps -s running -q --name snap

  • To post RPCs to the container using crictl:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec <container-id> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method>

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c snap_rpc.py emulation_function_list

    In addition, an alias can be used:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    alias snap_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} snap_rpc.py "
alias spdk_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} spdk_rpc.py "

  • To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec -it <container-id> bash

Log Management

snap_log_level_set

SNAP allows dynamically changing the log level of the logger backend using the snap_log_level_set. Any log under the requested level is shown.

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

level

Yes

Number

Log level

  • 0 – Critical

  • 1 – Error

  • 2 – Warning

  • 3 – Info

  • 4 – Debug

  • 5 – Trace

PCIe Function Management

Emulated PCIe functions are managed through IB devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers are ordinary IB devices with special privileges to control PCIe communication and device emulations towards the host OS.

SNAP queries an emulation manager that supports the requested set of capabilities.

The emulation manager holds a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. PCIe functions may be approached later in 3 ways:

  • vuid – recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant (see appendix "PCIe BDF to VUID Translation" for details)

  • vhca_id

  • Function index (i.e., pf_id or vf_id)

emulation_function_list

emulation_function_list lists all existing functions.

The following is an example response for the emulation_function_list command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[
  {
    "hotplugged": true,
    "hotplug state": "POWER_ON",
    "emulation_type": "VBLK",
    "pf_index": 0,
    "pci_bdf": "87:00.0",
    "vhca_id": 5,
    "vuid": "MT2306XZ009TVBLKS1D0F0",
    "ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1",
    "num_vfs": 0,
    "vfs": []
  }
]

Note

Use -a or --all, to show all inactive VF functions.

SNAP supports 2 types of PCIe functions:

  • Static functions – PCIe functions configured at the firmware configuration stage (physical and virtual). Refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration" for additional information.

  • Hot-pluggable functions – PCIe functions configured dynamically at runtime. Users can add detachable functions. Refer to section "Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management" for additional information.

Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management

Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs. Once a new PCIe function is hot plugged, it appears in the host’s PCIe device list and remains persistent until explicitly unplugged or the system undergoes a cold reboot. Importantly, this persistence continues even if the SNAP process terminates. Therefore, it is advised not to include hotplug/hotunplug actions in automatic initialization scripts (e.g., snap_rpc_init.conf).

Note

Hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.

Two-step PCIe Hotplug

The following RPC commands are used to dynamically add or remove PCIe PFs (i.e., hot-plugged functions) in the DPU application.

Once a PCIe function is created (via virtio_blk_function_create), it is accessible and manageable within the DPU application but is not immediately visible to the host OS/kernel. This differs from the legacy API, where creation and host exposure occurs simultaneously. Instead, exposing or hiding PCIe functions to the host OS is managed by separate RPC commands (virtio_blk_controller_hotplug and virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug). After hot unplugging, the function can be safely removed from the DPU (using virtio_blk_function_destroy).

A key advantage of this approach is the ability to pre-configure a controller on the function, enabling it to serve the host driver as soon as it is exposed. In fact, users must create a controller to use the virtio_blk_controller_hotplug API, which is required to make the function visible to the host OS.

controller_hotplug and controller_hotunplug also have an argument named wait_for done. When this argument is set, RPC response will block until either host acknowledges the action and adds/removes the PCI function from its list (or host turns out to be temporarily unavailable). If not set, it is the user's responsibility to validate the function's hotplug state (can be queried using emulation_functions_list RPC).

Note

It is generally advised to use wait_for_done flag whenever a single hotplug/unplug operation is performed. However, when performing multiple hotplug/unplug operations at once, a more time-efficient approach would be to perform all actions at once (without wait_for_done ), then validating their hotplug status altogether using a single RPC call at the end.

In some cases, host might become (temporarily) unavailable to accept new PCI hotplug/unplug functions (typically, during host OS reboot, and until PCIe device enumeration has taken place by host kernel OS). Throughout this timeframe, any attempt to change PCI device list (by hotplug/unplug PCI functions) will be blocked by FW. For clarity, using wait_for_done flag when hotplugging/unplugging a PCI function does not imply that SW will retry to execute the operation until successful in case host is unavailable - it is the RPC user responsibility to actively retry (if desired) in case of such a failure.

Note

Host is considered (temporarily) unavailable until PCIe device enumeration has been taken place by host OS.

virtio_blk_function_create

Create a new virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

manager

No

String

Emulation manager to manage hotplug function (unused)


virtio_blk_function_destroy

Delete an existing virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

vuid

Yes

String

Identifier of the hotplugged function to delete


virtio_blk_controller_hotplug

Exposes (hot plugs) the emulation function to the host OS.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller to expose to the host OS

wait_for_done

No

Bool

Block until host discovers and acknowledges the new command


virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug

Removes (hot unplugs) the emulation function from the host OS.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller to expose to the host OS

wait_for_done

No

Bool

Block until host identifies and removes the function

Note

The non-legacy API is not supported yet for NVMe protocol.

Note

When not using wait_for_done approach, it is the user's responsibility to verify host identifies the new hotplugged function. This can be done by querying the pci_hotplug_state parameter in emulation_function_list RPC output.

Two-step PCIe Hotplug/Unplug Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Bringup
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_create
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done
 
# Cleanup
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_destroy --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0


(Deprecated) Legacy API

Info

End of support for the legacy API is January of 2026.

Hotplug Legacy Commands

The following commands hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.

After a new PCIe function is plugged, it is immediately shown on the host's PCIe devices list until it is either explicitly unplugged or the system goes through a cold reboot. Therefore, it is user responsibility to open a controller instance to manage the new function immediately after a function's creation. Keeping a hotplugged function without a matching controller to manage may cause anomalous behavior on the host OS driver.

virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach

Attach virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

id

No

Number

Device ID

vid

No

Number

Vendor ID

ssid

No

Number

Subsystem device ID

ssvid

No

Number

Subsystem vendor ID

revid

No

Number

Revision ID

class_code

No

Number

Class code

num_msix

No

Number

MSI-X table size

total_vf

No

Number

Maximal number of VFs allowed

bdev

No

String

Block device to use as backend

num_queues

No

Number

Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-62).

Note

The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.

Tip

It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).

queue_depth

No

Number

Queue depth (default 256, range 1-256)

Note

It is only possible to modify the queue depth if the driver is not loaded.

transitional_device

No

Boolean

Transitional device support. See section "Virtio-blk Transitional Device Support" for more details.

dbg_bdev_type

No

Boolean

N/A – not supported


nvme_emulation_device_attach

Attach NVMe emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

id

No

Number

Device ID

vid

No

Number

Vendor ID

ssid

No

Number

Subsystem device ID

ssvid

No

Number

Subsystem vendor ID

revid

No

Number

Revision ID

class_code

No

Number

Class code

num_msix

No

Number

MSI-X table size

total_vf

No

Number

Maximal number of VFs allowed

num_queues

No

Number

Number of IO queues (default 31, range 1-31).

Note

The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.

Tip

It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).

version

No

String

Specification version (currently only 1.4 is supported)

Hot Unplug Legacy Commands

The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:

Command

Description

1

emulation_device_detach_prepare

Prepare emulation function to be detached

2

emulation_device_detach

Detach emulation function

emulation_device_detach_prepare

This is the first step for detaching an emulation device. It prepares the system to detach a hot plugged emulation function. In case of success, the host's hotplug device state changes and you may safely proceed to the emulation_device_detach command.

The controller attached to the emulation function must be created and active when executing this command.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

vhca_id

No

Number

vHCA ID of PCIe function

vuid

No

String

PCIe device VUID

ctrl

No

String

Controller ID

Note

At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.


emulation_device_detach

This is the second step which completes detaching of the hotplugged emulation function. If the detach preparation times out, you may perform a surprise unplug using --force with the command.

Note

The driver must be unprobed, otherwise errors may occur.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

vhca_id

No

Number

vHCA ID of PCIe function

vuid

no

String

PCIe device VUID

force

No

Boolean

Detach with failed preparation

Note

At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.

Virtio-blk Hot Plug/Unplug Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Bringup
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
 
// Cleanup
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0

(Deprecated) SPDK Bdev Management

Info

End of support for SPDK bdev management is January of 2026.

The following RPCs are deprecated and are no longer supported:

  • spdk_bdev_create

  • spdk_bdev_destroy

  • bdev_list

These RPCs were optional. If not performed, SNAP would automatically generate SNAP block devices (bdevs).

Virtio-blk Emulation Management

Virtio-blk emulation is a storage protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These devices are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical devices to the user within the virtual machine.

Each virtio-blk device (e.g., virtio-blk PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-blk controller.

Note

Virtio-blk limitations:

  • Probing a virtio-blk driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-blk controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).

  • Upon creation of a virtio-blk controller, a backend device must already exist.

Virtio-blk Emulation Management Commands

virtio_blk_controller_create

Create a new SNAP-based virtio-blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host. To specify the PCIe function to open a controller upon must be provided as described in section "PCIe Function Management":

  1. vuid (recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant).

  2. vhca_id.

  3. Function index – pf_id, vf_id.

The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

vuid

No

String

PCIe device VUID

vhca_id

No

Number

vHCA ID of PCIe function

pf_id

No

Number

PCIe PF index to start emulation on

vf_id

No

Number

PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is meant to be opened on a VF)

pci_bdf

No

String

PCIe device BDF

ctrl

No

String

Controller ID

num_queues

No

Number

Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-64).

Tip

It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).

Based on effective num_msix value (can be queried from virtio_blk_controller_list RPC), it can be later aligned using virtio_blk_controller_modify RPC).

queue_size

No

Number

Queue size (default 256, range 1-256)

size_max

No

Number

Maximal SGE data transfer size (default 65536 bytes, range 4K - 2M)

Note

SNAP's internal memory buffer pool supports a maximum allocation size of 2 MB. This should guide the user when setting the combined value of size_max * seg_max. This limit is not strictly enforced. If the backend supports zero-copy datapath, users may set size_max beyond 2 MB based on their performance or application needs.

seg_max

No

Number

Maximal SGE list length (default 32, range 1-queue_size)

Note

seg_max is implicitly upper-bounded by virtio queue size in virtio-blk specification. As such, any provided `seg_max` value larger than `queue_size` will be silently clamped down to equal queue_size value.

bdev

No

String

SNAP SPDK block device to use as backend

vblk_id

No

String

Serial number for the controller

admin_q

No

0/1

Enables live migration and NVIDIA vDPA

dynamic_msix

No

0/1

Dynamic MSIX for SR-IOV VFs on this PF. Only valid for PFs.

vf_num_msix

No

Number

Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the --dynamic_msix option) and only when the dynamic MSIX management feature is enabled. Must be an even number ≥ 2.

Note

This field is mandatory when the VF's MSIX is reclaimed using virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim or released using --release_msix on virtio_blk_controller_destroy.

force_in_order

No

0/1

Support virtio-blk crash recovery. Enabling this parameter to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance (default is 0). For more information, refer to section "Virtio-blk Crash Recovery".

indirect_desc

No

0/1

Enables indirect descriptors support for the controller's virt-queues.

Note

When using the virtio-blk kernel driver, if indirect descriptors are enabled, it is always used by the driver. Using indirect descriptors for all IO traffic patterns may hurt performance in most cases.

read_only

No

0/1

Creates read only virtio-blk controller.

suspended

No

0/1

Creates controller in suspended state.

live_update_listener

No

0/1

Creates controller with the ability to listen for live update notifications via IPC.

dbg_bdev_type

No

0/1

N/A – not supported

dbg_local_optimized

No

0/1

N/A – not supported

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": "VblkCtrl1"
}


virtio_blk_controller_destroy

Destroy a previously created virtio-blk controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by the controller's name as acquired from virtio_blk_controller_create().

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

force

No

Boolean

Force destroying VF controller for SR-IOV


virtio_blk_controller_suspend

While suspended, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver and only finishes handling of requests already in flight. All suspended requests (if any) are processed after resume.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name


virtio_blk_controller_resume

After the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and only finishes handling of requests already in flight, the resume command will resume the handling of IOs by the controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name


virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach

Attach the specified bdev into virtIO-blk SNAP controller. It is possible to change the serial ID (using the vblk_id parameter) if a new bdev is attached.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

bdev

Yes

String

Block device name

vblk_id

No

String

Serial number for controller


virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach

You may replace the bdev for virtio-blk controller. First, you should detach bdev from the controller. When bdev is detached, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and finishes handling requests already in flight only.

At this point, you may attach a new bdev or destroy the controller.

When a new bdev is attached, the controller resumes handling all outstanding I/Os.

Note

The block size cannot be changed if the driver is loaded.

bdev may be replaced with a different block size if the driver is not loaded.

Note

A controller with no bdev attached to it is considered a temporary state, in which the controller is not fully operational, and may not respond to some actions requested by the driver.

If there is no imminent intention to call virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach, it is advised to attach a none bdev instead. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VblkCtrl1 --bdev none --dbg_bdev_type null

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name


virtio_blk_controller_list

List virtio-blk SNAP controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

No

String

Controller name

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2",
  "vhca_id": 38,
  "num_queues": 4,
  "queue_size": 256,
  "seg_max": 32,
  "size_max": 65536,
  "bdev": "Nvme1",
  "plugged": true,
  "indirect_desc": true,
  "num_msix": 2,
  "min configurable num_msix": 2,
  "max configurable num_msix": 32
}


virtio_blk_controller_modify

This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.

Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

No

String

Controller Name

num_queues

No

int

Number of queues for the controller

num_msix

No

int

Number of MSIX to be used for a controller.

Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).

Note

Standard virtio-blk kernel driver currently does not support PCI FLR. As such,


virtio_blk_controller_dbg_io_stats_get

Debug counters are per-controller I/O stats that can help knowing the I/O distribution between different queues of the controller and the total I/O received on the controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2",
"queues": [
  {
    "queue_id": 0,
    "core_id": 0,
    "read_io_count": 19987068,
    "write_io_count": 6319931,
    "flush_io_count": 0
  },
  {
    "queue_id": 1,
    "core_id": 1,
    "read_io_count": 9769556,
    "write_io_count": 3180098,
    "flush_io_count": 0
  }
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
    }


virtio_blk_controller_dbg_debug_stats_get

Debug counters are per-controller debug statistics that can help knowing the controller and queues health and status.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

Example response:

Copy
Copy
            

            
{
  "ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1",
  "queues": [
    {
      "qid": 0,
      "state": "RUNNING",
      "hw_available_index": 6,
      "sw_available_index": 6,
      "hw_used_index": 6,
      "sw_used_index": 6,
      "hw_received_descs": 13,
      "hw_completed_descs": 13
    },
    {
      "qid": 1,
      "state": "RUNNING",
      "hw_available_index": 2,
      "sw_available_index": 2,
      "hw_used_index": 2,
      "sw_used_index": 2,
      "hw_received_descs": 6,
      "hw_completed_descs": 6
    },
    {
      "qid": 2,
      "state": "RUNNING",
      "hw_available_index": 0,
      "sw_available_index": 0,
      "hw_used_index": 0,
      "sw_used_index": 0,
      "hw_received_descs": 4,
      "hw_completed_descs": 4
    },
    {
      "qid": 3,
      "state": "RUNNING",
      "hw_available_index": 0,
      "sw_available_index": 0,
      "hw_used_index": 0,
      "sw_used_index": 0,
      "hw_received_descs": 3,
      "hw_completed_descs": 3
    }
  ]
}


virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim

Reclaim virtio-blk SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to the free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

Virtio-blk Configuration Examples

Virtio-blk Configuration for Single Controller

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1


Virtio-blk Cleanup for Single Controller

Copy
Copied!
            

            
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0


Virtio-blk Dynamic Configuration For 125 VFs

  1. Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".

  2. Reboot the host.

  3. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
 
[host] modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-blk
[host] echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs
 
[dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --bdev nvme0n1; done;

    Note

    When SR-IOV is enabled, it is recommended to destroy virtio-blk controllers on VFs using the following and not the virito_blk_controller_destroy RPC command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs

    To destroy a single virtio-blk controller, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] ./snap_rpc.py -t 1000 virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl5 –f

Virtio-blk Suspend, Resume Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_resume -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // fio will resume sending IOs


Virtio-blk Bdev Attach, Detach Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // Bdev will be detached and IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VBLKCtrl1 --bdev null2
[host] // The null2 bdev will be attached into controller and fio will resume sending IOs


Notes

  • Virtio-blk protocol controller supports one backend device only

  • Virtio-blk protocol does not support administration commands to add backends. Thus, all backend attributes are communicated to the host virtio-blk driver over PCIe BAR and must be accessible during driver probing. Therefore, backends can only be changed once the PCIe function is not in use by any host storage driver.

NVMe Emulation Management

NVMe Subsystem

The NVMe subsystem as described in the NVMe specification is a logical entity which encapsulates sets of NVMe backends (or namespaces) and connections (or controllers). NVMe subsystems are extremely useful when working with multiple NVMe controllers especially when using NVMe VFs. Each NVMe subsystem is defined by its serial number (SN), model number (MN), and qualified name (NQN) after creation.

The RPCs listed in this section control the creation and destruction of NVMe subsystems.

NVMe Namespace

NVMe namespaces are the representors of a continuous range of LBAs in the local/remote storage. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem (e.g., 2 namespaces cannot share the same NSID even if they are linked to different controllers).

After creation, NVMe namespaces can be attached to a controller.

Note

SNAP does not currently support shared namespaces between different controllers. So, each namespace should be attached to a single controller.

The SNAP application uses an SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces. Therefore, they should be configured in advance. For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.

NVMe Controller

Each NVMe device (e.g., NVMe PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is a PF or VF, must be backed by NVMe controller, which is responsible for all protocol communication with the host's driver.

Every new NVMe controller must also be linked to an NVMe subsystem. After creation, NVMe controllers can be addressed using either their name (e.g., "Nvmectrl1") or both their subsystem NQN and controller ID.

Attaching NVMe Namespace to NVMe Controller

After creating an NVMe controller and an NVMe namespace under the same subsystem, the following method is used to attach the namespace to the controller.

NVMe Emulation Management Commands

nvme_subsystem_create

Create a new NVMe subsystem to be controlled by one or more NVMe SNAP controllers. An NVMe subsystem includes one or more controllers, zero or more namespaces, and one or more ports. An NVMe subsystem may include a non-volatile memory storage medium and an interface between the controller(s) in the NVMe subsystem and non-volatile memory storage medium.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

nqn

Yes

String

Subsystem qualified name

serial_number

No

String

Subsystem serial number

model_number

No

String

Subsystem model number

nn

No

Number

Maximal namespace ID allowed in the subsystem (default 0xFFFFFFFE; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)

mnan

No

Number

Maximal number of namespaces allowed in the subsystem (default 1024; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)

single_ctrl

No

Boolean

Subsystem is restricted to a single ctrl

Example request:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "method": "nvme_subsystem_create",
  "params": {
    "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0"
  }
}


nvme_subsystem_destroy

Destroy (previously created) NVMe SNAP subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

nqn

Yes

String

Subsystem qualified name

force

No

Bool

Force the deletion of all the controllers and namespaces under the subsystem


nvme_subsystem_list

List NVMe subsystems.

nvme_namespace_create

Create new NVMe namespaces that represent a continuous range of LBAs in the previously configured bdev. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

nqn

Yes

String

Subsystem qualified name

bdev_name

Yes

String

Block device to use as backend

nsid

Yes

Number

Namespace ID

uuid

No

Number

Namespace UUID

Note

To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID should be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.

dbg_bdev_type

No

string

Bdev plugin to be attached with the controller. Refer to section "Bdev" for more information.


nvme_namespace_destroy

Destroy a previously created NVMe namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

nqn

Yes

String

Subsystem qualified name

nsid

Yes

Number

Namespace ID


nvme_namespace_list

List NVMe SNAP namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

nqn

No

String

Subsystem qualified name


nvme_controller_create

Create a new SNAP-based NVMe blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host.

To specify the PCIe function to open the controller upon, pci_index must be provided.

The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

nqn

Yes

String

Subsystem qualified name

vuid

No

Number

VUID of PCIe function

pf_id

No

Number

PCIe PF index to start emulation on

vf_id

No

Number

PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is destined to be opened on a VF)

pci_bdf

No

String

PCIe BDF to start emulation on

vhca_id

No

Number

vHCA ID of PCIe function

ctrl

No

Number

Controller ID

num_queues

No

Number

Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-31).

Note

The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.

Tip

It is recommended for the number of MSIX to match be greater than the number of IO queues.

mdts

No

Number

MDTS (default 7, range 1-7)

fw_slots

No

Number

Maximum number firmware slots (default 4)

write_zeroes

No

0/1

Enable the write_zeroes optional NVMe command

compare

No

0/1

Set the value of the compare support bit in the controller

compare_write

No

0/1

Set the value of the compare_write support bit in the controller

Note

During crash recovery, all compare and write commands are expected to fail.

deallocate_dsm

No

0/1

Set the value of the dsm (dataset management) support bit in the controller. The only dsm request currently supported is deallocate.

suspended

No

0/1

Open the controller in suspended state (requires an additional call to nvme_controller_resume before it becomes active)

Note

This is required if NVMe recovery is expected or when creating the controller when the driver is already loaded. Therefore, it is advisable to use it in all scenarios.

To resume the controller after attaching namespaces, use nvme_controller_resume.

snapshot

No

String

Create a controller out of a snapshot file path. Snapshot is previously taken using nvme_controller_snapshot_get.

dynamic_msix

No

0/1

Enable dynamic MSIX management for the controller (default 0). Applies only for PFs.

vf_num_msix

No

Number

Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the --dynamic_msix option) and only when the dynamic MSIX management feature is enabled.

Note

This field is mandatory when the VF's MSIX is reclaimed using nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim or released using --release_msix on nvme_controller_destroy.

admin_only

No

0/1

Creates NVMe controller with admin queues only (i.e., without IO queues)

quirks

No

Number

Bitmask to support buggy drivers which are non-compliant per NVMe specification.

  • Bit 0 – send "Namespace Attribute Changed" async event, even though it is disabled by the driver during "Set Features" command

  • Bit 1 – keep sending "Namespace Attribute Changed" async events, even when "Changed Namespace List" Get Log Page has not arrived from driver

  • Bit 2 – reserved

  • Bit 3 – force-enable "Namespace Management capability" NVMe OACS even though it is not supported by the controller

  • Bit 4 - Disable Scatter-Gather Lists support.

For more details, see section "OS Issues".

queue_core_alloc_policy

No

String

Specifies how cores are allocated to queues. Options are:

  • "pre-allocation": Pre-allocates core distribution during controller creation. For "pre-allocation" policy, predictable allocation between driver loads, but potential imbalance if actual active queues != num_queues configured in ctrl create.

  • "on-demand": Assigns cores during queue creation. For "on-demand" policy, core distribution auto-balances based on runtime load when queue is active, unpredictable upfront allocation.

(If not specified, default queue_core_alloc_policy is "on-demand")

Note

  • Since the reactor is assigned before driver up, user must make sure they created controller with the number of queues that will be used by the driver to make sure core resources are well balanced.

  • The core-to-queue distribution mapping does not remain persistent in recovery/live update/live migration scenarios.

  • The core mask shown in controller list is a mask of the cores used by snap.

admin_identify_cmd_fwd

No

String

Flag to enable Identify admin command with selected CNS do forwarding on this controller.

Forwarding means will pass a admin command from snap library to upper application to handle.

Selected CNS is comma separate hexadecimal with \'0x\' prefix. A example to use this parameter as: --admin_identify_cmd_fwd 0x0,0x1,0x13

Note

If not set, the SNAP NVMe controller supports an optional NVMe command only if all the namespaces attached to it when loading the driver support it. To bypass this feature, you may explicitly set the NVMe optional command support bit by using its corresponding flag.

For example, a controller created with –-compare 0 would not support the optional compare NVMe command regardless of its attached namespaces.

Example request:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "method": "nvme_controller_create",
  "params": {
    "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0",
    "pf_id": 0,
    "num_queues": 8,
  }
}


nvme_controller_destroy

Destroy a previously created NVMe controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by a controller name as acquired from nvme_controller_create.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

release_msix

No

1/0

Release MSIX back to free pool. Applies only for VFs.

force

No

1/0

Force destroy the controller. It may not be recovered after this.


nvme_controller_suspend

While suspended, the controller stops handling new requests from the host driver. All pending requests (if any) will be processed after resume.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

timeout_ms

No

Number

Suspend timeout

Note

The maximum time in milliseconds to let the controller finish all the inflight I/Os before discarding them.

If timeout_ms is not provided, the operation waits until the IOs complete without a timeout on the SNAP layer.

admin_only

No

0/1

Suspend only the admin queue

live_update_notifier

No

0/1

Send a live update notification via IPC


nvme_controller_resume

The resume command continues the (previously-suspended) controller's handling of new requests sent by the driver. If the controller is created in suspended mode, resume is also used to start initial communication with host driver.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

live_update

No

0/1

Live update resume


nvme_controller_snapshot_get

Take a snapshot of the current state of the controller and dump it into a file. This file may be used to create a controller based on this snapshot. For the snapshot to be consistent, users should call this function only when the controller is suspended (see nvme_controller_suspend RPC).

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

filename

Yes

String

File path


nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim

Reclaims all VFs MSIX back to the PF's free MSIX pool.

This function can only be applied on PFs and can only be run when SR-IOV is not set on host side (i.e., sriov_numvfs = 0).

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name


nvme_controller_list

Provide a list of all active (created) NVMe controllers with their characteristics.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

nqn

No

String

Subsystem qualified name

ctrl

No

String

Only search for a specific controller


nvme_controller_modify

This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.

Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

No

String

Controller Name

num_queues

No

int

Number of queues for the controller

num_msix

No

int

Number of MSIX to be used for a controller.

Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).


nvme_controller_attach_ns

Attach a previously created NVMe namespace to given NVMe controller under the same subsystem.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

nsid

Yes

Number

Namespace ID


nvme_controller_detach_ns

Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

nsid

Yes

Number

Namespace ID


nvme_controller_dbg_io_stats_get

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

ctrl

Yes

String

Controller name

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"ctrl_id": "NVMeCtrl2",
"queues": [
  {
    "queue_id": 0,
    "core_id": 0,
    "read_io_count": 19987068,
    "write_io_count": 6319931,
    "flush_io_count": 0
  },
  {
    "queue_id": 1,
    "core_id": 1,
    "read_io_count": 9769556,
    "write_io_count": 3180098,
    "flush_io_count": 0
  }
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
    }

NVMe Configuration Examples

NVMe Configuration for Single Controller

On the DPU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --suspended
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1

Note

It is necessary to create a controller in a suspended state. Afterward, the namespaces can be attached, and only then should the controller be resumed using the nvme_controller_resume RPC.

Note

To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID must be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.


NVMe Cleanup for Single Controller

Copy
Copied!
            

            
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl2 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl2
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0


NVMe and Hotplug Cleanup for Single Controller

Copy
Copied!
            

            
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0


NVMe Configuration for 125 VFs SR-IOV

  1. Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".

  2. Reboot the host.

  3. Create a dummy controller on the parent PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --admin_only

  4. Create 125 Bdevs (Remote or Local), 125 NSs and 125 controllers:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do \ 
   # spdk_rpc.py bdev_null_create null$((i+1)) 64 512; 
   # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b null$((i+1)) -n $((i+1)) --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 3d9c3b54-5c31-410a-b4f0-7cf2afd9e$((i+100));
   # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --suspended; 
   # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) -n $((i+1));
   # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl$(i+2); 
done

  5. Load the driver and configure VFs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] # modprobe -v nvme 
[host] # echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:25\:00.2/sriov_numvfs

Environment Variable Management

snap_global_param_list

snap_global_param_list lists all existing environment variables.

The following is an example response for the snap_global_param_list command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[
  "SNAP_ENABLE_POLL_SKIP       : set     : 0  ",
  "SNAP_POLL_CYCLE_SIZE        : not set : 16 ",
  "SNAP_RPC_LOG_ENABLE         : set     : 1  ",
  "SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB        : set     : 1024",
  "SNAP_MEMPOOL_4K_BUFFS_PER_CORE : not set : 1024",
  "SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE      : set     : 1  ",
  "SNAP_TCP_XLIO_ENABLE        : not set : 1  ",
  "SNAP_TCP_XLIO_TX_ZCOPY      : not set : 1  ",
  "MLX5_SHUT_UP_BF             : not set : 0  ",
  "SNAP_SHARED_RX_CQ           : not set : 1  ",
  "SNAP_SHARED_TX_CQ           : not set : 1  ",
...

Advanced Features

RPC Log History

RPC log history (enabled by default) records all the RPC requests (from snap_rpc.py and spdk_rpc.py) sent to the SNAP application and the RPC response for each RPC requests in a dedicated log file, /var/log/snap-log/rpc-log. This file is visible outside the container (i.e., the log file's path on the DPU is /var/log/snap-log/rpc-log as well).

The SNAP_RPC_LOG_ENABLE env can be used to enable (1) or disable (0) this feature.

Info

RPC log history is supported with SPDK version spdk23.01.2-12 and above.

Warning

When RPC log history is enabled, the SNAP application writes (in append mode) RPC request and response message to /var/log/snap-log/rpc-log constantly. Pay attention to the size of this file. If it gets too large, delete the file on the DPU before launching the SNAP pod.

SR-IOV

The configuration of SR-IOV depends on the kernel version and requires careful consideration to ensure optimal device visibility and system stability.

For deployments with multiple virtual devices, autoprobe must be disabled to ensure reliable device discovery by setting sriov_drivers_autoprobe=0 in /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/. Failing to do this may cause the following issues:

  • Incomplete device visibility

  • Missing virtual disks

  • Potential system hangs during device initialization

  • Unreliable behavior with large numbers of VFs (>100)

Configurations required for large-scale deployments:

  1. Disable autoprobe:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe

  2. Manually bind the VFs as required using your specific driver binding tools (e.g., driverctl or bind/unbind in sysfs).

For small-scale deployments (with fewer than 100 VFs), you can use the sriov_totalvfs sysfs entry to set the number of VFs:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo <number_of_vfs> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_totalvfs

Note

Applying this configuration for larger deployments.

Note

After completing the SR-IOV configuration, no disk will be exposed in the hypervisor by default. The disk will only appear within the VM after the associated PCIe VF is assigned to the VM using the virtualization manager (e.g., libvirt, VMware, etc.). If you need to use the device directly from the hypervisor, manually bind the PCIe VF to the desired driver.

Note

Hot-plug PFs do not support SR-IOV.

Info

It is recommended to add pci=assign-busses to the boot command line when creating more than 127 VFs.

Note

Without this option, the following errors may appear from host and the virtio driver will not probe these devices:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
pci 0000:84:00.0: [1af4:1041] type 7f class 0xffffff
pci 0000:84:00.0: unknown header type 7f, ignoring device


Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)

Note

Zero-copy is supported on SPDK 21.07 and higher.

SNAP-direct allows SNAP applications to transfer data directly from the host memory to remote storage without using any staging buffer inside the DPU.

SNAP enables the feature according to the SPDK BDEV configuration only when working against an SPDK NVMe-oF RDMA block device.

To enable zero copy, set the environment variable (as it is enabled by default):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE=1

For more info refer to the section SNAP Environment Variables.

NVMe/TCP XLIO Zero Copy

NVMe/TCP Zero Copy is implemented as a custom NVDA_TCP transport in SPDK NVMe initiator, and it is based on a new XLIO socket layer implementation.

The implementation is different for Tx and Rx:

  • The NVMe/TCP Tx Zero Copy is similar between RDMA and TCP in that the data is sent from the host memory directly to the wire without an intermediate copy to Arm memory

  • The NVMe/TCP Rx Zero Copy allows achieving partial zero copy on the Rx flow by eliminating copy from socket buffers (XLIO) to application buffers (SNAP). But data still must be DMA'ed from Arm to host memory.

To enable NVMe/TCP Zero Copy, use SPDK v22.05.nvda --with-xlio (v22.05.nvda or higher).

Note

For more information about XLIO including limitations and bug fixes, refer to the NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation.

To enable SNAP TCP XLIO Zero Copy:

  1. SNAP container: Set the environment variables and resources in the YAML file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    resources:
  requests:
    memory: "4Gi"
    cpu: "8"
  limits:
    hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"
    memory: "6Gi"
    cpu: "16"
 
## Set according to the local setup
env:
  - name: APP_ARGS
    value: "--wait-for-rpc"
  - name: SPDK_XLIO_PATH
    value: "/usr/lib/libxlio.so"

  2. SNAP sources: Set the environment variables and resources in the relevant scripts

    1. In run_snap.sh, edit the APP_ARGS variable to use the SPDK command line argument --wait-for-rpc:

      run_snap.sh

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      APP_ARGS="--wait-for-rpc"

    2. In set_environment_variables.sh, uncomment the SPDK_XLIO_PATH environment variable:

      set_environment_variables.sh

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      export SPDK_XLIO_PATH="/usr/lib/libxlio.so"

Note

NVMe/TCP XLIO requires a BlueField Arm OS hugepage size of 4Gi. For information on configuring the hugepages, refer to sections "Step 1: Allocate Hugepages" and "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

At high scale, it is required to use the global variable XLIO_RX_BUFS=4096 even though it leads to high memory consumption. Using XLIO_RX_BUFS=1024 requires lower memory consumption but limits the ability to scale the workload.

Info

For more info refer to the section "SNAP Environment Variables".

Tip

It is recommended to configure NVMe/TCP XLIO with the transport ack timeout option increased to 12.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_set_options --transport-ack-timeout 12

Other bdev_nvme options may be adjusted according to requirements.

Expose an NVMe-oF subsystem with one namespace by using a TCP transport type on the remote SPDK target.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py sock_set_default_impl -i xlio
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_set_options --transport-ack-timeout 12
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t nvda_tcp -a 3.3.3.3 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2023-01.io.nvmet
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn. 2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0 --uuid 16dab065-ddc9-8a7a-108e-9a489254a839
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --suspended --num_queues 16
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
 
[host] modprobe -v nvme
[host] fio --filename /dev/nvme0n1 --rw randrw --name=test-randrw --ioengine=libaio --iodepth=64 --bs=4k --direct=1 --numjobs=1 --runtime=63 --time_based --group_reporting --verify=md5

Info

For more information on XLIO, please refer to XLIO documentation.


Encryption

The SPDK version that comes with SNAP supports hardware encryption/decryption offload. To enable AES/XTS, follow the instructions under section "Modifying SF Trust Level to Enable Encryption".

Zero Copy (SNAP-direct) with Encryption

SNAP offers support for zero copy with encryption for bdev_nvme with an RDMA transport.

Note

If another bdev_nvme transport or base bdev other than NVMe is used, then zero copy flow is not supported, and additional DMA operations from the host to the BlueField Arm are performed.

Info

Refer to section "SPDK Crypto Example" to see how to configure zero copy flow with AES_XTS offload.

Command

Description

mlx5_scan_accel_module

Accepts a list of devices to be used for the crypto operation

accel_crypto_key_create

Creates a crypto key

bdev_nvme_attach_controller

Constructs NVMe block device

bdev_crypto_create

Creates a virtual block device which encrypts write IO commands and decrypts read IO commands


mlx5_scan_accel_module

Accepts a list of devices to use for the crypto operation provided in the --allowed-devs parameter. If no devices are specified, then the first device which supports encryption is used.

For best performance, it is recommended to use the devices with the largest InfiniBand MTU (4096). The MTU size can be verified using the ibv_devinfo command (look for the max and active MTU fields). Normally, the mlx5_2 device is expected to have an MTU of 4096 and should be used as an allowed crypto device.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

qp-size

No

Number

QP size

num-requests

No

Number

Size of the shared requests pool

allowed-devs

No

String

Comma-separated list of allowed device names (e.g., "mlx5_2")

Note

Make sure that the device used for RDMA traffic is selected to support zero copy.

enable-driver

No

Boolean

Enables accel_mlx5 platform driver. Allows AES_XTS RDMA zero copy.


accel_crypto_key_create

Creates crypto key. One key can be shared by multiple bdevs.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

cipher

Yes

Number

Crypto protocol (AES_XTS)

key

Yes

Number

Key

key2

Yes

Number

Key2

name

Yes

String

Key name


bdev_nvme_attach_controller

Creates NVMe block device.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

name

Yes

String

Name of the NVMe controller, prefix for each bdev name

trtype

Yes

String

NVMe-oF target trtype (e.g., rdma, pcie)

traddr

Yes

String

NVMe-oF target address (e.g., an IP address or BDF)

trsvcid

No

String

NVMe-oF target trsvcid (e.g., a port number)

addrfam

No

String

NVMe-oF target adrfam (e.g., ipv4, ipv6)

nqn

No

String

NVMe-oF target subnqn


bdev_crypto_create

This RPC creates a virtual crypto block device which adds encryption to the base block device.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

base_bdev_name

Yes

String

Name of the base bdev

name

Yes

String

Crypto bdev name

key-name

Yes

String

Name of the crypto key created with accel_crypto_key_create


SPDK Crypto Example

The following is an example of a configuration with a crypto virtual block device created on top of bdev_nvme with RDMA transport and zero copy support:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py mlx5_scan_accel_module --allowed-devs "mlx5_2" --enable-driver
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py accel_crypto_key_create -c AES_XTS -k 00112233445566778899001122334455 -e 11223344556677889900112233445500 -n test_dek
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2016-06.io.spdk:cnode0
[dpu] # spdk_rpc.py bdev_crypto_create nvme0n1 crypto_0 -n test_dek
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create crypto_0
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl0 --suspended
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create –nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0 --bdev_name crypto_0 –-nsid 1 -–uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns –-ctrl NVMeCtrl0 --nsid 1
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume –-ctrl NVMeCtrl0

Virtio-blk Live Migration

Live migration is a standard process supported by QEMU which allows system administrators to pass devices between virtual machines in a live running system. For more information, refer to QEMU VFIO Device Migration documentation.

Live migration is supported for SNAP virtio-blk devices in legacy and standard VFIO modes. Legacy mode uses drivers like NVIDIA's proprietary vDPA-based Live Migration Solution, while standard mode leverages the latest kernel capabilities using the virtio-vfio-pci kernel driver. Legacy mode can be enabled/disabled using the environment variable `VIRTIO_CTRL_VDPA_ADMIN_Q` (enabled by default).

Software Requirements for Standard VFIO

  • Kernel – 6.15.0+ (using virtio-vfio-pci driver)

  • QEMU – 9.2+

  • libvirt – 10.6+

SNAP Configuration

  1. Set the environment variable VIRTIO_CTRL_VDPA_ADMIN_Q to 1 (default) for legacy or 0 for standard VFIO mode.

  2. Create a PF Controller with Admin Queue (common to both modes):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --admin_q …

Limitations

  1. In standard virtio live migration process, it is expected from the device to complete all the inflight IOs (with no configurable timeout). In case remote storage is not available (disconnected / non-responsive), device migration will wait indefinitely. In other words - migration time cannot be guaranteed (degradation comparing to legacy mode functionality).

SNAP Container Live Upgrade

Live upgrade enables updating the SNAP image used by a container without causing SNAP container downtime.

While newer SNAP releases may introduce additional content, potentially causing behavioral differences during the upgrade, the process is designed to ensure backward compatibility. Updates between releases within the same sub-version (e.g., 4.0.0-x to 4.0.0-y) should proceed without issues.

However, updates across different major or minor versions may require changes to system components (e.g., firmware, BFB), which may impact backward compatibility and necessitate a full reboot post update. In those cases, live updates are unnecessary.

Live Upgrade Prerequisites

To enable live upgrade, perform the following modifications:

  1. Allocate double hugepages for the destination and source containers.

  2. Make sure the requested amount of CPU cores is available.

    The default YAML configuration sets the container to request a CPU core range of 8-16. This means that the container is not deployed if there are fewer than 8 available cores, and if there are 16 free cores, the container utilizes all 16.

    For instance, if a container is currently using all 16 cores and, during a live upgrade, an additional SNAP container is deployed. In this case, each container uses 8 cores during the upgrade process. Once the source container is terminated, the destination container starts utilizing all 16 cores.

    Note

    For 8-core DPUs, the .yaml must be edited to the range of 4-8 CPU cores.

  3. Change the name of the doca_snap.yaml file that describes the destination container (e.g., doca_snap_new.yaml ) so as to not overwrite the running container .yaml.

  4. Change the name of the new .yaml pod and container on lines 16 and 20, respectively (e.g., snap-new).

  5. Deploy the the destination container by copying the new yaml (e.g., doca_snap_new.yaml ) to kubelet.

Note

After deploying the destination container, until the live update process is complete, avoid making any configuration changes via RPC. Specifically, do not create or destroy hotplug functions.

Note

When restoring a controller in the destination container during a live update, it is recommended to use the same arguments originally used for controller creation in the source container.

Note

User may need to update the RPC alias since the new container name has been edited.


Live Upgrade Flow

The way to live upgrade the SNAP image is to move the SNAP controllers and SPDK block devices between different containers while minimizing the duration of the host VMs impact.

live-upgrade-flow-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1739448106657-api-v2.png

  • Source container – the running container before live upgrade

  • Destination container – the running container after live upgrade

SNAP Container Live Upgrade Procedure

  1. Follow the steps in section "Live Upgrade Prerequisites" and deploy the destination SNAP container using the modified yaml file.

  2. Query the source and destination containers:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl ps -r

  3. Check for SNAP started successfully in the logs of the destination container, then copy the live update from the container to your environment.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] crictl logs -f <dest-container-id>
[dpu] crictl exec <dest-container-id> cp /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/live_update.py /etc/nvda_snap/

  4. Run the live_update.py script to move all active objects from the source container to the destination container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] cd /etc/nvda_snap
[dpu] ./live_update.py -s <source-container-id> -d <dest-container-id>

  5. Delete the source container.

    Note

    To post RPCs, use the crictl tool:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec -it <container-id X> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method>
crictl exec -it <container-id Y> spdk_rpc.py <RPC-method>

    Note

    To automate the SNAP configuration (e.g., following failure or reboot) as explained in section "Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)", spdk_rpc_init.conf and snap_rpc_init.conf must not include any configs as part of the live upgrade. Then, once the transition to the new container is done, spdk_rpc_init.conf and snap_rpc_init.conf can be modified with the desired configuration.

SNAP Container Live Upgrade Commands

The live update tool is designed to support fast live updates. It iterates over the available emulation functions and performs the following actions for each one.

Info

Note that the physical function controller must remain available in the source container while its virtual functions are being live-updated. Only after the virtual function controllers in the source container is destroyed, the physical function controller can be removed from that container.

  1. On the source container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend --ctrl [ctrl_name] --events_only

  2. On the destination container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller ...
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create ... --suspended --live_update_listener

  3. On the source container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy --ctrl [ctrl_name]
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller [bdev_name]

SR-IOV Dynamic MSIX Management

Message Signaled Interrupts eXtended (MSIX) is an interrupt mechanism that allows devices to use multiple interrupt vectors, providing more efficient interrupt handling than traditional interrupt mechanisms such as shared interrupts. In Linux, MSIX is supported in the kernel and is commonly used for high-performance devices such as network adapters, storage controllers, and graphics cards. MSIX provides benefits such as reduced CPU utilization, improved device performance, and better scalability, making it a popular choice for modern hardware.

However, proper configuration and management of MSIX interrupts can be challenging and requires careful tuning to achieve optimal performance, especially in a multi-function environment as SR-IOV.

By default, BlueField distributes MSIX vectors evenly between all virtual PCIe functions (VFs). This approach is not optimal as users may choose to attach VFs to different VMs, each with a different number of resources. Dynamic MSIX management allows the user to manually control of the number of MSIX vectors provided per each VF independently.

Note

Configuration and behavior are similar for all emulation types, and specifically NVMe and virtio-blk.

Dynamic MSIX management is built from several configuration steps:

  1. At this point, and in any other time in the future when no VF controllers are opened (sriov_numvfs=0), all PF-related MSIX vectors can be reclaimed from the VFs to the PF's free MSIX pool.

  2. User must take some of the MSIX from the free pool and give them to a certain VF during VF controller creation.

  3. When destroying a VF controller, the user may choose to release its MSIX back to the pool.

Once configured, the MSIX link to the VFs remains persistent and may change only in the following scenarios:

  • User explicitly requests to return VF MSIXs back to the pool during controller destruction.

  • PF explicitly reclaims all VF MSIXs back to the pool.

  • Arm reboot (FE reset/cold boot) has occurred.

To emphasize, the following scenarios do not change MSIX configuration:

  • Application restart/crash.

  • Closing and reopening PF/VFs without dynamic MSIX support.

The following is an NVMe example of dynamic MSIX configuration steps (similar configuration also applies for virtio-blk):

  1. Reclaim all MSIX from VFs to PF's free MSIX pool:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim <CtrlName>

  2. Query the controller list to get information about the resources constraints for the PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_list -c <CtrlName>
…     'free_msix': 100,
…     'free_queues': 200,
…     'vf_min_msix': 2,
…     'vf_max_msix': 64,
…     'vf_min_queues': 0,
…     'vf_max_queues': 31,
…

    Where:

    • free_msix stands for the number of total MSIX available in the PF's free pool, to be assigned for VFs, through the parameter vf_num_msix (of the <protocol>_controller_create RPC).

    • free_queues stands for the number of total queues (or "doorbells") available in the PF's free pool, to be assigned for VFs, through the parameter num_queues (of the <protocol>_controller_create RPC).

    • vf_min_msix and vf_max_msix together define the available configurable range of vf_num_msix parameter value which can be passed in <protocol>_controller_create RPC for each VF.

    • vf_min_queues and vf_max_queues together define the available configurable range of num_queues parameter value which can be passed in <protocol>_controller_create RPC for each VF.

  3. Distribute MSIX between VFs during their creation process, considering the PF's limitations:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create_ --vf_num_msix <n> --num_queues <m> …

    Note

    It is strongly advised to provide both vf_num_msix and num_queues parameters upon VF controller creation. Providing only one of the values may result in a conflict between MSIX and queue configuration, which may in turn cause the controller/driver to malfunction.

    Tip

    In NVMe protocol, MSIX is used by NVMe CQ. Therefore, it is advised to assign 1 MSIX out of the PF's global pool (free_msix) for each assigned queue.

    In virtio protocol, MSIX is used by virtqueue and one extra MSIX is required for BAR configuration changes notification. Therefore, it is advised to assign 1 MSIX out of the PF's global pool (free_msix) for every assigned queue, and one more as configuration MSIX.

    In summary, the best practice for queues/MSIX ratio configuration is:

    • For NVMe – num_queues = vf_num_msix

    • For virtio – num_queues = vf_num_msix-1

  4. Upon VF teardown, release MSIX back to the free pool:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy_ --release_msix …

  5. Set SR-IOV on the host driver:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo <N> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_numvfs

    Note

    It is highly advised to open all VF controllers in SNAP in advance before binding VFs to the host/guest driver. That way, for example in case of a configuration mistake which does not leave enough MSIX for all VFs, the configuration remains reversible as MSIX is still modifiable. Otherwise, the driver may try to use the already-configured VFs before all VF configuration has finished but will not be able to use all of them (due to lack of MSIX). The latter scenario may result in host deadlock which, at worst, can be recovered only with cold boot.

    Note

    There are several ways to configure dynamic MSIX safely (without VF binding):

    1. Disable kernel driver automatic VF binding to kernel driver:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      # echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/sriov_driver_autoprobe

      After finishing MSIX configuration for all VFs, they can then be bound to VMs, or even back to the hypervisor:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      echo "0000:01:00.0" > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvme/bind

    2. Use VFIO driver (instead of kernel driver) for SR-IOV configuration.

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # echo 0000:af:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/bind				# Bind PF to VFIO driver
# echo 1 > /sys/module/vfio_pci/parameters/enable_sriov
# echo <N> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/0000:af:00.2/sriov_numvfs	# Create VFs device for it

Recovery

The recovery feature enables the restoration of controller state after the SNAP application terminates—either gracefully or unexpectedly (e.g., due to kill -9).

Note

Recovery is only possible if the SNAP application is restarted with the exact same configuration that was active prior to the shutdown or crash.

NVMe Recovery

NVMe recovery allows the NVMe controller to be recovered after a SNAP application is closed whether gracefully or after a crash (e.g., kill -9).

To use NVMe recovery, the controller must be re-created in a suspended state with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e., the same bdevs, num queues, and namespaces with the same uuid, etc).

Note

The controller must be resumed only after all NSs are attached.

NVMe recovery uses files on the BlueField under /dev/shm to recover the internal state of the controller. Shared memory files are deleted when the BlueField is reset. For this reason, recovery is not supported after BF reset.

Virtio-blk Crash Recovery

To use virtio-blk recovery, the controller must be re-created with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e. the same bdevs, num queues, etc).

The following options are available to enable virtio-blk crash recovery.

Virtio-blk Crash Recovery with --force_in_order

For virtio-blk crash recovery with --force_in_order, disable the VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM environment variable and create a controller with the --force_in_order argument.

In virtio-blk SNAP, the application is not guaranteed to recover correctly after a sudden crash (e.g., kill -9).

To enable the virtio-blk crash recovery, set the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --force_in_order …

Note

Setting force_in_order to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance as it will serve the command in-order.

Note

If --force_in_order is not used, any failure or unexpected teardown in SNAP or the driver may result in anomalous behavior because of limited support in the Linux kernel virtio-blk driver.


Virtio-blk Crash Recovery without --force_in_order

For virtio-blk crash recovery without --force_in_order, enable the VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM environment variable and create a controller without the --force_in_order argument.

Virtio-blk recovery allows the virtio-blk controller to be recovered after a SNAP application is closed whether gracefully or after a crash (e.g., kill -9).

To use virtio-blk recovery without --force_in_order flag. VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM must be enabled, the controller must be recreated with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e., same bdevs, num queues, etc).

When VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM is enabled, virtio-blk recovery uses files on the BlueField under /dev/shm to recover the internal state of the controller. Shared memory files are deleted when the BlueField is reset. For this reason, recovery is not supported after BlueField reset.

SNAP Configuration Recovery

SNAP can save its configuration as defined by user RPCs, and upon SNAP restart it can use the config json file to recover the configuration that was set before SNAP was closed.

This is used to recover SNAP state and cannot be used to initially configure SNAP.

To use SNAP configuration recovery, set a dir path for env var SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON. snap_config.json file in this path should be deleted if a new configuration (different than the one before SNAP closing) is set after SNAP is restarted.

Running this way ensures that your configuration is saved only after all changes in the script have been successfully performed.

When SNAP is restarted, there is no need to re-run snap rpcs or set rpcs in init files after initial configuration. SNAP will load the configuration set in SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON file. This method is better for fast recovery.

Warning

  • When changing ctrl/function configuration, driver must remain unloaded until configuration change is done. Otherwise, configuration recovery may fail if the configuration change has not finished successfully.

  • Hotplugged emulation functions are persistent between SNAP runs (not BF resets) and should be set once during SNAP's initial configuration. Only the ctrls created on these function are saved in the config state.

  • If the use case supports SNAP crash recovery after a reboot, the recommended file path inside the container is /etc/nvda_snap. If recovery is for an unsupported use case, store the file in a path such as /tmp/ or /dev/shm.


Improving SNAP Recovery Time

The following table outlines features designed to accelerate SNAP initialization and recovery processes following termination.

Feature

Description

How to?

SPDK JSON-RPC configuration file

An initial configuration can be specified for the SPDK configuration in SNAP. The configuration file is a JSON file containing all the SPDK JSON-RPC method invocations necessary for the desired configuration. Moving from posting RPCs to JSON file improves bring-up time.

Info

For more information check SPDK JSON-RPC documentation.

To generate a JSON-RPC file based on the current configuration, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spdk_rpc.py save_config > config.json

The config.json file can then be passed to a new SNAP deployment using the environment variable in the YAML SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON.

Note

If SPDK encounters an error while processing the JSON configuration file, the initialization phase fails, causing SNAP to exit with an error code.

Disable SPDK accel functionality

The SPDK accel functionality is necessary when using NVMe TCP features. If NVMe TCP is not used, accel should be manually disabled to reduce the SPDK startup time, which can otherwise take few seconds. To disable all accel functionality edit the flags disable_signature, disable_crypto, and enable_module.

Edit the config file as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
	"method": "mlx5_scan_accel_module",
	"params": {
	 "qp_size": 64,
	 "cq_size": 1024,
 	 "num_requests": 2048,
 	 "enable_driver": false,
 	 "split_mb_blocks": 0,
 	 "siglast": false,
 	 "qp_per_domain": false,
	 "disable_signature": true,
	 "disable_crypto": true,
	 "enable_module": false
	}

Provide the emulation manager name

If the SNAP_EMULATION_MANAGER environment variable is not defined (default), SNAP searches through all available devices to find the emulation manager which may slow down initialization process. Explicitly defining the device reduces the chance of initialization delays.

Use SNAP_EMULATION_MANAGER to modify the the variable on the YAML. Refer to the "SNAP Environment Variables" page for more information.

DPU mode for virtio-blk

DPU mode is supported only with virtio-blk. DPU mode r educes SNAP downtime during crash recovery.

Set VIRTIO_EMU_PROVIDER=dpu to modify the the variable on the YAML. Refer to the "SNAP Environment Variables" page for more information.

SNAP configuration recovery for virtio-blk

SNAP configuration recovery enables restoring the SNAP state without the need to re-post SNAP RPCs. By moving from posting individual RPCs to using a pre-saved JSON configuration file, the bring-up time is significantly improved.

Set SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON to a path where config file should be saved. Also use an SPDK JSON-RPC configuration file.

Hugepages allocation

SNAP allocates a mempool from hugepages. Reducing its size can impact the duration of SNAP’s crash recovery.

SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB is set to1024MB by default.


Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring

The Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring feature is an experimental reliability mechanism designed to enhance the robustness of the system by automatically detecting and recovering from application hangs, crashes, or unresponsive components. This mechanism minimizes service disruption by triggering recovery procedures without requiring manual intervention.

The heartbeat system functions as a periodic signal emitted by the SNAP service to indicate its operational status. These signals serve as an indicator that the service is active and functioning as expected.

A dedicated watchdog component monitors the presence and frequency of heartbeat signals. If the heartbeat is not received within a predefined timeout interval, the watchdog determines that the monitored component is unresponsive and initiates a predefined recovery action.

The typical sequence of operations is as follows:

  1. A SNAP component becomes unresponsive due to a crash, hang, or other failure condition.

  2. The watchdog detects the absence of the expected heartbeat signal.

  3. A recovery action is automatically triggered.

  4. The SNAP service is restarted, and previously configured virtual disk states are restored.

  5. Normal operation resumes.

The entire recovery process is designed to complete within a few seconds, thereby minimizing downtime.

Configuration

The behavior of the Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring system is configurable through environment variables. These variables allow the user to specify parameters such as heartbeat intervals, timeouts, and recovery policies without requiring changes to the application code.

Environment Variable

Impact on Recovery

Default value

SNAP_HEARTBEAT_INTERVAL_MS

Interval (in milliseconds) between heartbeat signals from SNAP

0 (disabled)

SNAP_HEARTBEAT_THREAD_ID

The ID of the thread responsible for processing heartbeat signals

1

Info

For more configuration options, check the snap_watchdog.py script.


Execution

To initiate the watchdog service while the SNAP application is running, execute the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./snap_watchdog.py --daemon

This command launches the watchdog in the background, where it continuously monitors the health of the SNAP service and initiates recovery procedures as necessary.

IO/Core Multiplexer

The I/O Core Multiplexer (MP) is a configurable mechanism that determines how I/O requests from a single source are distributed across the available DPU cores. This feature is critical for optimizing performance based on application-specific needs, particularly in scenarios involving high I/O workloads.

The multiplexer offers two policy modes:

  • None (Default) – All I/O operations originating from a single source are processed by a single DPU core. I/O sources are distributed across DPU cores in a balanced manner.

    • Recommended for: Low-latency environments

    • Optimization focus: I/O latency

  • (Weighted) Round Robin – I/O requests from a single source are distributed across multiple DPU cores in a round-robin sequence. If the backend supports per-core weight configuration (e.g., SPDK NVMe-oF bdev), the distribution follows those weights. Otherwise, the I/Os are spread evenly.

    • Recommended for: Bandwidth-intensive environments or systems with low per-core backend throughput (e.g., TCP-based backends)

    • Optimization focus: I/O bandwidth

To configure the IO/Core Multiplexer policy, users need to set the IO_CORE_DISTRIBUTION_POLICY environment variable. The available options are:

  • none – Refers to the default policy where all I/Os from a single source are handled by a single DPU core

  • weighted_rr – Refers to the (Weighted) Round Robin policy, distributing I/Os across multiple cores

    Note

    weighted_rr policy is not supported for virtio-blk.

SNAP ML Optimizer

The SNAP ML Optimizer is a performance-tuning utility that dynamically adjusts polling parameters within the SNAP I/O subsystem. It is designed to improve controller throughput by identifying the optimal configuration based on current hardware, workload patterns, and system constraints.

How it works:

  1. During runtime, the optimizer iteratively modifies internal configuration parameters (referred to as "actions").

  2. After each configuration change, it measures the resulting system performance (referred to as the "reward").

  3. Using predictive modeling, the optimizer determines the most promising configuration to evaluate next, allowing it to converge on an optimal setup efficiently.

This approach eliminates the need to exhaustively test all possible combinations, significantly reducing tuning time while ensuring performance gains.

Info

Currently, the tool supports "IOPS" as the reward metric, which it aims to maximize.

SNAP ML Optimizer Preparation Steps

Machine Requirements

The device should be able to SSH to the BlueField:

  • Python 3.10 or above

  • At least 6 GB of free storage

Setting Up SNAP ML Optimizer

To set up the SNAP ML optimizer:

  1. Copy the snap_ml folder from the container to the shared nvda_snap folder and then to the requested machine:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name snap) cp -r /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_ml /etc/nvda_snap/

  2. Change directory to the snap_ml folder:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd tools/snap_ml

  3. Create a virtual environment for the SNAP ML optimizer.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    python3 -m venv snap_ml

    This ensures that the required dependencies are installed in an isolated environment.

  4. Activate the virtual environment to start working within this isolated environment:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    source snap_ml/bin/activate 

  5. Install the Python package requirements:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    pip3 install --no-cache-dir -r requirements.txt

    This may take some time depending on your system's performance.

  6. Run the SNAP ML Optimizer.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    python3 snap_ml.py --help

    Use the --help flag to see the available options and usage information:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    --version Show the version and exit. 
-f, --framework <TEXT> Name of framework (Recommended: ax , supported: ax, pybo). 
-t, --total-trials <INTEGER> Number of optimization iterations. The recommended range is 25-60. 
--filename <TEXT> where to save the results (default: last_opt.json). 
--remote <TEXT> connect remotely to the BlueField card, format: <bf_name>:<username>:<password> 
--snap-rpc-path <TEXT> Snap RPC prefix (default: container path). 
--log-level <TEXT> CRITICAL | ERROR | WARN | WARNING | INFO | DEBUG 
--log-dir <TEXT> where to save the logs. 

SNAP ML Optimizer Related RPCs

snap_actions_set

The snap_actions_set command is used to dynamically adjust SNAP parameters (known as "actions") that control polling behavior. This command is a core feature of SNAP-AI tools, enabling both automated optimization for specific environments and workloads, as well as manual adjustment of polling parameters.

Command parameters:

Parameter

Mandatory?

Type

Description

poll_size

No

Number

Maximum number of IOs SNAP passes in a single polling cycle (integer; 1-256)

poll_ratio

No

Number

The rate in which SNAP poll cycles occur (float; 0<poll_ratio≤1)

max_inflights

No

Number

Maximum number of in-flight IOs per core (integer; 1-65535)

max_iog_batch

No

Number

Maximum fairness batch size (integer; 1-4096)

max_new_ios

No

Number

Maximum number of new IOs to handle in a single poll cycle (integer; 1-4096)


snap_reward_get

The snap_reward_get command retrieves performance counters, specifically completion counters (or "reward"), which are used by the optimizer to monitor and enhance SNAP performance.

No parameters are required for this command.

Run the ML Optimizer

To optimize SNAP’s parameters for your environment, use the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 snap_ml.py --framework ax --total-trials 40 --filename example.json --remote <bf_hostname>:<username>:<password> --log-dir <log_directory> 

Results and Post-optimization Actions

Once the optimization process is complete, the tool automatically applies the optimized parameters. These parameters are also saved in a example.json file in the following format:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{ 
    "poll_size": 30, 
    "poll_ratio": 0.6847347955107689, 
    "max_inflights": 32768, 
    "max_iog_batch": 512, 
    "max_new_ios": 32 
} 

Additionally, the tool documents all iterations, including the actions taken and the rewards received, in a timestamped file named example_<timestamp>.json.

Applying Optimized Parameters Manually

Users can apply the optimized parameters on fresh instances of SNAP service by explicitly calling the snap_actions_set RPC with the optimized parameters as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
snap_rpc.py snap_actions_set –poll_size 30 –poll_ratio 0.6847 --max_inflights 32768 –max_iog_batch 512 –max_new_ios 32 

Note

It is only recommended to use the optimized parameters if the system is expected to behave similarly to the system on which the SNAP ML optimizer is used.


Deactivating Python Environment

Once users are done using the SNAP ML Optimizer, they can deactivate the Python virtual environment by running:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
deactivate

Plugins

Plugins are modular components or add-ons that enhance the functionality of the SNAP application. They integrate seamlessly with the main software, allowing additional features without requiring changes to the core codebase. Plugins are designed for use only with the source package, as it allows customization during the build process, such as enabling or disabling plugins as needed.

In containerized environments, the SNAP application is shipped as a pre-built binary with a fixed configuration. Since the binary in the container is precompiled, adding or removing plugins is not possible. The containerized software only supports the plugins included during its build. For environments requiring plugin flexibility, such as adding custom plugins, the source package must be used.

To build a SNAP source package with a plugin, perform the following instead of following the basic build steps :

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources with plugin to be enabled. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-bdev-null=true -Denable-bdev-malloc=true

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson install -C /tmp/build

  5. Configure the SNAP environment variables and run SNAP service as explained in sections "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

Bdev

SNAP supports various types of block devices (bdev), offering flexibility and extensibility in interacting with storage backends. These bdev plugins provide different storage emulation options, allowing customization without requiring modifications to the core software.

SPDK

  • SPDK is the default plugin used by SNAP. If no specific plugin is explicitly specified, SNAP will default to using SPDK for block device operations.

  • For more information, refer to spdk_bdev.

Malloc

  • The Malloc plugin is intended for performance analysis and debugging purposes only; it is not suitable for production use

  • It creates a memory-backed block device by allocating a buffer in memory and exposing it as a block device

  • Since data is stored in memory, it is lost when the system shuts down

  • This plugin can be enabled using the enable-bdev-malloc build option

Malloc configuration example:

  1. Create Malloc bdev and use it with an NVMe controller:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_create --bdev test 64 512
# snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap
# snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap -t malloc -b test -n 1
# snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --pf_id=0 -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap --mdts=7
# snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1

  2. Delete Malloc bdev:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_destroy test

  3. Resize Malloc bdev:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_resize test 32

    This removes the existing bdev and creates a new one with the specified size. Data on the existing bdev will be lost.

NULL

  • The NULL plugin is designed for performance analysis and debugging purposes and is not intended for production use.

  • It acts as a dummy block device, accepting I/O requests and emulating a block device without performing actual I/O operations.

  • It is useful for testing or benchmarking scenarios that do not involve real storage devices.

  • The plugin consumes minimal system resources.

  • It can be enabled using the enable-bdev-null build option.

NULL configuration example:

  1. Create a NULL bdev and use it with an NVMe controller:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_null_create_dbg test 1 512
# snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap
# snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap -t malloc -b test -n 1
# snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --pf_id=0 -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap --mdts=7
# snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1

  2. Delete the NULL bdev:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_null_destroy_dbg test

Appendix – DPU Firmware Configuration

Before configuring SNAP, the user must ensure that all firmware configuration requirements are met. By default, SNAP is disabled and must be enabled by running both common SNAP configurations and additional protocol-specific configurations depending on the expected usage of the application (e.g., hot-plug, SR-IOV, UEFI boot, etc).

After configuration is finished, the host must be power cycled for the changes to take effect.

Note

To verify that all configuration requirements are satisfied, users may query the current/next configuration by running the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query

System Configuration Parameters

Parameter

Description

Possible Values

INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL

Enable BlueField to work in internal CPU model

Note

Must be set to 1 for storage emulations.

0/1

SRIOV_EN

Enable SR-IOV

0/1

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE

Enable PCI switch for emulated PFs

0/1

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT

The maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs which equals  PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT–1. For example, if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32, then the maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs would be 31.

Note

One switch port is reserved for all static PFs.

[0,2-32]

Note

SRIOV_EN is valid only for static PFs.


RDMA/RoCE Configuration

BlueField's RDMA/RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField's default OS interfaces (nameds ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions (scalable functions) must be added which support RDMA/RoCE traffic.

Note

The following is not required when working over TCP or even RDMA/IB.

To enable RoCE interfaces, run the following from within the DPU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2


NVMe Configuration

Parameter

Description

Possible Values

NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE

Enable NVMe device emulation

0/1

NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF

Number of static emulated NVMe PFs

[0-4]

NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX

Number of MSIX assigned to emulated NVMe PFs

Note

The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the nvme_controller_list RPC command.

[0-63]

NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX

Number of MSIX per emulated NVMe VF

Note

The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the nvme_controller_list RPC command.

Note

This value should match the maximum number of queues assigned to a VF's NVMe SNAP controller through the nvme_controller_create num_queues parameter, as each queue requires one MSIX interrupt.

[0-4095]

NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF

Number of VFs per emulated NVMe PF

Note

If not 0, overrides NUM_OF_VFS; valid only when SRIOV_EN=1.

[0-256]

EXP_ROM_NVME_UEFI_x86_ENABLE

Enable NVMe UEFI exprom driver

Note

Used for UEFI boot process.

0/1

Virtio-blk Configuration

Warning

Due to virtio-blk protocol limitations, using bad configuration while working with static virtio-blk PFs may cause the host server OS to fail on boot.

Before continuing, make sure you have configured:

  • A working channel to access Arm even when the host is shut down. Setting such channel is out of the scope of this document. Please refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation for more details.

  • Add the following line to /etc/nvda_snap/snap_rpc_init.conf:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    virtio_blk_controller_create –pf_id 0

    For more information, please refer to section "Virtio-blk Emulation Management".

Parameter

Description

Possible Values

VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE

Enable virtio-blk device emulation

0/1

VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF

Number of static emulated virtio-blk PFs

Note

See WARNING above.

[0-4]

VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX

Number of MSIX assigned to emulated virtio-blk PFs

Note

The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the virtio_blk_controller_list RPC command.

[0-63]

VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX

Number of MSIX per emulated virtio-blk VF

Note

The firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the virtio_blk_controller_list RPC command.

Note

This value should match the maximum number of queues assigned to a VF's NVMe SNAP controller through the nvme_controller_create num_queues parameter, as each queue requires one MSIX interrupt.

[0-4095]

VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF

Number of VFs per emulated virtio-blk PF

Note

If not 0, overrides NUM_OF_VFS; valid only when SRIOV_EN=1

[0-2000]

EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_BLK_UEFI_x86_ENABLE

Enable virtio-blk UEFI exprom driver

Note

Used for UEFI boot process.

0/1


Appendix – Configure Persistent Network Interfaces

To configure persistent network interfaces so they are not lost after reboot. Under /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts modify the following four files, or create them if do not exist, then perform a reboot:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# cd /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/
# cat ifcfg-p0
  NAME="p0"
  DEVICE="p0"
  NM_CONTROLLED="no"
  DEVTIMEOUT=30
  PEERDNS="no"
  ONBOOT="yes"
  BOOTPROTO="none"
  TYPE=Ethernet
  MTU=9000
 
# cat ifcfg-p1
  NAME="p1"
  DEVICE="p1"
  NM_CONTROLLED="no"
  DEVTIMEOUT=30
  PEERDNS="no"
  ONBOOT="yes"
  BOOTPROTO="none"
  TYPE=Ethernet
  MTU=9000
 
# cat ifcfg-enp3s0f0s0
  NAME="enp3s0f0s0"
  DEVICE="enp3s0f0s0"
  NM_CONTROLLED="no"
  DEVTIMEOUT=30
  PEERDNS="no"
  ONBOOT="yes"
  BOOTPROTO="static"
  TYPE=Ethernet
  IPADDR=1.1.1.1
  PREFIX=24
  MTU=9000
 
# cat ifcfg-enp3s0f1s0
  NAME="enp3s0f1s0"
  DEVICE="enp3s0f1s0"
  NM_CONTROLLED="no"
  DEVTIMEOUT=30
  PEERDNS="no"
  ONBOOT="yes"
  BOOTPROTO="static"
  TYPE=Ethernet
  IPADDR=1.1.1.2
  PREFIX=24
  MTU=9000

Appendix – Building SNAP Container with Custom SPDK

The SNAP source package contains the files necessary for building a container with a custom SPDK.

To build the container:

  1. Download and install the SNAP sources package:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] # dpkg -i /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb

  2. Navigate to the src folder and use it as the development environment:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src

  3. Copy the following to the container folder:

    • SNAP source package – required for installing SNAP inside the container

    • Custom SPDK – to container/spdk. For example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb  container/
[dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk

  4. Modify the spdk.sh file if necessary as it is used to compile SDPK.

  5. To build the container:

    • For Ubuntu, run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb

    • For CentOS, run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu] # rpm -i snap-sources-<version>.el8.aarch64.rpm
[dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/
[dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb container/
[dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk
[dpu] # yum install docker-ce docker-ce-cli
[dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb

  6. Transfer the created image from the Docker tool to the crictl tool. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] # docker save doca_snap:<version> doca_snap.tar
[dpu] # ctr -n=k8s.io images import doca_snap.tar

    Note

    To transfer the container image to other setups, refer to appendix "Appendix - Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".

  7. To verify the image, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [DPU] #  crictl images
IMAGE                                  TAG                   IMAGE ID            SIZE
docker.io/library/doca_snap            <version>             79c503f0a2bd7       284MB

  8. Edit the image filed in the container/doca_snap.yaml file. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    image: doca_snap:<version>

  9. Use the YAML file to deploy the container. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] # cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

    Note

    The container deployment preparation steps are required.

Appendix – Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity

When Internet connectivity is not available on a DPU, Kubelet scans for the container image locally upon detecting the SNAP YAML. Users can load the container image manually before the deployment.

To accomplish this, users must download the necessary resources using a DPU with Internet connectivity and subsequently transfer and load them onto DPUs that lack Internet connectivity.

  1. To download the .yaml file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [bf] # wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/doca/doca_container_configs/versions/<path-to-yaml>/doca_snap.yaml

    Note

    Access the latest download command on NGC by visiting https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/orgs/nvidia/teams/doca/containers/doca_snap. The SNAP tag doca_snap:4.1.0-doca2.0.2 is used in this section as an example. Latest tag is also available on NGC.

  2. To download SNAP container image:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [bf] # crictl pull nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap:4.1.0-doca2.0.2

  3. To verify that the SNAP container image exists:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [bf] # crictl images
 
IMAGE                                  TAG                 IMAGE ID            SIZE
nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap          4.1.0-doca2.0.2     9d941b5994057       267MB
k8s.gcr.io/pause                       3.2                 2a060e2e7101d       251kB

    Note

    k8s.gcr.io/pause image is required for the SNAP container.

  4. To save the images as a .tar file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [bf] # mkdir images
[bf] # ctr -n=k8s.io image export images/snap_container_image.tar nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap:4.1.0-doca2.0.2
[bf] # ctr -n=k8s.io image export images/pause_image.tar k8s.gcr.io/pause:3.2

  5. Transfer the .tar files and run the following to load them into Kubelet:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [bf] # sudo ctr --namespace k8s.io image import images/snap_container_image.tar
[bf] # sudo ctr --namespace k8s.io image import images/pause_image.tar

  6. Now, the image exists in the tool and is ready for deployment.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [bf] # crictl images
IMAGE                                  TAG                 IMAGE ID            SIZE
nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_snap          4.1.0-doca2.0.2     9d941b5994057       267MB
k8s.gcr.io/pause                       3.2                 2a060e2e7101d       251kB

Appendix – Install Legacy SPDK

To build SPDK-19.04 for SNAP integration:

  1. Cherry-pick a critical fix for SPDK shared libraries installation (originally applied on upstream only since v19.07).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [spdk.git] git cherry-pick cb0c0509

  2. Configure SPDK:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [spdk.git] git submodule update --init
[spdk.git] ./configure --prefix=/opt/mellanox/spdk --disable-tests --without-crypto --without-fio --with-vhost --without-pmdk --without-rbd --with-rdma --with-shared --with-iscsi-initiator --without-vtune
[spdk.git] sed -i -e 's/CONFIG_RTE_BUILD_SHARED_LIB=n/CONFIG_RTE_BUILD_SHARED_LIB=y/g' dpdk/build/.config

    Note

    The flags --prefix, --with-rdma, and --with-shared are mandatory.

  3. Make SPDK (and DPDK libraries):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [spdk.git] make && make install
[spdk.git] cp dpdk/build/lib/* /opt/mellanox/spdk/lib/
[spdk.git] cp dpdk/build/include/* /opt/mellanox/spdk/include/

Appendix – PCIe BDF to VUID Translation

PCIe BDF (Bus, Device, Function) is a unique identifier assigned to every PCIe device connected to a computer. By identifying each device with a unique BDF number, the computer's OS can manage the system's resources efficiently and effectively.

PCIe BDF values are determined by host OS and are hence subject to change between different runs, or even in a single run. Therefore, the BDF identifier is not the best fit for permanent configuration.

To overcome this problem, NVIDIA devices add an extension to PCIe attributes, called VUIDs. As opposed to BDF, VUID is persistent across runs which makes it useful as a PCIe function identifier.

PCI BDF and VUID can be extracted one out of the other, using lspci command:

  1. To extract VUID out of BDF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] lspci -s <BDF> -vvv | grep -i VU | awk '{print $4}'

  2. To extract BDF out of VUID:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] ./get_bdf.py <VUID>
[host] cat ./get_bdf.py
#!/usr/bin/python3 
 
import subprocess
import sys
 
vuid = sys.argv[1]
 
# Split the output into individual PCI function entries
lspci_output = subprocess.check_output(['lspci']).decode().strip().split('\n')
 
# Create an empty dictionary to store the results
pci_functions = {}
 
# Loop through each PCI function and extract the BDF and full info
for line in lspci_output:
    bdf = line.split()[0]
    if vuid in subprocess.check_output(['lspci', '-s', bdf, '-vvv']).decode():
        print(bdf)
        exit(0)
 
print("Not Found")

Appendix – SNAP Memory Consumption

This appendix explains how SNAP consumes memory and how to manage memory allocation.

The user must allocate the DPA hugepages memory according to the section "Step 1: Allocate Hugepages". It is possible to use use a portion of the DPU memory allocation in the SNAP container as described in section "Adjusting YAML Configuration". This configuration includes the following minimum and maximum values:

  • The minimum allocation which the SNAP container consumes:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    resources:
  requests:
    memory: "4Gi"

  • The maximum allocation that the SNAP container is allowed to consume:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    resources:
  limits:
    hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"

Hugepage memory is used by the following:

  • SPDK mem-size global variable which controls the SPDK hugepages consumption (configurable in SPDK, 1GB by default)

  • SNAP SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB – used with non-ZC mode as IO buffers staging buffers on the Arm. By default, the SNAP mempool consumes 1G from the SPDK mem-size hugepages allocation. SNAP mempool may be configured using the SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB global variable (minimum is 64 MB).

    Note

    If the value assigned is too low, with non-ZC, a performance degradation could be seen.

  • SNAP and SPDK internal usage – 1G should be used by default. This may be reduced depending on the overall scale (i.e., VFs/num queues/QD).

  • XLIO buffers – allocated only when NVMeTCP XLIO is enabled.

The following is the limit of the container memory allowed to be used by the SNAP container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
resources:
  limits:
    memory: "6Gi"

Info

This includes the hugepages limit (in this example, additional 2G of non-hugepages memory).

The SNAP container also consumes DPU SHMEM memory when NVMe recovery is used (described in section "NVMe Recovery"). In addition, the following resources are used:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
limits:
  memory:

Appendix – Host OS Configuration

With Linux environment on host OS, additional kernel boot parameters may be required to support SNAP related features:

  • To use SR-IOV:

    • For Intel, intel_iommu=on iommu=pt must be added

    • For AMD, amd_iommu=on iommu=pt must be added

  • To use PCIe hotplug, pci=realloc must be added

  • modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pci for non-built-in virtio-blk driver or virtio-pci driver

To view boot parameter values, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat /proc/cmdline

It is recommended to use the following with virtio-blk:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE … pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pci

To enable VFs (virtio_blk/NVMe):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:27\:00.4/sriov_numvfs

Intel Server Performance Optimizations

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat /proc/cmdline
BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet iommu=pt intel_iommu=on pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pci


AMD Server Performance Optimizations

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat /proc/cmdline
cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet iommu=pt amd_iommu=on pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_blk,virtio_pci


