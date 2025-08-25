The doca_telemetry_utils tool can be used with either a counter name or a counter data ID.

When providing a counter name, doca_telemetry_utils displays the associated data ID and additional details:

The following is an example of running with the counter named global_icmc_hit :

Copy Copied! $ doca_telemetry_utils global_icmc_hit Data ID: 0x1180000200000000 Name: global_icmc_hit Unit: ICMC

Info For counters requiring arguments, running the tool with only the counter name displays the options needed. Running with port_rx_bytes : Copy Copied! [fill_data_id] Per-port counter 0x10200001 (port_rx_bytes) needs exactly 1 argument (local_port), 0 given. In this case, you must provide the required argument(s) and re-run the command. Example of specifying the argument local_port : Copy Copied! $ doca_telemetry_utils port_rx_bytes 0 Data ID: 0x1020000100000000 Name: port_rx_bytes Unit: RX_PORT local_port: 0





When providing a data ID, doca_telemetry_utils displays the counter name and other details:

Example of running with data ID 0x1180000200000000 :

Copy Copied! $ doca_telemetry_utils 0x1180000200000000 Data ID: 0x1180000200000000 Name: global_icmc_hit Unit: ICMC





To check whether a specific counter is supported by a particular device using the device's PCIe address.

To check if the global_icmc_hit counter is supported on device 08:00.0 :

Copy Copied! $ doca_telemetry_utils 08:00.0 0x1180000200000000 Data ID: 0x1180000200000000 Name: global_icmc_hit Unit: ICMC Data ID 0x1180000200000000 is supported on device 08:00.0



