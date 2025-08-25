DOCA UROM RDMO Application Guide

DOCA's UROM RDMO application implementation uses UCX to support data exchange between endpoints. It utilizes UCX's sockaddr-based connection establishment and the UCX active messages (AM) API for communications, and UCX is responsible for all RDMO communications (control and data path) .

The RDMO server application initiates a DOCA UROM worker RDMO component via the DOCA UROM service and shares the UROM worker UCX EP with the DOCA UROM RDMO client application. The RDMO server application imports memory regions into the UROM worker to facilitate RDMA operations from the BlueField on host memory.

The RDMO client application performs RDMO operations via the DOCA UROM worker. Upon receiving the UCX EP address from the server, the client application initially establishes a connection with the worker. It then proceeds to request the worker to execute the operation without the server application's awareness.

The UROM RDMO worker plugin component defines a small set of commands to enable the target to:

Establish a UCX communication channel between the client and the worker

Create a UCX endpoint capable of receiving RDMO request

Import memory regions that can be used as a source or target for RDMA initiated by the worker

The set of commands are:

Copy Copied! enum urom_worker_rdmo_cmd_type { UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_CLIENT_INIT, UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_RQ_CREATE, UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_RQ_DESTROY, UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_MR_REG, UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_MR_DEREG, };

The a ssociated notification types are:

Copy Copied! enum urom_worker_rdmo_notify_type { UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_CLIENT_INIT, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_RQ_CREATE, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_RQ_DESTROY, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_MR_REG, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_MR_DEREG, };

The C lient Init command initializes the client to receive RDMOs. This includes establishing a connection between worker and host to allow the RDMO worker to access client memory.

The command is of type UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_CLIENT_INIT . Command format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_cmd_client_init { uint64_t id; void *addr; uint64_t addr_len; };

id – client ID used to identify the target process in RDMO commands

addr – pointer to the client's UCP worker address to use for a worker-to-host connection

addr_len – length of the address

This command returns a notification of type UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_CLIENT_INIT . Notification format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_notify_client_init { void *addr; uint64_t addr_len;

addr – pointer to the component's UCP worker address to use for initiator-to-server connections

addr_len – length of the address

This Receive Queue (RQ) Create command creates and connects a new endpoint on the server. The endpoint may be targeted by formatted RDMO messages.

This command is of type UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_RQ_CREATE . C ommand format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_cmd_rq_create { void *addr; uint64_t addr_len; };

addr – the UCP worker address to use to connect the new endpoint

addr_len – the length of address

The command returns a notification of type UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_RQ_CREATE . N otification format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_notify_rq_create { uint64_t rq_id; };

rq_id – the RQ ID to use to destroy the RQ

The RQ Destroy command destroys an RQ.

The RQ Destroy command is of type UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_RQ_DESTROY . C ommand format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_cmd_rq_destroy { uint64_t rq_id; };

rq_id – the ID of a previously created RQ

The RQ destroy command returns a notification of type UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_RQ_DESTROY . N otification format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_notify_rq_destroy { uint64_t rq_id; };

rq_id – the destroyed receive queue id

The Memory Region (MR) Register command registers a UCP memory handle with the RDMO component. An MR must be registered with the RDMO component before use in RDMOs.

The command is of type UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_MR_REG . Command format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_cmd_mr_reg { uint64_t va; uint64_t len; void *packed_rkey; uint64_t packed_rkey_len; void *packed_memh; uint64_t packed_memh_len; };

va – the virtual address of the MR

len – the length of the MR

packed_rkey – pointer to the UCP packed R-key for the MR

packed_rkey_len – the length of packed_rkey

packed_mem_h – pointer to the UCP-packed memory handle for the MR. The memory handle must be packed with flag UCP_MEMH_PACK_FLAG_EXPORT .

packed_memh_len – the length of packed_memh

The command returns a notification of type UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_MR_REG . Notification format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_notify_mr_reg { uint64_t rkey; };

rkey – t he ID used in RDMOs to refer to the MR

The MR deregister command deregisters an MR from the RDMO component.

The command is of type UROM_WORKER_CMD_RDMO_MR_DEREG . Command format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_cmd_mr_dereg { uint64_t rkey; };

rkey – the ID of a previously registered MR

The command returns a notification of type UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_RDMO_MR_DEREG . Notification format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_rdmo_notify_mr_dereg { uint64_t rkey; };

rkey – the deregistered memory region remote key

An RDMO is initiated by sending an RDMO request via UCP active message to a UROM RDMO worker server.

The RDMO request format is:

The RDMO header identifies the operation type and flags, modifying how the RDMO is processed. The operation (op) header includes arguments specific to the operation type. Optionally, the operation type may include an arbitrary-sized payload.

RDMO header format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_rdmo_hdr { uint32_t id; uint32_t op_id; uint32_t flags; };

id – the client ID

op_id – the RDMO operation type ID

flags – flags modifying how the RDMO is processed by the server

Valid flag values:

Copy Copied! enum urom_rdmo_req_flags { UROM_RDMO_REQ_FLAG_FENCE, };

UROM_RDMO_REQ_FLAG_FENCE – Complete all outstanding RDMO requests on the connection before executing this request. This flag is required to implement a flush operation that guarantees remote completion.

Optionally, an operation may return a response to the initiator.

Response header format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_rdmo_rsp_hdr { uint16_t op_id; };

op_id – the RDMO response type ID

RDMO Append atomically appends data to a queue in remote memory. This can be achieved in a one-sided programming model with a Fetching-Add operation to the location of a pointer in remote memory, followed by a Put to the fetched address. RDMO Append allows these dependent operations to be offloaded to the target.

The following diagram provides a comparison of native and RDMO approaches to the Append operation:

Combining two dependent operations into a single RDMO allows the non-blocking implementation of Append, as the initiator does not need to wait between the Fetching Atomic and the data write operations. Using RDMO, the initiator can create a pipeline of operations and achieve a higher message rate.

The rate at which the RDMO server can perform operations on the target memory is expected to be a bottleneck. To improve the rate, the following optimizations can be looked at:

The result of the Fetch-and-ADD (FADD) after the initial Append is performed can be cached in the server. Subsequent Appends can re-use the cached value, eliminating the atomic FADD operation. The modified pointer value is required to be synchronized during the flush command.

For small Append sizes, the Append data can be cached in the RDMO server and coalesced into a single Put. As a result, the server requires, on average, a single Put access to target memory to execute several RDMOs.

To avoid extra memory usage and lost bandwidth for large Append operations, the RDMO server may initiate direct transfers from the initiator to the target memory bypassing the acceleration device memory.

The Append operation uses an operation of type UROM_RDMO_OP_APPEND . Append header format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_rdmo_append_hdr { uint64_t ptr_addr; uint16_t ptr_rkey; uint16_t data_rkey; };

ptr_addr – the address of the queue pointer in target memory

ptr_rkey – the R-key used to access ptr_addr

data_rkey – the R-key used to access the queue data

The RDMO payload is the local data buffer.

RDMO Flush is used to implement synchronization between the initiator and server. On execution, Flush sends a response message back to the initiator. Flush can be used to guarantee remote completion of a previously issued RDMO.

To achieve this, the initiator sends an in-order Flush command including the RDMO flag UROM_RDMO_REQ_FLAG_FENCE . This flag causes the server to complete all previously received RDMOs before executing the Flush. To complete previous operations, the server must write any cached data and make it visible in the target memory. Once complete, the server executes the Flush. Flush sends a response to the initiator. When the initiator receives the flush message, the result of all previously sent RDMOs is guaranteed to be visible in the target memory.

The Flush operation uses operation type UROM_RDMO_OP_FLUSH . Flush header format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_rdmo_flush_hdr { uint64_t flush_id; };

flush_id – local ID used to track completion

Flush returns a response with the following header format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_rdmo_flush_rsp_hdr { uint64_t flush_id; };

flush_id – the ID of the completed Flush

Flush requests and responses do not include a payload.

RDMO Scatter is used to support aggregating non-contiguous memory Puts. A n RDMO may be defined to map non-contiguous virtual addresses into a single memory region using a network interface at the target platform, and then return a memory key for this region. The initiator may then perform Puts to this memory region, which are scattered by target hardware. Alternatively, an RDMO may be defined to post an IOV Receive. The initiator could then post a matching Send to scatter data at the target.

The Scatter operation uses operation type UROM_RDMO_OP_SCATTER . Scatter header format:

Copy Copied! struct urom_rdmo_scatter_hdr { uint64_t count; };

count – Number of IOVs in the RDMO payload

IOVs are packed into the Scatter request payload, descriptor followed by data:

Copy Copied! struct urom_rdmo_scatter_iov { uint64_t addr; uint64_t rkey; uint16_t len; };