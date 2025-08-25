DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.0.0  DPL Container Deployment

On This Page

DPL Container Deployment

Preparing the BlueField DPU

Set BlueField to DPU Mode

BlueField must run in DPU mode to use the DPL Runtime Service . For details how to change modes, see here: BlueField Modes of Operation.

Determine Your BlueField Variant

Your BlueField may be Installed in a host server or it may be a standalone server.

If your BlueField is a standalone server, please ignore the parts that mention the host server or SR-IOV.

You may still use Scalable Functions (SFs) if your BlueField is a standalone server.

Setup DPU Management Access and Update BlueField-Bundle

These pages provide detailed information about DPU management access and software installation and updates:

Systems with a Host Server typically use RShim (i.e. the tmfifo_net0 interface).

Standalone systems will have to use the OOB interface option for management access.

Port Configuration

Creating SR-IOV Virtual Functions (Host Server)

The first step to use SR-IOV is to create Virtual Functions (VFs) on the host server.

VFs can be created using the following sequence:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo -s  # enter sudo shell
echo 4 > /sys/class/net/eth2/device/sriov_numvfs
exit # exit sudo shell

Info

Entering sudo shell rather than just issuing a single sudo command is necessary because otherwise the sudo applies only to the echo command and not the hosting shell and the redirection fails with "Permission denied"

This example creates 4 VFs under Physical Function eth2. Please adjust according to your needs.

If a PF already has VFs and you'd like to change the number of VFs, please set it to 0 before applying the new value.


Scalable Functions (DPU)

For more information, see this: BlueField Scalable Function User Guide

If you create SFs, refer to their representors in the configuration file.

Install the DPL Runtime Service on the DPU

Pulling the Container Resources and Scripts from NGC

Start by downloading and installing the ngc-cli tools.

Fetch the configuration files from NGC, this will create a directory named dpl_rt_service_<version> .

e.g. dpl_rt_service_v1.0.0-doca2.10.0

Commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/3.58.0/files/ngccli_arm64.zip -O ngccli_arm64.zip
unzip ngccli_arm64.zip
./ngc-cli/ngc registry resource download-version "nvidia/doca/dpl_rt_service"
cd dpl_rt_service_va.b.c-docax.y.z


Running the Preparation Script

Inside the directory with the scripts and YAML files that you pulled with the ngc-cli tool, you'll find scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh.

Running this script on the DPU (requires sudo) will allow the usage of SR-IOV Virtual-Function interfaces and create the directory structure of the configuration files in directory /etc/dpl_rt_service. In addition, the script will set "hugepages" and call the necessary mlxconfig commands to use DPL Runtime Service.

Run the following sequence of commands from the working directory you pulled with the ngc-cli tool:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
chmod +x ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service
sudo systemctl restart containerd.service

Restarting the services is necessary for the "hugepages" change to apply to them.

Info

The following firmware settings are set by the setup script:

  • FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=4

  • PROG_PARSE_GRAPH=true

  • SRIOV_EN=1

Installing the DPL Runtime Controller SDK packages

Note

Currently, the DPL Runtime Controller SDK packages are provided only for the Ubuntu 22.04 operating system.

If High Update Rate tables will be used by your DPL program, you need to use the DPL Runtime Controller SDK.

Currently, the DPL Runtime Controller SDK packages are provided via the same Container Resources from NGC, to install them run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
chmod +x ./scripts/dpl_rt_controller/install.sh
sudo ./scripts/dpl_rt_controller/install.sh

Edit the Configuration Files

Modify your configuration files as they are described here: DPL Service Configuration

Important: you must create at least one device configuration under /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/ . It's advisable to start by making a copy of file /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template .

e.g.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cp /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf


Setting up the kubelet Pod

Now that everything is ready, copy the file configs/dpl_rt_service.yamlfrom the directory that you pulled with the ngc-cli into directory /etc/kubelet.d .

Please allow a few minutes for the image to be pulled and the pod to be started. you may check the progress with command sudo journalctl -u kubelet --since -5m, make sure to scroll down to see the latest log lines.

When the image is pulled, you will see it by using the command sudo crictl images .

When the pod is loaded, you will see it by using the command sudo crictl pods .

When the DPL Runtime Service is successfully running inside the pod, you will see it by using the command sudo crictl pods. Also you will be able to find the log file at /var/log/doca/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rtd.log

Info

If the dpl_rtd process inside the DPL Runtime Service container failed to start due to errors in the configuration files, the error messages will printed only on screen, and the log file might not be available.

To see such error messages, you can use the crictl command, e.g:

sudo crictl logs $(sudo crictl ps -a | grep dpl-rt-service | awk '{print $1}')

Info

More details and steps for troubleshooting common errors can be found at DOCA Container Deployment Guide


Recap, Full Command Sequence

Copy
Copied!
            

            
wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/3.58.0/files/ngccli_arm64.zip -O ngccli_arm64.zip
unzip ngccli_arm64.zip
./ngc-cli/ngc registry resource download-version "nvidia/doca/dpl_rt_service"
cd dpl_rt_service_va.b.c-docax.y.z
chmod +x ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service
sudo systemctl restart containerd.service
 
sudo cp /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf
##  Modify the configuration file /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf
 
sudo cp configs/dpl_rt_service.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

Note

The device ID and version numbers may be different in your case, please adapt as needed.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here