DPL Development Container
The DPL Development Container is designed for developers building data path applications using the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) — NVIDIA's P4-derived language for programmable networking pipelines. DPL is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField® platforms, including DPUs and SuperNICs operating in DPU mode.
To help you get started and build effectively with DPL, refer to the following key resources:
DPL Target Architecture – Explains the architecture that DPL programs run on, including the hardware building blocks and capabilities of BlueField
P4 Language Support in DPL – Details which features from the P4-16 language are supported or modified within DPL
DPL Installation Guide – Provides instructions on how to install and set up the DPL Development container
Compiling DOCA Applications – Describes how to compile DPL source files into binary artifacts, with explanations of available compiler options
Loading DOCA Applications – Walks through how to deploy compiled DPL binaries to BlueField hardware
Sample DPL Applications – Offers reference programs and examples that demonstrate practical use cases and patterns for DPL development
If you're new to DPL, start with the target architecture and sample applications to build context before diving into compilation or runtime deployment.