DPL Release Notes

This section describes the changes and added features between preliminary release (Jan. 2025) and this beta v1.1.0 release.

Extern support for calculating a CRC32 hash over a custom set of header fields

Extern for setting L2 Ethertype field and L3 protocol field

Removal of externs to set and decrement IP TTL. These fields can be set directly with an assignment expression or decrement operator.

Extern to push and pop new headers into the packet (experimental feature)

Extern to force a reparse after pushing and popping headers

Capability to add entries to a DPL table from the data plane based on the current packet (beta level feature)

DPL table support for entry idle timeout. The timeout value can be set via P4Runtime.

Support for delayed counter statistics that perform a lazy read of counter values