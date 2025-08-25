DPL Service Configuration

Note

This file also controls the TCP binding of the three gRPC servers:

You can specify server_address as [::] (IPv6 ANY) to allow connections from all interfaces, including IPv4

Alternatively, you can restrict it to a specific IP address (e.g., a management interface)

Each gRPC server (P4Runtime, DPL Admin, DPL Nspect) can use a custom TCP port if needed

This allows fine-grained control over how and where remote clients connect to the DPL Runtime Service.