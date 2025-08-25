On This Page
General Support
BlueField-2 and ConnectX-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families, respectively, that are supported by MLNX_OFED.
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField-3
32.45.1020
BlueField-2
24.45.1020
ConnectX-8
40.45.1020
ConnectX-7
28.45.1020
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.45.1020
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.45.1020
ConnectX-6
20.43.2566
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4030
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1900
To obtain the official firmware versions, refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Download page.
Component
Version
Description
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
32.45.1020
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
24.45.1020
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware
BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
00.02.0195.0000
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
04.0f
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
ATF
v2.2(release): 4.11.0-45-g1fb6dd744
Bootloader which initializes the Arm cores and manages the secure boot process
UEFI
4.11.0-62-g6cd3c6dfb3
Standardized firmware interface for booting the system and initializing hardware before the OS loads
BSP
4.11.0
Drivers and configurations required to initialize and support the BlueField platform's hardware
Component
Version
Description
Licenses
clusterkit
1.15.470-1.2504060.20250428.80af081
Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters
BSD
collectx-clxapi
1.21.1-1
CollectX API library which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs
Proprietary
cuda
12.6
Parallel computing platform and programming model designed to leverage the power of NVIDIA GPUs for general-purpose computing
Proprietary
dpacc
1.11.0.6-1
High-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program
Proprietary
dpcp
1.1.52-1.2504060
Provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX
Proprietary
flexio
25.04.2725
SDK which exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor
Proprietary
fwctl
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0.1
Subsystem designed to standardize the secure firmware interface for userspace, focusing on debugging, configuration, and provisioning
GPLv2
hcoll
4.8.3230-1.20250428.1a4e38d7
Contains support for building runtime configurable hierarchical collectives
Proprietary
ibarr
0.1.3-1.2504060
ip2gid address resolution and gid2lid path record resolution
GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-1.2504060
Dump of InfiniBand traffic; diagnostic tool
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12-1.2504060
Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils
2.1.1
ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
Proprietary
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.22200.MLNX20250423.g91730569c.2504060
Utilities for InfiniBand
Proprietary
iser
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
isert
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.32.0-120
Kernel part of MFT tools (for firmware burning, etc.)
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
Open-source kernel module that enables high-perf intra-node MPI communication
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.71-1
Accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC or HCA
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.50.3-1
Boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK
GPLv2 or BSD
mft
4.32.0-120
Set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices
Proprietary
mlnx-dpdk
22.11.0-2504.1.0.2504060
Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).
BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
6.11-1.2504060
Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
6.12.0-1.2504060
IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-libsnap
1.6.0-4
Library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities
Proprietary
mlnx-nfsrdma
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0.1
Storage related driver for NFS over RDMA
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0.1
Storage related driver for NVMe
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0.1
Kernel drivers for Ethernet InfiniBand together
GPLv2
mlnx-snap
3.8.0-10
BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage
Proprietary
mlnx-tools
25.01-0.2504060
Tools for loading modules, configurations, scripts, etc.
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-regex
1.2-ubuntu1
Library providing RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required
Proprietary
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2504060
Hardware/software steering dump parsing tools
GPLv2
mpitests
3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2504060
Test suite for benchmarking the MPI
BSD
mstflint
4.29.0-1
User space part of our MFT tools
GPL/BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2504060
Linux tool for perf testing
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-scripts
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0
Scripts used to build OFED
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.7rc1-1.2504060.20250428.6d9519e4c3
MPI implementation (for RDMA/RoCE) with some improvements done by the HPC team
BSD
opensm
5.23.00.MLNX20250423.ac516692-0.1.2504060
InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
2.17.8-1.2504060
OVS (virtual switch), DPDK based
ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL
perftest
25.04.0-0.84.g97da83e.2504060
Test suite for performance
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later
rdma-core
2501mlnx56-1.2504060
Implementation of the RDMA verbs
GPLv2 or BSD
rivermax
1:1.70.32
Optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications
Proprietary
rshim
2.3.8-0.geaa5c03
User-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface
GPLv2
sharp
3.11.0.MLNX20250423.66d243a0-1.2504060
Improves the performance of MPI and machine learning collective operation by offloading from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints
Proprietary
sockperf
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2504060
Network benchmarking utility over socket API UDP/TCP designed for testing network performance (latency and throughput)
BSD
spdk
23.01.5-28
Provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications
Proprietary
srp
25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.0.1
Storage-related driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator
GPLv2
ucx
1.19.0-1.2504060.20250428.6ecd4e5ae
High-level application-oriented API for high-performance communication over RDMA networks
BSD
virtio-net-controller
25.04.8-1
Systemd service running on BlueField with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices
Proprietary
xpmem
2.7.4-1.2504060
Kernel module to enable inter-process mapping for memory copy in user space
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
xpmem-lib
2.7-0.2310055
High-performance inter-process memory sharing
LGPLv2.1
Device
Component
Version
Description
Host
DOCA Devel
3.0.0
Software development kit package and tools for developing host software
DOCA Runtime
3.0.0
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
DOCA Extra
3.0.0
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
DOCA OFED
3.0.0
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
BlueField BSP
4.11.0
BlueField image and firmware
DOCA SDK
3.0.0
Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software
DOCA Runtime
3.0.0
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
Supported DOCA Profile
OS Support Model
doca-all
doca-networking
doca-ofed
doca-roce
Alinux 3.2
aarch64
5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Primary
Alinux 3.12
aarch64
6.6.63
Primary
Alma 8.7
x86
4.18.0-425.13.1.el8_7.x86_64
Community
Alma 9.4
aarch64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64
Community
x86
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-348.2.1.an8_4.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-305.an8.x86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
aarch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86
5.10.134+
Primary
Azure Linux 3.0
aarch64
6.6.57.1-2.azl3
Primary
x86
6.6.35.1-5.azl3
Primary
BCLinux 21.10SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
BCLinux 22.10
aarch64
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream 8
aarch64
4.18.0-553.5.1.EL8.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream 9
aarch64
5.14.0-579.el9.aarch64
Community
x86
5.14.0-579.el9.x86_64
Community
CTyunOS 22.06
aarch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTyunOS 23.01
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian 10.13
aarch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.1
aarch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.5
aarch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP9
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP10
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP12
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP13
aarch64
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 10 SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Community
x86
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Community
Kylin 10 SP3 - 24.03
aarch64
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Linux Kernel 6.14
aarch64
6.14
Primary
x86
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86
5.15.148.2-2.cm2
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.10
x86
5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.4
aarch64
5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
aarch64
-
Community
x86
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP1
aarch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64
Community
x86
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.x86_64
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP1
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP3
x86
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP4
aarch64
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 24.03 SP0
aarch64
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64
Primary
x86
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
aarch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
aarch64
aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.ppc64le
Primary
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
aarch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le
Primary
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
aarch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.ppc64le
Primary
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
aarch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le
Primary
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
aarch64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.ppc64le
Primary
x86
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
aarch64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.ppc64le
Primary
x86
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
aarch64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.ppc64le
Primary
x86
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
Primary
RHEL/Rocky 9.5
aarch64
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.aarch64
Primary
ppc64le
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.ppc64le
Primary
x86
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64
Primary
SLES 15 SP2
aarch64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
ppc64le
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
x86
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP3
aarch64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
ppc64le
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
x86
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP4
aarch64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
ppc64le
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
x86
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP5
aarch64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
ppc64le
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
x86
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP6
aarch64
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
ppc64le
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
x86
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
TencentOS 3.3
aarch64
5.4.119-19.0009.39
Primary
x86
5.4.119-19.0009.39
Primary
Ubuntu 20.04
aarch64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
ppc64le
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
x86
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
Ubuntu 22.04
aarch64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
ppc64le
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
x86
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
Ubuntu 24.04
aarch64
6.8.0-31-generic
Primary
ppc64le
6.8.0-31-generic
Primary
x86
6.8.0-31-generic
Primary
Ubuntu25.04
x86
6.14.0-15-generic
Primary
UOS 20.1060
aarch64
5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64
Primary
UOS 20.1060a
aarch64
5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64
Primary
XenServer 8.2
x86
4.19.0+1
Primary
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
NFS-over-RDMA
NVMe-OF
GPUDirect Storage
BCLinux 21.10SP2
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
BCLinux 22.10
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
CTyunOS 22.06
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64
CTyunOS 23.01
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Debian 10.13
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
Debian 11.3
x86
5.10.0-13-amd64
Debian 12.1
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
Debian 12.5
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
openEuler 22.03 SP4
x86
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64
openEuler 24.03 SP0
x86
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
x86
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
x86
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
x86
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
RHEL/Rocky 9.5
x86
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64
SLES 15 SP2
x86
5.3.18-22-default
SLES 15 SP3
x86
5.3.18-57-default
SLES 15 SP4
x86
5.14.21-150400.22-default
SLES 15 SP5
x86
5.14.21-150500.53-default
SLES 15 SP6
x86
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Ubuntu 20.04
x86
5.4.0-26-generic
Ubuntu 22.04
x86
5.15.0-25-generic
Ubuntu 24.04
x86
6.8.0-31-generic
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments (i.e., environments with more than one
doca-ofed version on host servers).
Current Version
Versions Verified for Interoperability
Release Type
Release Date
3.0.0 April 2025
DOCA-OFED Profile-2.10
GA
January 2025
24.10-2.1.8.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED Profile-2.9.2
LTS-Update
February 2025
23.10-4.0.9.1 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.5.3
LTS-Update
December 2024
5.8-6.0.4.2 LTS
LTS-Update
December 2024
For the list of supported devices, please refer to the various hardware User Manuals.