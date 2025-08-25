DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
Known Issues

DOCA Framework Known Issues

Reference

Description

4415267

Description: When DPA code running by Flex IO RPC or CMD-Q runs into a recoverable error, code execution doesn't resume from calling context, which results in a timeout.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DPA; Timeout; Flex IO SDK; RPC

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4452977

Description: The IPSec hardware offload Anti-Replay feature has a known issue and should not be used.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPSec; Anti-Replay

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4426511

Description: Orchestrated reset mode (MLXConfig) will be released as a Beta feature. There's a known race condition between server reboot and the reset flow running in parallel, which can cause the reset to go out of sync.

Workaround: Power cycle the system to recover the issue.

Keyword: Orchestrated reset mode

Reported in version: 3.0.0

2657392

Description: OFED installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8.4 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after OFED installation in RHEL 8.4 and above.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Installation; CIFS

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4297489

Description: Due to incompatibility between DPA and host libraries, a DPA device application must be recompiled after updating DOCA to a newer version.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DPA; host library; update

Reported in version: 2.10.0

4270602

Description: UEFI/ATF firmware does not upgrade as part of the Linux Standard Tool process when Secure Boot is disabled.

Workaround: Remove PK key and initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade again.

To remove the PK key, use the UEFI menu to navigate to Device Manager → Secure Boot Configuration → Custom Secure Boot Options → PK Options → Delete Signature.

Keyword: UEFI/ATF; PK; Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Authentication

Reported in version: 2.10.0

4200690

Description: The fTPM trusted application is signed for testing proposes only (i.e., not securely) with a development key.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE

Reported in version: 2.10.0

3987526

Description: OVS-DOCA offload of meter with sFlow is not supported and may cause OVS application to crash.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OVS-DOCA; meter; sFlow

Reported in version: 2.9.0

N/A

Description: Applications using DPA might not work with older firmware versions .

Workaround: Full upgrade of all DOCA 2.9.0 components including the firmware (i.e., doca-host and BF-Bundle) .

Keyword: DPA; backward compatibility

Reported in version: 2.9.0

N/A

Description: Applications using FlexIO SDK API may have missing symbols during runtime.

Workaround: Re-compile FlexIO-based applications with the DOCA 2.9.0 release.

Keyword: FlexIO; backward compatibility

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4095728

Description: Corrupt create repo causes doca-kernel repo to not contain the repo data.

Workaround: If repo data is missing after installing the doca-kernel repo, run createrepo --help. If no output is generated, then the createrepo is corrupted and must be removed and reinstalled.

Keyword: Kernel; repo

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4049034

Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do yum update after BFB installation.

Workaround: To perform yum update with either openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, follow these procedures depending on the use case:

  1. To update DOCA only, disable ALL repos:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dnf --disablerepo='*' --enablerepo='kubernetes,doca' -y update

  2. To update OS components, exclude rdma-core using one of the following options:

    • Option 1 – disable rdma-core from dnf.conf using excludepkgs=rdma-core*oe2203sp3*

    • Option 2 – disable rdma-core from openEuler.repo file under OS and everything using exlude=rdma-core*

    • Option 3 – run

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      yum update -x rdma-core

Keyword: openEuler

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4046180

Description: PCIe data IDs that require Node, PCIe index, and Depth parameters in doca_telemetry_diag, the only valid values are 0, 0, 0.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA Telemetry

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4129715

Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the "native" arch flag.

Keyword: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).

Keyword: Linux; GCC

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4035553

Description: oper_sample_period does not always reflect the correct sample period. In some cases, it will reflect the admin_sample_period instead.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Core

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4023257

Description: If RDMA samples are compiled with memory sanitizer enabled, "read memory leak" errors are printed when running the samples with the RDMA CM flag and when running the client before the server.

Workaround: Make sure to start the RDMA Server before RDMA Client.

Keyword: DOCA RDMA; samples

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4021752

4021748

Description: In all RDMA samples, if an error occurs in any of the following functions:

  • Exporting RDMA/MMAP/Sync event

  • Connecting RDMA

  • Writing or reading the descriptors

An error is printed but the sample resumes and might:

  1. Fail later, or be in busy-wait state indefinitely; and/or

  2. Result in access to an unknown address, causing an address sanitizer violation.

Workaround for 1: Either:

  • Follow the error logs to verify no errors occurred in the relevant function. And if it did, stop the sample.

  • Fix the issue locally.

Workaround for 2: The mentioned address sanitizer violation shall be ignored in case of an error in a relevant function.

Keyword: DOCA RDMA; samples

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4022563

Description: OVS-DOCA connection tracking with E2E enabled is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OVS-DPDK; connection tracking; E2E

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3837255

Description: When running Arm shutdown from the host OS it is expected to get the message -E- Failed to send Register MRSI. This message should be ignored.

Workaround: Wait 2 more minutes before rebooting the host. Before proceeding with host OS reboot, it is recommended to query the operational state of the BlueField Arm cores from the BlueField BMC to verify that shutdown state has been reached. Run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U root -P <password> raw 0x32 0xA3

Expected output is "06".

Keyword: Host OS; reboot; error

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3844705

Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the BlueField eMMC over time.

Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.

Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3877725

Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc
cat /dev/rshim0/misc

Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[13:58:39] INFO: Installation finished
...
[14:01:53] INFO: Rebooting...

Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3855702

Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on rdma-core lower than 48.x.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RDMA; SWS

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3855485

Description: When enabling the PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE NVconfig, the mlx devices, and potentially the RShim devices disappear. Also, looking at the kernel logs using dmesg shows the following messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
pci 0000:29:00.0: BAR 0: no space for [mem size 0x0200 0000 64bit pref]
pci 0000:29:00.0: BAR 2: no space for [mem size 0x0080 0000 64bit pref]
...

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVconfig; RShim; dmsg

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3831230

Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of BlueField eMMC over time.

Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.

Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3743879

Description: mlxfwreset could timeout on servers where the RShim driver is running and INTx is not supported. The following error message is printed: BF reset flow encountered a failure due to a reset state error of negotiation timeout.

Workaround: Set PCIE_HAS_VFIO=0 and PCIE_HAS_UIO=0 in /etc/rshim.conf and restart the RShim driver. Then re-run the mlxfwreset command.

If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before mlxfwreset and bind it back after mlxfwreset:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "DROP_MODE 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc
mlxfwreset <arguments>
echo "DROP_MODE 0" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3678069

Description: If using BlueField with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0, then install the *.bfb as normal.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVMe

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3680538

Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

N/A

Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in a future release.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: EU tool

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3666160

Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF>1700, triggers server reboot immediately.

Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.

Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3594836

Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.

Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.

Keyword: Tracer FlexIO

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3592080

Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on BlueField

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: UEK; VF

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3546202

Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[    3.787135] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17:00: Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead

This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3566042

Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3546474

Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.

Workaround: On BlueField, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg.

Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3561723

Description: Running mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3306489

Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".

Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.

Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3534219

Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:

  1. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

  2. Reboot Arm.

Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3462630

When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
error: shim_lock protocol not found.
error: you need to load the kernel first.

Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.

Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3448841

Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet BlueField runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".

Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "options ib_core netns_mode=0" >> /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf

Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS

Reported in version: 2.0.2

2706803

Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: VF; limitation

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3273435

Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.

Keyword: Modes of operation; driver

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3264749

Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo hugeadm --pool-pages-min DEFAULT:2048M
sudo systemctl start mlx-regex.service
systemctl status mlx-regex.service

If these commands have executed successfully you should see active (running) in the last line of the output.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RegEx; hugepages

Reported in version: 1.5.1

3240153

Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Kernel

Reported in version: 1.5.0

3217627

Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of Operation not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand

Reported in version: 1.5.0

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers Known Issues

Reference

Description

4404719

Description: Splitting a DPU into 4 ports conflicts with the shared_rq feature.

Workaround:

  1. Disable shared RQ by setting ALLOW_SHARED_RQ="no" in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf.

  2. Restart the driver with the command: /etc/init.d/openibd restart.

Keyword: PCI information

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4273881

Description: PCI information is missing on RedHat p host.

Workaround: Matching an interface name with its PCI address requires running: ll /sys/class/net/ | grep <interface name>

Keyword: PCI information

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4155701

Description: When offloading xfrm states to hardware, the offloading device is linked to the skb's secpath. If an skb is freed or deferred, an unregister netdevice operation may hang because the netdevice is still being reference-counted.

Workaround: Remove the netdevice from the xfrm states when the netdevice is unregistered.

Keyword: IPSec Crypto Offload

Reported in version: 2.10.0

BlueField-3 Firmware Known Issues

Internal Ref.

Issue

4535791

Description: When running sync2 on an EP configuration, the following error may appear during the MLXFWReset sync2 operation: ERROR: System Off: operation not handled.

Although sync2 is intended for use in a switch topology, it can technically run on an EP configuration. However, this is not the default mode, nor is it a typical or recommended use case.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: sync2, EP configuration

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

4534767

Description: In multi-probe mode, only one slot of IFA1 or IFA2 is allowed, although IFA1 and IFA2 can operate together.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCC, IFA1, IFA2

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

4394475

Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4422120

Description: Any BFB upgrade from the October GA (2.9.2) to the new BFB will trigger a 0x00b4 assert. Nonetheless, the update will complete successfully, and the customer can safely ignore the assert.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BFB upgrade

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4216761

Description: For all host-related counters, the buffers used by the Arm are the same as those used by the host. Buffer usage is tracked collectively, combining both ARM and host consumption.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4125431

Description: The MKEY created by software (VirtIo.Net DPA App is created with a length of 1 byte and used to access L2 memory. Since the minimum translation size is 64 bytes, using a 1-byte MKEY results in a translation error and triggers an exception.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MKEY

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4303583

Description: The query_header_modify_pattern command may produce inaccurate results when specific fields are used.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: query_header_modify_pattern command

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4296168

Description: Running mlxfwreset fails when the DPU is configured as the root complex for NVMe drives. This issue impacts the configuration use case where the DPU acts as the root complex for NVMe drives, rather than the BF-3 in the host functioning as a PCIe Switch for the NVMe.

Workaround: To ensure the firmware reset works correctly, explicitly run the fwreset command from the host using the "--method 1" flag (hot reset).

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4193036

Description: The initial allocation of DPA_THREAD on group affinity allocates memory for all EUs, including stack, core dump, and other resources.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 32.44.1036

4007228

Description: NC-SI pass-through requires the user to allocate a MAC address to the platform BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NC-SI pass-through

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

3787618

Description: NVIA register is not allowed for external host if any field of EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs is not set as the default.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Host privilege

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

3636631

Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IOMMU

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614529

Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220, is 5200 MT/s.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DDR5 link speed

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3728450

Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SW_RESET

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614288

Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hot-plug operation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

-

Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.

For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C clock

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3439438

Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534128

Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Flash access

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534219

Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform:

  • echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

  • Arm reboot

Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3547022

Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3439438

Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3178339

Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3275394

Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

2878841

Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3412847

Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

BlueField-2 Firmware Known Issues

Internal Ref.

Issue

4394475

Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 24.45.1020

3754913

Description: PHYless Reset is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PHYless Reset

Discovered in Version: 24.40.1000

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048

-

Description: When tx_port_ts is set to "true", due to a compensation mechanism in the Tx timestamp available in some hardware Rx timestamp errors, a symmetrical error and no clock offset occur when using the timestamps to synchronize the device clock.

This might also cause an error while using timestamps for delay measurements (e,g., delay measurements reported by a PTP daemon) and even negative delay measurements in some cases.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PTP path delay

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

2878841

Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

3329109

Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

3267506

Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2870213

Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2855592

Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2850003

Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link recovery counter

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2616755

Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering, IPoIB

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
