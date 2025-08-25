DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
Link Aggregation

Network bonding enables combining two or more network interfaces into a single interface. It increases the network throughput, bandwidth and provides redundancy if one of the interfaces fails.

NVIDIA ® BlueField ® networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) have an option to configure network bonding on the Arm side in a manner transparent to the host. Under such configuration, the host would only see a single PF.

Note

This functionality is supported when BlueField is set in embedded function ownership mode for both ports.

Note

While LAG is being configured (starting with step 2 under section "LAG Configuration"), traffic cannot pass through the physical ports.

The following diagram describes this configuration:

BlueField_Link_Aggregation-version-1-modificationdate-1728051685903-api-v2.png

LAG Modes

Two LAG modes are supported on BlueField:

  • Queue Affinity mode

  • Hash mode

Queue Affinity Mode

In this mode, packets are distributed according to the QPs.

  1. To enable this mode, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=0

    Example device name: mt41686_pciconf0.

  2. Add/edit the following field from /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf as follows:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    LAG_HASH_MODE="no"

  3. Perform BlueField system reboot for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

Hash Mode

In this mode, packets are distributed to ports according to the hash on packet headers.

Note

For this mode, prerequisite steps 3 and 4 are not required.

  1. To enable this mode, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1

    Example device name: mt41686_pciconf0.

  2. Add/edit the following field from /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf as follows:

    Copy
    Copy
                
    
            
    LAG_HASH_MODE="yes"

  3. Perform BlueField system reboot for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

Prerequisites

  1. Set the LAG mode to work with.

  2. (Optional) Hide the second PF on the host. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s HIDE_PORT2_PF=True NUM_OF_PF=1

    Example device name: mt41686_pciconf0.

    Note

    Perform BlueField system reboot for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

  3. Delete any installed Scalable Functions (SFs) on the Arm side.

  4. Stop the driver on the host side. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ systemctl stop openibd

  5. The uplink interfaces (p0 and p1) on the Arm side must be disconnected from any OVS bridge.

LAG Configuration

  1. Create the bond interface. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ip link add bond0 type bond
$ ip link set bond0 down
$ ip link set bond0 type bond miimon 100 mode 4 xmit_hash_policy layer3+4

    Note

    While LAG is being configured (starting with the next step), traffic cannot pass through the physical ports.

  2. Subordinate both the uplink representors to the bond interface. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ip link set p0 down
$ ip link set p1 down
$ ip link set p0 master bond0
$ ip link set p1 master bond0

  3. Bring the interfaces up. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ip link set p0 up
$ ip link set p1 up
$ ip link set bond0 up

    The following is an example of LAG configuration in Ubuntu:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # cat  /etc/netplan/70-bf-lag.yaml 
 
network:
  renderer: networkd
  bonds:
    bond0:
      optional: true      
      dhcp4: no
      interfaces: [p0, p1]
      parameters:
        mode: 802.3ad
        mii-monitor-interval: 100
  ethernets:
    p0:
      dhcp4: no
      optional: true
    p1:
      dhcp4: no
      optional: true
  version: 2

    As a result, only the first PF of the BlueFields would be available to the host side for networking and SR-IOV.

    Warning

    When in shared RQ mode (enabled by default), the uplink interfaces (p0 and p1) must always stay enabled. Disabling them will break LAG support and VF-to-VF communication on same host.

For OVS configuration, the bond interface is the one that needs to be added to the OVS bridge (interfaces p0 and p1 should not be added). The PF representor for the first port (pf0hpf) of the LAG must be added to the OVS bridge. The PF representor for the second port (pf1hpf) would still be visible, but it should not be added to OVS bridge. Consider the following examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ovs-vsctl add-br bf-lag
ovs-vsctl add-port bf-lag bond0
ovs-vsctl add-port bf-lag pf0hpf

Warning

Trying to change bonding configuration in Queue Affinity mode (including bringing the subordinated interface up/down) while the host driver is loaded would cause FW syndrome and failure of the operation. Make sure to unload the host driver before altering BlueField bonding configuration to avoid this.

Note

When performing driver reload (openibd restart) or reboot, it is required to remove bond configuration and to reapply the configurations after the driver is fully up. Refer to steps 1-4 of "Removing LAG Configuration".

Removing LAG Configuration

  1. If Queue Affinity mode LAG is configured (i.e., LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=0):

    1. Delete any installed Scalable Functions (SFs) on the Arm side.

    2. Stop driver (openibd) on the host side. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      systemctl stop openibd

  2. Delete the LAG OVS bridge on the Arm side. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ovs-vsctl del-br bf-lag

    This allows for later restoration of OVS configuration for non-LAG networking.

  3. Stop OVS service. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    systemctl stop openvswitch-switch.service

  4. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ip link set bond0 down
modprobe -rv bonding

    As a result, both of the BlueField's network interfaces would be available to the host side for networking and SR-IOV.

  5. For the host to be able to use BlueField's ports, make sure to attach the ECPF and host representor in an OVS bridge on the Arm side. Refer to "Virtual Switch on BlueField" for instructions on how to perform this.

  6. Revert from HIDE_PORT2_PF, on the Arm side. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s HIDE_PORT2_PF=False NUM_OF_PF=2

  7. Restore default LAG settings in BlueField's firmware. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=DEVICE_DEFAULT

  8. Delete the following line from /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf on the Arm side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    LAG_HASH_MODE=...

  9. Perform BlueField system reboot for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

LAG on Multi-host

Only LAG hash mode is supported with BlueField multi-host.

LAG Multi-host Prerequisites

  1. Enable LAG hash mode.

  2. Hide the second PF on the host. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s HIDE_PORT2_PF=True NUM_OF_PF=1

  3. Make sure NVME emulation is disabled:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=0

    Example device name: mt41686_pciconf0.

  4. The uplink interfaces (p0 and p4) on the Arm side, representing port0 and port1, must be disconnected from any OVS bridge. As a result, only the first PF of BlueField would be available to the host side for networking and SR-IOV.

LAG Configuration on Multi-host

  1. Create the bond interface. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ip link add bond0 type bond
$ ip link set bond0 down
$ ip link set bond0 type bond miimon 100 mode 4 xmit_hash_policy layer3+4

  2. Subordinate both the uplink representors to the bond interface. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ip link set p0 down
$ ip link set p4 down
$ ip link set p0 master bond0
$ ip link set p4 master bond0

  3. Bring the interfaces up. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ip link set p0 up
$ ip link set p4 up
$ ip link set bond0 up

  4. For OVS configuration, the bond interface is the one that must be added to the OVS bridge (interfaces p0 and p4 should not be added). The PF representor, pf0hpf, must be added to the OVS bridge with the bond interface. The rest of the uplink representors must be added to another OVS bridge along with their PF representors. Consider the following examples:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ovs-vsctl add-br br-lag
ovs-vsctl add-port br-lag bond0
ovs-vsctl add-port br-lag pf0hpf
ovs-vsctl add-br br1
ovs-vsctl add-port br1 p1
ovs-vsctl add-port br1 pf1hpf
ovs-vsctl add-br br2
ovs-vsctl add-port br2 p2
ovs-vsctl add-port br2 pf2hpf
ovs-vsctl add-br br3
ovs-vsctl add-port br3 p3
ovs-vsctl add-port br3 pf3hpf

    Note

    When performing driver reload (openibd restart) or reboot, you must remove bond configuration from NetworkManager, and to reapply the configurations after the driver is fully up.

Removing LAG Configuration on Multi-host

Refer to section "Removing LAG Configuration".
