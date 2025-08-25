Loading DPL Applications

The DPL compiler generates a pipeline binary optimized for execution on BlueField. Pipeline loading and control—such as installing the program and populating P4 tables—are handled via the P4Runtime API, an open and well-defined interface.

The P4Runtime server, running on the BlueField device, enables a P4 Controller to:

Connect over gRPC

Set the ForwardingPipelineConfig (i.e., install the compiled DPL binary and p4info )

Query the device for its current pipeline config and table state

Maintain runtime P4 tables as defined in the DPL source

This model enables integration with open-source, proprietary, or custom-built controllers in a standardized way.