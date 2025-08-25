P4 Language Support in DPL

The DPL compiler implements a performance-oriented subset of P4-16, aligned with the capabilities of the BlueField hardware. Unsupported features are typically those that require runtime flexibility (e.g., dynamic parsing or general-purpose control logic) which are not efficient in ASIC-based systems. Developers should reference this section during development to ensure compatibility and portability of P4 programs targeting DPL.

Identifiers starting with __ are reserved for internal compiler use

All other identifiers conform to P4 spec §6.4.1

Type Support Level Notes bool Supported Fully supported Arbitrary-precision int Limited Only for literals (see spec §7.1.6.5) int (signed integers) Unsupported String literals Unsupported Accepted, but no operations or validity checks (see spec §6.4.3.3). Only supported in annotations. Bit strings Supported Subject to hardware resource limits

Refer to section "Operators" for support of operations on values with these types.

Type Support Level Notes enum Supported As per spec §7.2.1, with restrictions based on target-supported types header Supported All field types except varbit<> (only supported via NvOptionParser ). See spec §7.2.2. header_stack Unsupported struct Supported Must use only supported field types. See spec §7.2.5. union Unsupported tuple / list Supported As per spec §7.2.6 extern types Limited Only the externs provided with the DPL compiler are allowed; no custom externs. See spec §7.2.9. Type specialization Supported As per spec §7.2.10

Feature Support Level Notes assignment Limited L-values are restricted. Cannot assign to method calls, packet_out metadata, flex-header fields, or unsupported metadata fields. Only some fixed headers are valid L-values. op-assignment (+=, -=) Supported See operators and header field add/sub sections for details. if / conditionals Limited Only within control apply blocks; must evaluate to bit or bool switch Limited Only within control apply blocks; switch expression must be bool Fall-through, default, and empty switch cases are supported per spec §11.7.

The following tables describe the compiler support for expressions using the built in header fields and standard metadata as L-values and R-values. Note, this is separate of header fields that can be used as match keys.

Note In the default hardware parser, some fields that are mutually exclusive are extracted to the same buffer location (referred to in the table as an alias). Assignments to and copy from these fields can use either of the aliased field names.

Fixed Header Fields Assign Copy Add/Sub Notes headers.ethernet.dst_addr ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.ethernet.src_addr ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.ethernet.ether_type ✘ ✘ ✘ Last extracted outer etherType value headers.vlan.vlan_pcp ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vlan.vlan_dei ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vlan.vlan_id ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.vlan.vlan_ether_type ✘ ✘ ✘ Last extracted outer etherType value headers.inner_ethernet.dst_addr ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ethernet.src_addr ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ethernet.ether_type ✘ ✘ ✘ Last extracted inner etherType value headers.inner_vlan.vlan_pcp ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_vlan.vlan_dei ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_vlan.vlan_id ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_vlan.vlan_ether_type ✘ ✘ ✘ Last extracted inner etherType value headers.ipv4.version Alias with headers.ipv6.version ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.ihl ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.ipv4.diffserv Alias with headers.ipv6.diffserv ✘ ✔ ✔ Can be set through nv_set_ip_dscp extern headers.ipv4.ecn Alias with headers.ipv6.ecn ✘ ✔ ✔ Can be set through nv_set_ip_ecn extern headers.ipv4.total_len ✔ ✔ ✔ May be updated also by hardware headers.ipv4.identification ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.flags ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.frag_offset ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.ttl ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.ipv4.protocol Alias with headers.ipv6.next_header ✘ ✔ ✘ Can be set through nv_set_ip_protocol extern headers.ipv4.hdr_checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ Value is write only by hardware headers.ipv4.src_addr ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.ipv4.dst_addr ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.version Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.version ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.ihl ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.diffserv Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.diffserv ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.ecn Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.ecn ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.total_len ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.identification ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.flags ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.frag_offset ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.ttl ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.protocol Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.protocol ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.hdr_checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.src_addr ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.dst_addr ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.ipv6.flow_label ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.ipv6.hop_limit ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.ipv6.payload_length ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.ipv6.src_addr ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.ipv6.dst_addr ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ipv6.flow_label ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv6.hop_limit ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ipv6.payload_length ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv6.src_addr ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_ipv6.dst_addr ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.mpls.label ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.mpls.tc ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.mpls.bos ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.mpls.ttl ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_mpls.label ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_mpls.tc ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_mpls.bos ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_mpls.ttl ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.icmp.type ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.code ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.identifier ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.sequence_number ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.type ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.code ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.identifier ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.sequence_number ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.type ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.code ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.payload_1 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.payload_2 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.type ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.code ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_1 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_2 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.src_port Alias with headers.udp.src_port ✘ ✔ ✘ Can be set through nv_set_l4_src_port extern headers.tcp.dst_port Alias with headers.udp.dst_port ✘ ✔ ✘ Can be set through nv_set_l4_dst_port extern headers.tcp.seq_no ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.tcp.ack_no ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.tcp.data_offset ✔ ✔ ✔ headers.tcp.res ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.nonce_sum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.ecn ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.tcp.flags ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.tcp.window ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.urgent_ptr ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.src_port Alias with headers.inner_udp.src_port ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.dst_port Alias with headers.inner_udp.dst_port ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.seq_no ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.ack_no ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.data_offset ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.res ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.nonce_sum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.ecn ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.flags ✘ ✔ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.window ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.urgent_ptr ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.udp.length ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.udp.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_udp.length ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.inner_udp.checksum ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.checksum_present ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.reserved1 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.key_present ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.sequence_present ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.reserved2 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.reserved3 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.version ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.gre.protocol ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.nvgre_vsid.vsid ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.nvgre_vsid.flow_id ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.esp.security_parameters_index ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.esp.sequence_number ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.esp.next_header ✔ ✔ ✘ Value set by hardware after decryption headers.psp.next_header ✘ ✘ ✘ Value set by hardware after decryption headers.psp.hdr_ext_len ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.crypt_offset ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.needs_sampling ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.drop ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.version ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.has_virtualization_key ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.one_1 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.security_parameters_index ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.initialization_vector ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.virtualization_key_high ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.psp.virtualization_key_low ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.reserved1 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.vni_valid ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.reserved2 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.reserved3 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.vni ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.vxlan.reserved4 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved1 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.vni_valid ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved2 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved3 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.next_proto ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.vni ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved4 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.ver ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.opt_len ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.o ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.c ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.reserved1 ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.protocol_type ✘ ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.vni ✔ ✔ ✘ headers.geneve.reserved2 ✘ ✘ ✘

All the fields of BlueField standard metadata are read only. The following table outlines the current support for using a standard metadata field as an R-value in an expression.

Standard Metadata Fields Copyable Notes ingress_port ✘ eth_to_fcs_packet_len ✘ is_l2_ok ✘ l2_type ✘ last_l2_ether_type ✔ Last extracted value of etherType within ethernet header or VLAN tags vlan_type ✘ is_l3_ok ✘ l3_type ✘ is_ip_fragmented ✘ is_ipv4_checksum_ok ✘ is_l4_ok ✘ l4_type ✘ l4_type_ext ✘ is_l4_checksum_ok ✘ l4_src_port ✘ l4_dst_port ✘ encap_type ✘ ROCE not currently supported ipsec_layer ✘ ipsec_syndrome ✘ Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt psp_syndrome ✘ Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt is_inner_l2_ok ✘ inner_l2_type ✘ inner_last_l2_ether_type ✔ Last extracted value of etherType within inner ethernet header or VLAN tags inner_vlan_type ✘ is_inner_l3_ok ✘ inner_l3_type ✘ is_inner_ipv4_checksum_ok ✘ is_inner_l4_ok ✘ inner_l4_type ✘ inner_l4_type_ext ✘ random_value ✘ ut_clock ✘ fr_clock ✘ source_qp ✘

The P4-16 language specification lists a wide variety of operations that the language accepts for the supported data types (see Section 8). The table below lists the operators that are officially supported by the NVIDIA P4 compiler:

Operator Compile-time value P4Runtime value Runtime value Spec section Bool && Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bool || Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bool == Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bool != Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bit<W> == Bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W> != Bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W> << integer ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W> >> integer ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W>[H:L] ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 All explicit casts between supported types ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.11.1 All implicit casts between supported types ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.11.2 Bit<W>..Bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✘ 8.15.4 Assignment to user struct fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.16 Assignment to packet-in struct fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.16 All operations on header fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.17 Method calls ✔ ✔ ✘ 8.20 Function calls with positional args ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.20 Extern constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Parser constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Control constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Package constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Decrement (-=) ✔ ✔ ✔ - Increment (+=) ✔ ✔ ✔ -

Variables are supported in accordance with the following spec items:

Constants ( spec 11.1 ) "Compile-time known values" are evaluated on a best-effort basis. It is possible that a compile-time known value may not be recognized by the compiler as such.

Variables ( spec 11.2 )

Instantiations ( spec 11.3 ) Instantiations with abstract methods ( spec 11.3.1 ) are allowed in BlueField Target Architecture Named arguments are not supported



Variables may be declared in any of the locations described in (spec 11.2) and follow the scope rules described there.

The compiler will emit errors for uninitialized values. In some cases where a struct is partially initialized, only a warning may be produced. In some cases there may be no error emitted when an uninitialized struct field is accessed. The accessed field will then contain an undefined value.

The following statements are supported in a control's apply block:

table.apply() calls

if statement

switch statement

extern function and method calls

assignment statements with the supported operators

the empty statement

return statements

The exit statement is not supported. The for loop is not supported.

All supported expressions are allowed within these statements, where applicable.

Calling the apply method on a table results in a return value two options:

bool hit

bool miss

Currently the field action_run is not supported.

Actions support the same statements as controls except for the following:

table.apply() calls

Conditional statements - if and switch

Actions support the same expressions as controls except for the following: