Q-in-Q tunneling (hardware-accelerated 802.1ad VLAN) enables the creation of a Layer 2 Ethernet connection between two servers. It allows segregation of different VLAN traffic on a link or bundling multiple VLANs into a single VLAN. This is achieved by adding a service VLAN tag before the user’s existing 802.1Q VLAN tags.

For details on Q-in-Q support in virtualized environments (SR-IOV), refer to "Q-in-Q Encapsulation per VF in Linux".

To enable device support for accelerated 802.1ad VLAN:

  1. Turn on the new ethtool private flag phv-bit (disabled by default).

    $ ethtool --set-priv-flags eth1 phv-bit on

    Enabling this flag sets the phv_en port capability.

  2. Change the interface device features by turning on the ethtool device feature tx-vlan-stag-hw-insert (disabled by default).

    $ ethtool -K eth1 tx-vlan-stag-hw-insert on

    Once the private flag and the ethtool device feature are set, the device will be ready for 802.1ad VLAN acceleration.

    The phv-bit private flag setting is available for the PF only. The VF can use the VLAN acceleration by setting the tx-vlan-stag-hw-insert parameter only if the private flag phv-bit is enabled by the PF. If the PF enables/disables the phv-bit flag after the VF driver is up, the configuration will take place only after the VF driver is restarted.
