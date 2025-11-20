The NVIDIA® BlueField® SR-IOV solution is based on asymmetric VF and enables per-ECPF and per PF control over number of VF allocation .

ECPF VFs are intended to be used in switchdev mode. Like SFs and host VFs, ECPF VFs have a representor. Representor naming for ECPF VFs start after the host VFs. For example, if the host has 32 VFs enabled, then the host VF representors are named pf0vf0 - pf0vf31 , and the Arm representors continue at pf0vf32 onward.