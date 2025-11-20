On This Page
Bug Fixes in This Version
Ref #
Issue
4426511
Description: Orchestrated reset mode (MLXConfig) will be released as a Beta feature. There's a known race condition between server reboot and the reset flow running in parallel, which can cause the reset to go out of sync.
Keyword: Orchestrated reset mode
Detected in version: 3.0.0
2657392
Description: OFED installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8.4 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after OFED installation in RHEL 8.4 and above.
Keyword: Installation; CIFS
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4374396
Description: Ingress mirroring rules configured on OVS-DOCA are not offloaded to hardware when using remote GRE tunnels.
Keyword: Mirroring
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4464648
Description: When the server crashes, the client’s Comch Producer may call the send error callback twice for the same task, potentially leading to buffer reference count errors.
Keyword: DOCA Comch; duplicate callback; buffer refcount error
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4454054
Description: DMS pod requires "Linux is up" from
Keyword: Installation
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4255270
Description: Packets are encapsulated with standard VXLAN headers even when VXLAN-GBP is configured, resulting in the Group Policy ID (GBP) not being applied.
Keyword: VXLAN; packet encapsulation
Detected in version: 2.10.0
4263035
Description: In L3 EVPN scenarios with 16k overlay and 4k underlay routes, OVS may get stuck or abnormally terminate.
Keyword: HBN
Detected in version: 2.10.0
3851200
Description: Once PPS is enabled, there is no way to disable it via FireFly commands.
Keyword: PTP
Detected in version: 2.7.0
4404290
Description: Fixed a crash triggered by handling multiple CMA net events in rapid succession on the same CMA ID.
Keyword: CMA
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4500815
Description: Fixed an issue that caused packet loss when enabling or disabling promiscuous mode on a network interface.
Keyword: Promiscuous mode
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4514994
Description: Fixed performance degradation on older kernel versions using RX cache, particularly on slower ARM CPUs with larger RX buffers. The issue was caused by the driver attempting to allocate new RX pages too quickly, leading to head-of-line blocking in the RX cache. The fix improves RX cache usage by triggering page allocation for a bulk of at least 2 WQEs, allowing the application more time to process packets and return buffers to the RX cache, thereby reducing blocking and enhancing performance.
Keyword: Performance, kernel, Rx cache, page allocation
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4504899
Description: Fixed behavior to align with
Keyword: VFs
Detected in version: 3.0.0
3680538
Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx datapath is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.
Keyword: IPsec
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4448262
Description: Fixed an issue where a kernel crash could occur if a device event arrives during the event subscription process.
Keyword: devx; event_fd
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4449477
Description: On BlueField-3 devices running linux-bluefield kernel versions 5.15.0-1050 or 5.15.0-1060, a kernel crash may occur due to a NULL pointer dereference in the cls_api network scheduler.
Keyword: Kernel crash
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4432078
Description: The PLDM file name uses a different YY/MM tag than the corresponding BFB file name.
Keywords: PLDM; BFB; filename
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4438514
Description: When probing device instance 1, the gpio-mlxbf3 driver may log the following harmless message:
Keywords: Logging
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4546487
Description: In Device Manager, users can still select the “Separated” internal CPU mode even though this mode has been deprecated and is no longer supported.
Keywords: Device Manager; Separated mode; SmartNIC; Embedded mode
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548563
Description: On BlueField-3 with Ubuntu 24.04, the OP-TEE driver cannot be loaded. Running
Keywords: OP-TEE; modprobe
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548705
Description: Oracle Linux 9.4 BFB for BlueField-3 does not include the
Keywords: BFB;
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4582160
Description: Running
Keywords: SMBIOS;
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4612418
Description: Configuring hugepages through
Keywords: Hugepages; GRUB; boot parameters
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4643161
Description: On some operating systems, the partition UUID may change after the first boot following installation.
Keywords: Maintenance mode; boot failure
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4652620
Description: Real-time CPU frequency monitoring may increase CPU usage by 10–30% on older Linux kernels.
Keywords: CPPC utilization
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4519591
Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.
Keywords: Host; firmware
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4550064
Description: When running
Keywords: Kernel boot failure
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4626552
Description: A firmware update failure may be incorrectly logged as an informational
Keywords: Firmware update; bfb-install; logging
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4643378
Description: In long-duration AC cycling tests, ipmitool commands may fail due to intermittent I²C device access issues on BlueField-3.
Keywords: I2C; IPMI
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4656521
Description: On BlueField-3 running Debian 13, restarting the
Keywords: Debian; driver restart
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4064373
Description: The DPU BMC LLDP represents the eth0 interface. If a VLAN interface is initiated on top of eth0, the LLDP schema does not function as expected and the transmitted data does not accurately describe the eth0 attribute or the newly created VLAN.
Reported in version: 25.07
4365835
Description: There is a mistake in the message displayed when the BISO secure boot setting is changed through the DPU BMC where the event log shows
Reported in version: 25.07
4549368
Description: Power sensors available via
Reported in version: 25.07
4551450
Description: After BMC factory reset, the ipmitool network interface may fail to connect to the DPU BMC via the RMCP interface.
Reported in version: 25.07
4501157 / 4257750
Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.
Keywords: Live firmware patch
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4377816
Description: Fixed an issue where firmware did not de-assert the
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4286902
Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4420567
Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.
Keywords: Header actions
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4498670
Description: Fixed a race condition where destroying two emulation objects with the same VHCA ID could result in one destroy command failing with syndrome 0xF3F880.
Keywords: VirtIO
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4475307
Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.
Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Keywords: PXE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4388371
Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.
Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4395036
Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4428580
Description: Fixed a rare issue where triggering mstdump via core_dump in Windows drivers could cause a PCI link down condition.
Keywords: mstdump, windows
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4436922
Description: DC InfiniBand is not functional in this firmware version.
Keywords: DC, DDP traffic
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4486431
Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4470053
Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.
Keywords: vQoS, latency
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
