Capability Checking

Applications using a DOCA Device rely on a specific subset of features to function correctly. Therefore, it is recommended to verify whether the required features are available on the selected DOCA Device.

To facilitate this, the DOCA SDK provides capability APIs, a set of standardized APIs designed for querying feature support. These APIs should be used before initializing any resources to detect unsupported features early, allowing applications to implement fallback mechanisms instead of encountering unexpected errors during execution.