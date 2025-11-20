On This Page
Compiling DPL Applications
This page describes how to use the NVIDIA DPL compiler to build DPL applications.
DOCA Programming Language (DPL) sample applications serve as educational resources that demonstrate how to program on the NVIDIA BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) using DPL.
The NVIDIA DPL compiler (
dplp4c.sh) is provided as an executable within a self-contained Docker image. This image is available to partners via the NVIDIA NGC platform. To access it, log in to NVIDIA NGC and download the latest
DPL Docker containers
.
For system requirements, refer to DPL Runtime Service.
For compiler installation instructions refer to the DPL Installation Guide.
For information about the development environment, refer to the DOCA Pipeline Programming Model and the DPL System Overview.
BlueField-3
Ubuntu 22.04 hosts (x86) or greater
A P4Runtime controller based on API version 1.3.0 or greater
The DPL compiler is provided with all its dependencies in the
dpl-dev container. For details on how to obtain and install the Docker images refer to the
DPL Installation Guide
.
A shell script,
dplp4c.sh, is provided to execute the DPL compiler from the
dpl-dev container:
./dplp4c.sh [--mount dir]* dplp4c_args*
--mount– (optional) directory to be mounted into the container
dplp4c_args– arguments to be passed to the compiler (e.g.,
sample.p4)
The following example compiles
hello_packet using DPL:
user
@host:~/p4-samples/doca/hello_packet$ dplp4c.sh --target doca hello_packet.p4
Generating compiler output in
"_out"
The following files in this example are produced in the
_out directory:
File name
Description
Log of any compiler warnings or errors to the specified program
Binary blob, containing all the data needed for the DPL Runtime daemon to load the program
P4Runtime protobuf file, in text format
Additional NVIDIA BlueField-specific arguments include:
--help Print this help message
--version Print compiler version
-I path Specify include path (passed to preprocessor)
-D arg=value Define macro (passed to preprocessor)
-U arg Undefine macro (passed to preprocessor)
-E Preprocess only, do not compile (prints program on stdout)
-M Output `make` dependency rule only (passed to preprocessor)
-MD Output `make` dependency rule to file as side effect (passed to preprocessor)
-MF file With -M, specify output file for dependencies (passed to preprocessor)
-MG with -M, suppress errors for missing headers (passed to preprocessor)
-MP with -M, add phony target for each dependency (passed to preprocessor)
-MT target With -M, override target of the output rule (passed to preprocessor)
-MQ target Like -Mt, override target but quote special characters (passed to preprocessor)
-g Enable debugging via DPL Nspect
--nocpp Skip preprocess, assume input file is already preprocessed.
--Wdisable[=diagnostic] Disable a compiler diagnostic, or disable all warnings if no diagnostic is specified.
--Winfo[=diagnostic] Report an info message for a compiler diagnostic.
--Wwarn[=diagnostic] Report a warning for a compiler diagnostic, or treat all info messages as warnings if no diagnostic is specified.
--Werror[=diagnostic] Report an error for a compiler diagnostic, or treat all warnings as errors if no diagnostic is specified.
--maxErrorCount errorCount Set the maximum number of errors to display before failing.
--target target Compile for the specified target device.
--odir out_directory Write output to out directory
--enable feature[,feature]*|--help Enable a feature, or comma-separated list of features
--disable feature[,feature]*|--help Disable a feature, or comma-separated list of features
The binary
<sample_name>. is created under
_out/<sample_name>.dplconfig.
The P4Runtime file is created under
_out/<sample_name>.p4info.txt.
To enable packet debugging, you must ensure the following:
Compile your DPL program with the
-gflag. This enables parsing for a debug flow.
Ensure you have at least one
nv_send_debug_pkt()call in your DPL program. A debug packet will be emitted where
nv_send_debug_pkt()is placed, and represents the program state at that point.
Packet debugging is only supported for packets received from a wire port (RX direction). It is not supported for packets sent by the CPU (TX direction).
You may optionally include a cookie in your
nv_send_debug_pkt() call (e.g.,
nv_send_debug_pkt(8w0x42)). This cookie can help distinguish between different debug extern calls and will appear in the debugging output.