On This Page
- Terms and Abbreviations
- Introduction
- System Design
- Application Architecture
- DOCA Libraries
- Dependencies
- Compiling the Application
- Running the Application
- References
DOCA Accelerated UPF Reference Application Guide
Abbreviation
Definition
DN
Data Network
DPI
Deep Packet Inspection
FAR
Forwarding Action Rule
gNB
Next Generation NodeB
GTP-U
GPRS Tunneling Protocol User Plane
N3
Interface connecting the Radio Access Network (gNB) to the User Plane Function (UPF) in 5G networks.
Responsible for transporting user data using GTP-U protocol.
N6
Interface connection the User Plane Function (UPF) to external data networks (e.g. internet, enterprise network, cloud services),
serving as the gateway between 5G network and external networks.
PDR
Packet Detection Rule
PDU
Protocol Data Unit
PSC
PDU Session Container. An extension header in GTP that is being used in 5G core networks.
QER
QoS Enforcement Rule
QoS
Quality of Service
RAN
Radio Access Network
RAP
Reference Application
RSS
Receive Side Scaling. A functionality that enables dispatching of packets into multiple queues.
SMF
Session Management Function
UE
User Equipment
UPF
User Plane Function
URR
Usage Reporting Rule
WAN
Wide Area Network
The Accelerated UPF-RAP provides a reference implementation of an accelerated data path of UPF on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField-3®.
This project is intended for UPF vendors looking to hardware accelerate their UPF data-plane. It provides a reference implementation for developers as well as a platform to evaluate the functionality and performance. It is important to note that this project is not a UPF implementation by itself, and users should not expect it to work as a full-fledged UPF or comply fully with the 3GPP standard.
HW Acceleration: The Accelerated UPF RAP optimizes data traffic handling between RAN (gNB) and WAN (DN) by leveraging BlueField-3 hardware acceleration capabilities. Using DOCA Flow API, the application programs UPF's domain-specific network pipelines directly into BlueField-3's hardware, significantly reducing CPU overhead by processing packets in hardware rather than software.
Bidirectional Processing (Uplink, Downlink) :
RAN to DN Flow (Uplink) :
Ingress: All N6 traffic is received on BlueField-3 Port A.
Processing: BlueField-3 applies appropriate processing to the N6 traffic, including GTP encapsulation, routing, policy enforcement, quota management, or any other relevant actions based on the traffic characteristics and network configuration.
Egress: After processing, BlueField-3 forwards the N6 traffic to Port B.
DN to RAN Flow (Downlink) :
Ingress: All N3 traffic is received on BlueField-3 Port B.
Processing: BlueField-3 processes the N3 traffic, applying actions such as GTP decapsulation, QoS enforcement, user-plane policy application, or routing as per the core network's requirements.
Egress: After processing, BueField-3 forwards the N3 traffic to Port A.
This flow ensures efficient and streamlined traffic processing and forwarding for both N6 and N3 interfaces, enabling robust user-plane functionality with clear traffic flow paths.
The Accelerated UPF-RAP is designed to efficiently handle and manage traffic while incorporating key features for functionality, performance, observability, and resource optimization. The detailed operation and capabilities are as follows:
HW Accelerated Features:
Rate Meters: Configurable rate meters monitor and enforce traffic throughput on N3 and N6 interfaces.
Quota Counters: Per-subscriber quota management is enabled, tracking data usage against assigned limits. Actions (e.g., throttling or redirecting traffic) can be applied when quotas are exceeded.
Flow Aging: A flow aging mechanism efficiently tracks active flows and removes inactive ones based on configurable timeouts, ensuring resource efficiency and preventing stale flow accumulation.
Software Features with Hardware Assistance:
Configurable Slow Path Packet Redirection : Allows configuring the number of packets from a flow to be processed by software before the flow is accelerated to hardware, which fits to use cases such as DPI.
Connection Tracking Infrastructure: Maintains a shared software context for N3 and N6 flows of the same connection.
This is achieved in a performance-oriented manner by utilizing symmetric RSS, which ensures that both flows are processed on the same core.
This approach enables lock-free database access, enhancing efficiency and reducing latency.
Debuggability and Telemetry: Real-time debug counters provide visibility into flow-level and packet-level operations.
The Accelerated UPF-RAP does not enforce a specific traffic type (N3/N6) on either port. Instead, it is designed to handle both traffic types on any port interchangeably.
These advanced features ensures the UPF is capable of meeting modern network demands with high efficiency, robust observability, and optimal resource management for N3 and N6 flows.
The Accelerated UPF-RAP runs on the host system and programs acceleration policies into the BlueField-3 acceleration engine.
This Accelerated UPF-RAP architecture leverages DOCA Flow to efficiently manage N3 and N6 traffic by accelerating flow processing inside BlueField-3's steering mechanism.
The architecture is designed to optimize performance, reduce CPU utilization, reducing memory usage, and maintain efficient scale of flows by aging out inactive flows from the system, enabling rooms for newly added flows.
Key Features in UPF-RAP
DOCA Flow Framework:
Acts as the foundational API for the Accelerated UPF-RAP, enabling direct interaction with BlueField-3 for rules (add/remove) and counters management.
Facilitates high-performance packet processing, flow steering, and HW acceleration operations.
Flow Management Logic:
Packet Forwarding Acceleration:
DOCA Flow's pipes are pre-allocated with fixed size to contain future rules insertion.
New flows are identified by the Accelerated UPF-RAP and accelerated BlueField-3 via DOCA Flow APIs.
BlueField-3 handles packet forwarding, flow-specific actions (e.g., QoS), and telemetry collection.
Flow Aging and Removal:
Inactive flows are monitored using timeouts and telemetry feedback.
Flows that exceed their inactivity threshold are automatically removed from BlueField-3, freeing resources.
Bidirectional Traffic Management Logic:
Uplink traffic (gNB → N3 → UPF → N6 → DN) :
Received from the RAN and processed for interaction with the core network.
Managed via DOCA Flow to accelerate user-plane traffic to BlueField-3 for low-latency forwarding (QoS, decapsulation).
Downlink traffic (DN→ N6 → UPF → N3 → gNB) :
Received from DN and processed for delivery to the RAN or other destinations.
Accelerated to BlueField-3 for efficient handling (QoS, encapsulation).
The Accelerated UPF-RAP leverages symmetric RSS to run multithreaded, enabling the following capabilities:
Processing N3 and N6 Traffic on the Same Core: Symmetric RSS ensures that both N3 and N6 traffic of the same flow are directed to the same CPU core.
This is achieved by hashing packet headers in a way that packets belonging to the same flow are consistently mapped to the same core.
This reduces the overhead of context switching and improves cache efficiency, leading to better performance.
RSS is applied on both GTP-tunneled and non-tunneled directions of the traffic
Single Software Context for a Flow: With symmetric RSS, a single software context is maintained for each flow. This means that both N3 and N6 traffic of the same flow are handled within the same thread or process.
This unified context simplifies flow management and ensures that all operations related to a flow are executed sequentially, avoiding race conditions and reducing synchronization overhead.
Lock-Free Data Access: To further enhance performance, the Accelerated UPF-RAP implements lock-free data structures for managing flow state information.
This approach minimizes contention and latency, ensuring that database operations are performed efficiently.
RSS is applicable for new packets of a flow only, once a flow is accelerated it will be handled by HW.
SMF
The SMF is a crucial component of the 5G core network architecture. It is responsible for managing user sessions, including establishing, modifying, and terminating data sessions between UE and the DN.
The Accelerated UPF-RAP uses static SMF policies for entities creation provided by a JSON file, bypassing the need to integrate with a real SMF through N4 interface. Production-based UPF shall implement and accommodate the N4 interface in order to dynamically update the rules, following network updates.
An example configuration can be found here.
The Accelerated UPF-RAP supports the following fields:
PDR
Field Path
Comments
createPdr.pdrId
PDR ID
createPdr.pdi.sourceInterface.type
Determines packet direction (Source Interface), supported values: 0 (Access/DL), 2 (SGi-LAN/N6-LAN).
createPdr.pdi.localFT
Defines the packet header matching the PDR
createPdr.pdi.localFT.teid_start, createPdr.pdi.LocalFT.teid_end
Defines GTPU TEID range to match
createPdr.pdi.localFT.ip.v4
Defines the outer IPV4 source/destination address to match, depending on “sourceInterface” value (2 or 0 respectively)
createPdr.pdi.qfi
Defines the match of QFI field in GTPU header
createPdr.pdi.userEquipment.ip.v4
Defines the outer IPV4 source/destination address to match, depending on “sourceInterface” value (0 or 2 respectively)
createPdr.pdi.sdf.description
Defines the criteria for packet matching
createPdr.farId, createPdr.urrIds, createPdr.qerIds
The FAR and lists of the URRs and a list of the QERs.
FAR
Field Path
Comments
createFar.farId
FAR ID
createFar.fp.outerHeader.ip.v4, CreateFar.fp.outerHeader.teid
Defines the outer header that needs to be added to the packet (Outer Header Creation).
URR
Field Path
Comments
createUrr.urrId
URR ID
createUrr.volumeQuota.totalVolume
Defines the total quota in bytes
QER
Field Path
Comments
createQer.qurId
QER ID
createQer.maxBitRate.ulMBR, createQer.maxBitRate.dlMBR
Defines the UL/DL Maximum Bit Rate allowed in 1kbps units.
createQer.qfi
Identifies the QFI field in GTPU header
SMF Policy Example
The following example illustrates a typical SMF policy JSON format. This example includes various policy elements such as FAR, URR and QER.
The below JSON example is provided under the following license:
Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION AND AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted
provided that the following conditions are met:
* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of
conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of
conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials
provided with the distribution.
* Neither the name of the NVIDIA CORPORATION nor the names of its contributors may be used
to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written
permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL NVIDIA CORPORATION BE LIABLE
FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING,
BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS;
OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT,
STRICT LIABILITY, OR TOR (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE
OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
SMF Policy
{
"createPdr": [
{
"pdrId": 1,
"pdi": {
"sourceInterface": {
"type": "0"
},
"localFT": {
"teid_start": 1073741824,
"teid_end": 1073807359,
"ip": {
"v4": "192.168.1.1"
}
},
"userEquipment": {
"ip": {
"v4": "172.0.0.0/16"
}
},
"sdf": [
{
"description": "permit out ip from any to assigned"
}
]
},
"farId": 1,
"urrIds": [
1
],
"qerIds": [
1
]
},
{
"pdrId": 2,
"pdi": {
"sourceInterface": {
"type": "2"
},
"userEquipment": {
"ip": {
"v4": "172.0.0.0/16"
}
},
"sdf": [
{
"description": "permit out ip from any to assigned"
}
]
},
"farId": 2,
"urrIds": [
2
],
"qerIds": [
2
]
},
{
"pdrId": 3,
"pdi": {
"sourceInterface": {
"type": "0"
},
"localFT": {
"teid_start": 1073741824,
"teid_end": 1073807359,
"ip": {
"v4": "192.168.1.1"
}
},
"qfi": 1,
"userEquipment": {
"ip": {
"v4": "172.0.0.0/16"
}
},
"sdf": [
{
"description": "permit out ip from any to assigned"
}
]
},
"farId": 1,
"urrIds": [
1
],
"qerIds": [
1
]
}
],
"createFar": [
{
"farId": 1
},
{
"farId": 2,
"fp": {
"outerHeader": {
"ip": {
"v4": "192.168.1.1"
},
"teid" : 1
}
}
}
],
"createUrr": [
{
"urrId": 1,
"volumeQuota": {
"totalVolume": 4000000000
}
},
{
"urrId": 2,
"volumeQuota": {
"totalVolume": 200000
}
}
],
"createQer": [
{
"qerId": 1,
"maxBitRate": {
"ulMBR": "2000000000",
"dlMBR": "2000000000"
},
"qfi":"20"
},
{
"qerId": 2,
"maxBitRate": {
"ulMBR": "2000000000",
"dlMBR": "2000000000"
},
"qfi":"20"
}
]
}
Flow Processing
In the Accelerated UPF-RAP, the process from the moment the flow initiates by its first packet to the point it gets accelerated involves several key steps. Here’s a detailed description of this process:
Initial Packet Reception: When a new packet of a flow arrives it will be forwarded to the Accelerated UPF-RAP, then the application identifies the flow and applies initial packet processing rules.
The Accelerated UPF-RAP uses the PDR to recognize the flow and determine the necessary actions, such as forwarding, buffering, or dropping the packet.
Hardware Acceleration: With the flow identified and classified the UPF programs BlueField-3 to process this flow data plane. This hardware acceleration significantly reduces the CPU load and enhances the overall efficiency of the UPF.
Tasks like GTP-U encapsulation/decapsulation, flow tagging, QoS enforcement, and packet forwarding are handled by the NIC, providing deterministic performance and scalability.
Accelerated Flows: Subsequent packets of that flow will be fully processed by Bluefiled-3 HW and forward to their destination without going through the host/UPF-RAP.
Flow Removal: I f a flow remains inactive for the duration of its configured inactive time (e.g. 15 seconds). The Accelerated UPF-RAP then removes the flow from its tables and freeing up the associated resources.
Test Environment and Setup
The Accelerated UPF-RAP was tested in the following environment and setup.
Item
Description
Test Description
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU.
Throughput and packet rate test at maximum 0.01% packet loss.
Server
Intel(R) Xeon(R) Platinum 8362 CPU @ 2.80GHz
DPU
Nvidia BlueField-3 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 VPI dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Enabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC.
Part Number: 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA_DK_Ax
Operating System
Ubuntu 22.04
DPU firmware
version
32.43.1014
DPDK version
22.11
DOCA version
2.10
Test Configuration
1 NIC/DPU, 2 ports.
The ports receive a stream of IP flows from the traffic generator.1 queue assigned per each core with a total of 10 cores.
Port 0 receives RAN traffic of the form: Ether() / IP() / UDP() / GTP_U_Header() / IP() / UDP()
Port 1 receives WAN traffic of the form: Ether() / IP() / UDP()
DPDK Settings
Compile DPDK using: meson ; ninja -C
Command Line
./doca_upf_accel -l 0-9 -- -a <PORT_0>,dv_flow_en=2 -a <PORT_1>,dv_flow_en=2 -f <SMF_POLICY_JSON>
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
For additional information about the used DOCA libraries, please refer to the respective programming guides.
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU
Ubuntu 22.04 host (x86)
Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-3-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/upf_accel/.
The application relies on the
json-c
open source, requiring the following to be installed:
Ubuntu/Debian:
$
sudoapt
installlibjson-c-dev
CentOS/RHEL:
$
sudoyum
installjson-c-devel
To build the Accelerated UPF-RAP:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_upf_accel=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_upf_accel is created under
/tmp/build/applications/upf_accel/.
Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_upf_accelto
true
Execute:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
doca_upf_accelis created under
/tmp/build/applications/upf_accel/.
Troubleshooting
Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.
Runtime Prerequisites
The Accelerated UPF-RAP is based on DOCA Flow. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages.
$ echo
'1024' | sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
$ sudo mkdir /mnt/huge
$ sudo mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=2M nodev /mnt/huge
The Flex Parser Profile is a setting that enables flexible protocol parsing on NVIDIA NICs/DPUs. To enable GTP protocol support, set the Flex Parser Profile to 3 using mlxconfig. This configuration is mandatory and must be done manually in the system :
$
sudo mlxconfig -d <pcie_address> s FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=3
Changing this configuration using mlxconfig requires a system (cold) reboot for the changes to take effect. For more information, refer to mlxconfig documentation.
Application Execution
The Accelerated UPF-RAP is provided in source form, hence a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_upf_accel [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> Program Flags: -a, --device device -r, --rep device representor -f, --smf-config-file-path SMF JSON definitions file path -x, --vxlan-config-file-path VXLAN JSON definitions file path -t, --aging-time-sec Aging period in seconds -o, --dpi-packet-threshold Number of packets processed in software before accelerating to hardware, enabling DPI on initial packets -p, --fixed-port UL port number in fixed-port mode
For additional information, please refer to the Command Line Flags section below.Note
The above usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
/tmp/build/upf_accel/doca_upf_accel -- -h
CLI example for running the application :
/tmp/build/upf_accel/doca_upf_accel -l
0-
10-- -a pci/
03:
00.0,dv_flow_en=
2-a pci/
03:
00.1,dv_flow_en=
2-f <SMF_POLICY_JSON>Note
For additional information regarding the command line syntax of the device and device representor identifiers, please referr to the matching section in the DOCA Arg Parser Guide.
Command Line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
Prints program version information
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Program flags
Device identifier
Device representor identifiers for the ports indices
Path to the SMF policy JSON file, see SMF Policy Example
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
Aging period in seconds, Optional; default is 15.
Specifies the number of packets processed in software before accelerating to hardware, enabling DPI on initial packets. Optional; default is 2.
Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.
Troubleshooting
Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/upf_accel/