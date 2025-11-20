DOCA DMA is a DOCA Context as defined by DOCA Core. See DOCA Core Context for more information.

DOCA DMA leverages DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events that are offloaded to hardware.

DMA can be used to copy data as follows:

Copying from local memory to local memory:

Using DPU to copy memory between host and DPU:

Using host to copy memory between host and DPU:

The DMA library needs a DOCA device to operate. The device is used to access memory and perform the actual copy. See DOCA Core Device Discovery.

For same BlueField DPU, it does not matter which device is used (PF/VF/SF), as all these devices utilize the same hardware component. If there are multiple DPUs, then it is possible to create a DMA instance per DPU, providing each instance with a device from a different DPU.

To access memory that is not local (from the host to the DPU or vice versa), the DPU side of the application must select a device with an appropriate representor. See DOCA Core Device Representor Discovery.

The device must stay valid for as long as the DMA instance is not destroyed.

The memory copy task requires two DOCA buffers containing the destination and the source. Depending on the allocation pattern of the buffers, refer to the table in the "Inventory Types" section. To find what kind of memory is supported, refer to the table in section "Buffer Support".

Buffers must not be modified or read during the memory copy operation.