DOCA Erasure Coding

This section describes execution on CPU or DPU using the DOCA Core Progress Engine .

All tasks require a coding matrix.

DOCA EC provides 2 matrix types which are elaborated on in the following subsections.

Cauchy encoding matrix is constructed so that

.

Where:









Vandermonde encoding matrix is constructed so that

.

Where:





Warning Vandermonde matrix does not guarantee that every submatrix is invertible (i.e., the decode task may fail in some settings).

An encoding matrix is necessary for executing the create task, to create redundancy blocks.

The matrices used for updates and recovery are based on an encoding matrix.

The following subsections describe the available options for creating matrices.

Generic creation, with the doca_ec_matrix_create() function, is used for simple setup using one of matrix types provided by the library.

Input:

Name Description Type One of matrix types provided by the library Data block count The number of original data blocks Redundancy block count The number of redundancy blocks

Custom creation, with the doca_ec_matrix_create_from_raw() function, is used if the desired type of matrix is not provided by the library.

Input:

Name Description Notes Data The data of a coding matrix The size of the data should be data_block_count * rdnc_block_count Data block count The number of original data blocks – Redundancy block count The number of redundancy blocks –

This matrix is necessary for executing the update task, to update the redundancy blocks after a change in the data blocks.

The matrix is created using the doca_ec_matrix_create_update() function.

Input:

Name Description Notes Coding matrix A coding matrix created by doca_ec_matrix_create() or doca_ec_matrix_create_from_raw() – Update indices An array specifying the indices of the updated data blocks The indices must be in ascending order

The indices should match the order of the data blocks in the matrix creation function Number of updates The number of updated blocks. The length of the update indices array. –

This matrix is necessary for executing the recover task, to recover original data blocks.

The matrix is created using the doca_ec_matrix_create_recover() function.

Input:

Name Description Notes Coding matrix A coding matrix created by doca_ec_matrix_create() or doca_ec_matrix_create_from_raw() – Missing indices An array specifying the indices of the missing data blocks The indices must be in ascending order

The indices should match the order of the data blocks in the matrix creation function Number of missing The number of updated blocks. The length of the update indices array. –

DOCA Erasure Coding supports task batching mode, which is a task submit mode of work that allows aggregating multiple DOCA tasks of the same type and handling them as a single unit.

Info For more information on task batching, refer to DOCA Core Task.

DOCA Erasure Coding supports the flags DOCA_TASK_SUBMIT_FLAG_NONE, DOCA_TASK_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH and DOCA_TASK_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTS .

This task executes Galois multiplication between the original blocks and the coding matrix.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_ec_task_galois_mul_set_conf doca_ec_cap_task_galois_mul_is_supported Maximum block size – doca_ec_cap_get_max_block_size Maximum buffer list length – doca_ec_cap_get_max_buf_list_len

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes coding matrix A coding matrix as created by doca_ec_matrix_create() or doca_ec_matrix_create_from_raw() – source buffer Source original data buffer, holding a sequence containing all original blocks (e.g., block_1 , block_2 , etc.); the order matters The data length of src_buf should be a multiplication of the block size

The data length should also be aligned to 64B and with a minimum size of 64B destination buffer A destination buffer for the multiplication outcome blocks. T he sequence containing all multiplication outcome blocks ( dst_block_1 , dst_block_2 , etc.) is written to it upon successful completion of the task. The data is written to the tail segment extending the data segment

The minimal available memory in dst_buf should be the number of redundancy blocks * the block size, aligned to 64B and, in any case, at least 64B.

Note If a Galois multiplication task matrix is 10x4 (i.e., 10 original blocks, 4 multiplication outcome blocks), and the block size is 64KB: src_buf data length should be 10x64KB = 640KB

The available memory for writing in dst_buf should be at least 4x64KB = 256KB

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task .

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The destination buffer holds a sequence containing all multiplication outcome blocks (e.g., dst_block_1 , dst_block_2 , etc.)

The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the outcome blocks

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The source and destination doca_buf objects are not modified

The destination buffer contents may be modified

The operation is not atomic

Once the task has been submitted, the source and destination buffer should not be read from/written to

Source and destination buffers must not overlap

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task creates redundancy blocks for the given original data blocks using a given coding matrix.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_ec_task_create_set_conf doca_ec_cap_task_create_is_supported Maximum block size – doca_ec_cap_get_max_block_size Maximum buffer list length – doca_ec_cap_get_max_buf_list_len

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes coding matrix A coding matrix created by doca_ec_matrix_create() or doca_ec_matrix_create_from_raw() – original data blocks Source original data buffer, holding a sequence containing all original blocks ( block_1 , block_2 , etc.); the order matters The data length of original_data_blocks should be a multiplication of the block size

The data length should also be aligned to 64B and with a minimum size of 64B redundancy blocks A destination buffer for the redundancy blocks. The sequence containing all redundancy blocks ( rdnc_block_1 , rdnc_block_2 , etc.) is written to it upo n successful completion of the task. The data will be written to the tail segment extending the data segment

The minimal available memory in rdnc_blocks should be the number of redundancy blocks * the block size, aligned to 64B and, in any case, at least 64B

Note If a create task matrix is 10x4 (i.e., 10 original blocks, 4 redundancy blocks), and the block size is 64KB: original_data_blocks data length should be 10x64KB = 640KB

The available memory for writing in redundancy_blocks should be at least 4x64KB = 256KB

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task .

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The destination buffer holds a sequence containing all redundancy blocks ( rdnc_block_1 , rdnc_block_2 , etc.)

The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the redundancy blocks

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The source and destination doca_buf objects are not modified

The destination buffer contents may be modified

The operation is not atomic

Once the task is submitted, the source and destination buffers should not be read from/written to

Source and destination buffers must not overlap

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task executes updates the redundancy blocks for the given original data blocks, using an update coding matrix.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_ec_task_update_set_conf doca_ec_cap_task_update_is_supported Maximum block size – doca_ec_cap_get_max_block_size Maximum buffer list length – doca_ec_cap_get_max_buf_list_len

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes update matrix An update coding matrix created by doca_ec_matrix_create_update() or doca_ec_matrix_create_from_raw() - original updated and RDNC blocks A source buffer with data, holding a sequence containing the original data block and its updated data block, for each block that was updated, followed by the old redundancy blocks ( old_data_block_i , updated_data_block_i , old_data_block_j , updated_data_block_j , ..., rdnc_block_1 , rdnc_block_2 , etc.) The data length of original_updated_and_rdnc_blocks should be a multiplication of the block size

The data length should also be aligned to 64B and with a minimum size of 64B updated RDNC blocks A destination buffer for the updated redundancy blocks. The sequence containing the updated redundancy blocks ( rdnc_block_1 , rdnc_block_2 , etc.) is written to it upo n successful completion of the task The data is written to the tail segment extending the data segment

The minimal available memory in updated_rdnc_blocks should be the number of redundancy blocks * the block size, aligned to 64B and, in any case, at least 64B

Note using an update task matrix, in which 3 data block were updated and there are 4 redundancy blocks, and the block size is 64KB: original_updated_and_rdnc_blocks data length should be (3+3+4=10)x64KB = 640KB

The available memory for writing in updated_rdnc_blocks should be at least 4x64KB = 256KB

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The destination buffer holds a sequence containing the updated redundancy blocks ( rdnc_block_1 , rdnc_block_2 , etc.)

The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the updated redundancy blocks

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The source and destination doca_buf objects is not modified

The destination buffer contents may be modified

The operation is not atomic

Once the task has been submitted, the source and destination buffers should not be read from/written to

Source and destination buffers must not overlap

Other limitations described in DOCA Core Task

This task executes recovers data blocks for, using given available original data blocks and redundancy blocks and a given coding matrix.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_ec_task_recover_set_conf doca_ec_cap_task_recover_is_supported Maximum block size – doca_ec_cap_get_max_block_size Maximum buffer list length – doca_ec_cap_get_max_buf_list_len

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes recover matrix A coding matrix create by doca_ec_matrix_create() or doca_ec_matrix_create_from_raw() – available blocks A source buffer with data, holding a sequence containing available data blocks and redundancy blocks ( data_block_a , data_block_b , data_block_c , ..., rdnc_block_x , rdnc_block_y , etc.) The total number of blocks given should be equal to the number of original data blocks

The data length of available_blocks should be a multiplication of the block size

The data length should also be aligned to 64B and with a minimum size of 64B recovered data blocks A destination buffer for the recovered data blocks. The sequence containing the recovered data blocks ( data_block_i , data_block_j , etc.) is written to it upo n successful completion of the task The data is written to the tail segment extending the data segment

The minimal available memory in recovered_data_blocks should be the number of missing data blocks * the block size, aligned to 64B and, in any case, at least 64B.

Note Using a recover task matrix, based on an original 10x4 coding matrix (i.e., 10 original blocks, 4 redundancy blocks), and a block size of 64KB: 10 available blocks should be given in total (e.g., 7 data blocks and 3 redundancy blocks)

available_blocks data length should be 10x64KB = 640KB

The available memory for writing in recovered_data_blocks should be at least 3x64KB = 192KB

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task is completed successfully t he data is transformed to destination.

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The source and destination doca_buf objects are not modified

The destination buffer contents may be modified