DOCA Ethernet

This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for the DOCA ETH API.

Introduction

Note

The quality status of DOCA libraries is listed here.

DOCA ETH comprises of two APIs, DOCA ETH RXQ and DOCA ETH TXQ. The control path is always handled on the host/DPU CPU side by the library. The datapath can be managed either on the CPU by the DOCA ETH library or on the GPU by the GPUNetIO library.

DOCA ETH RXQ is an RX queue. It defines a queue for receiving packets. It also supports receiving Ethernet packets on any memory mapped by doca_mmap.

The memory location to which packets are scattered is agnostic to the processor which manages the datapath (CPU/DPU/GPU). For example, the datapath may be managed on the CPU while packets are scattered to GPU memory.

DOCA ETH TXQ is an TX queue. It defines a queue for sending packets. It also supports sending Ethernet packets from any memory mapped by doca_mmap.

To free the CPU from managing the datapath, the user can choose to manage the datapath from the GPU. In this mode of operation, the library collects user configurations and creates a receive/send queue object on the GPU memory (using the DOCA GPU sub-device) and coordinates with the network card (NIC) to interact with the GPU processor.

Prerequisites

This library follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context. It is recommended to read the following sections:

Changes From Previous Releases

Changes in 3.1.0

The following subsection(s) detail the doca_eth library updates in version 3.1.0.

Modified

ETH RXQ

  • doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_get_flow_queue_id(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint16_t *flow_queue_id)

    • → doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_apply_queue_id(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint16_t queue_id)

ETH TXQ

  • doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_get_flow_queue_id(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq, uint16_t *flow_queue_id)

    • → doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_apply_queue_id(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq, uint16_t queue_id)

Environment

DOCA ETH based applications can run either on the Linux host machine or on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU target. The following is required:

  • Applications should run with root privileges

  • Application that want to retrieve timestamp in ETH RXQ, should enable REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE parameter using mlxconfig.

  • Applications need to use DOCA Flow to forward incoming traffic to DOCA ETH RXQ's queue. See DOCA Flow and DOCA ETH RXQ samples for reference.

Info

Make sure the system has free huge pages for DOCA Flow.

Architecture

DOCA ETH is comprised of two parts: DOCA ETH RXQ and DOCA ETH TXQ.

DOCA ETH RXQ

Operating Modes

DOCA ETH RXQ can operate in the three modes, each exposing a slightly different control/datapath.

Regular Receive

Info

This mode is supported only for CPU datapath.

In this mode, the received packet buffers are managed by the user. To receive a packet, the user should submit a receive task containing a doca_buf to write the packet into.

The application uses this mode if it wants to:

  • Run on CPU

  • Manage the memory of received packet and the packet's exact place in memory

  • Forward the received packets to other DOCA libraries

regular-receive-version-1-modificationdate-1750108016607-api-v2.png

Cyclic Receive

Info

This mode is supported only for GPU datapath.

In this mode, the library scatters packets to the packet buffer (supplied by the user as doca_mmap) in a cyclic manner. Packets acquired by the user may be overwritten by the library if not processed fast enough by the application.

In this mode, the user must provide DOCA ETH RXQ with a packet buffer to be managed by the library (see doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buf()). The buffer should be large enough to avoid packet loss (see doca_eth_rxq_estimate_packet_buf_size()).

The application uses this mode if:

  • It wants to run on GPU

  • It has a deterministic packet processing time, where a packet is guaranteed to be processed before the library overwrites it with a new packet

  • It wants best performance

cyclic-receive-version-1-modificationdate-1750108016860-api-v2.png

Managed Memory Pool Receive

Info

This mode is supported only for CPU datapath.

In this mode, the library uses various optimizations to manage the packet buffers. Packets acquired by the user cannot be overwritten by the library unless explicitly freed by the application. Thus, if the application does not release the packet buffers fast enough, the library would run out of memory and packets would start dropping.

Unlike Cyclic Receive mode, the user can pass the packet to other libraries in DOCA with the guarantee that the packet is not overwritten while being processed by those libraries.

In this mode, the user must provide DOCA ETH RXQ with a packet buffer to be managed by the library (see doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buf()). The buffer should be large enough to avoid packet loss (see doca_eth_rxq_estimate_packet_buf_size()).

The application uses this mode if:

  • It wants to run on CPU

  • It has a deterministic packet processing time, where a packet is guaranteed to be processed before the library runs out of memory and packets start dropping

  • It wants to forward the received packets to other DOCA libraries

  • It wants best performance

managed-memory-pool-receive-version-1-modificationdate-1750108017273-api-v2.png

Working with DOCA Flow

To route incoming packets to the desired DOCA ETH RXQ, applications need to use DOCA Flow. Applications need to do the following:

  • Create and start DOCA Flow on the appropriate port (device)

  • Create pipes to route packets into

  • Apply unique queue ID of the queue (inside DOCA ETH RXQ) using doca_eth_rxq_apply_queue_id()

  • Add an entry to a pipe which routes packets into the RX queue (using the queue ID we applied)

working-with-doca-flow-version-1-modificationdate-1750108017700-api-v2.png

For more details see DOCA ETH RXQ samples and DOCA Flow.

DOCA ETH TXQ

Operating Modes

DOCA ETH TXQ can only operate in one mode.

Regular Send

For the CPU datapath, the user should submit a send task containing a doca_buf of the packet to send.

For information regarding the datapath on the GPU, see DOCA GPUNetIO.

regular-send-version-1-modificationdate-1750108018043-api-v2.png

Offloads

  • Large Segment Offloading (LSO) – For TXQ, the hardware supports LSO on transmitted TCP packets over IPv4 and IPv6. LSO enables the software to prepare a large TCP message for sending with a header template (the application should provide this header to the library) which is updated automatically for every generated segment. The hardware segments the large TCP message into multiple TCP segments. Per each such segment, device updates the header template accordingly (see LSO Send Task).

  • L3/L4 checksum offloading – For TXQ, the hardware supports calculation of checksum on transmitted packets and validation of received packet checksum. Checksum calculation is supported for TCP/UDP running over IPv4 and IPv6. (In case of tunneling, the hardware calculates the checksum of the outer header.) The hardware does not require any pseudo header checksum calculation, and the value placed in TCP/UDP checksum is ignored when performing the calculation. See doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()/doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload().

  • Metadata support – For RXQ, the hardware supports retrieving the metadata value collected during packet flow table processing (see doca_eth_rxq_set_metadata_num() ). For TXQ, the hardware supports attaching a metadata value which is carried into transmit flow table processing (see doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num() ).

  • Flow tag – For RXQ, the hardware supports retrieving the flow tag value which software (e.g., DOCA Flow) sets when creating a flow entry (see doca_eth_rxq_set_flow_tag() ).

  • RX hash – For RXQ, the hardware supports retrieving the RX hash value of the packet (see doca_eth_rxq_set_rx_hash() ).

  • Packet headroom/tailroom - For RXQ managed memory pool mode, the hardware supports keeping a headroom space (in head section of doca_buf) and tailroom space (in tail section of doca_buf) according the size user requested (see doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_headroom()/doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_tailroom()).

  • Packet timestamp - For RXQ, the hardware supports retrieving the timestamp (time since epoch in [ns]) when the packet was received (see doca_eth_rxq_set_timestamp()).

Objects

  • doca_mmap – in Cyclic Receive and Managed Memory Pool Receive modes, the user must configure DOCA ETH RXQ with packet buffer to write the received packets into as a doca_mmap (see DOCA Core Memory Subsystem)

  • doca_buf – in Regular Receive mode, the user must submit receive tasks that includes a buffer to write the received packet into as a doca_buf. Also, In Regular Send mode, the user must submit send tasks that include a buffer of the packet to send as a doca_buf (see DOCA Core Memory Subsystem).

Configurations Phase

To start using the library, the user must first first go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

Note

DOCA ETH in GPU datapath does not need to be associated with a DOCA PE (since the datapath is not on the CPU).

Configurations

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To find if a configuration is supported or the min/max value for it, refer to Device Support.

Mandatory Configurations

These configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context.

DOCA ETH RXQ

  • At least one task/event/event_batch type must be configured. Refer to Tasks/Events/Event Batch for more information.

  • Max packet size (the maximum size of packet that can be received) must be provided at creation time of the DOCA ETH RXQ context

  • Max burst size (the maximum number of packets that the library can handle at the same time) must be provided at creation time of the DOCA ETH RXQ context

  • A device with appropriate support must be provided upon creation

  • When in Cyclic Receive or Managed Memory Pool Receive modes, a doca_mmap must be provided in-order write the received packets into (see doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buf())

  • In case of a GPU datapath, A DOCA GPU sub-device must be provided using doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu()

DOCA ETH TXQ

  • At least one task/task_batch type must be configured. Refer to Tasks/Task Batch for more information.

  • Max burst size (the maximum number of packets that the library can handle at the same time) must be provided at creation time of the DOCA ETH TXQ context

  • A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation

  • In case of a GPU datapath, a DOCA GPU sub-device must be provided using doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu()

Optional Configurations

The following configurations are optional. If they are not set, then a default value is used.

DOCA ETH RXQ

  • RXQ mode – User can set the working mode using doca_eth_rxq_set_type(). Default type is Regular Receive.

  • Max receive buffer list length – User can set the maximum length of buffer list/chain as a receive buffer using doca_eth_rxq_set_max_recv_buf_list_len(). Default value is 1.

  • Metadata number – User can set the number of retrieved metadata per packet using doca_eth_rxq_set_metadata_num(). Default value is 0 (i.e., metadata is not retrieved).

  • Flow tag – User can enable/disable retrieval of flow tag per packet using doca_eth_rxq_set_flow_tag(). Default value is 0 (i.e., flow tag is not retrieved).

  • RX hash – User can enable/disable retrieval of RX hash per packet using doca_eth_rxq_set_rx_hash(). Default value is 0 (i.e., RX hash is not retrieved).

  • Packet headroom - User can request a headroom size per packet using doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_headroom(). Default value is 0 (i.e., no headroom).

  • Packet tailroom - User can request a tailroom size per packet using doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_tailroom(). Default value is 0 (i.e., no tailroom).

  • Timestamp – User can enable/disable retrieval of timestamp per packet using doca_eth_rxq_set_timestamp(). Default value is 0 (i.e., timestamp is not retrieved).

DOCA ETH TXQ

  • TXQ mode – User can set the working mode using doca_eth_txq_set_type(). The default type is Regular Send.

  • Max send buffer list length – User can set the maximum length of buffer list/chain as a send buffer using doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len(). Default value is 1.

  • L3/L4 offload checksum – User can enable/disable default L3/L4 checksum offloading using doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()/doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload(). Disabled by default.

  • MSS – User can set default MSS (maximum segment size) value for LSO send task/task_batch using doca_eth_txq_set_mss(). Default value is 1500.

  • Max LSO headers size – User can set the maximum LSO headers size for LSO send task/task_batch using doca_eth_txq_set_max_lso_header_size(). Default value is 74.

  • Metadata number – User can set the number of attached metadata per packet using doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num(). Default value is 0 (i.e., metadata is not attached).

Device Support

DOCA ETH requires a device to operate. For picking a device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.

To check if a device supports a specific mode, use the type capabilities functions (see doca_eth_rxq_cap_is_type_supported() and doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() ).

Devices can allow the following capabilities:

  • The maximum burst size

  • The maximum buffer chain list (only for Regular Receive/Regular Send modes)

  • The maximum packet size (only for DOCA ETH RXQ)

  • L3/L4 checksum offloading capability (only for DOCA ETH TXQ)

  • Maximum LSO message/header size (only for DOCA ETH TXQ)

  • Wait-on-time offloading capability (only for DOCA ETH TXQ in GPU datapath)

  • Max metadata number capability (only for CPU datapath)

Buffer Support

DOCA ETH support buffers ( doca_mmap or doca_buf ) with the following features:

Buffer Type

Send Task

LSO Send Task

Receive Task

Managed Receive Event

Local mmap buffer

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Mmap from PCIe export buffer

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Mmap from RDMA export buffer

No

No

No

No

Linked list buffer

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

For buffer support in the case of GPU datapath, see DOCA GPUNetIO Programming Guide.

Execution Phase

This section describes execution on CPU (unless stated otherwise) using DOCA Core Progress Engine.

Note

For information regarding GPU datapath, see DOCA GPUNetIO.

Tasks

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Task.

DOCA ETH RXQ

Receive Task

This task allows receiving packets from a doca_dev .

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

calling doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_set_conf()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Receive mode

Number of tasks

task_recv_num in doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_set_conf()

Max receive buffer list length

doca_eth_rxq_set_max_recv_buf_list_len() (default value is 1)

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_recv_buf_list_len()

Maximal packet size

max_packet_size in doca_eth_rxq_create()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_packet_size()

Number of metadata

metadata_num in doca_eth_rxq_set_metadata_num()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_metadata_num()

Enable flow tag

enable_flow_tag in doca_eth_rxq_set_flow_tag()

Enable RX hash

enable_rx_hash in doca_eth_rxq_set_rx_hash()

Enable timestamp

enable_timestamp in doca_eth_rxq_set_timestamp()


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Packet buffer

Buffer pointing to the memory where received packet are to be written

The received packet is written to the tail segment extending the data segment


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Additionally :

Name

Description

Notes

L3 checksum result

Value indicating whether the L3 checksum of the received packet is valid or not

Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_l3_ok()

L4 checksum result

Value indicating whether the L4 checksum of the received packet is valid or not

Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_l4_ok()

Metadata array

Array containing metadata values associated with the packet

Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_metadata_array()

Flow tag

Flow tag value associated with the packet

Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_flow_tag()

RX hash

RX hash value associated with the packet

Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_rx_hash()

Timestamp

Timestamp ([ns] since epoch) associated with the packet

Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_timestamp()


Task Completion Success

After the task is completed successfully the following will happen:

  • The received packet is written to the packet buffer

  • The packet buffer data segment is extended to include the received packet

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context enters stopping state

  • The packet buffer doca_buf object is not modified

  • The packet buffer contents may be modified

Task Limitations

All limitations described in DOCA Core Task

Additionally:

  • The operation is not atomic.

  • Once the task has been submitted, then the packet buffer should not be read/written to.

DOCA ETH TXQ

Send Task

This task allows sending packets from a doca_dev .

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

calling doca_eth_txq_task_send_set_conf()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode

Number of tasks

task_send_num in doca_eth_txq_task_send_set_conf()

Note

The number of tasks can be expanded using doca_eth_txq_task_send_num_expand().

Max send buffer list length

doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len() (default value is 1)

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len()

Default L3/L4 offload checksum

doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()

doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload()

Info

Disabled by default.

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported()

Number of metadata

metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_metadata_num()


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Packet buffer

Buffer pointing to the packet to send

The sent packet is the memory in the data segment

Metadata values

Metadata array containing metadata values to attach with packet

Array length is the metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

Offload flags

Offload flags to associate with specific packet (if users want to override default values)

Offload flags is a bit mask of values in enum doca_eth_txq_ol_flags


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

The task finishing successfully does not guarantee that the packet has been transmitted onto the wire. It only signifies that the packet has successfully entered the device's TX hardware and that the packet buffer doca_buf is no longer in the library's ownership and it can be reused by the application.

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context enters stopping state

  • The packet buffer doca_buf object is not modified

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task has been submitted, the packet buffer should not be written to

  • Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

LSO Send Task

This task allows sending "large" packets (larger than MTU) from a doca_dev (hardware splits the packet into several packets smaller than the MTU and sends them).

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

calling doca_eth_txq_task_lso_send_set_conf()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode

Number of tasks

task_lso_send_num in doca_eth_txq_task_lso_send_set_conf()

Note

The number of tasks can be expanded using doca_eth_txq_task_lso_send_num_expand().

Max send buffer list length

doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len() (default value is 1)

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len()

Default L3/L4 offload checksum

doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()

doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload()

Info

Disabled by default.

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported()

Default MSS

doca_eth_txq_set_mss() (default value is 1500)

Max LSO headers size

doca_eth_txq_set_max_lso_header_size() (default value is 74)

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_lso_header_size()

Number of metadata

metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_metadata_num()


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Packet payload buffer

Buffer that points to the "large" packet's payload (does not include headers) to send

The sent packet is the memory in the data segment

Packet headers buffer

Gather list that when combined includes the "large" packet's headers to send

See struct doca_gather_list

Metadata values

Metadata array containing metadata values to attach with packet

Array length is the metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

Offload flags

Offload flags to associate with specific packet (if users want to override default values)

Offload flags is a bit mask of values in enum doca_eth_txq_ol_flags

MSS

MSS to associate with LSO packet (if users want to override default values)


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

The task finishing successfully does not guarantee that the packet has been transmitted onto the wire. It only means that the packet has successfully entered the device's TX hardware and that the packet payload buffer and the packet headers buffer is no longer in the library's ownership and it can be reused by the application.

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context enters stopping state

  • The packet payload buffer doca_buf object and the packet header buffer doca_gather_list are not modified

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task has been submitted, the packet payload buffer and the packet headers buffer should not be written to

  • Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

Events

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen asynchronously, according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Event.

In addition to common events as described in DOCA Core Event, DOCA ETH exposes an extra events:

DOCA ETH RXQ

Managed Receive Event

This event allows receiving packets from a doca_dev (without requiring the application to manage the memory the packets are written to).

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event

doca_eth_rxq_event_managed_recv_register()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Managed Memory Pool Receive mode

Number of metadata

metadata_num in doca_eth_rxq_set_metadata_num()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_metadata_num()

Enable flow tag

enable_flow_tag in doca_eth_rxq_set_flow_tag()

Enable RX hash

enable_rx_hash in doca_eth_rxq_set_rx_hash()

Enable timestamp

enable_timestamp in doca_eth_rxq_set_timestamp()

Packet headroom size

headroom_size in doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_headroom()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_packet_headroom()

Packet tailroom size

tailroom_size in doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_tailroom()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_packet_tailroom()


Event Trigger Condition

The event is triggered every time a packet is received.

Event Success Handler

The success callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user is expected to perform the following:

  • Use the pkt parameter to process the received packet

  • Use event_user_data to get the application context

  • Query L3/L4 checksum results of the packet

  • Query metadata array of metadata values associated with the packet

  • Query flow tag value associated with the packet

  • Query RX hash value associated with the packet

  • Query packet timestamp associated with the packet

  • Free the pkt ( doca_buf object) and return it to the library

    Note

    Not freeing the pkt may cause scenario where packets are lost.

Event Failure Handler

The failure callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked, and the following happens:

  • The context enters stopping state

  • The pkt parameter becomes NULL

  • The event_user_data parameter contains the value provided by the application when registering the event

DOCA ETH TXQ

Error Send Packet

This event is relevant when running DOCA ETH on GPU datapath (see DOCA GPUNetIO). It allows detecting failure in sending packets.

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event

doca_eth_txq_gpu_event_error_send_packet_register()

Always supported


Event Trigger Condition

The event is triggered when sending a packet fails.

Event Handler

The callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user can:

  • Get the position (index) of the packet that TXQ failed to send

Notify Send Packet

This event is relevant when running DOCA ETH on GPU datapath (see DOCA GPUNetIO). It notifies user every time a packet is sent successfully.

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event

doca_eth_txq_gpu_event_notify_send_packet_register()

Always supported


Event Trigger Condition

The event is triggered when sending a packet fails.

Event Handler

The callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user can:

  • Get the position (index) of the packet was sent

  • Timestamp of sending the packet

Task Batch

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous task batches that leverage the BlueField Platform hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture.

DOCA ETH RXQ

There are currently no task batches in ETH RXQ.

DOCA ETH TXQ

Send Task Batch

This is an extended task batch for Send Task which allows batched sending of packets from a doca_dev .

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task batch

calling doca_eth_txq_task_batch_send_set_conf()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode

Number of task batches

num_task_batches in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_send_set_conf()

Info

Number of task batches can be expanded using doca_eth_txq_task_batch_send_num_expand() .

Max number of tasks per task batch

max_tasks_number in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_send_set_conf()

Max send buffer list length

doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len()

Info

Disabled by default.

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len()

default L3/L4 offload checksum

doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()

doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload()

Info

Disabled by default.

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported()

Number of metadata's

metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_metadata_num()


Task Input

Name

Description

Notes

Tasks number

Number of send tasks "behind" the task batch

This number equals the number of packets to send

Batch user data

User data associated for the task batch

Packets array

Pointer to an array of buffers pointing at the packets to send per task

The sent packet is the memory in the data segment of each buffer

User data array

Pointer to an array of user data per task

Metadata array

Pointer to an array of metadata per task

Array length is tasks_num*metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

Info

See doca_eth_txq_task_batch_metadata_array_get_metadata() macro.

Offload flags array

Pointer to an array of offload flags per task (if users want to override default values)

Offload flags is a bitmask of values in enum doca_eth_txq_ol_flags


Task Output

Name

Description

Status array

Pointer to an array of statuses per task of the finished task batch


Task Completion Success

A task batch is complete if all the send tasks finished successfully and all the packets entered the device's TX hardware. All packets in the "Packet array" are now in the ownership of the user.

Task Completion Failure

If a task batch fails, then one (or more) of the tasks associated with the task batch failed. The user can look at "Status array" to see which task/packet caused the failure.

Also, the following behavior is expected:

  • The context enters stopping state

  • The packet's doca_buf objects are not modified

Task Limitations

In addition to all the Send Task Limitations:

  • Task batch completion occurs only when all the tasks are completed (no partial completion)

LSO Send Task Batch

This is an extended task batch for LSO Send Task which allows batched sending of LSO packets from a doca_dev .

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task batch

Calling doca_eth_txq_task_batch_lso_send_set_conf()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode

Number of task batches

num_task_batches in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_lso_send_set_conf()

Info

Number of task batches can be expanded using doca_eth_txq_task_batch_lso_send_num_expand() .

Max number of tasks per task batch

num_task_batches in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_lso_send_set_conf()

Max send buffer list length

doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len()

Info

Default value is 1.

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len()

default L3/L4 offload checksum

doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()

doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload()

Info

Disabled by default.

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported()

doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported()

Default MSS

doca_eth_txq_set_mss()

Info

Default value is 1500.

Max LSO headers size

doca_eth_txq_set_max_lso_header_size() (default value is 74)

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_lso_header_size()

Number of metadata

metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_metadata_num()


Task Input

Name

Description

Notes

Tasks number

Number of send tasks "behind" the task batch

This number equals the number of packets to send

Batch user data

User data associated for the task batch

Packets payload array

Pointer to an array of buffers pointing at the "large" packet's payload to send per task

The sent packet payload is the memory in the data segment of each buffer

Packets headers array

Pointer to an array of gather lists, each of which when combined assembles a "large" packet's headers to send per task

See struct doca_gather_list

User data array

Pointer to an array of user data per task

Metadata array

Pointer to an array of metadata per task

Array length is tasks_num*metadata_num in doca_eth_txq_set_metadata_num()

Info

See doca_eth_txq_task_batch_metadata_array_get_metadata() macro.

Offload flags array

Pointer to an array of offload flags per task (if users want to override default values)

Offload flags is a bit mask of values in enum doca_eth_txq_ol_flags

MSS array

Pointer to an array of MSS per task (if users want to override default values)


Task Output

Name

Description

Status array

Pointer to an array of status per task of the finished task batch


Task Completion Success

A task batch is complete if all the LSO send tasks finished successfully and all the packets entered the device's TX hardware. All packet payload in "Packets payload array" and packet headers in "Packets headers array" are now in the ownership of the user.

Task Completion Failure

If a task batch fails, then one (or more) of the tasks associated with the task batch failed, and the user can look at the "Status array" to try and figure out which task/packet caused the failure.

Also, the following behavior is expected:

  • The context enters stopping state

  • The packets payload doca_buf objects are not modified

  • The packets headers doca_gather_list objects are not modified

Task Limitations

In addition to all the LSO Send Task Limitations:

  • Task batch completion happens only when all the tasks are completed (no partial completion)

Event Batch

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous event batches to notify about changes that happen asynchronously.

DOCA ETH RXQ

Managed Receive Event Batch

This is an extended event batch for Managed Receive Event which allows receiving packets from a doca_dev (without requiring the application to manage the memory the packets are written to).

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event batch

Calling doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_register()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Managed Memory Pool Receive mode

Max events number: Equal to the maximum number of completed events per event batch completion

events_number_max in doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_register()

Min events number: Equal to the minimum number of completed events per event batch completion

events_number_min in doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_register()

Number of metadata's

metadata_num in doca_eth_rxq_set_metadata_num()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_metadata_num()

Enable flow tag

enable_flow_tag in doca_eth_rxq_set_flow_tag()

Enable RX hash

enable_rx_hash in doca_eth_rxq_set_rx_hash()

Enable timestamp

enable_timestamp in doca_eth_rxq_set_timestamp()

Packet headroom size

headroom_size in doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_headroom()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_packet_headroom()

Packet tailroom size

tailroom_size in doca_eth_rxq_set_packet_tailroom()

doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_packet_tailroom()


Event Trigger Condition

The event batch is triggered every time several packets (number between "Min events number" and "Max events number") are received.

Event Batch Success Handler

The success callback (provided in the event of batch registration) is invoked and the user is expected to perform the following:

  1. Identify the number of received packets by events_number .

  2. Use the pkt_array parameter to process the received packets.

  3. Use event_batch_user_data to get the application context.

  4. Query the L3/L4 checksum results of the packets using l3_ok_array andl4_ok_array .

  5. Query metadata array of metadata values associated with the packet using metadata_array.

  6. Query flow tag value associated with the packet using flow_tag_array.

  7. Query RX hash value associated with the packet using rx_hash_array.

  8. Query packet timestamp associated with the packet using timestamp_array.

  9. Free the buffers from pkt_array (a doca_buf object) and return it to the library. This can be done in two ways:

    • Iterating over the buffers in pkt_array and freeing them using doca_buf_dec_refcount() .

    • Freeing all the buffers in pkt_array together (gives better performance) using doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_pkt_array_free() .

Event Batch Failure Handler

The failure callback (provided in the event batch registration) is invoked, and the following happens:

  • The context enters stopping state

  • The pkt_array parameter is NULL

  • The l3_ok_array parameter is NULL

  • The l4_ok_array parameter is NULL

  • The event_batch_user_data parameter contains the value provided by the application when registering the event

DOCA ETH TXQ

There are no event batches in ETH TXQ at the moment.

State Machine

The DOCA ETH library follows the Context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.

The following section describes how to move to the state and what is allowed in each state.

Idle

In this state it is expected that application either:

  • Destroys the context

  • Starts the context

Allowed operations:

  • Configuring the context according to Configurations

  • Starting the context

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

None

Creating the context

Running

Calling stop after:

  • All tasks are completed and freed

  • All doca_buf objects returned by Managed Receive Event callback are freed

Stopping

Calling progress until:

  • All tasks are completed and freed

  • All doca_buf objects returned by Managed Receive Event callback are freed


Starting

This state cannot be reached.

Running

In this state it is expected that application will do the following:

  • Allocate and submit tasks

  • Call progress to complete tasks and/or receive events

Allowed operations:

  • Allocate previously configured task

  • Submit a task

  • Call doca_eth_rxq_apply_queue_id() to connect the RX queue to DOCA Flow

  • Call stop

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Call start after configuration


Stopping

In this state, it is expected that application:

  • Calls progress to complete all inflight tasks (tasks complete with failure)

  • Frees any completed tasks

  • Frees doca_buf objects returned by Managed Receive Event callback

Allowed operations:

  • Call progress

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Running

Call progress and fatal error occurs

Running

Call stop without either:

  • Freeing all tasks

  • Freeing all doca_buf objects returned by Managed Receive Event callback


Alternative Datapath Options

In addition to the CPU datapath (mentioned in Execution Phase), DOCA ETH supports running on GPU datapath. This allows applications to release the CPU from datapath management and allow low latency GPU processing of network traffic.

To export the handles, the application should call doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu() before doca_ctx_start() to program the library to set up a GPU operated context.

To get the GPU context handle, the user should call doca_rxq_get_gpu_handle() which returns a pointer to a handle in the GPU memory space.

Note

The datapath cannot be managed concurrently for the GPU and the CPU.

The DOCA ETH context is configured on the CPU and then exported to the GPU:

doca-eth-context-version-1-modificationdate-1750108018297-api-v2.png

The following example shows the expected flow for a GPU-managed datapath with packets being scattered to GPU memory (for doca_eth_rxq):

  1. Create a DOCA GPU device handler.

  2. Create doca_eth_rxq and configure its parameters.

  3. Set the datapath of the context to GPU.

  4. Start the context.

  5. Get a GPU handle of the context.

image-2023-10-12_8-40-19-version-1-modificationdate-1750108013050-api-v2.png

For more information regarding the GPU datapath see DOCA GPUNetIO.

DOCA ETH Samples

This section describes DOCA ETH samples based on the DOCA ETH library.

The samples illustrate how to use the DOCA ETH API to do the following:

  • Send "regular" packets (smaller than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ

  • Send "large" packets (larger than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ

  • Receive packets using DOCA ETH RXQ in Regular Receive mode

  • Receive packets using DOCA ETH RXQ in Managed Memory Pool Receive mode

Info

All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.

Running the Samples

  1. Refer to the following documents:

  2. To build a given sample (in this case, eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames) run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build

    The binary eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames is created under /tmp/build/.

  3. Sample (e.g., eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames) usage:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
  
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                              Print a help synopsis
   -v, --version                           Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                         Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
 
   --sdk-log-level                         Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
 
-j, --json <path>                       Parse all command flags from an input json file
   
Program Flags:
   -d, --device                      IB device name - default: mlx5_0
   -m, --mac-addr                    Destination MAC address to associate with the ethernet frames - default: FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF

  4. For additional information per sample, use the -h option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /tmp/build/<sample_name> -h

Samples

Note

ETH TXQ Send Ethernet Frames

This sample illustrates how to send a "regular" packet (smaller than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ .

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Populating DOCA memory map with one buffer to the packet's data.

  4. Writing the packet's content into the allocated buffer.

  5. Allocating elements from DOCA buffer inventory for the buffer.

  6. Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  7. Starting the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  8. Allocating DOCA ETH TXQ send task.

  9. Submitting DOCA ETH TXQ send task into progress engine.

  10. Retrieving DOCA ETH TXQ send task from the progress engine.

  11. Handling the completed task using the provided callback.

  12. Stopping the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  13. Destroying DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  14. Destroying all DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames/meson.build

ETH TXQ LSO Send Ethernet Frames

This sample illustrates how to send a "large" packet (larger than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ .

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Populating DOCA memory map with one buffer to the packet's payload.

  4. Writing the packet's payload into the allocated buffer.

  5. Allocating elements from DOCA Buffer inventory for the buffer.

  6. Allocating DOCA gather list consisting of one node to the packet's headers.

  7. Writing the packet's headers into the allocated gather list node.

  8. Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  9. Starting the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  10. Allocating DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task.

  11. Submitting DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task into progress engine.

  12. Retrieving DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task from the progress engine.

  13. Handling the completed task using the provided callback.

  14. Stopping the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  15. Destroying DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  16. Destroying all DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames/meson.build

ETH TXQ Batch Send Ethernet Frames

This sample illustrates how to send a batch of "regular" packets (smaller than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ .

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Populating DOCA memory map with multiple buffers, each representing a packet's data.

  4. Writing the packets' content into the allocated buffers.

  5. Allocating elements from DOCA Buffer inventory for the buffers.

  6. Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  7. Starting the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  8. Allocating DOCA ETH TXQ send task batch.

  9. Copying all buffers' pointers to task batch's pkt_arry.

  10. Submitting DOCA ETH TXQ send task batch into the progress engine.

  11. Retrieving DOCA ETH TXQ send task batch from the progress engine.

  12. Handling the completed task batch using the provided callback.

  13. Stopping the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  14. Destroying DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  15. Destroying all DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_batch_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_batch_send_ethernet_frames_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_batch_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_batch_send_ethernet_frames_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_batch_send_ethernet_frames/meson.build

ETH TXQ Batch LSO Send Ethernet Frames

This sample illustrates how to send a batch of "large" packets (larger than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ .

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Populating DOCA memory map with multiple buffers, each representing a packet's payload.

  4. Writing the packets' payload into the allocated buffers.

  5. Allocating elements from DOCA Buffer inventory for the buffers.

  6. Allocating DOCA gather lists each consisting of one node for the packet's headers.

  7. Writing the packets' headers into the allocated gather list nodes.

  8. Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  9. Starting the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  10. Allocating DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task.

  11. Copying all buffers' pointers to task batch's pkt_payload_arry.

  12. Copying all gather lists' pointers to task batch's headers_arry.

  13. Submitting DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task batch into the progress engine.

  14. Retrieving DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task batch from the progress engine.

  15. Handling the completed task batch using the provided callback.

  16. Stopping the DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  17. Destroying DOCA ETH TXQ context.

  18. Destroying all DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_batch_lso_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_batch_lso_send_ethernet_frames_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_batch_lso_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_batch_lso_send_ethernet_frames_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_batch_lso_send_ethernet_frames/meson.build

ETH RXQ Regular Receive

This sample illustrates how to receive a packet using DOCA ETH RXQ in Regular Receive mode .

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Populating DOCA memory map with one buffer to the packet's data.

  4. Allocating element from DOCA Buffer inventory for each buffer.

  5. Initializing DOCA Flow.

  6. Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  7. Starting the DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  8. Starting DOCA Flow.

  9. Creating a pipe connecting to DOCA ETH RXQ's RX queue.

  10. Allocating DOCA ETH RXQ receive task.

  11. Submitting DOCA ETH RXQ receive task into the progress engine.

  12. Retrieving DOCA ETH RXQ receive task from the progress engine.

  13. Handling the completed task using the provided callback.

  14. Stopping DOCA Flow.

  15. Stopping the DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  16. Destroying DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  17. Destroying DOCA Flow.

  18. Destroying all DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_regular_receive/eth_rxq_regular_receive_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_regular_receive/eth_rxq_regular_receive_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_regular_receive/meson.build

ETH RXQ Managed Receive

This sample illustrates how to receive packets using DOCA ETH RXQ in Managed Memory Pool Receive mode .

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Calculating the required size of the buffer to receive the packets from DOCA ETH RXQ.

  4. Populating DOCA memory map with a packets buffer.

  5. Initializing DOCA Flow.

  6. Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  7. Registering DOCA ETH RXQ managed receive event.

  8. Starting the DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  9. Starting DOCA Flow.

  10. Creating a pipe connecting to DOCA ETH RXQ's RX queue.

  11. Retrieving DOCA ETH RXQ managed receive events from the progress engine.

  12. Handling the completed events using the provided callback.

  13. Stopping DOCA Flow.

  14. Stopping the DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  15. Destroying DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  16. Destroying DOCA Flow.

  17. Destroying all DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive/meson.build

ETH RXQ Batch Managed Receive

This sample illustrates how to receive batches of packets using DOCA ETH RXQ in Managed Memory Pool Receive mode .

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Calculating the required size of the buffer to receive the packets from DOCA ETH RXQ.

  4. Populating DOCA memory map with a packets buffer.

  5. Initializing DOCA Flow.

  6. Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  7. Registering DOCA ETH RXQ managed receive event batch.

  8. Starting the DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  9. Starting DOCA Flow.

  10. Creating a pipe connecting to DOCA ETH RXQ's RX queue.

  11. Retrieving DOCA ETH RXQ managed receive event batches from the progress engine.

  12. Handling the completed event batches using the provided callback.

  13. Stopping DOCA Flow.

  14. Stopping the DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  15. Destroying DOCA ETH RXQ context.

  16. Destroying DOCA Flow.

  17. Destroying all DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_batch_managed_mempool_receive/eth_rxq_batch_managed_mempool_receive_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_batch_managed_mempool_receive/eth_rxq_batch_managed_mempool_receive_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_batch_managed_mempool_receive/meson.build
