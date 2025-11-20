On This Page
DOCA GPUNetIO
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA GPUNetIO API.
The quality status of DOCA libraries is listed here.
DOCA GPUNetIO enables real-time GPU processing for network packets, making it ideal for application domains such as:
Signal processing
Network security
Information gathering
Input reconstruction
Traditional approaches often rely on a CPU-centric model, where the CPU coordinates with the NIC to receive packets in GPU memory using GPUDirect RDMA. Afterward, the CPU notifies a CUDA kernel on the GPU to process the packets. However, on low-power platforms, this CPU dependency can become a bottleneck, limiting GPU performance and increasing latency.
DOCA GPUNetIO addresses this challenge by offering a GPU-centric solution that removes the CPU from the critical path. By combining multiple NVIDIA technologies, it provides a highly efficient and scalable method for network packet processing.
Technologies integrated with DOCA GPUNetIO:
GPUDirect RDMA – Enables direct packet transfer between the NIC and GPU memory, eliminating unnecessary memory copies
GPUDirect Async Kernel-Initiated (GDAKI) – Allows CUDA kernels to control network operations without CPU intervention
IBGDA specifically for the RDMA protocol
GDRCopy Library – Allows the CPU to access GPU memory directly
NVIDIA BlueField DMA Engine – Supports GPU-triggered memory copies
The following is an example diagram of a CPU-centric approach:
The following is an example diagram of a GPU-centric approach:
Key features of DOCA GPUNetIO include :
GPUDirect Async Kernel-Initiated (GDAKI)
GDAKI network communications – a GPU CUDA kernel can control network communications to send or receive data
GPU can control Ethernet communications (Ethernet/IP/UDP/TCP/ICMP)
GPU can control RDMA communications (InfiniBand or RoCE are supported)
CPU intervention is unnecessary in the application critical path
Enables direct data transfers to and from GPU memory without CPU staging copies.
DMA Engine Control
CUDA kernels can initiate memory copies using BlueField's DMA engine
Semaphores for Low-Latency Communication
Supports efficient message passing between CUDA kernels or between CUDA kernels and CPU threads
Smart Memory Allocation
Allocates aligned GPU memory buffers, optimizing memory access
GDRCopy library to allocate a GPU memory buffer accessible from the CPU
Accurate Send Scheduling
Provides precise control over Ethernet packet transmission based on user-defined timestamps.
NVIDIA applications that use DOCA GPUNetIO include:
Aerial 5G SDK – For ultra-low latency 5G network operations
NIXL – NVIDIA Inference Xfer Library (NIXL) is targeted for accelerating point to point communications in AI inference frameworks (e.g., NVIDIA Dynamo)
Morpheus – Enhancing cybersecurity through accelerated packet inspection
Holoscan Advanced Network Operator – Powering real-time data processing in edge AI environments
For more information about DOCA GPUNetIO, refer to the following NVIDIA blog posts:
Changes in 3.1
New set of DOCA GPUNetIO API on top of DOCA Verbs for GDAKI (IBGDA) over Infiniband or RoCE.
The GPUNetIO Verbs CUDA functions are release as inline functions in open source CUDA header files.
New samples introduced to test the new GPUNetIO Verbs functions and features.
Documentation has been reworked and improved. DPU converged card documentation has been removed.
DOCA GPUNetIO is available in DOCA for Host All package for all the DOCA supported OSs at the DOCA downloads portal. DOCA GPUNetIO components have a dependency on CUDA. CUDA version 12.8 is required if application needs to link agains GPUNetIO CUDA functions in the static library (Ethernet, RDMA and DMA), otherwise any CUDA 12.2 or newer is ok for application using CUDA functions in GPUNetIO Verbs header files.
To install DOCA GPUNetIO components:
For Ubuntu/Debian:
apt install doca-all doca-sdk-gpunetio libdoca-sdk-gpunetio-dev
For RHEL:
yum install doca-all doca-sdk-gpunetio doca-sdk-gpunetio-devel
To achieve the best performance, when building any DOCA GPUNetIO sample or application, set the
buildtype to
release instead of
debug in the
meson.build file.
To run a DOCA GPUNetIO application, the system must be configured with both a GPU and a NIC (either ConnectX or BlueField), connected to the system via PCIe.
The system's internal hardware topology should be GPUDirect-RDMA-friendly to maximize the internal throughput between the GPU and the NIC.
To verify the type of connection between the GPU and NIC:
$ nvidia-smi topo -m
GPU0 NIC0 NIC1 CPU Affinity NUMA Affinity GPU NUMA ID
GPU0 X NODE NODE 12-23,36-47 1 N/A
NIC0 NODE X PIX
NIC1 NODE PIX X
Legend:
X = Self
SYS = Connection traversing PCIe as well as the SMP interconnect between NUMA nodes (e.g., QPI/UPI)
NODE = Connection traversing PCIe as well as the interconnect between PCIe Host Bridges within a NUMA node
PHB = Connection traversing PCIe as well as a PCIe Host Bridge (typically the CPU)
PXB = Connection traversing multiple PCIe bridges (without traversing the PCIe Host Bridge)
PIX = Connection traversing at most a single PCIe bridge
NV# = Connection traversing a bonded set of # NVLinks
NIC Legend:
NIC0: mlx5_0
NIC1: mlx5_1
To maximize throughput between the GPU and NIC, the system should have a PIX (or PXB) topology with a dedicated PCIe connection. A PHB topology is still acceptable if the GPU and NIC are on the same PCIe Host Bridge and NUMA node, although performance may vary depending on the platform. For optimal performance, it's recommended to avoid NODE and SYS topologies, as they may negatively impact performance despite the application remaining functional.
DOCA GPUNetIO has been tested with bare-metal systems and Docker containers. However, it is not supported in virtualized environments, such as those using KVM.
NIC Configuration
ConnectX NIC
Ensure the NVIDIA ConnectX firmware is compatible with the current DOCA release. NVIDIA recommends using ConnectX-6 Dx or later adapters.
Start MST:
$
sudomst start
Check MST status:
$
sudomst status -
v
Example output:
MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA ConnectX6DX(rev:0) /dev/mst/mt4125_pciconf0.1 b5:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens6f1 0 ConnectX6DX(rev:0) /dev/mst/mt4125_pciconf0 b5:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens6f0 0
Configure ConnectX NIC:
For Ethernet transport, r un the following commands, replacing <mst_device> with the actual MST device name (e.g., /dev/mst/mt4125_pciconf0 ):
mlxconfig -d <mst_device> s KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P1=1 KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P2=1 KEEP_IB_LINK_UP_P1=0 KEEP_IB_LINK_UP_P2=0
# This is required only if application uses the Accurate Send Scheduling featuremlxconfig -d <mst_device> --
yes
setACCURATE_TX_SCHEDULER=1 REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=1Info
The following example assumes that the adapter is dual-port. If single port, only P1 options apply.
For InfiniBand transport, run:
mlxconfig -d <mst_device> s KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P1=0 KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P2=0 KEEP_IB_LINK_UP_P1=1 KEEP_IB_LINK_UP_P2=1
# Accurate Send Scheduling feature can't be used with InfiniBandInfo
The following example assumes that the adapter is dual-port. If single port, only P1 options apply.
Perform a cold reboot to apply the changes :
ipmitool power cycle
BlueField NIC
To use NVIDIA BlueField-2 or BlueField-3 with DOCA GPUNetIO, the DPU must be in NIC mode to expose the internal ConnectX to the host application.
Start MST:
$
sudomst start
Check MST status:
$
sudomst status -
v
Example output:
MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 9f:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens6f1np1 1 BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 9f:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens6f0np0 1
Configure BlueField NIC:
For Ethernet transport:
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --yes set LINK_TYPE_P1=
2LINK_TYPE_P2=
2INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1INTERNAL_CPU_PAGE_SUPPLIER=
1INTERNAL_CPU_ESWITCH_MANAGER=
1INTERNAL_CPU_IB_VPORT0=
1INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=DISABLED # This is required only
ifapplication uses the Accurate Send Scheduling feature sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --yes set ACCURATE_TX_SCHEDULER=
1REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=
1
For InfiniBand transport:
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --yes set LINK_TYPE_P1=
1LINK_TYPE_P2=
1INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1INTERNAL_CPU_PAGE_SUPPLIER=
1INTERNAL_CPU_ESWITCH_MANAGER=
1INTERNAL_CPU_IB_VPORT0=
1INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=DISABLED # Accurate Send Scheduling feature can't be used with Infiniband
Perform a cold reboot:
ipmitool power cycle
Example verification command for Ethernet.
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 q LINK_TYPE_P1 LINK_TYPE_P2 INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL INTERNAL_CPU_PAGE_SUPPLIER INTERNAL_CPU_ESWITCH_MANAGER INTERNAL_CPU_IB_VPORT0 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE ACCURATE_TX_SCHEDULER REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE
Example output (Ethernet):
LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(2) LINK_TYPE_P2 ETH(2) INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL EMBEDDED_CPU(1) INTERNAL_CPU_PAGE_SUPPLIER EXT_HOST_PF(1) INTERNAL_CPU_ESWITCH_MANAGER EXT_HOST_PF(1) INTERNAL_CPU_IB_VPORT0 EXT_HOST_PF(1) INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE DISABLED(1) ACCURATE_TX_SCHEDULER True(1) REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE True(1)
PCIe Configuration
On some x86 systems, the Access Control Services (ACS) must be disabled to ensure direct communication between the NIC and GPU, whether they reside on the same converged accelerator DPU or on different PCIe slots in the system. The recommended solution is to disable ACS control via BIOS (e.g., Supermicro or HPE) on your PCIe bridge. Alternatively, it is also possible to disable it via command line, but it may not be as effective as the BIOS option.
The following lspci -tvvv output illustrates a typical system topology:
$ lspci -tvvv...+-[0000:b0]-+-00.0 Intel Corporation Device 09a2
| +-00.1 Intel Corporation Device 09a4
| +-00.2 Intel Corporation Device 09a3
| +-00.4 Intel Corporation Device 0998
| \-02.0-[b1-b6]----00.0-[b2-b6]--+-00.0-[b3]--+-00.0 Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx network controller
| | +-00.1 Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx network controller
| | \-00.2 Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 SoC Management Interface
| \-01.0-[b4-b6]----00.0-[b5-b6]----08.0-[b6]----00.0 NVIDIA Corporation Device 20b8
The PCIe switch address to consider is
b2:00.0 (entry point of the DPU). ACSCtl must have all negative values:
PCIe set
setpci -s b2:00.0 ECAP_ACS+0x6.w=0000
To verify that the setting has been applied correctly:
PCIe check
$
sudo lspci -s b2:00.0 -vvvv |
grep -i ACSCtl
ACSCtl: SrcValid- TransBlk- ReqRedir- CmpltRedir- UpstreamFwd- EgressCtrl- DirectTrans-
Please refer to this page and this page for more information.
If the application still does not report any received packets, try to disable IOMMU. On some systems, it can be done from the BIOS looking for the the
VT-d or
IOMMU from the NorthBridge configuration and change that setting to
Disable and save it. The system may also require adding
intel_iommu=off or
amd_iommu=off to the kernel options. That can be done through the grub command line as follows:
IOMMU
$
sudo vim /etc/default/grub
# GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="iommu=off intel_iommu=off <more options>"
$
sudo update-grub
$
sudo reboot
GPU Configuration
It is recommended to enable NVIDIA driver persistence mode to decrease initial application latency
nvidia-smi -pm 1.
GDRCopy Installation
To enable direct CPU access to GPU memory without using CUDA APIs, DOCA requires the GDRCopy kernel module and library.
Install necessary packages:
sudo apt install -y check kmod
Clone the GDRCopy repository:
git clone https:
//github.com/NVIDIA/gdrcopy.git /opt/mellanox/gdrcopy
Build GDRCopy:
cd /opt/mellanox/gdrcopy && make
Load the GDRCopy kernel module:
./insmod.sh
Check if the gdrdrv and nvidia-peermem modules are loaded:
lsmod | egrep gdrdrv
Example output:
gdrdrv
24576
0nvidia
55726080
4nvidia_uvm,nvidia_peermem,gdrdrv,nvidia_modeset
Export the GDRCopy library path:
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/gdrcopy/src
Ensure CUDA library paths are in the environment variables:
export PATH=
"/usr/local/cuda/bin:${PATH}"export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=
"/usr/local/cuda/lib:/usr/local/cuda/lib64:${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}"export CPATH=
"$(echo /usr/local/cuda/targets/{x86_64,sbsa}-linux/include | sed 's/ /:/'):${CPATH}"
GDRCopy is optional. If not installed, DOCA GPUNetIO cannot allocate memory using the DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU flag. If GDRCopy is not detected, DOCA GPUNetIO will log warning messages.
If GDRCopy is not required for your application, you can safely ignore the related warning messages. To use GDRCopy, ensure its installation path is included in the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable or specified using the GDRCOPY_PATH_L environment variable.
Enabling NIC-GPU Memory Interaction
To enable the NIC to send and receive packets using GPU memory, load the NVIDIA kernel module nvidia-peermem, typically included with the CUDA Toolkit installation.
Loading nvidia-peermem
This method is considered the legacy mode for mapping buffers.
Launch nvidia-peermem
sudo modprobe nvidia-peermem
Using dmabuf
DOCA provides an alternative method to map GPU memory using dmabuf. The prerequisites for this approach are:
Linux Kernel version 6.2 or later
libibverbs version 1.14.44 or later
CUDA Toolkit:
Version 12.5 or older: installed with the -m=kernel-open flag (implying open-source NVIDIA driver mode)
Version 12.6 or newer: open kernel mode is enabled by default
Using DOCA with kernel 6.2 to enable dmabuf is currently experimental.
Example Code
The following code snippet demonstrates how to use dmabuf for GPU memory mapping:
GPU Configuration
/* Get the dmabuf
file-descriptor
for the GPU memory buffer from CUDA */
result = doca_gpu_dmabuf_fd(gpu_dev, gpu_buffer_addr, gpu_buffer_size, &(dmabuf_fd));
if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) {
/* Fallback to nvidia-peermem legacy method
if dmabuf fails */
doca_mmap_set_memrange(gpu_buffer_mmap, gpu_buffer_addr, gpu_buffer_size);
}
else {
/* Create DOCA mmap using dmabuf */
doca_mmap_set_dmabuf_memrange(gpu_buffer_mmap, dmabuf_fd, gpu_buffer_addr, 0, gpu_buffer_size);
}
Handling dmabuf Mapping Failure
If doca_gpu_dmabuf_fd fails, it likely indicates that the NVIDIA driver is not in open-source mode. Upon calling doca_mmap_start, DOCA attempts to map the GPU memory buffer using dmabuf. If this fails, it falls back to the legacy nvidia-peermem method.
In case of dmabuf mapping failure, the following warning message is logged:
GPU Configuration
[DOCA][WRN][linux_devx_adapter.cpp:374] devx adapter 0x5566a16018e0: Registration using dmabuf is not supported, falling back to legacy registration
If your application can rely on nvidia-peermem and does not require dmabuf, you can ignore this warning message.
GPU BAR1 Size
Every time a GPU buffer is mapped to the NIC (e.g., buffers associated with send or receive queues), a portion of the GPU BAR1 mapping space is used. Therefore, it is important to check that the BAR1 mapping is large enough to hold all the bytes the DOCA GPUNetIO application is trying to map. To verify the BAR1 mapping space of a GPU you can use
nvidia-smi:
BAR1 mapping
$ nvidia-smi -q
==============NVSMI LOG==============
.....
Attached GPUs : 1
GPU 00000000:CA:00.0
Product Name : NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe
Product Architecture : Ampere
Persistence Mode : Enabled
.....
BAR1 Memory Usage
Total : 131072 MiB
Used : 1 MiB
Free : 131071 MiB
By default, some GPUs (e.g. RTX models) may have a very small BAR1 size:
BAR1 mapping
$ nvidia-smi -q |
grep -i bar -A 3
BAR1 Memory Usage
Total : 256 MiB
Used : 6 MiB
Free : 250 MiB
If the BAR1 size is not enough, DOCA GPUNetIO applications may exit with errors because DOCA mmap fails to map the GPU memory buffers to the NIC (e.g.,
Failed to start mmap DOCA Driver call failure). To overcome this issue, the GPU BAR1 must be increased from the BIOS. The system should have "Resizable BAR" option enabled. For further information, refer to this NVIDIA forum post.
Running without Root Privileges
All DOCA GPUNetIO samples and applications using Ethernet rely on DOCA Flow. Therefore, they must be executed with
sudo or root privileges.
However, RDMA and DMA samples can be run without
sudo privileges if a specific option is enabled in the NVIDIA driver. To do this, follow these steps:
Create a configuration file for the NVIDIA driver:
cat<<EOF |
sudo
tee/etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf options nvidia NVreg_RegistryDwords=
"PeerMappingOverride=1;"EOF
Perform a cold reboot to ensure the changes take effect.
Verify that the configuration has been applied using the following command:
$
grepRegistryDwords /proc/driver/nvidia/params
You should see the following output confirming the setting:
RegistryDwords:
"PeerMappingOverride=1;"
A GPU packet processing network application can be split into two fundamental phases:
Configuration phase on the CPU (devices configuration, memory allocation, launch of CUDA kernels, etc.)
Data path phase where GPU and NIC interact to exercise their functions
DOCA GPUNetIO provides different building blocks, some of them in combination with the DOCA Ethernet, DOCA RDMA or DOCA DMA library, to create a full pipeline running entirely on the GPU.
During the setup phase on the CPU, applications must:
Prepare all the objects on the CPU.
Export a GPU handler for them.
Launch a CUDA kernel passing the object's GPU handler to work with the object during the data path.
For this reason, DOCA GPUNetIO is composed of two libraries:
libdoca_gpunetiowith functions invoked by CPU to prepare the GPU, allocate memory and objects
libdoca_gpunetio_devicewith functions invoked by GPU within CUDA kernels during the data path
The pkgconfig file for the DOCA GPUNetIO shared library is
doca-gpunetio.pc. However, there is no pkgconfig file for the DOCA GPUNetIO CUDA device's static library
/opt/mellanox/doca/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libdoca_gpunetio_device.a, so it must be explicitly linked to the CUDA application if DOCA GPUNetIO CUDA device functions are required.
The following diagram presents the typical flow:
DOCA GPUNetIO provides GPU functions to control various objects for different transports/protocols created with other DOCA libraries. This section explains the correlation between DOCA GPUNetIO and other DOCA libraries.
Ethernet GDAKI Communications
To enable GPU communications on Ethernet transport, the application requires DOCA GPUNetIO, DOCA Ethernet, and DOCA Flow libraries.
Initial CPU Configuration Phase
Create a device handler for the network card using DOCA Core.
Create a GPU device handler for the GPU card using DOCA GPUNetIO.
Use DOCA Ethernet to:
Create send and/or receive queue handlers.
Set queue handlers' data path on the GPU.
Export a GPU handler representing those queues.
Use DOCA Flow to assign flow steering rules to each DOCA Ethernet receive queue, defining the type of packets the NIC should place in that queue.
Data Path Phase
After completing the configuration phase, launch a CUDA Kernel, passing the GPU handlers for Ethernet queues as input arguments. This allows DOCA GPUNetIO CUDA device functions to operate within the CUDA Kernel.
Relevant CUDA Device Functions
For Ethernet communications, use functions defined in doca_gpunetio_dev_eth_rxq.cuh and doca_gpunetio_dev_eth_txq.cuh header files, starting with doca_gpu_dev_eth_*.
Example Use Cases
Refer to the DOCA GPU Packet Processing Application Guide (doca_gpu_packet_processing) and samples (doca_gpunetio_simple_send, doca_gpunetio_simple_receive, doca_gpunetio_send_wait_time) for examples of Ethernet GPU communications in different scenarios.
For a deeper understanding of Ethernet send and receive structures, objects, and functions, refer to DOCA Ethernet documentation.
An example diagram when multiple queues and/or semaphores are used to receive Ethernet traffic:
Receiving and dispatching packets to another CUDA kernel is not required. A simpler scenario can have a single CUDA kernel receiving and processing packets:
RDMA Verbs GDAKI Communications (IBGDA)
DOCA GPUNetIO provides GPU data path functions for objects created with DOCA RDMA and DOCA Verbs libraries, enabling GPU communications over RDMA transport protocols (IB or RoCE).
DOCA GPUNetIO and DOCA RDMA
DOCA RDMA is a high-level library that abstracts most low-level details of mlx5 and IBVerbs. The GPUNetIO CUDA data path functions follow a similar high-level API approach.
Key Characteristics
High-level API for generic RDMA operations (Write, Send, Read, Recv) posting and polling.
No shared queue management; applications must manage simultaneous access to queues from different CUDA threads.
Closed-source CUDA static library.
Suitable for simple GDAKI applications performing basic RDMA operations.
Requires less knowledge of IBVerbs, rdma-core, and mlx5 details.
Configuration and Usage
Create a device handler for the network card using DOCA Core.
Create a GPU device handler for the GPU card using DOCA GPUNetIO.
Use DOCA RDMA to:
Create send and/or receive queue handlers.
Set queue handlers' data path on the GPU.
Export a GPU handler representing those queues.
After configuration, launch a CUDA Kernel, passing the GPU handlers for RDMA queues as input arguments.
Relevant CUDA Device Functions
Use functions defined in doca_gpunetio_dev_rdma.cuh, starting with doca_gpu_dev_rdma_*, for RDMA communications in CUDA kernels.
Example Use Cases
Refer to the sample doca_gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write for examples of GPUNetIO RDMA functions.
For a deeper understanding of RDMA operations, refer to the DOCA RDMA documentation.
DOCA GPUNetIO and DOCA Verbs
DOCA Verbs provides a lower-level interface for RDMA communications, allowing the creation and manipulation of low-level mlx5 and IBVerbs objects.
Key Characteristics
Low-level API for manipulating IBVerbs fundamental elements.
Shared QP: a single QP can be safely accessed concurrently by different CUDA threads or warps.
Combined operations: the library provides building blocks for concatenating multiple operations.
CPU proxy mode: a fallback mechanism for systems where direct DoorBell ringing is not possible.
Open-source CUDA header library with inline functions.
Suitable for complex GDAKI applications requiring advanced RDMA operations.
Configuration and Usage
Create a device handler for the network card using DOCA Core.
Create a GPU device handler for the GPU card using DOCA GPUNetIO.
Use DOCA Verbs to:
Create send and/or receive queue handlers.
Set queue handlers' data path on the GPU.
Export a GPU handler representing those queues.
After configuration, launch a CUDA Kernel, passing the GPU handlers for Verbs queues as input arguments.
Relevant CUDA Device Functions
Use functions defined and implemented inline in various header files starting with doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_* for Verbs communications in CUDA kernels.
Example Use Cases
Refer to samples doca_gpunetio_verbs_* for examples of GPUNetIO Verbs functions.
For a deeper understanding of Verbs operations, refer to the DOCA Verbs documentation.
The verbs_high_level.cpp file provides high-level functions like doca_gpu_verbs_create_qp_hl() and doca_gpu_verbs_create_qp_group_hl() to simplify the integration of DOCA Verbs and GPUNetIO.
The GPUNetIO Verbs APIs are experimental. Please report any issues encountered during use to help improve the code's quality and robustness.
DMA GDAKI Memory Copies
To enable GPU-triggered memory copies using the DMA engine, an application requires DOCA GPUNetIO and DOCA DMA libraries.
Initial CPU Configuration Phase
Create a device handler for the network card using DOCA Core.
Create a GPU device handler for the GPU card using DOCA GPUNetIO.
Use DOCA DMA to:
Create DMA queue handlers.
Set queue handlers' data path on the GPU.
Export a GPU handler representing those queues.
Data Path Phase
After completing the configuration phase, launch a CUDA Kernel, passing the GPU handlers for DMA queues as input arguments. This enables DOCA GPUNetIO CUDA device functions to operate within the CUDA Kernel.
Relevant CUDA Device Functions
For DMA memory copies, use functions defined in doca_gpunetio_dev_dma.cuh, starting with doca_gpu_dev_dma_*.
Example Use Case
Refer to the sample doca_gpunetio_dma_memcpy for an example of triggering DMA memory copies from a CUDA Kernel.
For a deeper understanding of DMA operations, refer to the DOCA DMA documentation.
This section details the specific structures and operations related to the main DOCA GPUNetIO API on CPU and GPU. GPUNetIO headers are:
doca_gpunetio.h– CPU functions to create GPU handlers, allocate GPU memory, etc..
doca_gpunetio_dev_buf.cuh– GPU functions to manage a DOCA buffer array
doca_gpunetio_dev_eth_rxq.cuh– GPU functions to manage a DOCA Ethernet receive queue
doca_gpunetio_dev_eth_txq.cuh– GPU functions to manage a DOCA Ethernet send queue
doca_gpunetio_dev_sem.cuh– GPU functions to manage a DOCA GPUNetIO semaphore
doca_gpunetio_dev_rdma.cuh– GPU functions to manage a DOCA RDMA queue
doca_gpunetio_dev_dma.cuh– GPU functions to manage a DOCA DMA queue
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_*.cuh– GPU functions to manage a DOCA Verbs object
This section lists the main functions of DOCA GPUNetIO.
To better understand DOCA core objects like
doca_mmap or
doca_buf_array, please refer to the DOCA Core.
All DOCA Core, Ethernet, RDMA and DMA objects used in combination with GPUNetIO have a GPU export function to obtain a GPU handler for that object.
CPU Functions
In this section there is the list of DOCA GPUNetIO functions that can be used on the CPU only.
doca_gpu_mem_type
This enum lists all the possible memory types that can be allocated with GPUNetIO.
enum doca_gpu_mem_type {
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU = 0,
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU = 1,
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_CPU_GPU = 2,
};
With regards to the syntax, the text string after the
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_ prefix signifies
<where-memory-resides>_<who-has-access>.
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU– memory resides on the GPU and is accessible from the GPU only
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU– memory resides on the GPU and is accessible also by the CPU
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_CPU_GPU– memory resides on the CPU and is accessible also by the GPU
Typical usage of the
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU memory type is to send a notification from the CPU to the GPU (e.g., a CUDA kernel periodically checking to see if the exit condition set by the CPU is met).
doca_gpu_create
This is the first function a GPUNetIO application must invoke to create an handler on a GPU device. The function initializes a pointer to a structure in memory with type
struct doca_gpu *.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_create(
const
char *gpu_bus_id,
struct doca_gpu **gpu_dev);
gpu_bus_id–
<PCIe-bus>:<device>.<function>of the GPU device you want to use in your application
gpu_dev [out]– GPUNetIO handler to that GPU device
To get the PCIe address, users can use the commands
lspci or
nvidia-smi.
doca_gpu_mem_alloc
This CPU function allocates different flavors of memory.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_mem_alloc(
struct doca_gpu *gpu_dev,
size_t size,
size_t alignment,
enum doca_gpu_mem_type mtype,
void **memptr_gpu,
void **memptr_cpu)
gpu_dev– GPUNetIO device handler
size– Size, in bytes, of the memory area to allocate
alignment– Memory address alignment to use. If 0, default one will be used
mtype– Type of memory to allocate
memptr_gpu [out]– GPU pointer to use to modify that memory from the GPU if memory is allocated on or is visible by the GPU
memptr_cpu
[out]– CPU pointer to use to modify that memory from the CPU if memory is allocated on or is visible by the CPU. Can be NULL if memory is GPU-only
Make sure to use the right pointer on the right device! I
f an application tries to access the memory using the
memptr_gpu address from the CPU, a segmentation fault will result.
doca_gpu_semaphore_create
Creates a new instance of a DOCA GPUNetIO semaphore. A semaphore is composed by a list of items each having, by default, a status flag, number of packets, and the index of a
doca_gpu_buf in a
doca_gpu_buf_arr.
For example, a GPUNetIO semaphore can be used in applications where a CUDA kernel is responsible for receiving packets in a
doca_gpu_buf_arr array associated with an Ethernet receive queue object,
doca_gpu_eth_rxq (see section "doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_*"), and dispatching packet info to a second CUDA kernel which processes them.
Another way to use a GPUNetIO semaphore is to exchange data across different entities like two CUDA kernels or a CUDA kernel and a CPU thread. The reason for this scenario may be that the CUDA kernel needs to provide the outcome of the packet processing to the CPU which would in turn compile a statistics report. Therefore, it is possible to associate a custom application-defined structure with each item in the semaphore. This way, the semaphore can be used as a message passing object.
Entities communicating through a semaphore must adopt a poll/update mechanism according to the following logic:
Update:
Populate the next item of the semaphore (packets' info and/or custom application-defined info).
Set status flag to READY.
Poll:
Wait for the next item to have a status flag equal to
READY.
Read and process info.
Set status flag to
DONE.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_create(
struct doca_gpu *gpu_dev,
struct doca_gpu_semaphore **semaphore)
gpu_dev– GPUNetIO handler
semaphore [out]– GPUNetIO semaphore handler associated to the GPU device
doca_gpu_semaphore_set_memory_type
This function defines the type of memory for the semaphore allocation.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_set_memory_type(
struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore,
enum doca_gpu_mem_type mtype)
semaphore– GPUNetIO semaphore handler
mtype– Type of memory to allocate the custom info structure
If the application must share packet info only across CUDA kernels, then
DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPUis the suggested memory type.
If the application must share info from a CUDA kernel to a CPU (e.g., to report statistics or output of the pipeline computation), then
DOCA_GPU_MEM_CPU_GPUis the suggested memory type
doca_gpu_semaphore_set_items_num
This function defines the number of items in a semaphore.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_set_items_num(
struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore, uint32_t num_items)
semaphore– GPUNetIO semaphore handler
num_items– Number of items to allocate
doca_gpu_semaphore_set_custom_info
This function associates an application-specific structure to semaphore items as explained under "doca_gpu_semaphore_create".
doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_set_custom_info(
struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore, uint32_t nbytes,
enum doca_gpu_mem_type mtype)
semaphore– GPUNetIO semaphore handler
nbytes– Size of the custom info structure to associate
mtype– Type of memory to allocate the custom info structure
If the application must share packet info only across CUDA kernels, then
DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPUis the suggested memory type
If the application must share info from a CUDA kernel to a CPU (e.g., to report statistics or output of the pipeline computation), then
DOCA_GPU_MEM_CPU_GPUis the suggested memory type
doca_gpu_semaphore_get_status
From the CPU, query the status of a semaphore item. If the semaphore is allocated with
DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU, this function results in a segmentation fault.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_get_status(
struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore_cpu, uint32_t idx,
enum doca_gpu_semaphore_status *status)
semaphore_cpu– GPUNetIO semaphore CPU handler
idx– Semaphore item index
status [out]– Output semaphore status
doca_gpu_semaphore_get_custom_info_addr
From the CPU, retrieve the address of the custom info structure associated to a semaphore item. If the semaphore or the custom info is allocated with
DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU this function results in a segmentation fault.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_get_custom_info_addr(
struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore_cpu, uint32_t idx,
void **custom_info)
semaphore_cpu– GPUNetIO semaphore CPU handler
idx– Semaphore item index
custom_info [out]– Output semaphore custom info address
doca_gpu_verbs_export_qp
The doca_gpu_verbs_export_qp function creates a GPUNetIO handler from a DOCA Verbs QP object. It takes a DOCA Verbs QP as input and returns a DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP object ( struct doca_gpu_verbs_qp ) allocated on the CPU. To use this object in a CUDA kernel, the application must extract a GPU device handler ( struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp ) using the doca_gpu_verbs_get_qp_dev function.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_verbs_export_qp(
struct doca_gpu *gpu_dev,
struct doca_dev *dev,
struct doca_verbs_qp *qp,
enum doca_gpu_dev_verbs_nic_handler nic_handler,
void *gpu_qp_umem_dev_ptr,
struct doca_verbs_cq *cq_sq,
struct doca_verbs_cq *cq_rq,
struct doca_gpu_verbs_qp **qp_out);
gpu_dev: GPUNetIO device handler.
dev: DOCA device handler.
qp: DOCA Verbs QP handler.
nic_handler: Type of NIC handler.
gpu_qp_umem_dev_ptr: GPU memory pointer to UMEM.
cq_sq and cq_rq: CQs associated with the Send and Receive Queues in the QP.Note
While either cq_sq or cq_rq can be NULL, they cannot both be NULL simultaneously.
qp_out: DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP handler in CPU memory.
doca_gpu_verbs_get_qp_dev
Extracts a GPU device handler (
struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp) from a DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP object.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_verbs_get_qp_dev(
struct doca_gpu_verbs_qp *qp,
struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp **qp_gpu);
qp: DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP handler.
qp_gpu: DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP GPU device handler in GPU memory.
doca_gpu_verbs_unexport_qp
Unexports a previously exported DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP object (
struct doca_gpu_verbs_qp).
doca_error_t doca_gpu_verbs_export_qp(ruct doca_gpu *gpu_dev,
struct doca_gpu_verbs_qp *qp);
gpu_dev: GPUNetIO device handler.
qp: DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP handler in CPU memory.
doca_gpu_verbs_bridge_export_qp
The doca_gpu_verbs_bridge_export_qp function creates a DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP object from application-defined parameters, acting as a bridge between IBVerbs/mlx5 objects and DOCA GPUNetIO. This allows applications to create required objects like QP, CQ, and UAR using IBVerbs and mlx5 commands and then pass the relevant information to this DOCA GPUNetIO function.
The function returns a DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP object (struct doca_gpu_verbs_qp) allocated on the CPU. To use this object in a CUDA kernel, the application must extract a GPU device handler (struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp) using the doca_gpu_verbs_get_qp_dev function.
It is the application's responsibility to ensure that all passed parameters are correctly created and set.
doca_error_t doca_gpu_verbs_bridge_export_qp(
struct doca_gpu *gpu_dev, uint32_t sq_qpn,
void *sq_wqe_addr, uint16_t sq_wqe_num, uint32_t *sq_dbrec, uint64_t *sq_db,
size_t uar_size, uint32_t sq_cqn,
void *sq_cqe_addr, uint32_t sq_cqe_num, uint32_t *sq_cq_dbrec, uint32_t rq_qpn,
void *rq_wqe_addr, uint16_t rq_wqe_num, uint32_t *rq_dbrec, uint32_t rcv_wqe_size, uint32_t rq_cqn,
void *rq_cqe_addr, uint32_t rq_cqe_num, uint32_t *rq_cq_dbrec,
enum doca_gpu_dev_verbs_nic_handler nic_handler,
struct doca_gpu_verbs_qp **qp_out);
gpu_dev: GPUNetIO device handler.
sq_qpn: Send QP queue number.
sq_wqe_addr: Send QP WQE buffer memory address.
sq_wqe_num: Send QP number of WQEs.
sq_dbrec: Send QP Doorbell Record address.
sq_db: Send QP Doorbell address.
uar_size: Size of UAR.
sq_cqn: Send CQ number.
sq_cqe_addr: Send CQ CQE buffer memory address.
sq_cqe_num: Send CQ number of CQEs.
qp_out: DOCA GPUNetIO Verbs QP handler in CPU memory.
DOCA PE
A DOCA Ethernet Txq context, exported for GPUNetIO usage, can be tracked via DOCA PE on the CPU side to check if there are errors when sending packets or to retrieve notification info after sending a packet with any of the
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_*_enqueue_* functions on the GPU. An example can be found in the DOCA GPU packet processing application with ICMP traffic.
Strong Mode vs. Weak Mode
Some Ethernet and RDMA GPU functions present two modes of operation: Weak and strong.
In weak mode, the application calculates the next available position in the queue. With the help of functions like
doca_gpu_eth_txq_get_info,
doca_gpu_rdma_get_info, or
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_get_infoit is possible to know the next available position in the queue and the mask of the number of total entries in the queue (so the incremental descriptor index can be wrapped). In this mode, the developer must specify a queue descriptor number for where to enqueue the packet, ensuring that no descriptor in the queue is left empty. It's a bit more complex to manage but it should result in better performance and developer can emphasize GPU memory coalescing enqueuing sequential operations using sequential memory locations.
In strong mode, the GPU function enqueues the Ethernet/RDMA operation in the next available position in the queue. It is simpler to manage as developer does not have to worry about operation's position, but it may introduce an extra latency to atomically guarantee the access of multiple threads to the same queue. Moreover, it does not guarantee that sequential operations refer to sequential memory locations.Note
All strong mode functions work at the CUDA block level. That is, it is not possible to access the same Eth/RDMA queue at the same time from two different CUDA blocks.
GPU Functions – Ethernet
This section provides a list of DOCA GPUNetIO functions that can be used for Ethernet network operations on the GPU only within a CUDA kernel.
doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_*
To acquire packets in a CUDA kernel, DOCA GPUNetIO offers different flavors of the receive function for different scopes: per CUDA block, per CUDA warp, and per CUDA thread.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_block(
struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t max_rx_pkts, uint64_t timeout_ns, uint32_t *num_rx_pkts, uint64_t *doca_gpu_buf_idx)
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_warp(
struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t max_rx_pkts, uint64_t timeout_ns, uint32_t *num_rx_pkts, uint64_t *doca_gpu_buf_idx)
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_thread(
struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t max_rx_pkts, uint64_t timeout_ns, uint32_t *num_rx_pkts, uint64_t *doca_gpu_buf_idx)
eth_rxq– Ethernet receive queue GPU handler
max_rx_pkts– Maximum number of packets to receive. It ensures the number of packets returned by the function is lower or equal to this number.
timeout_ns– Nanoseconds to wait for packets before returning
num_rx_pkts [out]– Effective number of received packets. With CUDA block or warp scopes, this variable should be visible in memory by all the other threads (shared or global memory).
doca_gpu_buf_idx [out]– DOCA buffer index of the first packet received in this function. With CUDA block or warp scopes, this variable should be visible in memory by all the other threads (shared or global memory).
If both
max_rx_pkts and
timeout_ns are 0, the function never returns.
CUDA threads in the same scope (thread, warp, or block) must invoke the function on the same receive queue. The output parameters
num_rx_pkts and
doca_gpu_buf_idx must be visible by all threads in the scope (e.g., CUDA shared memory for warp and block).
Each packet received by this function goes to the
doca_gpu_buf_arr
internally created and associated with the Ethernet queues (see section "Building Blocks").
The function exits when
timeout_ns is reached or when the maximum number of packets is received.
For CUDA block scope, the block invoking the receive function must have at least 32 CUDA threads (i.e., one warp).
The output parameters indicate how many packets have been received (
num_rx_pkts) and the index of the first received packet in the
doca_gpu_buf_arr
internally associated with the Ethernet receive queue. Packets are stored consecutively in the
doca_gpu_buf_arr so if the function returns
num_rx_pkts=N and
doca_gpu_buf_idx=X, this means that all the
doca_gpu_buf in the
doca_gpu_buf_arr within the range
[X, .. ,X + (N-1)] have been filled with packets.
The DOCA buffer array is treated in a circular fashion so that once the last DOCA buffer is filled by a packet, the queue circles back to the first DOCA buffer. There is no need for the application to lock or free
doca_gpu_buf_arr buffers.
It is the application's responsibility to consume packets before they are overwritten when circling back, properly dimensioning the DOCA buffer array size and scaling across multiple receive queues.
doca_gpu_send_flags
This enum lists all the possible flags for the txq functions. The usage of those flags makes sense if a DOCA PE has been attached to the DOCA Ethernet Txq context with GPU data path and a CPU thread, in a loop, keeps invoking
doca_pe_progress.
If no DOCA PE has been attached to the DOCA Ethernet Txq context, it is mandatory to use the
DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NONE flag.
enum doca_gpu_mem_type {
DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NONE = 0,
DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NOTIFY = 1 << 0,
};
DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NONE(default) – send is executed and no notification info is returned. If an error occurs, an event is generated. This error can be detected from the CPU side using DOCA PE.
DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NOTIFY– once the send (or wait) is executed, return a notification with packet info. This notification can be detected from the CPU side using DOCA PE.
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_*
To send packets from a CUDA kernel, DOCA GPUNetIO offers a strong and weak modes for enqueuing a packet in the Ethernet TXQ. For both modes, the scope is the single CUDA thread each populating and enqueuing a different
doca_gpu_buf from a
doca_gpu_buf_arr in the send queue.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_get_info(
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, uint32_t *curr_position, uint32_t *mask_max_position)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
curr_position– Next available position in the queue
mask_max_position– Mask of the total number of positions in the queue
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_enqueue_strong(
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq,
const
struct doca_gpu_buf *buf_ptr,
const uint32_t nbytes,
const uint32_t flags_bitmask)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
buf_ptr– DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array to be sent
nbytes– Number of bytes to be sent in the packet
flags_bitmask– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_send_flagsenum
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_enqueue_weak(
const
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq,
const
struct doca_gpu_buf *buf_ptr,
const uint32_t nbytes,
const uint32_t ndescr,
const uint32_t flags_bitmask)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
buf_ptr– DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array to be sent
nbytes– Number of bytes to be sent in the packet
ndescr– Position in the queue to place the packet. Range: 0 -
mask_max_position.
flags_bitmask– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_send_flagsenum
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_*
To enable Accurate Send Scheduling, the "wait on time" barrier (based on timestamp) must be set in the send queue before enqueuing more packets. Like
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_*,
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_* also has a strong and weak mode.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_time_enqueue_strong(struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, const uint64_t wait_on_time_value, const uint32_t flags_bitmask)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
wait_on_time_value– Timestamp to specify when packets must be sent after this barrier
flags_bitmask– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_send_flagsenum
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_time_enqueue_weak(
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq,
const uint64_t wait_on_time_value,
const uint32_t ndescr,
const uint32_t flags_bitmask)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
wait_on_time_value– Timestamp to specify when packets must be sent after this barrier
ndescr– Position in the queue to place the packet. Range: 0 -
mask_max_position.
flags_bitmask– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_send_flagsenum
Please refer to section "GPUNetIO Samples" to understand how to enable and use Accurate Send Scheduling.
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_commit_*
After enqueuing all the packets to be sent and time barriers, a commit function must be invoked on the txq queue. The right commit function must be used according to the type of enqueue mode (i.e., strong or weak) used in
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_* and
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_*.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_commit_strong(
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_commit_weak(
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq,
const uint32_t descr_num)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
descr_num– Number of queue items enqueued thus far
Only one CUDA thread in the scope (CUDA block or CUDA warp) can invoke this function on the send queue after several enqueue operations. Typical flow is as follows:
All threads in the scope enqueue packets in the send queue.
Synchronization point.
Only one thread in the scope performs the send queue commit.
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_push
After committing, the items in the send queue must be actually pushed to the network card.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_push(
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq)
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
Only one CUDA thread in the scope (CUDA block or CUDA warp) can invoke this function on the send queue after several enqueue or commit operations. Typical flow is as follows:
All threads in the scope enqueue packets in the send queue.
Synchronization point.
Only one thread in the scope does the send queue commit.
Only one thread in the scope does the send queue push.
Section "Produce and Send" provides an example where the scope is a block (e.g., each CUDA block operates on a different Ethernet send queue).
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_completion
After pushing a number of sending operations on the txq, this function allows to wait for all the send to complete before moving forward. In this context, sending operations means number of calls to
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_commit_* function.
As an example, a CUDA block composed by 512 CUDA Threads posts 512 sends (one per thread) but then only thread 0 execute the commit and push. The
doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_completion must be called with
num_sends = 1 .
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_completion(
struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, uint32_t num_sends,
enum doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_flags wait_mode, uint32_t *num_completed);
eth_txq– Ethernet send queue GPU handler
num_sends– number of commit for send operations to wait
wait_mode– Wait in blocking or non-blocking mode
num_completed– number of completed send operations
Only one CUDA thread in the scope (CUDA block or CUDA warp) can invoke this function on the send queue after a push operations. The sample
gpunetio_simple_send shows the usage of this function.
GPU Functions – Verbs
GPUNetIO Verbs data path functions are defined in header files named doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_*, with inline implementations.
Header Files
doca_gpunetio_verbs_def.h: Contains constants, enums, and structure definitions.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_qp.cuh: Provides CUDA functions for interacting with a QP, including WQE creation and ringing the network card doorbell.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_cq.cuh: Offers CUDA functions for interacting with a CQ, including CQE polling and validation.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_onesided.cuh: Enables one-sided operations (e.g., put) with the shared QP feature at the CUDA thread and warp levels.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_twosided.cuh: Enables two-sided operations (e.g., send/recv) with the shared QP feature at the CUDA thread and warp levels.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_counter.cuh: Provides CUDA functions for counter-like operations via RDMA atomics with the shared QP feature, requiring Core Direct to be enabled as a QP attribute.
The GPUNetIO Verbs APIs are experimental. Please report any issues encountered during use, as your feedback is crucial for enhancing the code's quality and robustness.
When using the GPUNetIO Verbs header files, avoid calling functions that start with doca_priv_* as they are internal functions intended for use by the public API only.
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_def.h file contains a macro definition #define DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_ENABLE_DEBUG 0 , which disables debug prints, including CQE errors. To enable error messages, set this macro to 1.
Shared QP
The shared QP feature is enabled by specifying a value from the doca_gpu_dev_verbs_exec_scope enum as a template argument in certain functions. This enum value determines the execution scope of the functions.
Thread Scope
The Thread scope is enabled using the DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_EXEC_SCOPE_THREAD flag. In this scope, there is no assumption about the number of threads accessing the QP in parallel from the same or different CUDA kernels. Each thread acts as a standalone entity, posting one or more WQEs and submitting (ringing the doorbell). This approach may be the slowest and most expensive due to contention on atomic operations among potentially all threads in the CUDA kernel(s).
This approach may be the slowest and most expensive due to contention on atomic operations among potentially all threads in the CUDA kernel(s).
Warp Scope
The Warp scope is enabled using the DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_EXEC_SCOPE_WARP flag. In this scope, all CUDA threads within a warp call the function, allowing for optimizations. Specifically, each thread in the warp posts a WQE to a different QP location, while only the first thread (lane_idx 0) performs the submit operation.
This reduces contention on atomic operations compared to the thread scope, as concurrency is limited to per-warp rather than per-thread.
Block Scope
The Block scope is not directly enabled by a specific flag. However, applications can implement block-level functionality by combining the building blocks used in the Thread and Warp scopes.
Ring DB and CPU Proxy
The CPU proxy feature is enabled by specifying a value from the doca_gpu_dev_verbs_nic_handler enum as a template argument in certain functions. This determines who is responsible for ringing the doorbell.
The available modes are:
DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_NIC_HANDLER_AUTO: Automatically detects the best doorbell ringing option.
DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_NIC_HANDLER_CPU_PROXY: Enables CPU proxy mode. In this mode, GPU submit DB functions provide information to the CPU for ringing the doorbell. A CPU thread must invoke doca_gpu_verbs_cpu_proxy_progress in a loop to detect the GPU information and ring the doorbell. This mode can be enabled via a command-line option in most GPUNetIO Verbs samples.
DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_NIC_HANDLER_GPU_SM_DB: Enables regular GDAKI mode, where CUDA threads ring the doorbell.
DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_NIC_HANDLER_GPU_SM_BF: Experimental BlueFlame doorbell ringing mode (may fail in the current release).
Queue Type
Many functions, such as those for submitting doorbells or polling completion queues, can be applied to either the Send Queue or Receive Queue of a QP. These functions use a template argument from the doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp_type enum to specify the queue type.
The possible values for this enum are:
DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_QP_SQ: Uses the Send Queue from the input QP
DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_QP_RQ: Uses the Receive Queue from the input QP
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_qp.cuh
The doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_qp.cuh header file provides functions for QP manipulation, categorized into three main groups:
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_prepare_*: Prepares and posts various types of RDMA WQEs (Write, Read, Send, Recv, Atomic, Wait, and Dump) on QP memory.
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_submit: Updates network card registers for doorbell submission, supporting regular GPU-mapped doorbells, CPU proxy doorbells, and BlueFlame doorbells for both Send and Receive Queues.
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wait_*: Waits for CQEs to arrive on SQ CQ or RQ CQ.
For detailed explanations of each function, refer to the header file. Examples of using these functions can be found in the doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_bw and doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_lat samples.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_cq.cuh
The doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_cq.cuh header file provides functions for manipulating Completion Queues (CQs). Specifically, the doca_gpu_dev_verbs_poll_* functions are used to poll Completion Queue Entries (CQEs) in the CQ, waiting for the completion of Work Queue Entries (WQEs) in the connected Queue Pair (QP).
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_onesided.cuh
The doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_onesided.cuh header file provides functions that support the shared QP feature for one-sided RDMA operations at both CUDA thread and warp levels. The main functions are:
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_put: Posts an RDMA Write WQE and submits it. In WARP scope, submission is done only once by the first thread in the warp.
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_put_signal: Similar to doca_gpu_dev_verbs_put but with an additional RDMA Atomic Fetch and Add operation. In THREAD scope, each thread posts an RDMA Write, RDMA Atomic, and submits. In WARP scope, each thread posts an RDMA Write, but only the first thread posts the RDMA Atomic and submits.
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_get: Posts an RDMA Read WQE and submits it. In WARP scope, submission is done only once by the first thread in the warp. Optionally posts a Dump WQE to ensure Read data is present in memory after CQE arrival (e.g., enum CUGPUDirectRDMAWritesOrdering).
For detailed explanations, refer to the header file. Examples can be found in the doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_bw, doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_bw, and doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_lat samples.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_twosided.cuh
The doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_twosided.cuh header file provides functions that support the shared QP feature for two-sided RDMA operations at both CUDA thread and warp levels. The main functions are:
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_send: Posts an RDMA Send WQE and submits it. In WARP scope, submission is done only once by the first thread in the warp.
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_recv: Posts an RDMA Receive WQE and submits it. In WARP scope, submission is done only once by the first thread in the warp.
For two-sided communications, the RDMA protocol requires the following flow:
Peer A posts one or more RDMA Receive WQEs.
Peer A notifies Peer B that RDMA Receive WQEs are posted.
Peer B waits for the notification from Peer A.
Peer B posts one or more RDMA Send WQEs.
The notification can be sent using various methods, such as RDMA Write or RDMA Atomic. An example using RDMA Write as the notification method is available in the doca_gpunetio_verbs_twosided_bw sample.
doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_counter.cuh
The doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_counter.cuh header file provides functions that support the shared QP feature with counter functionality enabled. This feature allows triggering a WQE on a companion QP when a CQE arrives at a specific index in the main QP's CQ. To enable the counter feature, Core Direct must be enabled as a QP attribute using doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_core_direct_master().
Example of functions in this header file:
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_put_counter: Enables posting an RDMA Write WQE on the main QP and an RDMA Atomic FetchAdd on the companion QP, with the RDMA Atomic executed only after the RDMA Write CQE arrives. This allows for buffer reuse after the RDMA Atomic is executed. In warp scope, the first thread in the warp handles posting the Wait WQE, RDMA Atomic, and submitting both QPs.
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_submit_multi_qps: Submits both the main QP and companion QP in a single call.
For detailed explanations, refer to the header file. Examples can be found in the doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_bw and doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_lat samples.
GPU Functions – RDMA
This section provides a list of DOCA GPUNetIO functions that can be used on the GPU only within a CUDA kernel to execute RDMA operations. These functions offer a strong and a weak mode.
__device__ doca_error_t __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_get_info(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma, uint32_t connection_index, uint32_t *curr_position, uint32_t *mask_max_position)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
curr_position– Next available position in the queue
mask_max_position– Mask of the total number of positions in the queue
__device__ doca_error_t __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_get_info(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r *rdma_r, uint32_t *curr_position, uint32_t *mask_max_position)
rdma_r– RDMA receive queue GPU handler
curr_position– Next available position in the queue
mask_max_position– Mask of the total number of positions in the queue
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_*
To RDMA write data onto a remote memory location from a CUDA kernel, DOCA GPUNetIO offers strong and weak modes for enqueuing operations on the RDMA queue. For both modes, the scope is the single CUDA thread.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_strong(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma,
uint32_t connection_index,
struct doca_gpu_buf *remote_buf, uint64_t remote_offset,
struct doca_gpu_buf *local_buf, uint64_t local_offset,
size_t length, uint32_t imm,
const
enum doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flags flags)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
remote_buf– Remote DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array to write data to
remote_offset– Offset, in bytes, to write data to in the remote buffer
local_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array from which to fetch data to write
local_offset– Offset, in bytes, to fetch data from in the local buffer
length– Number of bytes to write
imm– Immediate value
uint32_t
flags– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flagsenum
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_weak(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma,
uint32_t connection_index,
struct doca_gpu_buf *remote_buf, uint64_t remote_offset,
struct doca_gpu_buf *local_buf, uint64_t local_offset,
size_t length, uint32_t imm,
const
enum doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flags flags,
uint32_t position);
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
remote_buf– Remote DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array to write data to
remote_offset– Offset, in bytes, to write data to in the remote buffer
local_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array where to fetch data to write
local_offset– Offset, in bytes, to fetch data in the local buffer
length– Number of bytes to write
imm– Immediate value
uint32_t
flags– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flagsenum
position– Position in the queue to place the RDMA operation. Range: 0 -
mask_max_position.
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_read_*
To RDMA read data onto a remote memory location from a CUDA kernel, DOCA GPUNetIO offers strong and weak modes to enqueue operations on the RDMA queue. For both modes, the scope is the single CUDA thread.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_read_strong(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma,
uint32_t connection_index,
struct doca_gpu_buf *remote_buf, uint64_t remote_offset,
struct doca_gpu_buf *local_buf, uint64_t local_offset,
size_t length,
const uint32_t flags_bitmask)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
remote_buf– Remote DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array where to read data
remote_offset– Offset in bytes to read data to in the remote buffer
local_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array where to store remote data
local_offset– Offset in bytes to store data in the local buffer
length– Number of bytes to be read
flags_bitmask– Must be 0; reserved for future use
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_read_weak(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma,
uint32_t connection_index,
struct doca_gpu_buf *remote_buf, uint64_t remote_offset,
struct doca_gpu_buf *local_buf, uint64_t local_offset,
size_t length,
const uint32_t flags_bitmask,
uint32_t position);
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
remote_buf– Remote DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array where to read data
remote_offset– Offset in bytes to read data to in the remote buffer
local_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array where to store remote data
local_offset– Offset in bytes to store data in the local buffer
length– Number of bytes to be read
flags_bitmask– Must be 0; reserved for future use
position– Position in the queue to place the RDMA operation. Range: 0 -
mask_max_position.
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_send_*
To RDMA send data from a CUDA kernel, DOCA GPUNetIO offers strong and weak modes for enqueuing operations on the RDMA queue. For both modes, the scope is the single CUDA thread.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_send_strong(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma,
uint32_t connection_index,
struct doca_gpu_buf *local_buf, uint64_t local_offset,
size_t length, uint32_t imm,
const
enum doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flags flags)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
local_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array from which to fetch data to send
local_offset– Offset in bytes to fetch data in the local buffer
length– Number of bytes to send
imm– Immediate value
uint32_t
flags– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flagsenum
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_send_weak(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma,
uint32_t connection_index,
struct doca_gpu_buf *local_buf, uint64_t local_offset,
size_t length, uint32_t imm,
const
enum doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flags flags,
uint32_t position);
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
local_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array from which to fetch data to send
local_offset– Offset in bytes to fetch data in the local buffer
length– Number of bytes to send
imm– Immediate value
uint32_t
flags– One of the flags in the
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_write_flagsenum
position– Position in the queue to place the RDMA operation. Range: 0 -
mask_max_position.
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_commit_*
Once all RDMA write, send or read requests have been enqueue in the RDMA queue, a synchronization point must be reached to consolidate and execute those requests. Only 1 CUDA thread can invoke this function at a time.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_commit_strong(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma, uint32_t connection_index)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_commit_weak(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma, uint32_t connection_index, uint32_t num_ops)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
connection_index– In case of RDMA CM, the connection index must be specified. By default, it is 0.
num_ops– Number of RDMA requests enqueued since the last commit
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_wait_all
After a commit, RDMA requests are executed by the network card as applications move forward doing other operations. If the application needs to verify all RDMA operations have been done by the network card, this "wait all" function can be used to wait for all previous posted operations. Only 1 CUDA thread can invoke this function at a time.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_wait_all(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma, uint32_t *num_commits)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
num_commits– Output parameter; the number of commit operations completed
This function is optional, and it can be used to ensure all the RDMA Send/Write/Read operations have actually been executed before moving forward with the application.
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_*
To receive data from an RDMA send, send with immediate, or write with immediate, the destination peer should post a receive operation. DOCA GPUNetIO RDMA receive operations must be done with a
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r handler. This handler can be obtained with the function
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_get_recv.
All receive operations must use this object.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_get_recv(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma *rdma,
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r **rdma_r)
rdma– RDMA queue GPU handler
rdma_r– RDMA receive queue GPU handler
Even for the receive side, in this case, DOCA GPUNetIO offers strong and weak modes for enqueuing operations on the RDMA queue. For both modes, the scope is the single CUDA thread.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_strong(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r *rdma_r,
struct doca_gpu_buf *recv_buf,
size_t recv_length,
uint64_t recv_offset,
const uint32_t flags_bitmask)
rdma_r– RDMA receive queue GPU handler
recv_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array from which to fetch data to send
recv_length– Number of bytes to send
recv_offset– Offset in bytes to fetch data in the local buffer
flags_bitmask– Must be 0; reserved for future use
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_weak(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r *rdma_r,
struct doca_gpu_buf *recv_buf,
size_t recv_length,
uint64_t recv_offset,
const uint32_t flags_bitmask,
uint32_t position);
rdma_r– RDMA receive queue GPU handler
recv_buf– Local DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array from which to fetch data to send
recv_length– Number of bytes to send
recv_offset– Offset in bytes to fetch data in the local buffer
flags_bitmask- Must be 0; reserved for future use
position– Position in the queue to place the RDMA operation. Range: 0 -
mask_max_position.
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_commit_*
After posting several RDMA receive operations, a commit function must be invoked to activate the receive in the queue. Only 1 CUDA thread can invoke this function at a time.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_commit_strong(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r *rdma_r)
rdma_r– RDMA receive queue GPU handler
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_commit_weak(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r *rdma_r, uint32_t num_ops)
rdma_r– RDMA receive queue GPU handler
num_ops– Number of RDMA receive requests enqueued since the last commit
doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_wait_all
This function waits for the completion of all previously posted RDMA receive operation. Only 1 CUDA thread can invoke this function at a time. It works in blocking or non-blocking mode.
enum doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_wait_flags {
DOCA_GPU_RDMA_RECV_WAIT_FLAG_NB = 0,
/**< Non-Blocking mode: the wait receive function doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_wait
* checks if the receive operation happened (data has been received)
* and exit from the function. If nothing has been received,
* the function doesn't block the execution.
*/
DOCA_GPU_RDMA_RECV_WAIT_FLAG_B = 1,
/**< Blocking mode: the wait receive function doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_wait
* blocks the execution waiting for the receive operations to be executed.
*/
};
Function:
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_wait_all(
struct doca_gpu_dev_rdma_r *rdma_r,
const
enum doca_gpu_dev_rdma_recv_wait_flags flags, uint32_t *num_ops, uint32_t *imm_val)
rdma_r– RDMA receive queue GPU handler
flags– receive flags
num_ops– Output parameter. Function reports number of completed operations.
imm_val– Output parameter. Application-provided buffer where the function can store received immediate values, if any (or 0xFFFFFFFF if no immediate value is received). If
nullptr, the function ignores this parameter.
GPU Functions – DMA
This section provides a list of DOCA GPUNetIO functions that can be used on the GPU only within a CUDA kernel to execute DMA operations.
doca_gpu_dev_dma_memcpy
This function allows a CUDA kernel to trigger a DMA memory copy operation through the DMA GPU engine. There is no strong/weak mode here, the DMA is assuming the strong behavior by default.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_dma_memcpy(
struct doca_gpu_dma *dma,
struct doca_gpu_buf *src_buf, uint64_t src_offset,
struct doca_gpu_buf *dst_buf, uint64_t dst_offset,
size_t length);
dma– DMA queue GPU handler
src_buf– memcpy source buffer
src_offset– fetch data starting from this source buffer offset
dst_buf– memcpy destination buffer
dst_offset– copy data starting from this destination buffer offset
lenght– number of bytes to copy
doca_gpu_dev_dma_commit
After posting several DMA memory copies, a commit function must be invoked to execute the operations enqueued in the DMA queue. Only 1 CUDA thread can invoke this function at a time.
__device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_dma_commit(
struct doca_gpu_dma *dma);
dma– DMA queue GPU handler
This section contains two samples that show how to enable simple GPUNetIO features. Be sure to correctly set the following environment variables:
Build the sample
export PATH=${PATH}:/usr/local/cuda/bin
export CPATH=
"$(echo /usr/local/cuda/targets/{x86_64,sbsa}-linux/include | sed 's/ /:/'):${CPATH}"
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/usr/lib/pkgconfig:/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib/{x86_64,aarch64}-linux-gnu/pkgconfig:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/{x86_64,aarch64}-linux-gnu/pkgconfig:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib/{x86_64,aarch64}-linux-gnu/pkgconfigexport LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}:/usr/local/cuda/lib64:/opt/mellanox/gdrcopy/src:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/{x86_64,aarch64}-linux-gnu:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib/{x86_64,aarch64}-linux-gnu
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Please ensure the arch of your GPU is included in the
meson.build file before building the samples (e.g.,
sm_80 for Ampere,
sm_89 for L40,
sm_90 for H100, etc).
Ethernet Send Wait Time
The sample shows how to enable Accurate Send Scheduling (or wait-on-time) in the context of a GPUNetIO application. Accurate Send Scheduling is the ability of an NVIDIA NIC to send packets in the future according to application-provided timestamps.
This feature is supported on ConnectX-6 Dx and later .
This NVIDIA blog post offers an example for how this feature has been used in 5G networks.
This DOCA GPUNetIO sample provides a simple application to send packets with Accurate Send Scheduling from the GPU .
Synchronizing Clocks
Before starting the sample, it is important to properly synchronize the CPU clock with the NIC clock. This way, timestamps provided by the system clock are synchronized with the time in the NIC.
For this purpose, at least the
phc2sys service must be used. To install it on an Ubuntu system:
phc2sys
sudo apt
install linuxptp
To start the
phc2sys service properly, a config file must be created in
/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service. Assuming the network interface is
ens6f0 :
phc2sys
[Unit]
Description=Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC)
Documentation=
man:phc2sys
[Service]
Restart=always
RestartSec=5s
Type=simple
ExecStart=/bin/sh -c
"taskset -c 15 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp$(ethtool -T ens6f0 | grep PTP | awk '{print $4}') -c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256"
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Now
phc2sys service can be started:
phc2sys
sudo systemctl stop systemd-timesyncd
sudo systemctl disable systemd-timesyncd
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl start phc2sys.service
To check the status of
phc2sys:
phc2sys
$
sudo systemctl status phc2sys.service
● phc2sys.service - Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC)
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Mon 2023-04-03 10:59:13 UTC; 2 days ago
Docs:
man:phc2sys
Main PID: 337824 (sh)
Tasks: 2 (limit: 303788)
Memory: 560.0K
CPU: 52min 8.199s
CGroup: /system.slice/phc2sys.service
├─337824 /bin/sh -c "taskset -c 15 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp\$(
ethtool -T enp23s0f1np1 |
grep PTP |
awk
'{print \$4}') -c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R >
└─337829 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp3 -c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256
Apr 05 16:35:52 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457395.040] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 18 freq +110532 +/- 27 delay 770 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:35:53 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457396.071] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 20 freq +110513 +/- 30 delay 769 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:35:54 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457397.102] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 18 freq +110527 +/- 30 delay 769 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:35:55 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457398.130] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 18 freq +110517 +/- 31 delay 769 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:35:56 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457399.159] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 19 freq +110523 +/- 32 delay 770 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:35:57 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457400.191] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 20 freq +110528 +/- 33 delay 770 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:35:58 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457401.221] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 19 freq +110512 +/- 38 delay 770 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:35:59 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457402.253] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 20 freq +110538 +/- 47 delay 770 +/- 4
Apr 05 16:36:00 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457403.281] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 21 freq +110517 +/- 38 delay 769 +/- 3
Apr 05 16:36:01 doca-vr-045 phc2sys[337829]: [457404.311] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 17 freq +110526 +/- 26 delay 769 +/- 3
...
At this point, the system and NIC clocks are synchronized so timestamps provided by the CPU are correctly interpreted by the NIC.
The timestamps you get may not reflect the real time and day. To get that, you must properly set the
ptp4l service with an external grand master on the system.
Doing that is out of the scope of this sample.
Running the Sample
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
phc2sys
# Ensure DOCA is in the pkgconfig environment variable
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_gpunetio/gpunetio_send_wait_time
meson build
ninja -C build
The sample sends 8 bursts of 32 raw Ethernet packets or 1kB to a dummy Ethernet address,
10:11:12:13:14:15, in a timed way. Program the NIC to send every
t nanoseconds (command line option
-t).
The following example programs a system with GPU PCIe address
ca:00.0
and NIC PCIe address
17:00.0 to send 32 packets every 5 milliseconds:
Run
# Ensure DOCA and DPDK are in the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable
$
sudo ./build/doca_gpunetio_send_wait_time -n 17:00.0 -g ca:00.0 -t 5000000[09:22:54:165778][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_main.c:195][main] Starting the sample
[09:22:54:438260][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_main.c:224][main] Sample configuration:
GPU ca:00.0
NIC 17:00.0
Timeout 5000000ns
EAL: Detected CPU lcores: 128
...
EAL: Probe PCI driver: mlx5_pci (15b3:a2d6) device: 0000:17:00.0 (socket 0)
[09:22:54:819996][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_sample.c:607][gpunetio_send_wait_time] Wait on
time supported mode: DPDK
EAL: Probe PCI driver: gpu_cuda (10de:20b5) device: 0000:ca:00.0 (socket 1)
[09:22:54:830212][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_sample.c:252][create_tx_buf] Mapping send queue buffer (0x0x7f48e32a0000 size 262144B) with legacy nvidia-peermem mode
[09:22:54:832462][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_sample.c:657][gpunetio_send_wait_time] Launching CUDA kernel to send packets
[09:22:54:842945][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_sample.c:664][gpunetio_send_wait_time] Waiting 10 sec
for 256 packets to be sent
[09:23:04:883309][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_sample.c:684][gpunetio_send_wait_time] Sample finished successfully
[09:23:04:883339][1316878][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_send_wait_time_main.c:239][main] Sample finished successfully
To verify that packets are actually sent at the right time, use a packet sniffer on the other side (e.g.,
tcpdump):
phc2sys
$
sudo tcpdump -i enp23s0f1np1 -A -s 64
17:12:23.480318 IP5 (invalid)
Sent from DOCA GPUNetIO...........................
....
17:12:23.480368 IP5 (invalid)
Sent from DOCA GPUNetIO...........................
# end of first burst of 32 packets, bump to +5ms
17:12:23.485321 IP5 (invalid)
Sent from DOCA GPUNetIO...........................
...
17:12:23.485369 IP5 (invalid)
Sent from DOCA GPUNetIO...........................
# end of second burst of 32 packets, bump to +5ms
17:12:23.490278 IP5 (invalid)
Sent from DOCA GPUNetIO...........................
...
The output should show a jump of approximately 5 milliseconds every 32 packets.
tcpdump may increase latency in sniffing packets and reporting the receive timestamp, so the difference between bursts of 32 packets reported may be less than expected, especially with small interval times like 500 microseconds (
-t 500000).
Ethernet Simple Receive
This simple application shows the fundamental steps to build a DOCA GPUNetIO receiver application with one queue for UDP packets and one CUDA kernel receiving those packets from the GPU, printing packet info to the console.
Invoking a
printf from a CUDA kernel is not good practice for release software and should be used only to print debug information as it slows down the overall execution of the CUDA kernel.
To build and run the application:
Build the sample
# Ensure DOCA is in the pkgconfig environment variable
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_gpunetio/gpunetio_simple_receive
meson build
ninja -C build
To test the application, this guide assumes the usual setup with two machines: one with the DOCA receiver application and the second one acting as packet generator. As UDP packet generator, this example considers the
nping application that can be easily installed easily on any Linux machine.
The command to send 10 UDP packets via
nping on the packet generator machine is:
nping generator
$ nping --udp -c 10 -p 2090 192.168.1.1 --data-length 1024 --delay 500ms
Starting Nping 0.7.80 ( https://nmap.org/nping ) at 2023-11-20 11:05 UTC
SENT (0.0018s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (0.5018s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (1.0025s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (1.5025s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (2.0032s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (2.5033s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (3.0040s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (3.5040s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (4.0047s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
SENT (4.5048s) UDP packet with 1024 bytes to 192.168.1.1:2090
Max rtt: N/A | Min rtt: N/A | Avg rtt: N/A
UDP packets sent: 10 | Rcvd: 0 | Lost: 10 (100.00%)
Nping
done: 1 IP address pinged
in 5.50 seconds
Assuming the DOCA Simple Receive sample is waiting on the other machine at IP address
192.168.1.1.
The DOCA Simple Receive sample is launched on a system with NIC at
9f:00.0 PCIe address and GPU at 8a
:00.0 PCIe address:
DOCA Simple Receive
# Ensure DOCA and DPDK are in the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable
$
sudo ./build/doca_gpunetio_simple_receive -n 9f:00.0 -g 8a:00.0
[02:41:26:920936][177899][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_main.c:161][main] Starting the sample
[02:41:27:271921][177899][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_main.c:191][main] Sample configuration:
GPU 8a:00.0
NIC 9f:00.0
[02:41:27:277635][177899][DOCA][WRN][engine_model.c:90][adapt_queue_depth] adapting queue depth to 128.
EAL: Detected CPU lcores: 48
EAL: Detected NUMA nodes: 2
EAL: Detected shared linkage of DPDK
EAL: Multi-process socket /var/run/dpdk/177899/mp_socket
EAL: Selected IOVA mode
'VA'
EAL: VFIO support initialized
TELEMETRY: No legacy callbacks, legacy socket not created
EAL: Probe PCI driver: mlx5_pci (15b3:a2dc) device: 0000:9f:00.0 (socket 1)
[02:41:28:101711][177899][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:468][create_rxq] Creating Sample Eth Rxq
[02:41:28:102054][177899][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:533][create_rxq] Mapping receive queue buffer (0x0x7f7124000000 size 33554432B dmabuf fd 262) with dmabuf mode
[02:41:28:102107][177899][DOCA][WRN][linux_devx_adapter.cpp:389][umem_reg] devx adapter 0x5648c8af3110: Registration using dmabuf is not supported, falling back to legacy registration
[02:41:28:107539][177899][DOCA][WRN][linux_devx_adapter.cpp:389][umem_reg] devx adapter 0x5648c8af3110: Registration using dmabuf is not supported, falling back to legacy registration
[02:41:28:108795][177899][DOCA][WRN][linux_devx_adapter.cpp:389][umem_reg] devx adapter 0x5648c8af3110: Registration using dmabuf is not supported, falling back to legacy registration
[02:41:28:138254][177899][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:682][gpunetio_simple_receive] Launching CUDA kernel to receive packets
[02:41:28:142716][177899][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:686][gpunetio_simple_receive] Waiting
for termination
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
Thread 0 received UDP packet with Eth src 10:70:fd:fa:77:f5 - Eth dst 10:70:fd:fa:77:e9
# Type Ctrl+C to kill the sample
[11:01:44:265141][2328673][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:45][signal_handler] Signal 2 received, preparing to
exit!
[11:01:44:265189][2328673][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:620][gpunetio_simple_receive] Exiting from sample
[11:01:44:265533][2328673][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:362][destroy_rxq] Destroying Rxq
[11:01:44:307829][2328673][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_sample.c:631][gpunetio_simple_receive] Sample finished successfully
[11:01:44:307861][2328673][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_receive_main.c:204][main] Sample finished successfully
Ethernet Simple Send
This sample implements a simple GPU Ethernet packet generator that constantly sends a flow of raw Ethernet packets. Assuming a system with NIC at
9f:00.0 PCIe address and GPU at 8a
:00.0 PCIe address, the command line to send 1kB packets (
-s option) with a CUDA Kernel having 512 CUDA Threads (
-t option) is :
DOCA Simple Receive
# Ensure DOCA is in the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable
$
sudo ./build//tmp/try/samples/doca_gpunetio_simple_send -n 9f:00.0 -g 8a:00.0 -t 512 -s 1024
[02:45:17:140632][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_main.c:243][main] Starting the sample
[02:45:17:484016][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_main.c:273][main] Sample configuration:
GPU 8a:00.0
NIC 9f:00.0
Packet size 1024
CUDA threads 512
[02:45:17:489649][177981][DOCA][WRN][engine_model.c:90][adapt_queue_depth] adapting queue depth to 128.
EAL: Detected CPU lcores: 48
EAL: Detected NUMA nodes: 2
EAL: Detected shared linkage of DPDK
EAL: Multi-process socket /var/run/dpdk/177981/mp_socket
EAL: Selected IOVA mode
'VA'
EAL: VFIO support initialized
TELEMETRY: No legacy callbacks, legacy socket not created
EAL: Probe PCI driver: mlx5_pci (15b3:a2dc) device: 0000:9f:00.0 (socket 1)
[02:45:18:132875][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:273][create_txq] Creating Sample Eth Txq
[02:45:18:134410][177981][DOCA][WRN][linux_devx_adapter.cpp:389][umem_reg] devx adapter 0x564bab1c2070: Registration using dmabuf is not supported, falling back to legacy registration
[02:45:18:138997][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:395][create_txq] Mapping receive queue buffer (0x0x7fd98e710000 size 524288B dmabuf fd 276) with dmabuf mode
[02:45:18:139029][177981][DOCA][WRN][linux_devx_adapter.cpp:389][umem_reg] devx adapter 0x564bab1c2070: Registration using dmabuf is not supported, falling back to legacy registration
[02:45:18:140278][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:530][gpunetio_simple_send] Launching CUDA kernel to receive packets
[02:45:18:144629][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:534][gpunetio_simple_send] Waiting
for termination
# Type Ctrl+C to kill the sample
[02:51:06:835730][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:52][signal_handler] Signal 2 received, preparing to
exit!
[02:51:06:835760][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:540][gpunetio_simple_send] Exiting from sample
[02:51:06:835826][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:189][destroy_txq] Destroying Txq
[02:51:07:328585][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_sample.c:551][gpunetio_simple_send] Sample finished successfully
[02:51:07:328620][177981][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_simple_send_main.c:291][main] Sample finished successfully
To verify packets are actually sent, on the same machine is possible to check the traffic throughput with
minx_perf command (assuming the NIC
9f:00.0 has interface name
ens6f0np0 ):
nping generator
$ mlnx_perf -i ens6f0np0
tx_vport_unicast_packets: 21,033,677
tx_vport_unicast_bytes: 21,538,485,248 Bps = 172,307.88 Mbps
tx_packets_phy: 21,033,286
tx_bytes_phy: 21,622,256,208 Bps = 172,978.4 Mbps
tx_prio0_bytes: 21,617,084,940 Bps = 172,936.67 Mbps
tx_prio0_packets: 21,028,292
UP 0: 172,936.67 Mbps = 100.00%
UP 0: 21,028,292 Tran/sec = 100.00%
Different systems may result in different throughput (type of PCIe connection between GPU and NIC, type of NIC, type of GPU, etc..). This sample can be used to evaluate your system performance when sending packets varying the number of CUDA thread and packet size.
RDMA Client Server
This sample exhibits how to use the GPUNetIO RDMA API to receive and send/write with immediate using a single RDMA queue.
The server has a GPU buffer array A composed by
GPU_BUF_NUM doca_gpu_buf elements, each 1kB in size. The client has two GPU buffer arrays, B and C, each composed by
GPU_BUF_NUM doca_gpu_buf elements, each 512B in size.
The goal is for the client to fill a single server buffer of 1kB with two GPU buffers of 512B as illustrated in the following figure:
To show how to use RDMA write and send, even buffers are sent from the client with write immediate, while odd buffers are sent with send immediate. In both cases, the server must pre-post the RDMA receive operations.
For each buffer, the CUDA kernel code repeats the handshake:
Once all buffers are filled, the server double checks that all values are valid. The server output should be as follows:
DOCA RDMA Server side
# Ensure DOCA and DPDK are in the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable
$
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_gpunetio/gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write
$ ./build/doca_gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write -gpu 17:00.0 -d mlx5_0
[14:11:43:000930][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_main.c:250][main] Starting the sample
...
[14:11:43:686610][1173110][DOCA][INF][rdma_common.c:91][oob_connection_server_setup] Listening
for incoming connections
[14:11:45:681523][1173110][DOCA][INF][rdma_common.c:105][oob_connection_server_setup] Client connected at IP: 192.168.2.28 and port: 46274
...
[14:11:45:771807][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:644][rdma_write_server] Before launching CUDA kernel, buffer array A is:
[14:11:45:771822][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:646][rdma_write_server] Buffer 0 -> offset 0: 1111 | offset 128: 1111
[14:11:45:771837][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:646][rdma_write_server] Buffer 1 -> offset 0: 1111 | offset 128: 1111
[14:11:45:771851][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:646][rdma_write_server] Buffer 2 -> offset 0: 1111 | offset 128: 1111
[14:11:45:771864][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:646][rdma_write_server] Buffer 3 -> offset 0: 1111 | offset 128: 1111
RDMA Recv 2 ops completed with immediate values 0 and 1!
RDMA Recv 2 ops completed with immediate values 1 and 2!
RDMA Recv 2 ops completed with immediate values 2 and 3!
RDMA Recv 2 ops completed with immediate values 3 and 4!
[14:11:45:781561][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:671][rdma_write_server] After launching CUDA kernel, buffer array A is:
[14:11:45:781574][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:673][rdma_write_server] Buffer 0 -> offset 0: 2222 | offset 128: 3333
[14:11:45:781583][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:673][rdma_write_server] Buffer 1 -> offset 0: 2222 | offset 128: 3333
[14:11:45:781593][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:673][rdma_write_server] Buffer 2 -> offset 0: 2222 | offset 128: 3333
[14:11:45:781602][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:673][rdma_write_server] Buffer 3 -> offset 0: 2222 | offset 128: 3333
[14:11:45:781640][1173110][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_main.c:294][main] Sample finished successfully
On the other side, assuming the server is at IP address
192.168.2.28, the client output should be as follows:
DOCA RDMA Client side
# Ensure DOCA and DPDK are in the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable
$
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_gpunetio/gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write
$ ./build/doca_gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write -gpu 17:00.0 -d mlx5_0 -c 192.168.2.28
[16:08:22:335744][160913][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_main.c:197][main] Starting the sample
...
[16:08:25:753316][160913][DOCA][INF][rdma_common.c:147][oob_connection_client_setup] Connected with server successfully
......
Client waiting on flag 7f6596735000
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma write imm 0
Thread 1 post rdma write imm 0
Client waiting on flag 7f6596735001
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma send imm 1
Thread 1 post rdma send imm 1
Client waiting on flag 7f6596735002
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma write imm 2
Thread 1 post rdma write imm 2
Client waiting on flag 7f6596735003
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma send imm 3
Thread 1 post rdma send imm 3
[16:08:25:853454][160913][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_main.c:241][main] Sample finished successfully
With RDMA, the network device must be specified by name (e.g.,
mlx5_0 ) instead of the PCIe address (as is the case for Ethernet).
It is also possible to enable the RDMA CM mode, establishing two connections with the same RDMA GPU handler. An example on the client side:
DOCA RDMA Client side with CM
# Ensure DOCA and DPDK are in the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable
$
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_gpunetio/gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write
$ ./build/samples/doca_gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write -d mlx5_0 -gpu 17:00.0 -gid 3 -c 10.137.189.28 -cm --server-addr-
type ipv4 --server-addr 192.168.2.28
[11:30:34:489781][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_main.c:461][main] Starting the sample
...
[11:30:35:038828][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:950][rdma_write_client] Client is waiting
for a connection establishment
[11:30:35:082039][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:963][rdma_write_client] Client - Connection 1 is established
...
[11:30:35:095282][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:1006][rdma_write_client] Establishing connection 2..
[11:30:35:097521][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:1016][rdma_write_client] Client is waiting
for a connection establishment
[11:30:35:102718][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:1029][rdma_write_client] Client - Connection 2 is established
[11:30:35:102783][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_sample.c:1046][rdma_write_client] Client, terminate kernels
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5000
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma write imm 0
Thread 1 post rdma write imm 1
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5001
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma send imm 1
Thread 1 post rdma send imm 2
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5002
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma write imm 2
Thread 1 post rdma write imm 3
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5003
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma send imm 3
Thread 1 post rdma send imm 4
Client posted and completed 4 RDMA commits on connection 0. Waiting on the
exit flag.
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5000
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma write imm 0
Thread 1 post rdma write imm 1
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5001
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma send imm 1
Thread 1 post rdma send imm 2
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5002
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma write imm 2
Thread 1 post rdma write imm 3
Client waiting on flag 7f16067b5003
for server to post RDMA Recvs
Thread 0 post rdma send imm 3
Thread 1 post rdma send imm 4
Client posted and completed 4 RDMA commits on connection 1. Waiting on the
exit flag.
[11:30:35:122448][3853018][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_rdma_client_server_write_main.c:512][main] Sample finished successfully
In case of RDMA CM, the command option
-cm must be specified on the server side.
Printing from a CUDA kernel is not recommended for performance. It may make sense for debugging purposes and for simple samples like this one.
Verbs Samples
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_* examples demonstrate how to use the GPUNetIO Verbs API in various scenarios. These samples require a client-server setup, with the client needing the -c <server IP> parameter.
The following parameters are supported by all Verbs samples:
-n: Network card handler type (0: AUTO, 1: CPU Proxy, 2: GPU DB). Default is 0 (AUTO).
-e: Execution mode for shared QP (0: per-thread, 1: per-warp). Default is 0 (per-thread).
-d: Network card device name.
-g: GPU device PCIe address.
-gid: GID index for DOCA RDMA (optional).
-i: Number of iterations (optional).
-t: Number of CUDA threads (optional).
For the examples in this guide, it is assumed that the GPU PCIe address is 8A:00.0 and the network card PCIe address is specified accordingly.
If the samples are running on a RoCE connection (e.g. the ConnectX/BlueField is set in Ethernet mode instead of Infiniband mode) you may get this (or similar) error:
FW failed to modify object, status=BAD_PARAM_ERR (0x3), syndrome=0x1f3b5d .
To fix it, please remove the
doca_verbs_ah_attr_set_dlid function from the
connect_verbs_qp function in the
samples/doca_gpunetio/verbs_common.c file.
Bandwidth Samples
The samples ending with _bw measure the bandwidth of specific GPUNetIO Verbs API functions. In these samples, the client prepares and sends data from a CUDA kernel, while the server waits on the CPU to receive the data, validate it upon receiving a Ctrl+C signal, and reports the outcome.
Key Characteristics
The client outputs the MB/s achieved for preparing and sending messages of various sizes.
The server outputs a message indicating the execution outcome.
All bandwidth samples support the previously listed command-line parameters.
Simplifying QP/CQ/UAR Creation
To simplify the integration of DOCA Verbs with GPUNetIO, high-level functions like doca_gpu_verbs_create_qp_hl() and doca_gpu_verbs_create_qp_group_hl() are provided in samples/doca_gpunetio/verbs_high_level.cpp. These functions encapsulate the necessary steps for creating QP/CQ/UAR, making it easier for developers to combine DOCA Verbs and GPUNetIO in their applications.
doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_bw
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_bw test measures the bandwidth of RDMA Write operations using the GPUNetIO Verbs API. It launches a CUDA kernel with 1 block and 512 threads by default, where all threads post RDMA Write WQEs in different positions and the last thread submits them. The test then polls the CQE corresponding to the last WQE to ensure all previous WQEs have been executed correctly.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_bw
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_bw test measures the bandwidth of RDMA Write operations (referred to as "Put") using the GPUNetIO Verbs API with the shared QP feature. It launches a CUDA kernel with 2 blocks, each containing 256 threads. The test can also measure individual function latencies by setting the KERNEL_DEBUG_TIMES macro to 1.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_bw
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_bw test measures the bandwidth of Put + Signal operations (RDMA Write + RDMA Atomic with shared QP) using the GPUNetIO Verbs API. It launches a CUDA kernel with 2 blocks, each containing 256 threads.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
The sample works correctly, but there is a minor mistake in the CUDA kernel loop. The corrected loop should be:
do {
final_val = doca_gpu_dev_verbs_atomic_read<uint64_t, DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_RESOURCE_SHARING_MODE_GPU>(&prev_flag_buf[tidx]);
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_fence_acquire<DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_SYNC_SCOPE_SYS>();
}
while((final_val != (iter_thread -
1)) && (final_val != ((iter_thread *
2) -
1)));
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_bw
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_bw test measures the bandwidth of Put + Counter operations (RDMA Write + Wait WQE + RDMA Atomic with shared QP) using the GPUNetIO Verbs API. It launches a CUDA kernel with 2 blocks, each containing 256 threads.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
The sample works correctly, but there is a minor mistake in the CUDA kernel loop. The corrected loop should be :
do {
final_val = doca_gpu_dev_verbs_atomic_read<uint64_t, DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_RESOURCE_SHARING_MODE_GPU>(&prev_flag_buf[tidx]);
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_fence_acquire<DOCA_GPUNETIO_VERBS_SYNC_SCOPE_SYS>();
}
while((final_val != (iter_thread -
1)) && (final_val != ((iter_thread *
2) -
1)));
doca_gpunetio_verbs_twosided_bw
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_twosided_bw test measures the bandwidth of client-server data exchange via Send/Recv operations using the GPUNetIO Verbs API with the shared QP feature. It launches a CUDA kernel with 2 blocks, each containing 256 threads.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_twosided_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_twosided_bw -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
Latency Samples
The samples ending with _lat measure the latency of specific GPUNetIO Verbs API functions by performing a ping-pong exchange between client and server. These tests launch a CUDA kernel with a single CUDA thread and do not support the -e and -t command-line options.
Both client and server output the round-trip time (RTT) latency (half and full) in microseconds for preparing and exchanging messages of different sizes. The server also outputs a message indicating the execution outcome.
doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_lat
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_lat test measures the latency of RDMA Write operations using the GPUNetIO Verbs API without the shared QP feature. It is similar to perftest.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_lat -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_write_lat -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_lat
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_lat test measures the latency of Put and Signal operations (RDMA Write + RDMA Atomic with shared QP) using the GPUNetIO Verbs API. It uses high-level API functions from doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_onesided.cuh and launches a CUDA kernel with a single CUDA thread.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_lat -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_signal_lat -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_lat
The doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_lat test measures the latency of Put + Counter operations (RDMA Write + Wait WQE + RDMA Atomic with shared QP) using the GPUNetIO Verbs API. It utilizes high-level API functions from doca_gpunetio_dev_verbs_counter.cuh and the Core Direct counter feature, even with a single CUDA thread.
Example command lines:
Server:
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_lat -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0
Client: (additional command-line options can be added):
doca_gpunetio_verbs_put_counter_lat -g 8A:
00.0-d mlx5_0 -c
192.168.
1.63
GPU DMA Copy
This sample exhibits how to use the DOCA DMA and DOCA GPUNetIO libraries to DMA copy a memory buffer from the CPU to the GPU (with DOCA DMA CPU functions) and from the GPU to the CPU (with DOCA GPUNetIO DMA device functions) from a CUDA kernel. This sample requires a DPU as it uses the DMA engine on it.
DOCA RDMA Client side
$
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_gpunetio/gpunetio_dma_memcpy
# Build the sample and then execute
$ ./build/doca_gpunetio_dma_memcpy -g 17:00.0 -n ca:00.0
[15:44:04:189462][862197][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_dma_memcpy_main.c:164][main] Starting the sample
EAL: Detected CPU lcores: 64
EAL: Detected NUMA nodes: 2
EAL: Detected shared linkage of DPDK
EAL: Selected IOVA mode
'VA'
EAL: No
free 2048 kB hugepages reported on node 0
EAL: No
free 2048 kB hugepages reported on node 1
EAL: VFIO support initialized
TELEMETRY: No legacy callbacks, legacy socket not created
EAL: Probe PCI driver: gpu_cuda (10de:2331) device: 0000:17:00.0 (socket 0)
[15:44:04:857251][862197][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_dma_memcpy_sample.c:211][init_sample_mem_objs] The CPU
source buffer value to be copied to GPU memory: This is a sample piece of text from CPU
[15:44:04:857359][862197][DOCA][WRN][doca_mmap.cpp:1743][doca_mmap_set_memrange] Mmap 0x55aec6206140: Memory range isn't cache-line aligned - addr=0x55aec52ceb10. For best performance align address to 64B
[15:44:04:858839][862197][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_dma_memcpy_sample.c:158][init_sample_mem_objs] The GPU
source buffer value to be copied to CPU memory: This is a sample piece of text from GPU
[15:44:04:921702][862197][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_dma_memcpy_sample.c:570][submit_dma_memcpy_task] Success, DMA memcpy job
done successfully
CUDA KERNEL INFO: The GPU destination buffer value after the memcpy: This is a sample piece of text from CPU
CPU received message from GPU: This is a sample piece of text from GPU
[15:44:04:930087][862197][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_dma_memcpy_sample.c:364][gpu_dma_cleanup] Cleanup DMA ctx with GPU data path
[15:44:04:932658][862197][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_dma_memcpy_sample.c:404][gpu_dma_cleanup] Cleanup DMA ctx with CPU data path
[15:44:04:954156][862197][DOCA][INF][gpunetio_dma_memcpy_main.c:197][main] Sample finished successfully