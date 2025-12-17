DOCA Documentation v3.1.0 Core Update
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.1.0 Core Update  DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade

On This Page

DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade

The following options are available for installing or upgrading DOCA on host:

Method

Option Name

Description

Installation

DOCA local repo package

This option installs DOCA components

Upgrade

DOCA online repo

This option upgrades DOCA components using online repo from the Internet

Info

Find the relevant DOCA installation files for your host in the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

Note

This page provides basic instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system. For device-specific setups, refer to the respective device documentation, as additional steps may be required.

Uninstalling Software from Host

If an older DOCA (or MLNX_OFED) software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Deb-based
Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# for f in $( dpkg --list | grep -E 'doca|flexio|dpa-gdbserver|dpa-stats|dpa-resource-mgmt|dpaeumgmt' | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; sudo apt remove --purge $f -y ; done
host# sudo /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force
host# sudo apt-get autoremove

RPM-based
Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# for f in $(rpm -qa | grep -i doca ) ; do sudo yum -y remove $f; done
host# sudo /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force
host# sudo yum autoremove
host# sudo yum makecache

Package and Kernel Module Signing

This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and kernel modules.

Package Signing

RPM packages are signed with a GPG key, enabling users to confirm that the packages come from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been altered.

During installation, package managers automatically fetch and verify the signature while updating their metadata cache.

Info

For more details, see Installing Software on Host.


Kernel Module Signing

Note

Kernel module signing is supported only on RPM-based operating systems.

Kernel drivers are signed using NVIDIA's x.509 public key , allowing users to verify that the drivers originate from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been tampered with.

To load DOCA-HOST drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, add the NVIDIA x.509 public key to the key database:

  1. Obtain NVIDIA's public x.509 key :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # wget http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/mlnx_signing_key_pub.der

    Note

    Builds for SLES15 SP4 and SP5 are signed with a newer signing key. Download the public key..

  2. Import the public key to the MOK list using the mokutil utility:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mokutil --import mlnx_signing_key_pub.der

    Info

    You will be asked to enter and confirm a password for this MOK enrollment request.

  3. Reboot the system.

Installing Software on Host

  1. Install DOCA local repo package for host:

    • For deb-based distributions:

      1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

      2. Unpack the deb repo:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>

      3. Run the update command:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# apt-get update

      4. If the kernel version on your host is not supported, refer to DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support.

      5. Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.

        Info

        If the build directory exists in under /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.

      6. Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture. Refer to "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" (e.g., doca-all) for more information.

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo apt install -y doca-all

      7. Update the firmware:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo apt install -y mlnx-fw-updater

    • For RPM-based distributions:

      1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

      2. Unpack the rpm repo:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm

      3. For non-SLES systems, run:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo yum makecache

      4. For SLES systems, run the following to verify the package signing:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# zypper --gpg-auto-import-keys refresh

        Note

        Continue the procedure using zypper instead of yum.

        Info

        If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".

      5. Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture (e.g., doca-all):

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# yum/zypper install -y doca-all

      6. Update the firmware:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# yum/zypper install -y mlnx-fw-updater

  2. Load the drivers:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart

  3. Initialize MST:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo mst restart

DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support

If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), users may opt to either:

  • Switch to a compatible kernel; or
  • Install doca-extra package and run doca-kernel-support

doca-kernel-support is a script intended to rebuild kernel modules included with DOCA-host for cases where they are not provided. It builds a single package (i.e., rpm or deb) that contains a repository of packages (i.e., dnf or apt).

Note

Rebuilt kernel modules with doca-kernel-support are not signed.

DOCA-host provides binary builds of kernel modules for some specific kernels. This script rebuilds kernel modules included with DOCA-host for a custom kernel version and creates an RPM or DEB package that holds all of those rebuilt modules for easy install.

Note

doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.

To run doca-kernel-support:

  1. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# apt/yum install -y doca-extra

  2. Execute the doca-kernel-support script which rebuilds and installs the DOCA-host kernel modules with the running kernel:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support

    The output may end with rpm or deb with the following general format:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca-kernel-support: Built single package: <doca-kernel-repo>
doca-kernel-support: Done

    Output example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca-kernel-support: Built single package: /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-1.kver.5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
doca-kernel-support: Done
    Note

    doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.

  3. Install the generated meta-package on the desired DOCA profile:

    Info

    The examples provided install DOCA kernel repos (RPM/DEB) with doca-ofed profile, but other profiles may be installed if they are supported.

    • For SLES:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo>
host# zypper refresh
host# zypper install <doca-userspace-metapackage>
host# zypper modifyrepo --disable doca 
host# zypper install doca-kernel-KERNEL_VERSION     # For all the meta-package, not just this single package
host# zypper modifyrepo --enable doca

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo>
host# zypper refresh
host# zypper install doca-ofed-userspace
host# zypper modifyrepo --disable doca 
host# zypper install doca-kernel-5.14.21.150500.53.default     # For all the meta-package, not just this single package
host# zypper modifyrepo --enable doca

    • For RPM-based distributions:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo>
host# dnf makecache
host# dnf install <doca-userspace-metapackage>   
host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-KERNEL_VERSION     # For all the meta-package, not just this single package

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -Uvh /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-1.kver.5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
host# dnf makecache
host# dnf install doca-ofed-userspace
host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.noarch

    • For DEB-based distributions:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i <doca-kernel-repo>
host# apt update
host# apt install <doca-profile>

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i /tmp/DOCA.J8JYxEmffD/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-6.4.0.mlnx_2.9.0_amd64.deb
host# apt update
host# apt install doca-ofed

  4. (Optional) Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of DOCA Host installation:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-info
 
Versions:
- DOCA Base MLNX_OFED_LINUX-24.07-0.5.5.0
- MFT 4.29.0-127
 
UEFI\ATF versions:
- mst_device: mt41692_pciconf0
     UEFI Version: 4.7.0-42-g13081ae
     ATF Version: 4.7.0-25-g5569834
 
Firmware (Current):
- BlueField-3 32.41.1000
 
DOCA:
- doca-all 2.8.0-0.0.4
- doca-apsh-config 2.8.0079-1
- doca-bench 2.8.0079-1
…
 
DOCA Dependencies:
…
- flexio 24.07.2300
- mlnx-dpdk 22.11.0-2407.0.10
 
 
OFED:
…
- rdma-core 2407mlnx52-1.2407055
…
- ucx 1.17.0-1.2407055
…
    Note

    If BlueField has a BF-Bundle version older than 2.7.0 installed on it, the UEFI/ATF versions would appear as N/A. If your version is 2.7.0 or higher and still see N/A, then perform driver restart on the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /etc/init.d/openibd restart

Upgrading Software on Host

To update existing DOCA host packages, follow these steps:

  1. Install the newer version of the DOCA host repository as detailed in section "Installing Software on Host".

  2. Upgrade the DOCA packages:

    • To upgrade from DOCA version 2.5.x, all DOCA and OFED related packages should be removed . For detailed instructions on how to uninstall these packages, please refer to the uninstall section "Uninstalling Software from Host".

    • To upgrade from DOCA 2.6.0 or later, use the following command:

      • For DEB-based distributions:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# apt install <doca-profile>

      • For RPM-based distributions:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# yum upgrade <doca-profile>

      • For SLES systems:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# zypper update <doca-profile>

    • Before upgrading mlnx-fw-updater, make sure to restart MST first:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# mst restart

Installation on Community Operating Systems

In the community model, there is shared responsibility between NVIDIA and customers using community operating systems in their environment:

  • NVIDIA owns basic validation for the operating systems, so that customers know they can expect DOCA to work.

  • Customers are responsible for building their own packages and binaries (based on source code and build instructions detailed below), and can also choose to deploy parts of DOCA instead of the whole package

Note

NVIDIA offers support to customers and partners with active support contracts. However, in some cases, NVIDIA may require customers to collaborate with the open-source community to address issues determined to be caused by community changes that disrupt DOCA functionality.

To install doca-host-community on a host, follow these steps:

  1. Install the doca-host-community repository that includes sources and tools to generate the DOCA community repo:

    • For RPM-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-{doca_version}.noarch.rpm

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-2.9.0-0.2.9.24.10.0.5.2.0.noarch.rpm

    • For DEB-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i doca-host_{doca_version}-community_all.deb

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i doca-host_2.9.0-100000-24.10-community_all.deb

  2. Run the build script to generate the doca-host-community repository:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-community-build

    The script output should include a line similar to the following:

    • For RPM-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# doca-community-build: Built single package: /tmp/DOCA.Lz1pntWcGM/doca-community-repo-24.10.0.5.2.0-1.kver.4.18.0.477.10.1.el8.8.x86.64.x86_64.rpm

    • For DEB-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# doca-community-build: Built single package: /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-24.10-0.5.2.0-6.8.0.31.generic_24.10.0.5.2.0_amd64.deb

      Info

      The binary created by the script can be copied to any similar machine with the same kernel. It contains all of the doca-ofed profile built packages, with extra meta-package that depends on those packages, installing the meta-package will install all of the built packages.

  3. The resulting DOCA community repo should be ready for installation on this host or distributed to any other similar machine with the same distribution and kernel:

    • For RPM-based (non-SLES) packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# yum install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-24.10.0.4.6.0-1.kver.5.14.0.427.13.1.el9.4.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
host# yum makecache

    • For SLES RPM-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# zypper install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-24.10.0.4.6.0-1.kver.5.14.0.427.13.1.el9.4.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
host# zypper refresh

    • For DEB-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# apt install /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-24.10-0.5.2.0-6.8.0.31.generic_24.10.0.5.2.0_amd64.deb
host# apt update

  4. Install the doca-ofed-community meta-package:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# yum/apt install doca-ofed-community

Installing Proprietary Packages

The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages. Those packages are installed upon request.

List of close-source proprietary packages:

  • Clusterkit

  • DPCP

  • hcoll

  • sharp

  • ibutils2

  • opensm

Currently, the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built RPM or DEB file from a similar primary OS.

The following table maps community OSs which are most similar to primary OSs:

Community OS

Most Similar Primary OS

Alma 8.5

RHEL 8.5

Anolis OS 8.4

RHEL 8.5

CentOS Stream 8

RHEL 8

CentOS Stream 9

RHEL 9

EulerOS-V2.0.SP10

EulerOS-V2.0.SP11

Fedora 35

RHEL 8.5

OpenEuler-20.03.SP1

OpenEuler20 SP3

OpenSUSE 15.3

SLES15 SP3

Photon OS 3.0

RHEL 7.9

UOS-V20-1040d

Debian 10.8


Download and Install MFT and Firmware

Storage Installation

  1. Before installation, search for the required package using your system's package manager:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nvme
# apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nfsrdma

  2. Once the correct package name is identified, install it using:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # apt/zypper/dnf/yum install <full-package-name>

Installation examples:

  • For SLES:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # zypper search mlnx-nvme
# zypper install mlnx-nvme-kmp-default

  • For Debian-based systems:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # apt search mlnx-nvme
# apt search mlnx-nfsrdma
# apt install mlnx-nvme-dkms
# apt install mlnx-nfsrdma-dkms

VMA Installation

VMA is compatible with the latest DOCA-Host drivers, firmware, and libraries.

For users looking to install or upgrade VMA, DOCA provides doca-libvma, a meta-package that installs the driver stack, libvma, and all necessary dependencies.

To install doca-libvma, follow the instructions under section "Installing Software on Host" and substitute doca-all with doca-libvma in the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Original command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-all
# Updated command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-libvma

For the list of systems required to work with VMA, refer to the VMA documentation.

XLIO Installation

XLIO is compatible with the latest DOCA-Host drivers, firmware, and libraries.

For users looking to install or upgrade XLIO, DOCA doca-libxlio, a meta-package that installs the driver stack, libxlio, and all necessary dependencies.

To install doca-libxlio, follow the instructions under section "Installing Software on Host" while substituting doca-all with doca-libxlio in the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Original command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-all
# Updated command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-libxlio

For the list of systems required to work with XLIO, please see the XLIO documentation.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 17, 2025
content here