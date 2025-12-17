DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade

This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and kernel modules.

RPM packages are signed with a GPG key, enabling users to confirm that the packages come from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been altered.

During installation, package managers automatically fetch and verify the signature while updating their metadata cache.

Info For more details, see Installing Software on Host.





Note Kernel module signing is supported only on RPM-based operating systems.

Kernel drivers are signed using NVIDIA's x.509 public key , allowing users to verify that the drivers originate from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been tampered with.

To load DOCA-HOST drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, add the NVIDIA x.509 public key to the key database: