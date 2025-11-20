DOCA Perftest

-h / --help Display help message

-V / --version Display version information

-L / --log Specify the log level: debug / info / warning / error error

-f / --input_file Specify input JSON file path. If specified, all other options will be ignored (except --help / --version / --log )

-T / --connection_timeout Specify the max time in seconds for server to wait for client connection 30v

-N / --num_processes Depends on -d / --device . Specify number of processes to use. 1

-C / --cores Specify CPU cores to use. Use a comma-separated list or a dash for ranges. Ranges and lists can be mixed.

-c / --connection_type Specify connection type: RC / UC .

--traffic_class Specify traffic class for the QP attributes. 0

-v / --verb Specify RDMA verb type: supported: read / write / send / writeImm . write

-m / --metric Specify metric type: bw / lat . bw

-s / --msg_size Specify message size (in bytes). 64K

-I / --inline_size Specify inline size, up to 1024 bytes. 0

-t / --tx_depth Specify the depth of the send queue. 128

--poll_batch_size Set the maximum number of WC's (cookies) in a single poll. 16

-Q / --cq_mod Specify cookie moderation value (up to 8k messages). 1

--old_post_send Use old post send instead of IB_WR_API . IB_WR_API (New post send)

--enhanced_reorder Enhanced reorder allows responders (Rx) to receive packets with all types of opcodes out-of-order. Supported: auto / disabled . auto

--out_reads Specify the number of outstanding reads. auto

-S / --service_level Specifies the IB service level (0–15) used for selecting the virtual lane and prioritizing traffic. 0

-q / --qp Specify the number of QPs to use. 1

-b / --bidirectional Enable bidirectional traffic, where both server and client act as both a requestor and responder

--poll_stat Print the average number of cookies per poll for each process. No print

-H / --qp_histogram Print a histogram of QPs workload fairness. No print

-i / --iterations Specify the number of iterations for each QP. 5000

-D / --duration Specify the overall traffic duration in seconds. Iteration

-o / --output Specify specific output: BW / LAT / MR . Remove all other prints. No output

-n / --server_name Specify the server's hostname or IPv4 address on the client side.

-p / --server_port Specify the server's port. 18555

-d / --device Specify the local device name. By default, First device in the system's will be taken.

-g / --gid_index Specifies local GID index

-w / --warmup Specify warmup time in seconds. 2s

--disable_pcir Disable PCIe relaxed ordering. Enabled if possible

--save_raw_data Latency only! Save raw data to a JSON file: <results/raw_lat_<current time>.json . Can be followed by a path, like: ~/rawResults/testNumber12.json . No save

-j / --json Specify to print the config and output to a JSON format file. Can be followed by a path, like: ~/docaPtResults/example/pathFor.json . If selected without a path, the default will be ./results/doca_perftest_<testTime>_<Pid>.json . No JSON print

--user Specify executor name for JSON output.

--session_desc Specify session description for JSON output.

--dut_path Specify DUT file path.

--wait_destroy Specify the number of seconds to wait before destroying allocated resources 0

--mtu_size Specify MTU size in bytes: 256 / 512 / 1024 / 2048 / 4096 4096

-M / --memory_type Specify where to allocate the memory for the MemoryRegion host / cuda / nullmr / device host

--ph Specify processing hints for TPH: 0=Bidirectional, 1=Requester, 2=Target(Complete), 3=Target with priority

--tph_core_id Optional. Specify core ID to use for TPH. Must be set with --tph_mem .

--tph_mem Optional. Specify TPH memory type persistent or volatile. Must Be set with --tph_core_id pm / vm .

-G / --cuda_dev Specify the CUDA device ID 0

--cuda_lib_path Specify the CUDA library path /usr/local/cuda/lib64

-r / --rdma_driver Specify RDMA verbs driver: ibv (ibverbs) / dv (doca_verbs) ibv

--launch_server Control server launch mode: auto / disable . When set to auto , the tool will automatically launch a server process. When set to disable , no server will be launched. auto

--server_cores Specify CPU cores to use for the server process. Use a comma-separated list or a dash for ranges. Ranges and lists can be mixed. Same as client

--server_device Specify the device name for the server process. Same as client device

--server_mem_type Specify memory type for the server process: host / cuda / nullmr / device . Same as client

--server_exe Specify an alternate path for the server executable. Current directory